USN PO3 JK UPSKT Busted By JPN BBA

A US soldier has been captured by a 39-year-old Japanese woman after being caught taking upskirt photographs of a schoolgirl on a bus, and has been charged with chikan related offences more normally associated with salarymen despite his protestations that he was “aiming at her face.”

The incident began when an unidentified 22-year-old US petty officer third class stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka boarded a city bus.

There he spied a 17-year-old high-schooler, and in true chikan tradition proceeded to manoeuvre his smartphone into a tactically advantageous position below her, giving him the opportunity to conduct photographic reconnaissance of her nether regions.

However, his operation lacked finesse and was observed by a 39-year-old woman embarked on the same vehicle, who considered it highly suspicious and intervened.

The soldier bravely attempted a tactical withdrawal but proved no match for Japan’s finest, who grabbed him by the arm and hauled him before local police.

He did however manage to prevent his phone being captured, smashing it prior to his capture.

He was charged with a chikan-related offence under prefectural anti-nuisance ordinances, which he denies, saying that “I just wanted to photograph her face.”

The soldier's capture could hardly come at a worse time for the US military