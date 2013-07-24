RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Looking Glass


Lady Gaga “As Unrecognisable As AKB48 Without Makeup!”

gaga-mosaic

The latest celebrity to be making news in Japan with her makeup and Photoshop skills
is no less than mother monster Lady Gaga herself, although she is clearly a rare example of an idol who is entirely unabashed about how she looks prior to the attentions of her retinue of beauticians…

gaga-suppin

Despite being all but unrecognisable, even on 2ch it is still hard to find anyone with anything particularly nasty to say about her:

“Who is this?”

“She’s still hot!”

“She’s certainly an expert at makeup alright…”

“Not bad…”

“She looks like me.”

“What I love about her is that she earned her fame as an actual singer and looks to be a fairly interesting person.”

“Her eccentricities obviously only enthuse her fans more.”

“Wait… doesn’t she resemble someone?”

lady-manson

“Marilyn…”

“Her weight varies so much she looks totally different every time she is spotted out of make-up.”

“She really lost a lot of weight.”

“Considering how much flack she got for getting so fat it is not surprising.”

“She is hot even without makeup:”

gaga

“I rather doubt there is no makeup in play there…”



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments