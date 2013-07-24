Lady Gaga “As Unrecognisable As AKB48 Without Makeup!”
The latest celebrity to be making news in Japan with her makeup and Photoshop skills
is no less than mother monster Lady Gaga herself, although she is clearly a rare example of an idol who is entirely unabashed about how she looks prior to the attentions of her retinue of beauticians…
Despite being all but unrecognisable, even on 2ch it is still hard to find anyone with anything particularly nasty to say about her:
“Who is this?”
“She’s still hot!”
“She’s certainly an expert at makeup alright…”
“Not bad…”
“She looks like me.”
“What I love about her is that she earned her fame as an actual singer and looks to be a fairly interesting person.”
“Her eccentricities obviously only enthuse her fans more.”
“Wait… doesn’t she resemble someone?”
“Marilyn…”
“Her weight varies so much she looks totally different every time she is spotted out of make-up.”
“She really lost a lot of weight.”
“Considering how much flack she got for getting so fat it is not surprising.”
“She is hot even without makeup:”
“I rather doubt there is no makeup in play there…”
Are we sure that is Lady GaGa and not a troll?
>internet beauty standards
sure is virgin in here
Lol, 90% of Sancom just got slammed.
Speaking of internet beauty standards, check out for instance http://nienna1990.deviantart.com/art/Stephan-Bourson-Retouch-189334091
Looks so 3D anime computer graphics it hurts, and when you put your cursor over the image and see the original image... Well, at least she doesn't look CG anymore, just, pretty jarring to see them side by side that way. All the related rollover links in the retouch pool are pretty fascinating too. Knowing about these things isn't quite the same as directly observing it.
Yup, that's the face of a troll alright.
Women without eyebrows disgust me.
Are we sure this isn't David Bowie?
youre moms a troll. damn son you just got burned son ya son get some son
son? son goku?
“She’s still hot!”
ummm when has she ever been hot? just cause she's on tv and moves like a slut everyone had a woody for her, I'll never back these guys up bar hopping, they can go home with that ladyboy for all I care.
My thoughts exactly... I'm not sure what that person was on when he made the comment, but whatever it was, that's some powerful shit! I can't think of any century where a woman looking like that could be considered hot.
She´s actually ugly as hell, and as unatractive as can be... that photo, ugh.
Bitch, if this is ugly, I'm literally Cthulhu. Fuck off.
Who cares? That bitch isn't even Asian ...
SHE LOOKS LIKE MARYLIN MANSON,
OR CHARLES MANSON!
triti
Do not insult King Charles, he's the master of disaster!
face got smashed?
Was a reference to an award you could get at the end of a match of ssb, but sure, whatever.
Must be playing Super Smash Bros a lot, too.
No, but the opinions are, and that's almost as important.
That's the only good thing about her LOL/
Are you insulting Asians or Gaga now?
Ok fgt
Asians you dumb bitch.
Everyone not a weeaboo, asians are disgusting pigs.
n u're pig fodder
haha asians are cum dumps of the world
Dude, most people know lady gaga was an alien when she sprung out of no where much like nicki minaj is.
2D > 3D
Sméagol days before turning into Gollum?
Gollum: give back my... *what the word again*
She's always been somewhat homely, and made up for it by tricky costumes and theater, like Madonna. Too bad she's not a very good musician, either.
I always thought of her as Madonna without the talent or good looks. She relies strictly on shock value to sell herself, nothing else.
There's a video of Gaga performing in a small club before her Lady Gaga period. As I recall it was adequate light jazz/pop material, pleasant but unexiting. The same stuff countless local bar and wedding bands crank out by the ton.
Her success is a tribute to her drive, ambition, and self-marketing skill. The 'brand' is way more important than any talent. And she doesn't need to sell coupons and shake hands with greasy smelly otaku to make money.
If she is self-aware and cynical enough to be in-your-face with her 'ordinary' appearance then good for her. At least she's not putting on airs.
Zombie!
Women look worse without makeup?! So glad I have Sankaku for this hard-hitting reporting.
Its pretty sad, huh?
The cake is a lie, sleeps with a woman, then the next day you'll find a Gaga next to you.
Cakes mating with humans makes baby Gagas? Interesting. Must conduct further investigations.
Sad, isn't it. All the "cake" that make your heart beating uncontrollably, be it in school, in workplace, at street, in pub, is all lies.
Pick up one, and the next day you find a Gaga sleeping next to you.
Marilyn Manson really let himself go
>“She is hot even without makeup:”
Seriously?
So Lady Gaga minus wig + makeup = Marilyn Manson.
Looks like Marylin Manson.
I didn't know who this person was until late last year.
Apparently she makes music.
That's only a rumor, believed by her fans.
Somewhere in Japan are men who think Lady Gaga looks "hot" without her makeup, as opposed to AKB48 idols without their makeup...
Somewhere in the Americas & Europe are men who think AKB48 idols are "hot" without their makeup, as opposed to Lady Gaga without her makeup...
Coincidence, or are we in...The Twilight Zone!
She looks better without the make up. She looks like a freak when she wears it.
Holy What the fu... I-I mean she's... Uhhh...
Lady Gaga isn't exactly the type of pop star who uses her looks to gain an advantage, so it doesn't really matter what she looks like without makeup.
I see. Lady Gaga is actually Marilyn Manson's other persona!!
Ⲏі, Neat post. Ꭲhere'ѕ ɑan issue wіth yoսr web site in internet explorer, сould check this?
IE nonetheless іs tһe market leder and ɑ large ppart of
other folks will mіss үour ցreat writing becausе օf tһis
prоblem.