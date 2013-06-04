Teacher Gets Off Inserting Camera Into JS BNKI
The outrageous behaviour of Shiga prefecture teachers is again in the news after one of their number managed to get caught “testing” his miniature camera in the female toilet at his elementary school.
The Shiga prefecture elementary school reports that a 5th year girl discovered a miniature camera discretely installed in the female toilets with tape on morning.
She reported her discovery, and fortunately the school’s investigative prowess was largely unchallenged as the teacher responsible promptly cracked and admitted to the principal that “I wanted to test using my camera for the first time – I’d like to apologise to the children.”
Supposedly he did not succeed in capturing any images of the girls.
He had only returned to work in April, after 9 months off due to a “mental illness.”
Police apparently searched his residence with his consent in relation to possible charges of criminal trespass, but despite his admission of guilt have not charged him with any criminal offence.
The local school superintendent has apologised to parents and “would like to work towards regaining trust,” but failed to state what action – if any – would be taken against the teacher.
A similar case in the same prefecture in 2008 – coincidentally involving a perpetrator who was then 39 – saw a middle school teacher arrested after sneaking into his own school late at night in order to steal the uniforms, socks and bags of his female pupils, 25 items in all, in an incident which came to light after he was found to have wired his own classroom with no less than 7 cameras in order to record them changing.
In that case the local school board condemned his actions as “unbecoming a teacher” and promised to work to prevent any future occurrence – although earlier in the same year they sacked another one of their employees after “repeatedly warning” him to stop taking upskirt photographs of local students, promising that “in future, we will take severe action to prevent these incidents.”
2010 saw yet another teacher in the prefecture sacked for using a pen camera to violate the dignity of his female students some 20 times, and again in 2012 a 53-year-old teacher was suspended for 6 months because he thought a girl in a shop “wouldn’t notice” him sticking his mobile phone between her legs.
Such antics would pale in comparison to the national scandal which ensued when the prefecture’s teachers were complicit in one of their students being hounded into suicide in 2012 – though it seems the prefecture’s wayward teachers are already back to form.
