Ore no Imouto Kirino Kousaka Manami Tamura Angry Maid Illustration by Kanzaki Hiro

The most irritating, obnoxious and insufferable anime heroines have been ranked by their adorable fans, with the tsundere and moeblobs fairing especially badly…

The ranking:

1. Kousaka Kirino (Ore no Imouto)

2. Mashiro Shiina (Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo)

3. Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

4. Hirasawa Yui (K-ON!)

5. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

6. Nakano Azusa (K-ON!)

7. Nyaruko (Haiyore! Nyaruko-san)

8. Tamako Kitashirakawa (Tamako Market)

9. Sanzenin Nagi (Hayate the Combat Butler!)

10. Chitanda Eru (Hyouka)

11. Kuuko (Haiyore! Nyaruko-san)

12. Manami Tamura (Ore no Imouto)

13. Iori Nagase (Kokoro Connect)

14. Hakase (Nichijou)

15. Akiyama Mio (K-ON!)

16. Asuka Langley (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

17. Kinomoto Sakura (Card Captor Sakura)

18. Taneshima Popura (WORKING!!)

19. Nina Purpleton (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory)

20. Saeki Nanako (Aku no Hana)



