Okinawans “Lay Traps Around US Base”

Opponents of US bases in Okinawa have outraged many Japanese by resorting to “terrorist” tactics, including vandalising the fences around the bases and then laying “traps” for those trying to clean them up.

Osprey deployments to American bases in Okinawa have intensified the already notorious anti-base activities of the island’s vociferously anti-American (and in many cases secessionist and anti-Japanese) base protesters.

Their latest antics included spreading red tape on fences surrounding the base perimeter.

As well as annoying Americans and mainland Japanese who would rather they just quietly accept the economic and security benefits of the bases along with the occasional horrific accident and acts of wanton criminality by American soldiers, their antics have irritated local residents, who say their taping antics “spoil the view” of the picturesque barbed-wire fence.

A group of 50-60 locals has gone so far as to organise a fence cleaning project to tidy up the mess left by protesters.

Disturbingly, they report finding “traps” laid amidst the mess in the hopes of injuring those attempting to removing it – glass and wire fragments were put in the tape and have resulted in a number of injuries amongst those removing the tape, they say.

According to media reports, direct harassment of base personnel has also been increasing – “demonstrators” have been throwing soil and sand at their cars as they come and go from Futenma, blocked their passage by lying in front of them and harassed their occupants with megaphones, placards and jeering whilst they are stopped in traffic.

Unsurprisingly, their efforts have already resulted in several traffic accidents involving the vehicles of American soldiers.

Online there is outrage at their antics, the weight of opinion as usual being that Okinawans have no right to complain about their island being given over to US forces when it is so convenient for the rest of Japan: