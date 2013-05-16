“One Anime Movie You Wish Hollywood Would Make”
- Tags: Adaptations, Hollywood, Live Action, Movies, Parody, Shingeki no Kyojin
The prospect of a Hollywood movie version of shocking titan anime Shingeki no Kyojin has been causing some enthusiasm for once, after a parody Hollywood-style poster stimulated the imagination (to say nothing of naive optimism) of fans.
By Kouji Tajima, the theatrical poster is strictly unofficial – but has inspired the vanishingly rare sight of actual enthusiasm about a Hollywood adaptation online:
“I thought this was real, damn it.”
“It’s a really professional looking poster.”
“Please yes, a Hollywood version!”
“If they have to make a movie adaptation, please have Hollywood do it. I have a really bad feeling about what a Japanese movie version would do to it…”
“A Hollywood edition would just be some panic thriller without any of the character emotions of the original. I bet they’d cut the 9-year-old killer too.”
“Don’t worry, Hollywood made such a success of Dragon Ball it’s sure to be fine.”
It could work. Alot of the characters are European and it is inherently action based despite the deep plot. Zack Synder of 300 and Watchmen tends to follow the source material as faithfully as he can, for better or worse.
Never gonna happen, fan-boy.
besides the anime is $#!+.
The poster designer probably doesn't realize that, in the United States, the first weekend of September is kind of a dumping ground for movies that turned out bad (only second to January).
or maybe designer knows that fact all too well
Gah I can't say I want Hollywood making it but it DAMN poster IS AWESOME
Yeah.....awesome poster or no, sometimes it's best to leave well enough alone. We've all seen what happens when 2D turns to live action, and it's just not the same after that. God only knows why they needed a Dragonball adaptation so bad when it barely even attempted a vague resemblance to the original subject material, and I don't even want to think of what would happen if Hollywood turned its 'creative liberties' and 'artistic sensibilities' on a story as amazing as this.
Hollywood would clearly be in over its head, even if they had Zack Schnider on the job.
Dragonball was different! Dragonball is more fantasy and off the wall (especially with the main characters hair). Shingeki has a more realistic flair. No weird hair colors and the characters are all western except for the girl.
True, but the anime is pure garbage.
I like moe and I love Shingeki no Kyoujin too. So what ? :3
Actually narutards would like it. What are you on? And stop dissing moe.
For Moetards and Narutards, yeah it is...
I don't think he didn't know that, since he worked as concept artist for some Hollywood movies like Total Recall, Les Miserables
he also work in the upcoming Captain Harlock movie, which has just show an awesome trailer!
The date is the artist's b-day.
Because it's not for the US you dumbass.
I really want to visit this Hollywood, Japan you speak of.
LOL
LOL hollywood = not for US
Being a bitch again I see.
Loli-wood for everybody.
Wood for Lolis?
Delivered in the morning? Heat-Expansion treated?
If its Japan don't you mean to say loli on wood.
If both the Hollywood version and japanese version were loyal to the manga, I think Hollywood would be better. Japanese liveactions always ruin it when there are foreigner characters involved.
Sadly, Hollywood changes everything to fit with shitty american culture, so imho both would be crap.
I seen worse movies from other Countries friend you seem to forget another country in question touch Dragon Ball Z long before US did and its on Youtube.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgXeycX89I8
the characters have to be older than teenagers or gtfo. that is the rule. teen actors is like the kiss of death for a new movie IP, especially if you're going for the big budget that this movie needs
I dunno, I seem to remember Harry Potter and the Hunger Games doing pretty well in theaters, although the latter was kind of shitty TBO.
Too much blood/gore involved. an american production would most likely avoid it to get a pg-13 rating so that they get more money = bad movie.
I've seen horror and war movies worse than this.
Lol are you serious? Do you even live in America? The majority of movies now-a-days are rated R. ("Evil Dead" took the number one spot, bringing in $26 million across 3,025 theaters) So your statement is false. Your reality is also false.
no bible black movie?
WOW! This poster is awe inspiring!
Pity I read the comments about it.
Don't make Hollywood version of any Japanese Anime/Movies please... "Dragon Ball the Movie" is the best example why Americans should NEVER adapt ANY Anime to a movie
Dragon Ball isn't a good example. Dragon Ball in general is "unfilmable" and makes Alan Moore jelly Akira Toriyama did what he couldn't: make a comic that is impossible to adapt to live action.
Game too. Because I watched the Chun Li movie at the same time to see which was worse.
Yeah I agree. Plus this show..Is not that great, wow blood and gore...Next?...oh more blood...original
If you think this is only about the gore, I'm pretty sure you didn't even give it a chance and read it...
I'm 15 chapters in and the story isn't that deep. Lots of character building flashbacks because of this the story kind of drags.
I'm still going to read it all the way to the current chapters. That happens when your premise doesn't have much to work on. Man eating retard giants are attacking!...... Now what? I hope this turns into something great, because I haven't been hooked to an anime/manga in awhile.
Totally disagree
Hollywood will turn this one into 'bunch of American tryin to save the world'.....ugghhh, it will again ruin everything
Yeah, the last bastion of humanity will reside in the heart of NY or Washington or something.
When people ask me "Hey, what if Ghost in the Shell was a movie?" I tell them... "It already fucking IS a movie!". I swear, just because it's animated... that isn't good enough? It already looked better than a live action film ever could.
More theatrical anime releases. We need those.
You realize hollywood adaptation will turn some characters into negros just for political corectness and that they'll stick us flag into titans ass each time they kill one.
"negros"? WHat country are you from...no better question: What century are you from? 1800's?
And btw - It is not "political correctness" for different races to exist as equals in America. It is just called being American, you fool.
knee grows
Liberal fantasy and reactionary moronic comment mixed in one. Funny.
LOL no?
getting mad at someone for using the negro word is like getting mad at someone using the metric system. believe it or not but every other place around the world label dark skinned people(in general) by some variation of the "negro" word. be it "negrito, nigra, negros, nigger, etc."
very true. lol
The poster is a work of art. But, if Hollywood actually got their hands on it, they'd fuck it up royally.
GOOOOOORRRREEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!
lolis getting eaten by giant motherfuckers!!!!!!
that's the true nature of an otaku!!!!!
buuuuuuuuaaaaaaajajajajajajaja!
I'm imagining a classic Japanese 1960s movie style version of Attack on Titan. Two or three actors staggering around in poorly fitting and trashy plastic 'titan' suits, trampling on cardboard mockups of walls and houses, with the traditional fake crowd shots, cheesy simulated gore, and crappy dialog badly dubbed. That would be exceedingly fine.
Will watch that.
I would prefer if they made a Sgt. Keroro Movie, or Operation Vividered. those would be a challenge.
Why are those Marvel and DC Comic Movies so good?
beside Nolan's Batman and Raimi's Spider-Man most comicbook based movies has been pretty mediocre if you ask me. That Iron Man 3... My goodness, it was so bad!
What? Everyone love the Iron Man movies.