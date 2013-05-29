USN PO3 JK UPSKT Busted By JPN BBA
A US soldier has been captured by a 39-year-old Japanese woman after being caught taking upskirt photographs of a schoolgirl on a bus, and has been charged with chikan related offences more normally associated with salarymen despite his protestations that he was “aiming at her face.”
The incident began when an unidentified 22-year-old US petty officer third class stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka boarded a city bus.
There he spied a 17-year-old high-schooler, and in true chikan tradition proceeded to manoeuvre his smartphone into a tactically advantageous position below her, giving him the opportunity to conduct photographic reconnaissance of her nether regions.
However, his operation lacked finesse and was observed by a 39-year-old woman embarked on the same vehicle, who considered it highly suspicious and intervened.
The soldier bravely attempted a tactical withdrawal but proved no match for Japan’s finest, who grabbed him by the arm and hauled him before local police.
He did however manage to prevent his phone being captured, smashing it prior to his capture.
He was charged with a chikan-related offence under prefectural anti-nuisance ordinances, which he denies, saying that “I just wanted to photograph her face.”
The soldier’s capture could hardly come at a worse time for the US military – between their usual habit of making sport of the local womenfolk and their propensity for various acts of inebriated or malicious criminality, even the relatively pro-American Japanese who dominate online opinion are starting to wonder at the wisdom of allowing America’s finest off their bases at all:
“Mission failed.”
“What the hell are they doing now!?”
“The old hag was pretty strong to overpower a soldier like this!”
“How did a 22-year-old US soldier get manhandled by a 39-year-old Japanese woman…”
“We should just entrust our national defence to these old women.”
“That our supposed protectors are getting overpowered by old women is not reassuring.”
“And I thought only Japanese obsessed over JK pantsu.”
“Yank soldiers like Japan’s JKs?”
“He must have been some creepy little nerd to be interested in that and so easily overpowered.”
“Poor soldier was poisoned by our hentai ways.”
“I think they have adapted a little too much to local customs in this case.”
“Even with stuff like this going on the Americans don’t bat an eyelid…”
“These Americans act like they are unimpeachable and Japan is still an evil vanquished nation, bashing us every chance they get whilst their nation’s own deplorable antics are ignored and not even reported on by their media. So much for their much vaunted free press.”
“Even now the American politicians are still busy finding new ways to censure Japan. Even as your own people run amok on crime sprees of their own. Vile barbarians.”
“Somebody get this soldier to a brothel, quick!”
“They need to deploy comfort women to their bases.”
“But please bring your own whores with you instead of procuring them locally.”
“Well, by the standards of American soldiery this was a rather modest little incident.”
“In the month of May alone:
On the 6th, sailors in Okinawa and Yokosuka arrested for breaking into homes.
On the 11th, a soldier in Okinawa arrested for refusing to be tested for intoxication after driving erratically.
On the 13th, drunken soldiers arrested for breaking into a Kanagawa elementary school ‘because it was cold.’
On the 21st, two soldiers investigated on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Japanese woman in Sasebo.
On the 22nd, a Yokosuka soldier was prosecuted for breaking into and smashing the windows of an elementary school.
On the 26th, a drunken Yokosuka soldier died falling off a building after trying to smash his way into the apartment below his.
On the 28th, a drunken Okinawa soldier was arrested for driving 5 times over the legal limit.
And again on the 28th, one arrested for upskirt photography.”
“If they keep this up people really will begin to question their presence.”
“They get up to all sorts of stuff but it’s overlooked for the sake of the alliance. But these last few years things have been getting out of hand.”
“Mission failed.” my sides hurt
Still winning the hearts and minds, I see.
Are you so sure? Maybe he's on a mission to infiltrate a massive international criminal upskirt photo ring. :)
With soldier as his occupation in his identification, it'll be very hard to infiltrate anything.
That would be QUITE a job.
They should really use that Village People song for recruiting purposes
In the Navy, yes, you can sail the seven seas.
In the Navy, yes, you can rape the Japanese.
In the Navy, come on now people, let's get drunk.
In the Navy, can't you see us having fun.
In the Navy, you can break into people's homes.
In the Navy, come on and take some upskirt shots.
In the Navy, come on, people, and join us now.
In the Navy, in the Navy.
"In the Navy, yes, you can rape the Japanese."
...didn't a certain politician say it was okay to rape and have "comfort women"? Guess the Americans stationed already knew the game plan way before it was announced.
I originally thought he was trying to say "stick to the prostitutes and stop screwing with our citizens."
I think it was on the history channel and it had to do with Hawaii during WWII.
MURRICA!!
FUCK YEAH!!!!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZKNOy_XLdo
You sure like making up nonsense acronyms...
US Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshi Koukousei Upskirt Busted by Japanese Bachelor of Business Administration. Not sure on the last part!
bba=>baba = old hag
If 39 is an old hag then... what would 70 be?
Baba rolled
Zombie
bitches be autistic (for decoding this shit)
Or just paying attention
Thanks!
Must still be in training, because otherwise, he wouldn't have been caught and hauled in by a 39-yo woman.
What was he going to do, beat her up?
Yeah, that would have made things so much better.
He was probably just scared of making matters worse. I bet his CO told his squad to avoid physical confrontation with the locals at all costs to avoid any potential political fallout.
Maybe he could have taken an extra panty shot of her to bring back for his pals abroad!
Pretty lame for a 22 years old man, and even worst a soldier defeated by a 39 years old civilian woman.
He need to retake his hand to hand combat training.
He needs to watch little more Photokano before trying to pull off such a manoeuvre.
Well he destroyed the incriminating evidence, so we should give him some props.
If he's at a base, he's finished with basic and whatever training school he goes to for his MOS. The guy was probably a pog or some shit. Remember, we even let women into this organization. A couple of weakling faggots are bound to be there.
Maybe BBA stands for 'ball-busting auntie'.
Big Bitch Auntie :3
in a flattering way!
IKR LOL
lol I kno, i just had to click it to see the article and find out what the hell it meant XD
"decode the message!"
*facepalm* Permanent lockup on Okinawa base for all the soldiers stationed at that base? It's getting out of hand over there.
its all true too. Whenever ANY tiny thing happens all of us will be in lock down. and we jump the guy that gets fingered out to be the criminal.
True this is a very tiny incident if it were any smaller you'd need an electron microscope to see it.
The appropriate action would be to put the soldier on KP duty for the next three weeks and take away his privileges to leave the base during that time.
That should teach him to straiten up his act.
Straighten.
The only reason the guy was charged is because he is not a Japanese teacher.
I go to that news website and there wasn't a single source for this story, do you know what does this mean?
they could at least tagged the name of the soldier
Japanese culture corrupting proud Americans.
“Poor soldier was poisoned by our hentai ways.”
America: The Pervert in denial.
Japan: Open Pervert!
I think more the case of American amatuer pervert. The dude needs more training from the professional Japanses perverts.
“We should just entrust our national defence to these old women.”
True enough!
What if she is a Yakuza and did this because the girl is a whore under their protection? The guy didn't pay for the service, so he had to suffer. Yakuza baba drags him to the police, they get his data and then they inform the Yakuza to take care of him. Instead of physical torture, his reputation is destroyed and the media (which is also controlled by the Yakuza) report this as an act of a US soldier... people hate on America, the stationed military and gaijin in general. This helps the right wing politicians to gain control, but wait... they support YKZ48 = friends with Yakuza.
Well, in the end it stays with the Yakuza. It started with a whore and a Yakuza baba and helps the organization controlling Japan. Now count every "Yakuza" appearing in my post and feel stupid...
END true route (US soldier)
'I was just trying to take a photo of her face! Honest!'
'....so was there a reason you smashed your phone along with the evidence?'
'.....uh....'
ehm...unless the pic is on it's SD card :) But given he is a US soldier he is probably an Apple fan so good for him that it doesn't support this technical convenience.
Convenience, indeed!
"Yes, officer, I thought the fact that her face was under her skirt was a little odd, too. That's why I wanted a picture."
"Honest!"
Why he didn't smash the phone no, the phone FELL from his hands you see and in the wake of the moment he accidentally steped on it trying to avoid that old rough haggish 39 year old japanese woman attacking him see!
That's what TRULY happen, he was only trying to take an innocent picture of a complete japanese girl citizen's face! :P
He also just put the phone besides her foot, that's when he got caught.
Sankaku needs to make the obvious failed point more clear instead of trying to make some sort of joke that ends up making it vague.
But yeah, the news report says he placed the phone beside her foot and that's how the other passengers noticed, thought that was pretty funny
WTF bend over and place it there? Who does that he should have went over and said can i see your panties all would be fine and he probably would have hot her number.
>hot her number
not sure if serious
The only joke here is you.
"Objection! Your honor, obviously my client's phone could have been smashed by accident due to being the victim of unexpected physical assault, forcing his attention away from the safety of mundane physical possessions. Perhaps the prosecution should direct this question to the witness, as it's clear that her unwarranted behavior lead to the commotion, in which my client's property was destroyed."
If you want a good lawyer, better call Saul!
You don't want a criminal lawyer, you want a CRIMINAL lawyer.
He should have said he was doing security footage.
OF HER PANTIES
Zing!
He should have said he was trying to prevent terrorism.