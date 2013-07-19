Blood Lad Oral Insertion Anime
Blood Lad is back with more bouncing breasts and even less blood than ever, as the netherworldly duo enter the human world for sight-seeing, oral insertion, and an encounter with a buxom portal mage with an attitude…
Blood Lad is back with more bouncing breasts and even less blood than ever, as the netherworldly duo enter the human world for sight-seeing, oral insertion, and an encounter with a buxom portal mage with an attitude…
Seras victoria?
vampires dont exist. period. dracula is story to scare children.
i dont see a problem either. why are acting like its a problem out of nowwhere?
i guess i am really your only problem.
Finally somebody made the gif with fuyumi's boobs bouncing in the opening. Also beru is so fucking hot. Go staz gotta catch am for the harem.
Am I the only one who sees an uncanny resemblance to Haruhara Haruko from FLCL in Beru?
LOL yea but the first image that pops in my head when i see her in her outfit is Seras Victoria remove the pony tails and give her a huge gun lol
So, two things introduced in this episode: Beru, and Dragon Quest 1. Damn, Japan, you revere that game!
It is a great anime tbh
i cant feel anything great about a stolen interface gaming bellysmash right into your anime childhood from your televionals friends home because you are a racing racist. and new.
unrelated spamm.
I'm liking this boobs -SHOW! I mean show!
Yeah, and it's great physics... err STORY! Yeah story.
hehe...?
those cookie-kun's
Oh god, Those hips.
Yeah beru has alot of junk in the trunk. Not to mention that juicy chest and amazing curves.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GW1W9tttU8
They are lovely hips. =)
Pneumatic titties! No, they really are.
BOING BOING.
i don't mind poor production, weird or plainly discordant art, but the way they apply gradients on characters is really bad.
On faces, it makescharacters look like they all have sensitive skin and just shaved their beard.. even girls.
how can you guys go for years just watching this kind of anime? I don't even watch anime anymore... Everything's either for kids or for horny kids. -__-
Try Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) Very epic and barely any fan service if at all.
Space Brother also great to watch.
Its a common otaku joke to tell people to watch boku no pico expecting them not to be a snoop and just watch it and be grossed out.
And Boku no Piko
Boku no Piko?
I never watch it and after some Googling and find out its a yaoi a.k.a "homo erectus" anime..
No offense to dick lover that have dick, or woman that digging that(fujiyoshi), but the I don't think I'll like that genre and probably, will never watch Boku no Piko.
Lots of time.. Lots of it. Also what can you do when there is only shit anime and you want watch something new. This shit looks pretty amusing to me thou.
Ps. Usually when people call other kids have young age themselves or are too old and grumpy because everyone is young. Your problem, not mine :)
Its not just about the boobs.. its also about the joke and the fight.
Spoiler
In episode one, blood lad creatively parodied dragon ball which is pretty funny.
spoiler
The plot also mildly interesting, as I can't wait to see how the vampire guy will act in Akihabara in next episode, and I curious also how he going to revive the girl.
The titty action just add the spice to the anime.
Its animation made in Japan. A country where hikikimori exist, low birth rate at the alarming state and the youngster prefer not to dating.. hence the clear situation of not healthy sex life is there.
These people need to release their building up energy, porn, hentai and ecchi anime can provide the solution.
Maybe it sound pathetic, but someone that I assume live outside Japan and have regular access to sex, and have easier time to be dating, will have hard time to understand the mind torture Japanese currently have.
Well, I do understand why Japanese lead such life, the skyrocketing living cost especially in city, high cost to built a family/to dating, extremely long working hours(morning until night, and sometimes even in night there are drinking gathering), losing right to their own money for the hubby, high expectation on possible date's appearance, making sex/dating/marriage even harder.
Ecchi anime one of the medicine which can cure that long exposed wound. At least now they can watch and fantasize all the sexy situation that occur in dating couple.. Well, some are not realistic but it still can cure that starving needs of these forever alone people.