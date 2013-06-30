Top 10 Jump Villains
Date: Jun 30, 2013 18:59 JST
Protagonists may garner much of the praise in Shonen Jump manga, but antagonists have their fair share of admirers too, with fans have voting for their favourite vile villains in this latest ranking – revealing a rare Jump-related poll which for once is not totally dominated by One Piece…
2. Raoh (Fist of the North Star)
6. Dio Brando (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)
7. Makoto Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)
9. Toguro Brothers (Yu Yu Hakusho)
Itachi isn't even a villain!
I thought Orochimaru was a good villain. He was certainly better than anyone who followed him.
It never occurred to me that partaking in a little genocide exempted you from any and all villainous actions.
I mean look at hitler... he wasn't all that bad *sarcasm*
3rd rule of debate: Compare the opponent to Hitler
lol
The difference here is Hitler used genocide as a logical step after his whole "scape-goat the jews" routine. Itachi eliminated a rebellious threat and caused collateral damage.
And fuck you all! The many more over the many! You just can't make the tough decisions!
Had Hitler succeeded, he might've been remembered as a barbaric hero, like Napoleon or Genghis Khan or something.
He's only a villain because he failed, lololol.
But he's the best "bad guy" in naruto hah
He is neither a hero nor a villain, he's a guy who did his duty and killed a few innocents to save thousands, much like Yuuji (shakugan no shana)
ZA WARUDO!
WRYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
TOKI O TOMARE
SH SH SH
soshite toki ga ugoki desu
MUDA MUDA MUDA MUDA MUDA!!!!
Just started watching the old OVA. It really is good :)
So many fanboys/fangirls are probably thinking: "Light was a villian?!"
The Protagonist was a villain? Nah, the real villain was society.
I love you
9DEEP5ME
He is an anti-villain.
No, more of an evil protagonist. L was basically an anti-villain.
but his ending was great, it showed how he was only a bluff and that without the death note's power he was nothing but a coward, as most villains are, and that he was nothing but a vile human being who deserve such an unworthy end. after all he was an anti hero.
Light might have been cool if he didn't go down like a shrieking, undignified, bitch-ass sore loser in the end. He should have accepted the risks that he was going to get caught while working in the police force, as it was established since the beginning that Kira had access to police information.
In Death Note, the only real heroes were the detectives that didn't give in to the fear of Kira. Light was definitely the villain, but I'm not sure he left a good enough closing impression on me to make it to this list. Last impressions are kinda important, and honestly I was just as disappointed as Mikami. Granted, I didn't go stab myself with a pen or anything, but Light didn't mature at all during the 6-some-odd year story arc.
Anti-villains are evil. They still are villains. The only way they differ from regular villains is that their goals genuinely are heroic, even if their motivations aren't.
that's cause he was way beyond his years to begin with.
Of course he was a villain. He started out trying to do good. But, when things got too hot for him, he started to kill to protect his own ass.
that's actually what i thought but whith itachi, and thay actually would be right
mhhh... i think... L is the dirty villian but light... light... is... light is..... NOT dirty!
As in most games Light is justice :)
Light was an amazing villain.
so? this ............ are moeblobs? ^^
Light was the goddamn hero!
Bitch please, see the movie: Law Abiding Citizen. Thats man be a hero, Ligh is only a kid.
I'm personally amazed to see characters from Rurouni Kenshin and Yu Yu Hakusho in there. Didn't know the Japanese had such long-term memory.
IF there are any villains in the Moeblobbery animes, it's either a Moeblob that's not a villain (just confused and whatnot), or it's some ugly thing that the moeblob fans won't remember.
and i am happy that i am not remembered.
Shishio was awesome! and he would beat the crap out of contemporary Jump Villains.
CCO-SAMAAAAAAAAAAA!
nobody would soon forget Toguro's 12-packs
i would be surprized too, if it wasnt for the fact alot of these
DO have recent memory events in order of
recent movie
new anime
still airing
still airing
actual surprise
recent anime
recent movie
another surprise
recent reappearance in anime
I think the main problem is that most pools are made by people with short term memory that just put options of recent stuff.
I'm guessing it's 'cause Jump-readers and the typical moe fans are often seen as mutually exclusive of one another. The latter of these (whom most of these lists seemingly represent) seem ready to discard their old favorites in as little as a couple seasons, whereas the former tend to be fairly nostalgic.
Oh damn, I just checked the full listing. Two of the characters on there are from Houshin Engi, a series you almost never hear about. Furthermore, one of those two never even had an animated appearance.
Itachi is a hero.
Mass murdering his entire clan including children at the same age as Sasuke or younger who probably knew nothing about the hatred and also murdering those that married into the Uchiha clan as well unless they were all commiting incest with one another.
There was honestly no good reason to kill the Uchiha kids, he could have gave the same excuse to leave them alive as he did for sasuke.
so how are these not villainous actions? he may have killed the rebellion but he did so with many innocent lives in the process.
Itachi is a villain.
Don't worry about brainwashed sheep who say and agree that Itachi is a hero. It just seems that people are all for genocide because that is what Itachi did.
It's basically The Boss in MGS3 but she was a much better character.
They're not seen as heroes by the masses but they're certainly heroes to the eyes of those who knew what they went trough.
Also, I hate Naruto but I just wanted to point that out.
He isn't a hero. Granted, he isn't a bad guy, but his actions are anything but heroic.
Yes they are.
No they're not. He could have achieved the same without killing as much innocents, and it would even have been less work for him.
It was simply the usual shounen writing bad habit hard at work: making antagonist characters' (they don't necessarily have to be villains) actions as extreme as possible to evoke a strong emotional reaction from readers/viewers, even if there were better, much less extreme options for the characters conceivable that would have achieved the goal all the same.
his character was portrayed like that of raoh, he plays the part of the villain for the greater good
Itachi is neither a hero or a villan, the term your looking for is antihero. Same with Light from Deathnote, at least at the beginning, he goes whole sale villan at the end.
Yes of course, also the world would be a far better place if hitler had won...
there is no excuse for mass murdering or genocides NO MATTER the ultimate goals and dont give me the "many vs the few argument" cause the day your one the "few" youll see how wrong you are
It's more like the "many" vs the "many more".
Yea I was just thinking that.