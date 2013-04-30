“Pump & Dump” JK Sex Fraud: “I Did 100 Girls This Way”
- Date: Apr 30, 2013 18:01 JST
The arrest of a man who had sex with “close to 100” girls by offering to pay them ¥70,000 a go and then leaving them waiting on the curb as he “went to fetch the money,” in most cases also filming his exploits for a promise of ¥300,000, is currently making waves online – not least after suspicions emerged that he may be the man in a popular series in the distressingly popular “ugly fat old guy doing young girls” AV genre.
The 42-year-old Tokyo man would approach girls on the street (whether he specifically targeted female high school students is not clear), and make such propositions as “I’ll pay you ¥70,000 for enjo kousai [“compensated dating” – paid sex], and I give you ¥300,000 if you let me film it.” He also made similar offers online.
Not surprisingly, he had many takers and they would retire to local Taito city love hotels to complete the transaction.
However, in all cases after they left the hotel he would tell them “I’ll just go and get the money,” and then make good his escape, leaving the girls to wait in vain for his return with the promised wodge of notes.
His initial arrest stemmed from a promise to pay a 17-year-old girl ¥300,000 for a filmed sex session, which he indulged in but promptly fled from.
This offence and a similar one involving a 16-year-old girl led to his home being searched, where investigators found no less than 62 tapes of his various encounters.
He claims to have used this modus operandi on “close to 100 girls,” so police are investigating further.
He told also police that he did not think his victims would be shameless enough as to come forward about being cheated during their attempt at prostitution: “I thought they would be too scared of being exposed to report it to police.”
In addition to child prostitution offences, police estimate that 22 of tapes show minors aged 14-17, and so also intend to charge him child pornography offences for making them.
As usual, none of the prostitutes involved face any charges.
Online there has been a great deal of expert discussion of the case – with some saying he looks awfully similar to another creepy fat man who appears in a popular line of semi-professional adult videos:
“Scum!”
“For once, everyone got what they deserved.”
“The police really increased the size of their collection this time, didn’t they?”
“Close to 100, amazing. It’s more like he was pursuing some esoteric discipline or something.”
“Just tell us the titles of the videos so we know what to search for.”
“Looking at his pictures, it really is the same guy as from the ‘Tsubomi-kui’ series of videos… he was pretty famous. He was only 42 though?”
“If it is the oyaji I hope more videos will still be released.”
“That series is just gross, I don’t see who can get off on that.”
“Just another day for Tonkin.”
“This guy is scum so I have no intention of defending him, but the issue here is that they never charge the women. Especially with minors, there is no penalty so they can just go do it again. Some kind of light legal treatment of their offences as sex crimes is required.”
“They don’t leave it. They’ll at least tell the parents and make an issue of it.”
“You would wait for 300,000 I guess. Total bitches.”
“Tonkin girls are no different to Korean whores. They’ll do anything for money now.”
“Japanese women never any sense of chastity to begin with. Try Chinese girls if you expect that.”
“Honestly with girls like this around you’d be crazy to get married.”
“If you did 100 JKs for money I would be more than a little worried about what you might catch off them.”
“Cops should make the evidence public so these whores can be named and shamed!”
“They don’t say which sites he used to get these girls. Gree, Mobage?”
“The man is a lowlife of course, but what does it say about Japan that our young girls are willing to open their legs for a bit of cash? Japanese society metes out preferential treatment to these avaricious women at every turn, whilst men are just expected to work even harder.”
“It’s getting pretty tiring to hear of every man involved in prostitution automatically being convicted whilst every woman is automatically innocent.”
“Thanks to the crackdowns by police the prostitution market is oversupplied. That’s why they are so cheap, all the risk is on the buyer.”
“He got to 100, he can die fulfilled.”
“This is taken for granted, but it’s odd that a guy in his teens would be aghast at having sex with an old guy in his forties for 300k, but girls are apparently OK with that?”
“Wouldn’t it be more appropriate if you said having sex with an old women in her forties for 300k?”
“Right, and what lad wouldn’t? Although doing it with an old guy would be bad.”
“For 300k, I’d sell my ass too.”
“What’s disturbing is not so much that they’d sell themselves as that they’d sell themselves to a gross whale like that.”
“The police who confiscated this lot are the real winners.”
“Not as much as that Hokkaido cop who got let off for paying for a 13-year-old…”
“Envious fatty here. I can’t believe he had the balls to proposition these girls like that! I could never do that, and nobody’ll ever come to me…”
“At least punish the sellers a little!”
“He’s still likely only to get a suspended sentence.”
“This was a pretty bad case with a lot of victims – I think he’s looking at a couple of years.”
“Tapes in this day and age…”
Time to move to japan and con some dumb girls.
No need to do that, the girls around where you live are just as dumb.
As is everyone else for that matter. If you think that most people are "smarter than that", then you give humanity too much credit.
Gaijin gets nothing son. Even the soaplands will reject you. GL trying to proposition some random girls with your engrish.
why are we acting like japanese girls are special? if u have decent looks and money you can get any beech in any part of the world. if u have alot of money u dont even need the looks.
Aka 15% of the male population.
lol what? All asian women love the white cock. So the yakuza won't let you in their std infested soapland buildings, big whoop. All you have to do is go to a gaijin bar or hang out in a public place and take your pick. Whites don't need to pay. Because all women want to experience being with a man who's meat stick can actually satisfy them and because having a foreign boyfriend is posh. u mad?
You guys can talk big all you want, but it doesn't change the fact that you're all still a bunch of losers arguing over the internet, stupid morons.
22:18 sounds like a very sheltered white guy who has never even been outside his country. Watch out, now he's going to tell us how much he benches to overcompensate
let me guess you're another white guy that the pretty white girls rejected?
Nobody loves white cock except ...maybe... gay guys
I'm white, I'm blonde, I have blue eyes and am at least average looking and hit the gym twice a week.
You can stay in your little dream world and think they would shy away from me, the opposite is what happens. Most Japanese girls are a bunch of xenophiles, unlike that guy I don't even have to pay.
The prostitution places do turn down gaijin, but white guys hitting the nightlife club scene and its like fishing with dynamite.
I love that all the downvoted comments are truth. You guys are really deluded to think just because you're white you'll get some. You'll get some low tier shit for sure if that's what you're going for
They will catch you faster. And don't expect a friendly court after you stain their jk.
Funny how you call soapland std infested yet think those who'd jump on a white dick aren't.
Dude, near-blind grannies don't count!
So how would a black guy like myself fair over there. They don't like huge cocks i take it?
they know the only 'black people' there are arab/paki working street corners, teachers & criminals. none of which have the money the japasese woman craves.
Probably die from a huge cock. As a fellow brotha, I'd have a better chance, and that's not saying much outside of Japan at all.
Fap time at the police station.
That's the worst porn title ever XD
I'd watch it.
But what if it was actually a video of policemen fapping and you could barely see what they're fapping at? :S
I'd watch AND fap to it.
But what if it's young police guy crossdressing?
The walls are getting white-washed, but not by the Dutch Boy!
teach me your ways sensei!
it would rather be "shisho" in this sentence
Sensei is just fine the way it's used.
Well....his "ways" thew him in jail so I don't think you wanna be learning EVERYTHING from this guy >.>
100 times before strikeout..? pretty good batting average
agreed. you don't get to relieve yourself with a live woman a hundred times that easily lmao
Just need a sure-sounding voice and 100 gullible women
Didn't their mothers teach them "money now before panties down"?
Usually when employing a hooker (I've got some experience in this!), you never pay [in full] first or you'll get burned. What's usually done is that the money comes out & in put to the side as the service commences, that way no one gets cheated unless the hooker & pimp have a timely interruption planned (that does happen). In short, you show (but not give) the money; she shows her wares, and all goes well. I guess the girls there are so used to doing the cheating that they never consider that someone might cheat them first. Even the guy in this case was surprised that the girls would talk.
Psh. He was expecting common decency in the girls who pimp themselves?? I could see those 14 year old sluts go to the police and go like, "yo yo, this guy neva paid me even though we did our sexy thing. I'm a minor, he can't do thys to me!"
You put the money in an envelope and put it on the table. Where the fuck are you kids going?
In Japan I pay the girl upfront most of the time. Never had any troubles and service is typically good.
...though kinda hairy, amirite ?
nah, usually shaved these days.
At least here, we do them first, then pay after we finished.
Maybe if you want to cheat, you just have to give them some chloroform (or something like that) on their drinks, drugs them, or make them drunk, so you can just leave them after you're done.
another hero has fallen
your soul will live on with your works
child prostitution?
But he didn't pay them doesn't that cancel out the prostitution claim
Actually, the illegal part comes from the offering of money, not necessarily the giving. In New York, you can even get arrested simply for wearing skimpy clothing and having condoms on you; you don't even need to offer anything, they'll just label you as a slut and pre-emptively charge you for walking about with "intent".
And it's not rape either since she agreed. xD
What concerns me is they "estimate" that there are minors, without any real proof. If they can find these girls and prove their age, then I would have no problem with the charges, but odds are they won't.
It's propositioning a minor, if not actual prostitution. Might also be able to hit him with contributing to the delinquency of a child/minor (which is a misdemeanor in the States).
And, assuming Japan has a similar law on the books, it is legally rape (statutory rape) based on their ages. Minors don't have the ability to consent (unless there is an "age of consent" statute).
“For 300k, I’d sell my ass too.”
Right on good sir
all women would
and for alot less
Are... are Japanese girls stupid, or did he happen to just target the stupid ones?
so you mean all of them?
let me correct this troll.
All of them are Prostitutes in the first place
do you mean my World of Warcraft mom where i meaned Moment .. and asked my groupmates to wait an aproximate time of 3 seconds to 10 seconds?
like your mom.
teenage girls are stupid everywhere. these ones are just used to using people and not the other way around.
Big deal they probably lost only a fraction of what they would otherwise make.. free money since they're already set to sell.
Their so stupid all you need to do is throw in the notion of money and these girls will do anything.
The ability to see through deceit is a skill like any other. Regardless of how intelligent a person is, they still must learn, even if higher intelligence does improve the rate at which most mental skills are acquired.
Nice double dichotomy, by the way.
exploited teen did not choose enough speech & charisma points
Both. Japan's population is about 2% of the world population, so of course they're going to have a lot of stupid people.
Ask yourself this; 'Are there only 100 girls in Japan'? Of course he targeted the stupid ones. The smart ones would have said no anyway. Just because he got 100 doesnt mean he asked 100.