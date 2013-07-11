RSSChannel

And You Thought Only Girls Could Do This…

90kg-fatty-made-good-11

Photos of a “90kg fatty” benefiting from the wonders of makeup have been held up as proof of the art’s uncanny powers of deception – although there are still plenty who deny it can possibly be the same person…

90kg-fatty-made-good-1

90kg-fatty-made-good-2

90kg-fatty-made-good-3

90kg-fatty-made-good-4

90kg-fatty-made-good-5

90kg-fatty-made-good-6

90kg-fatty-made-good-7

90kg-fatty-made-good-8

90kg-fatty-made-good-9

90kg-fatty-made-good-10

90kg-fatty-made-good-11



    Avatar of Niegol
    Comment by Niegol
    22:48 11/07/2013 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    The Dark Side is strong in this one.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:45 15/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    How the hell did he hide his double chin?

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:45 24/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    extend neck and look up.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:46 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    OH MY GOD THE HORROR

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:26 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    The fact that they can do this without surgery and merely make-up or the fact that girls love that face but are horrified in Mr. Handsome's secret identity.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:33 14/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The camera angle does a lot, too though.
    Notice how he photographed himself from an upper angle to hide his fat chin.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:06 15/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fat girl angle shot.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:43 14/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Also, there seems to be a fair amount of Photoshopping done in those last pics.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:39 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    burn it alive quick

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:04 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    kill it before it reproduce

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:08 15/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    No no, Clone it,so together the sith can once more rule the galaxy.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:24 21/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Mikudayo approaches

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:49 13/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    If by Dark Side you mean photoshopping, then yes it is Very Strong.

    Comment by Taylor
    23:07 11/07/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Good for this guy. Now he can date 3d women since he's mastered one of the two ways to get any one of them on earth. Look good or have money. Bonus harem route if you can do both.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:16 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hi, Taylor. Nice to see you again. ^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:09 15/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can get a girl, join em.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:34 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Please do not feed the well-known troll.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:48 16/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Let's find a good way to make it starve.

    Or no, better: trying to finally make him believe that kindness is neither exclusive to 3D boys nor exclusive to 2D girls.

    Taylor CAN BE kind. Taylor CAN BECOME awesome to the eyes of many girls that would match a big part of his interests. After a few hateful comments I finally see all the potential of this guy. All that he needs is now to be reassured about women, cause you can't let wounds like his wide open.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:28 16/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    i would spit her in the face and just go my way until i meet her again. if my sativa is still there i might spit in her face again. i think this would be the same amount of "trollishness".

    do YOU want to be awesome to these?

    i am sure as hell dont want to.
    and i only answer because one of the anons tagged one of my anonymous posts as "lol taylor roflzzzz".

    Comment by Taylor
    10:31 16/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    My darkness will overcome your sarcastic light. I will drag you into the pits of reality long before I can be convinced with illogical, unscientific, non factual idealism.

    Women are shit and thats the bottom line. Sure perhaps if I spend my life searching maybe I could find a decent one who only becomes a quality woman with my reeducation program. But what about the millions of other men out there? I'm not selfishly fighting for myself. I'm fighting for chubby kids who grows into a 40 year old virgins never having had a girlfriend because no women would look his way. For that author guy who lives alone and loves to write stories but may not be good enough for this shallow worlds interests and so makes too little money for a woman to take interest in him or even support him instead of the other way around all the time. Even if you could change me what are you going to do about the millions of good guys who just dont have the superficial accolades that would give them the hope of being loved by a woman?
    The Revolution is Now.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:41 16/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Oh poor Taylor-chan, you are just talking as if all the men were like you! ♥

    Well I'm sure you had some trauma in the past. I can't imagine it otherwise. You can't be that mean; deep inside you I know there's something.

    Comment by Taylor
    07:02 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    I'm well known? Thank you ^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:03 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    'Tis a small kingdom. Everyone knows The Queen.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:11 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    he is the fail definition of an otaku

    Comment by Taylor
    23:00 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm royalty? Thank you ^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:58 12/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    Please use proper definitions. A troll makes outrageous comments without sincerity to provoke reactions. Taylor makes outrageous comments with complete sincerity because he is a pathetic, sperging little man.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:23 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or, he is literally a troll and you wouldn't fucking know it cause this is the internet.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:33 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    A troll is big, greyish, and probably lives under a bridge. Like a destitute Sean Connery.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:49 16/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anon 07:05 13/07/2013, I would have downvoted him some days ago if I might be able to. ^^"

    Don't take it too seriously, Taylor.

    Comment by Taylor
    23:03 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love how the shit I said a long ass time ago is still in the hearts and minds of people and that my every word seems to be unforgettable and people can't help but to shower me with attention.

    If I were a troll I'd be the most successful troll, ever.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:51 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Couldn't we just say that he's a pathetic, sperging little troll?

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:57 13/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Well that makes sense. Taylor is probably overweight, greyish from lack of sunlight in the basement and lives...oh wait...is a dungheap on the same level as a bridge?

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:05 13/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I loved the part where Taylor whined that he used to get up-voted until the fujoshi and feminazis invaded the side. The moron doesn't realize that the people destroying him are heterosexual males who are disgusted with his virginal BS.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:50 12/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    if you really believe those to be the only ways im going to have to assume that you're a virgin

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:28 16/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    LOL being nice or funny. Yeah, no, doesn't work. Girls are whores.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:06 14/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Really? What are the other ways? By being nice or funny? That's like saying you think good looking guys aren't nice or funny. Girls expect all men to be nice. And every girl will say her own boyfriend is so funny. There is a third way to get girls though, if you're not rich or attractive... lower your standards.
    Stop looking for girls based on only looking good.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:35 12/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I can't believe this is up for debate.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:08 12/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Sorry but a guy who play with makeup doesn't deserve to be called a guy

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:25 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    It is no makeup, it is transformation. Transformers are for dude, so it is ok.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:57 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    straight*

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:57 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol too many staright people work with make up :-D ah.. ignorance...

    (btw +1 for transformers)

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:03 14/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    23:05 lol bitch

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:05 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Say that to the kabuki guys who could own your pansy ass

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:26 12/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    This is a woman, not a man. Even looks like a woman in the first photo.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:05 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Obviously a sexually confused and insecure kid would be confused about whether the above is a female or not.

    Dumb fucker can't even back up what she/he says lol

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:34 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am not the original poster. However, I have a theory that person is a female. First, I've seen fat women can be that... forgive my poor choice of word... hmm, manly. Especially fat people, if they are around 20 to 30, it is not easy to tell. Also, I don't see any trace of beard and that person looks old enough to have beard. It should be obvious in a close up face shot unless he photoshoped it out. Second, if you look at the cloth after she finished the makeup, you will see that is a dress under the jacket. Unless he is actually a dude and do a heavy makeup so he can pretend to be a girl. Otherwise, that person should be a woman.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:33 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    >asian
    >beard

    Ahahaha, wow.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:39 14/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think you meant Japanese; after all, there are lots of other countries in Asia in which the average man has more beard than certain people have hair all over their body...

    Comment by Taylor
    07:15 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    Well I guess because it (doesn't really) looks like a woman, it must be a woman, right transsexuals?

    Anyway thanks for the great counter argument to not-the-point of my comment.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:28 12/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Its a guy.. The title mentioned so..

    Why naming it "and-you-thought-only-girls-could-do-this" if the person in the picture is a woman..

    If it is a woman, it will be named something akin "the-horror-of-make-up,-3D-woman-did-it-again"..

    I have no proof, but I think Artefact know this guy, is a guy from the source he ripped out the news. Maybe a thread named a-guy-can-transform-do-too or something..

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:54 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anon@11:33 Consider yourself honored. Taylor has down-voted you. It means that you destroyed his ridiculous self-image and showed him for a fucktard. Congratulations!

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:38 13/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Its a guy.. The title mentioned so.."

    So if I posted the picture of a cow and said in the title it's a cat, that makes it a cat?

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:33 12/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    LOL Weak shit. Typical taylor 'argument':

    1. Make uninformed, fucktarded observation that he has no idea about, while pretending to know something.

    2. Someone points out how obvious it is he's wrong.

    3. Try to convince himself and other people he said something different when in fact he mouthed off carelessly and got fucked like a bitch for it.

    4. Or insist his non-existent 'friends' in real life that he made by avoiding all the things he fears makes him 'better' than other anons here because taylor convinced himself they are all 'basement dwellers', not normal people laughing at his ass.

    Also, can't stand the downvote anymore so he makes accounts to upvote shit everyone else laughs about.

    Some fucking funny shit here.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:43 15/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    you forgot "have a big dick"

