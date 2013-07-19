RSSChannel

Blood Lad Oral Insertion Anime



    27 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:59 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Seras victoria?

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:48 21/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    vampires dont exist. period. dracula is story to scare children.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:26 21/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    i dont see a problem either. why are acting like its a problem out of nowwhere?

    i guess i am really your only problem.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:07 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Finally somebody made the gif with fuyumi's boobs bouncing in the opening. Also beru is so fucking hot. Go staz gotta catch am for the harem.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:48 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Am I the only one who sees an uncanny resemblance to Haruhara Haruko from FLCL in Beru?

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:36 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    LOL yea but the first image that pops in my head when i see her in her outfit is Seras Victoria remove the pony tails and give her a huge gun lol

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:19 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    So, two things introduced in this episode: Beru, and Dragon Quest 1. Damn, Japan, you revere that game!

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:41 21/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    It is a great anime tbh

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:13 21/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    i cant feel anything great about a stolen interface gaming bellysmash right into your anime childhood from your televionals friends home because you are a racing racist. and new.

    unrelated spamm.

    Avatar of yuriphoria
    Comment by yuriphoria
    23:27 19/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm liking this boobs -SHOW! I mean show!

    Comment by sanimej
    00:31 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, and it's great physics... err STORY! Yeah story.

    hehe...?

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:44 19/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    those cookie-kun's

    Avatar of Usagi
    Comment by Usagi
    18:59 19/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh god, Those hips.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:40 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah beru has alot of junk in the trunk. Not to mention that juicy chest and amazing curves.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:56 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GW1W9tttU8

    They are lovely hips. =)

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:38 19/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pneumatic titties! No, they really are.

    Avatar of Benoist
    Comment by Benoist
    00:34 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    i don't mind poor production, weird or plainly discordant art, but the way they apply gradients on characters is really bad.

    On faces, it makescharacters look like they all have sensitive skin and just shaved their beard.. even girls.

    Avatar of WEL
    Comment by WEL
    22:41 19/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    how can you guys go for years just watching this kind of anime? I don't even watch anime anymore... Everything's either for kids or for horny kids. -__-

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:26 19/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Try Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) Very epic and barely any fan service if at all.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:06 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Space Brother also great to watch.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:05 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Its a common otaku joke to tell people to watch boku no pico expecting them not to be a snoop and just watch it and be grossed out.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:20 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    And Boku no Piko

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:33 20/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Boku no Piko?

    I never watch it and after some Googling and find out its a yaoi a.k.a "homo erectus" anime..

    No offense to dick lover that have dick, or woman that digging that(fujiyoshi), but the I don't think I'll like that genre and probably, will never watch Boku no Piko.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:59 19/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lots of time.. Lots of it. Also what can you do when there is only shit anime and you want watch something new. This shit looks pretty amusing to me thou.

    Ps. Usually when people call other kids have young age themselves or are too old and grumpy because everyone is young. Your problem, not mine :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:04 20/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Its not just about the boobs.. its also about the joke and the fight.

    Spoiler

    In episode one, blood lad creatively parodied dragon ball which is pretty funny.

    spoiler

    The plot also mildly interesting, as I can't wait to see how the vampire guy will act in Akihabara in next episode, and I curious also how he going to revive the girl.

    The titty action just add the spice to the anime.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:25 20/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Its animation made in Japan. A country where hikikimori exist, low birth rate at the alarming state and the youngster prefer not to dating.. hence the clear situation of not healthy sex life is there.

    These people need to release their building up energy, porn, hentai and ecchi anime can provide the solution.

    Maybe it sound pathetic, but someone that I assume live outside Japan and have regular access to sex, and have easier time to be dating, will have hard time to understand the mind torture Japanese currently have.

    Well, I do understand why Japanese lead such life, the skyrocketing living cost especially in city, high cost to built a family/to dating, extremely long working hours(morning until night, and sometimes even in night there are drinking gathering), losing right to their own money for the hubby, high expectation on possible date's appearance, making sex/dating/marriage even harder.

    Ecchi anime one of the medicine which can cure that long exposed wound. At least now they can watch and fantasize all the sexy situation that occur in dating couple.. Well, some are not realistic but it still can cure that starving needs of these forever alone people.

