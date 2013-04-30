“Pump & Dump” JK Sex Fraud: “I Did 100 Girls This Way”

The arrest of a man who had sex with “close to 100” girls by offering to pay them ¥70,000 a go and then leaving them waiting on the curb as he “went to fetch the money,” in most cases also filming his exploits for a promise of ¥300,000, is currently making waves online – not least after suspicions emerged that he may be the man in a popular series in the distressingly popular “ugly fat old guy doing young girls” AV genre.

The 42-year-old Tokyo man would approach girls on the street (whether he specifically targeted female high school students is not clear), and make such propositions as “I’ll pay you ¥70,000 for enjo kousai [“compensated dating” – paid sex], and I give you ¥300,000 if you let me film it.” He also made similar offers online.

Not surprisingly, he had many takers and they would retire to local Taito city love hotels to complete the transaction.

However, in all cases after they left the hotel he would tell them “I’ll just go and get the money,” and then make good his escape, leaving the girls to wait in vain for his return with the promised wodge of notes.

His initial arrest stemmed from a promise to pay a 17-year-old girl ¥300,000 for a filmed sex session, which he indulged in but promptly fled from.

This offence and a similar one involving a 16-year-old girl led to his home being searched, where investigators found no less than 62 tapes of his various encounters.

He claims to have used this modus operandi on “close to 100 girls,” so police are investigating further.

He told also police that he did not think his victims would be shameless enough as to come forward about being cheated during their attempt at prostitution: “I thought they would be too scared of being exposed to report it to police.”

In addition to child prostitution offences, police estimate that 22 of tapes show minors aged 14-17, and so also intend to charge him child pornography offences for making them.

As usual, none of the prostitutes involved face any charges.

Online there has been a great deal of expert discussion of the case – with some saying he looks awfully similar to another creepy fat man who appears in a popular line of semi-professional adult videos: