Top 20 Most Irritating Anime Heroines
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 29, 2013 21:23 JST
- Tags: Haruhi, K-ON!, Ore no Imouto, Rankings, Sakura-sou no Pet-na-Kanojo, Sword Art Online
The most irritating, obnoxious and insufferable anime heroines have been ranked by their adorable fans, with the tsundere and moeblobs fairing especially badly…
1. Kousaka Kirino (Ore no Imouto)
2. Mashiro Shiina (Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo)
3. Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)
4. Hirasawa Yui (K-ON!)
5. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
6. Nakano Azusa (K-ON!)
7. Nyaruko (Haiyore! Nyaruko-san)
8. Tamako Kitashirakawa (Tamako Market)
9. Sanzenin Nagi (Hayate the Combat Butler!)
10. Chitanda Eru (Hyouka)
11. Kuuko (Haiyore! Nyaruko-san)
12. Manami Tamura (Ore no Imouto)
13. Iori Nagase (Kokoro Connect)
14. Hakase (Nichijou)
15. Akiyama Mio (K-ON!)
16. Asuka Langley (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
17. Kinomoto Sakura (Card Captor Sakura)
18. Taneshima Popura (WORKING!!)
19. Nina Purpleton (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory)
20. Saeki Nanako (Aku no Hana)
"18. Taneshima Popura (WORKING!!)"
HOW CAN ANYONE HATE POPURA!?
Because this poll was answered by edgy nip kids who though "Fuck semantic, Irritating = Cute"
Cute does = irritating, though.
QFT. She's a cute AND insanely busty shorty who's always going the distance, despite a few falls.
I don't hate her... but my name gets mispronounced quite a lot and it's very irritating.
Yachiyo's influence.
Really? Never heard her mispronounce Kotori-chan...
i found its cute
seriously. It seems all the more grating that Popura manages to make that list, yet Inami is nowhere in sight (not even on the full list).
Inami's a good girl, fuck you.
That doesn't make her any less irritating, especially in comparison to Popura.
Right you are! Id like to hug her until she stops punching me.
No. That's... no.
Manami Tamura (Ore no Imouto) Give me one reason why she is annoying?
Continuity reasons. It's not even IN the anime yet, but basically she's the reason Kirino is such a bitch and her relationship with her brother started off so bad in the series. She is NOT the innocent good-girl she portray herself as.
Well they sure got kirino right
True Strike there. and Nina Purpleton. I LOATHE her. Cannot watch that series a second time thanks to her.
Idk how Asuna is irritating because SAO is also a romance with ppl trapped in virtual reality, and nyaruko is quirky and cool its mahiro whose an idiot
I never liked Asuna. She got overly irritated at the dumbest things and she was a fairly boring character.
Kirito's sister has bigger breast and should have virtual sex with her.
Agreed. It's OK sis love ;)
nyaruko can be a BIT annoying. unless you can stand a girl that'll cling to you and attack you sexually 24/7
FUKKEN YEAH ABOUT NINA. God, she's annoying as fuck.
Kirino and Haruhi in the top 3 ranking. All is well with this poll.
My first thought was Kirino but she's not as bad as she used to be
And that's the ONLY correct choice on that list.
Well yea Kirino and Haruhi r mos def irritating, but the rest of the list is nonsense
What, no Kumi-chan from Hajime no Ippo? There is so much forced tension between her and Ippo, and he'll probably end up being world champion before he even asks her out on a date. She keeps expecting him to make the first move even though everyone knows he's too much of a timid ponce to do it.
Kumi-chan is cute and a nice girl.
Also, the tension between two people does not make a character irritating, but the relationship...
What's irritating about Kumi is her second voice actress... she sucks and doesn't fit the character
I wonder... is the list equally correct for male and female otaku? Maybe there are some names that are hated by the guys but not by the girls, or vice versa. Or perhabs for once they are all in agreement.
Don't harp on poor Manami-chan!
Asuna...? Hirasawa Yui...? Popura...? SAKURA KINOMOTO????? This list is totally fucked up...
I -still- don't understand how Sakura can be thought of as annoying. I mean, there are seriously more annoying heroines
The list is crap, as they tend to usually (always?) be. So don' even try to understand it and instead b happy that there are still people who remember this particular character.
I don't understand this list either. There are other female characters that I found much more irritating like any of the ones I know from this list. For example Saya Otonashi from Blood+ or Nana Komatsu from Nana. Even characters I like can be more irritating than for example Sakura Kinomoto, like Haruhi Suzumiya or Taiga from Toradora.
Likely that whoever voted these people didn't even read the poll title.
people who hate Nyaruko and Kuuko must be bitter, and have no sense of humor.
and probably must have no contact with other people.
Finally, a list I can agree wi---CCSakura???! Wtf?
totally agree. while i like most girls on the list, i admit that it may not appeal to some other ppl. but sakura?!? i didn't think it was possible to hate her.
I mean I can understand people just hating on characters that are popular from anime they dont like (hence K-On being on here) but man hating Sakura Kinomoto is like hating a basket full of kittens. :C
Perfect analogy.
lets teach those bastards a lesson...
to the cat cave!
*nanananananana*
I love dogs, and i am no bastard, but your comment has made me rethink my decision of giving the fish leftovers to the homeless cats on the park. let cat lover take care of them.
And this proves there are people who actually hate kitten. That dog loving bastards...
Maybe they got her mixed up with Sakura from Naruto.
just a thought, but do you think the people surveyed were actually referring to the Tsubasa Chronicles Sakura (but somehow getting the series mixed up)? I mean, in all fairness, I could sorta see reason to hate THAT Sakura what with her being useless half the time and an outright Mary Sue the other half.
They were pretty specific with the series in the polls.
Exactly my thoughts when reading #16.
^
not sure if you were agreeing with Shuubi, or pointing at the message above you, but if it's the latter, you realize the message that arrow points to is liable to change as people up/down-vote, right? Well, just so nobody's confused later on, cuppatea@yahoo.co.jp's post (23:20) was the one above it.
My opinion was changing as the post was moving.
I also agree with you, Shuubi. I like the girls of K-On! (well, except Yui) but I can understand some people hate them, but... Sakura!? If you hate Sakura you haven't soul.
Ikr. It's been more than a decade. Lots of people definitely hold a grudge like women.
I felt that way for Azusa, Sakura, and Popura.