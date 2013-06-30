RSSChannel

Top 10 Jump Villains

Protagonists may garner much of the praise in Shonen Jump manga, but antagonists have their fair share of admirers too, with fans have voting for their favourite vile villains in this latest ranking – revealing a rare Jump-related poll which for once is not totally dominated by One Piece…

The ranking:

1. Piccolo (Dragon Ball)

2. Raoh (Fist of the North Star)

3. Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

4. Blackbeard (One Piece)

5. Light Yagami (Death Note)

6. Dio Brando (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

7. Makoto Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)

8. Hisoka (Hunter×Hunter)

9. Toguro Brothers (Yu Yu Hakusho)

10. Arlong (One Piece)



    Comment by Anonymous
    20:26 30/06/2013 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Itachi isn't even a villain!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:39 06/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I thought Orochimaru was a good villain. He was certainly better than anyone who followed him.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:32 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    It never occurred to me that partaking in a little genocide exempted you from any and all villainous actions.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Mezchano
    Comment by Mezchano
    23:26 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    I mean look at hitler... he wasn't all that bad *sarcasm*

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:02 04/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    3rd rule of debate: Compare the opponent to Hitler

    lol

    The difference here is Hitler used genocide as a logical step after his whole "scape-goat the jews" routine. Itachi eliminated a rebellious threat and caused collateral damage.

    And fuck you all! The many more over the many! You just can't make the tough decisions!

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:29 07/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Had Hitler succeeded, he might've been remembered as a barbaric hero, like Napoleon or Genghis Khan or something.

    He's only a villain because he failed, lololol.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:12 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    But he's the best "bad guy" in naruto hah

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:38 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    He is neither a hero nor a villain, he's a guy who did his duty and killed a few innocents to save thousands, much like Yuuji (shakugan no shana)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by ♦Diamond♦Dust♦
    19:02 30/06/2013 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    ZA WARUDO!

    Reply to ♦Diamond♦Dust♦
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:08 01/07/2013 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    WRYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:51 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    TOKI O TOMARE
    SH SH SH
    soshite toki ga ugoki desu

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:26 03/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    MUDA MUDA MUDA MUDA MUDA!!!!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:30 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just started watching the old OVA. It really is good :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:39 30/06/2013 # ! Good (+0.8)

    So many fanboys/fangirls are probably thinking: "Light was a villian?!"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Erranty
    Comment by Erranty
    23:16 30/06/2013 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    The Protagonist was a villain? Nah, the real villain was society.

    Reply to Erranty
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:03 04/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love you

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:09 01/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    9DEEP5ME

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:36 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    He is an anti-villain.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ishmael
    Comment by Ishmael
    00:23 01/07/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    No, more of an evil protagonist. L was basically an anti-villain.

    Avatar of Octopi
    Comment by Octopi
    10:08 01/07/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    but his ending was great, it showed how he was only a bluff and that without the death note's power he was nothing but a coward, as most villains are, and that he was nothing but a vile human being who deserve such an unworthy end. after all he was an anti hero.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:31 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Light might have been cool if he didn't go down like a shrieking, undignified, bitch-ass sore loser in the end. He should have accepted the risks that he was going to get caught while working in the police force, as it was established since the beginning that Kira had access to police information.

    In Death Note, the only real heroes were the detectives that didn't give in to the fear of Kira. Light was definitely the villain, but I'm not sure he left a good enough closing impression on me to make it to this list. Last impressions are kinda important, and honestly I was just as disappointed as Mikami. Granted, I didn't go stab myself with a pen or anything, but Light didn't mature at all during the 6-some-odd year story arc.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:11 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anti-villains are evil. They still are villains. The only way they differ from regular villains is that their goals genuinely are heroic, even if their motivations aren't.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:21 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    that's cause he was way beyond his years to begin with.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:35 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Of course he was a villain. He started out trying to do good. But, when things got too hot for him, he started to kill to protect his own ass.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:43 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    that's actually what i thought but whith itachi, and thay actually would be right

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:42 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    mhhh... i think... L is the dirty villian but light... light... is... light is..... NOT dirty!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:52 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    As in most games Light is justice :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:11 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Light was an amazing villain.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:29 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    so? this ............ are moeblobs? ^^

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:56 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Light was the goddamn hero!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:10 09/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bitch please, see the movie: Law Abiding Citizen. Thats man be a hero, Ligh is only a kid.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of kodain
    Comment by kodain
    19:52 30/06/2013 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    I'm personally amazed to see characters from Rurouni Kenshin and Yu Yu Hakusho in there. Didn't know the Japanese had such long-term memory.

    Reply to kodain
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:58 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    IF there are any villains in the Moeblobbery animes, it's either a Moeblob that's not a villain (just confused and whatnot), or it's some ugly thing that the moeblob fans won't remember.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:59 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    and i am happy that i am not remembered.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Octopi
    Comment by Octopi
    10:10 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shishio was awesome! and he would beat the crap out of contemporary Jump Villains.

    Reply to Octopi
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:48 02/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    CCO-SAMAAAAAAAAAAA!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:10 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    nobody would soon forget Toguro's 12-packs

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:42 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    i would be surprized too, if it wasnt for the fact alot of these
    DO have recent memory events in order of
    recent movie
    new anime
    still airing
    still airing
    actual surprise
    recent anime
    recent movie
    another surprise
    recent reappearance in anime

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:44 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think the main problem is that most pools are made by people with short term memory that just put options of recent stuff.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Yamato
    Comment by Yamato
    20:10 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm guessing it's 'cause Jump-readers and the typical moe fans are often seen as mutually exclusive of one another. The latter of these (whom most of these lists seemingly represent) seem ready to discard their old favorites in as little as a couple seasons, whereas the former tend to be fairly nostalgic.

    Reply to Yamato
    Avatar of Yamato
    Comment by Yamato
    20:58 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh damn, I just checked the full listing. Two of the characters on there are from Houshin Engi, a series you almost never hear about. Furthermore, one of those two never even had an animated appearance.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:35 30/06/2013 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Itachi is a hero.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:26 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Mass murdering his entire clan including children at the same age as Sasuke or younger who probably knew nothing about the hatred and also murdering those that married into the Uchiha clan as well unless they were all commiting incest with one another.

    There was honestly no good reason to kill the Uchiha kids, he could have gave the same excuse to leave them alive as he did for sasuke.

    so how are these not villainous actions? he may have killed the rebellion but he did so with many innocent lives in the process.

    Itachi is a villain.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:12 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Don't worry about brainwashed sheep who say and agree that Itachi is a hero. It just seems that people are all for genocide because that is what Itachi did.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:16 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's basically The Boss in MGS3 but she was a much better character.

    They're not seen as heroes by the masses but they're certainly heroes to the eyes of those who knew what they went trough.

    Also, I hate Naruto but I just wanted to point that out.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:41 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    He isn't a hero. Granted, he isn't a bad guy, but his actions are anything but heroic.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Rokudaime
    Comment by Rokudaime
    09:06 01/07/2013 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Yes they are.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:50 14/07/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    No they're not. He could have achieved the same without killing as much innocents, and it would even have been less work for him.

    It was simply the usual shounen writing bad habit hard at work: making antagonist characters' (they don't necessarily have to be villains) actions as extreme as possible to evoke a strong emotional reaction from readers/viewers, even if there were better, much less extreme options for the characters conceivable that would have achieved the goal all the same.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:01 07/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    his character was portrayed like that of raoh, he plays the part of the villain for the greater good

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:36 01/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Itachi is neither a hero or a villan, the term your looking for is antihero. Same with Light from Deathnote, at least at the beginning, he goes whole sale villan at the end.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:00 02/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes of course, also the world would be a far better place if hitler had won...

    there is no excuse for mass murdering or genocides NO MATTER the ultimate goals and dont give me the "many vs the few argument" cause the day your one the "few" youll see how wrong you are

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:01 03/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's more like the "many" vs the "many more".

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:35 30/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yea I was just thinking that.

    Reply to Anonymous






