Okinawans “Lay Traps Around US Base”
Opponents of US bases in Okinawa have outraged many Japanese by resorting to “terrorist” tactics, including vandalising the fences around the bases and then laying “traps” for those trying to clean them up.
Osprey deployments to American bases in Okinawa have intensified the already notorious anti-base activities of the island’s vociferously anti-American (and in many cases secessionist and anti-Japanese) base protesters.
Their latest antics included spreading red tape on fences surrounding the base perimeter.
As well as annoying Americans and mainland Japanese who would rather they just quietly accept the economic and security benefits of the bases along with the occasional horrific accident and acts of wanton criminality by American soldiers, their antics have irritated local residents, who say their taping antics “spoil the view” of the picturesque barbed-wire fence.
A group of 50-60 locals has gone so far as to organise a fence cleaning project to tidy up the mess left by protesters.
Disturbingly, they report finding “traps” laid amidst the mess in the hopes of injuring those attempting to removing it – glass and wire fragments were put in the tape and have resulted in a number of injuries amongst those removing the tape, they say.
According to media reports, direct harassment of base personnel has also been increasing – “demonstrators” have been throwing soil and sand at their cars as they come and go from Futenma, blocked their passage by lying in front of them and harassed their occupants with megaphones, placards and jeering whilst they are stopped in traffic.
Unsurprisingly, their efforts have already resulted in several traffic accidents involving the vehicles of American soldiers.
Online there is outrage at their antics, the weight of opinion as usual being that Okinawans have no right to complain about their island being given over to US forces when it is so convenient for the rest of Japan:
“This is awful…”
“What are the Okinawan polices doing!?”
“These leftists are completely crazy.”
“Arrest them already!”
“Shoot them or arrest them or something.”
“Electrify the fence.”
“Putting glass in the tape, what a devious bunch…”
“Spiteful, aren’t they?”
“This is just anti-American terrorism.”
“What do you expect from a bunch of Chinese spies!”
“They have also been throwing garbage into the bases…”
“Are these people really Japanese?”
“They are just pretending to be Japanese!”
“These people are on the same level as Chinese. Okinawa should send its crazy leftists off to North Korea and see how they like it there.”
“At least they probably aren’t from the area by the base.”
“Leftists are always OK with hurting people in their protests. In fact, they obviously prefer it this way.”
“You US soldiers really ought to sue this scum or something.”
“Base opponents dump garbage around the base, proponents clean it up. Not hard to see who is in the right here.”
“Throwing stuff at someone’s car is clearly a crime on the Japanese mainland… is that stuff legal in Okinawa or something?”
“The US forces are doing very well not to rise to these provocations.”
Jesus Okinawa..
Hope you realize that China and Korea still despise Japan and you rely on the US for protection right?
They've clearly forgotten their ancestors were as bad as the other Axis powers and they basicly raped their way from China to Australia.
Nanking, the Death Railway, the Sook Jing, and they should be thankful someone is there to make sure their unapologetic asses aren't reamed.
It's funny that Chinese loves playing victim and exaggerate stuff...
They love speaking ill about Japan, but deny Tiananmen Square Incident and Tibet massacre...
Chinese and Japanese are the same.
The culture were too similar.
What do you expect? White SanCom weaboo wannabes think barbarians like them are welcomed in Japan.
If someone was lying down blocking my vehicle's path, I would just run over them. Or go slowly over them like a speed bump. Just sayin'
If it's not here it'll be 4ch. Only time 'Murica and foreign obsession can fuse together for an American is in a Weeaboo or Japanophile. Rarely do you see Europeans like that. The amount of double standards here is just amazing. I imagine that the same people calling Okinawans idiots for these stunts and opinions would totally be fine if Russia plonked a base in middle of NYC. No one likes having a foriegn military outside their yard.
If Japan really wants to keep American bases, how about they remove said American bases into the heart of Tokyo? I'm sure they wouldn't object right? Of course it's not the most strategic place, but when you don't have foreign military presence close by 24/7 it's easy to bitch about such events.
So your just saying its the location and nothing else? BS. They could move it to the Country side and people would still bitch and moan about it.
People were paid to complain and make a big deal of nothing. Of the soldiers who attack and rape the locals I'm DAMN sure they were either shipped home and demoted or kicked out or imprisoned for a time. Thats one thing we do not tolerate here. Sure kill as much as you like, as soon as you sexually assault someone its over.
Japanese troops forced Okinawan civilians to commit mass suicide when they retreated from advancing American troops at the end of WWII. Chinese and Koreans, on the other hand, have done them no harm.
Despising Japan and American who fought their own war on Okinawan land killing Okanawans, is only rational.
But that happened ages ago, it has nothing to do with the current generation. Besides even back then, do you think that all japanese just agreed to it? Do you think that every one of them wanted to kill innocents?
I really hate it how some people can't see anything but countries and eternal grudges. You can't just say that "people in country X are (insert something insulting here) because they Y" or anything like that. We're all different. We're all individuals. We're all humans.
If we held onto grudges we could be hating each other forever, given that practically every power in the world in the history of humanity has been at war with one or the other.
Firstly, 1945 isn't that long ago. Plenty of ppl who lived through it is still alive today.
More importantly, there's active racism against Okinawans in Japan mainland today. The younger generation is being reminded that they are Okinawans through discrimination. If you keep rubbing salt on the wound, it won't close.
Say it ain't so!
My animu have taught me that Okinawans are loveable, kind, friendly and naive yokels, usually with big tits and a perfect tan. Whyever would native Japanese dislike them?!
The mainland Japanese have no love for Okinawans in general.
There is a lot more then just history going on when it comes to Okinawa.
Apparently they didn't force enough to.
Made all the more ridiculous now that China is getting even madder about the islands and now demands ALL of Okinawa along with the islands.
Hope they have a desire to be Chinese..
Okinawans are not Japanese any more than Koreans are though. They can claim to be victims of EEvil Japanese imperialism.
THEY WANT TO DIE! SO LET THEM DIE!
Seriously, when the US does in fact leave it would be like,
Okinawans: Yay, the yankees are gone!
China/North Korea: Why....hello there... :raep face:
Entire Japan: Oh sh.....
Okinawa does not want the US to leave, they want them off the island.
Mainland Japan does not want the bases moved off of Okinawa because they would rather not put up with the issues more bases on the mainland would cause.
accept that the nearest island to a major sea trade route that gets supplies into japan is Okinawa. The US could move the base elsewhere, but would be unable to respond quickly enough from a greater distance and the trade route could suffer, causing a lack of supplies into japan and potentially endanger the lives of japanese should china decide to make any push. So they could leave, but any other position would be drastically less effective
The Japanese "concession" to America for losing WWII was to let them put a military base on someone else's land. Such noble sacrifice there...
China don't start wars with other countries. They start war on themselves.
lmao so true
Why? Ruins the Asian economy, bad food, feisty locals... When was the last time China invaded a foreign country? The only country that start wars out of the blue would be... America.
TIBET.
Try thinking ahead a bit.
During the next decades scarcity of natural resources like metals and oil/gas will increase drastically as the Chinese gigantic population raise their living standards.
China is already involved in several territorial disputes in the Chinese Sea, several which the potential to escalate to armed conflict.
Why do you think China is rapidly growing their military?
Without the threat of US interventions and retaliation, South Korea and Japan would be two fat, sitting ducks, ready for the picking.
On China getting resources out of Africa war most certainly is involved.
They just sell arms to what ever despot who will let them mine inside their country.
Even before 1950. The reason that China is such a big country is that the Han people basically overran everyone else and then Sinicised the population. Tibet is only a recent example.
This is the elementary truth of history: countries get big and persist because they invade and start wars with other countries.
@12:20
You obviously have no idea why America was involved in most of those wars.
I'm not sure if you knew this but in all of those countries there are terrorist groups killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people not involved in the war. you know suicide bombers that run into crowds at the local mosque and blow themselves up killing a few hundred people.
Actually most of our involvement in Afghanistan is to fight against terrorist cells that cause these murders in an effort to De-stabilize the areas and cause wars between the different religious groups.
America was involved in a fight against terror cells even before Iraq happened, we were fighting people on the southern border that wanted to start a war between India and Afghanistan by stirring up hatred through terror attacks and reminding people about the territory disputes between the two countries.
And that is just a small example of what's going on over there.
You can bitch and moan all you want but unless you can come here with a full understanding of why we were involved in all those wars and have a valid point to make you're never going to be taken seriously by anyone who knows better.
Try watching the discovery channel and getting your news and information from sources OTHER then major news networks and any place like reddit or sankaku. There is a lot that goes on in the world that I'm sure an ignorant person such as yourself is completely unaware of.
That is a very nice Wikipedia search, 12:20-san, but I was merely pointing out that China does indeed have a taste for expansion. They've been bolstering their military on an increasing scale for some years now, and have been muscling in on others' territorial waters and trying to bully them into submission. On the face they appear to have an overdeveloped sense of entitlement, but under it all, they're just trying to bully their neighbors out of their land.
They absorbed poor, defenseless Tibet. They're up in arms over the Senkaku Islands, sending warships to posture for dominance. They refuse recognize Taiwan as an independent country, no matter what has been declared. And to be quite honest, if North Korea really manages to screw things up, I won't be surprised if it's only pal stabs them in the back and calls dibs.
Also, you taste bitter.
@MAUVAIS wish means "bad" in english
China / Tibet : Borderline.
Now let's see America :
America / Iraq : 7028.88 Miles !!!!
America / Afghanistan : 7365.19 Miles !!!!
America / Vietnam : 8583.23 Fucking Miles !!
America / Iran : 7251.99 Fuckmothering miles !
America / N.Korea : 6434.22 Miles !!
America / Syria : 6688.55 Miles!!
Try get new from sources other than SanCom.
China is already getting huge amount of resources out of Africa, all without making war, unlike western nations traditionally have done for centuries.
Westerners make war for resources, so they assume China will too. Instead, they opted for a better and less expensive way.
1950, Korea. Sure to "help" the North Koreans, but still... Only Stalin's death and change in leadership in the Soviet Union stopped Mao's plans. But to be fair, the US Airforce killed hundreds of thousands civilians in that war...
Out of the blue like Hello country X Bam face palm or 1: country asks us for help
2: there is mass murder and we say enough is an enough 3: there is potential resources we wait until country is about to fall go in whoop ass establish new Gov. and siphon of resources or 4 A terrorist group attacks us many times we say enough is enough go in whoop ass so which one is it? because i like out of the blue, 2 and 3
china and korea will fuck with them more, and more openly than they do now and will probably escalate it to the point japan becomes china or korea in all but name.
a straight out invasion... i doubt it, but i could see them harassing them to the point they cave.
Tell me again about how China never invaded Tibet and doesn't still lay claim to Taiwan along with pretty much everything else in the Asia-Pacific region.
Tell me how North Korea currently has no plans to annex the South and how they never tried actually doing it during 1950-53.
What's changed is Japan used to be the big bully in the region but they've since had their balls cut off after WWII. Meanwhile, the countries that used to be on the receiving end have been hitting the gym and bulking up. From various news articles here on SanCom, it's plenty clear they haven't forgiven and they haven't forgotten. The only thing preventing them from kicking the crap out of their former tormentor is an even bigger bully with his hand on Japan's shoulder saying, "Mess with him and you mess with me."
The ONLY reason the Chinese haven't done what they want to do to Taiwan and Japan is the United States. The only reason they can afford to continue conquering by economic means is because we're stupid enough to LET them, by pretending like we're taking advantage of them instead of the other way around.
Do you see the American navy leaping to the defense of Tibet? THAT'S how Taiwan and Japan will go if the United States sells them out.
There is still the NK.
So what? Uchinaa is not Japan.
The be fair, the US didn't give a flying fuck about Japan after WW2. It dismantled the zaibatsu and threw the country into an economic disaster... until it realised Japan can be used as a buffer to Soviet influence. So in the end Japan was used and abused, and still is. Stop playing innocent.
I don't call supplying food, medicine, and construction material for housing 'throwing the country into economic disaster'. Since when were the victors responsible for causing economic boom of their enemies?
Typical jap excuse making. So childish and shallow.
So 2 cents worth of medicine and some building material = economic success?
Sorry, it was the hard work of the Japanese people in the 50's and 60's that made the country as it is today.
Look up the song 'Ue wo muite' and you'll know how hard life was back then.
And we gave them a free constitution.
18:48 LOL typical jap thinking. You think you are the most difficult, most enduring people and you actually believe your own hype.
If japan was so great, why didn't it kickstart or even show a glimmer of beginning its own new economy before Korean War rolled around, and US almost literally rained investments and know-how into the helpless japanese populace?
Here's some facts about your delusions of 'japanese economic miracle'. It was all supported and engineered by US and western know-how, investment, and education that you in no way earned or achieved yourself. Richer japan was a geopolitical necessity to act as a bulwark against communism. After all, poor are more easily susceptible to short-sighted delusions of 'worker's paradise'. Secondly, the American automakers and manufacturers were sidelined by American need to concentrate on 2 fronts of cold war Europe and east asia as well as around to globe to counter communist influence. This means economic offensive was at best a sub goal of US main policy, as well as the world, thus providing japan a free easy pass to fill the vacuum. After all, it's much more easy to win a competition when everyone else is running with a leg and arm tied behind their backs, and an eye elsewhere, while you are being encouraged by one of the referees and is showered with support and overtly friendly judgement.
The fact that japan was more well-positioned to export industry to rest of conflict regions made it ideal to stand as the anti-communist bulwark across east and south east asia, and America spared little to make this happen. Simply put, your success was 1. Because everyone else was busy with national and geopolitical defense, and 2. Because America provided an ideal environment of protection and support to create an artificial greenhouse in which you could thrive to stand as a shield against impoverished and angry communist block.
Well, now that cold war is over, these conclusions are obviously proving to be true: In the years japan's artificial economy reached its peak, SK and China emerged as leading and growing economic figures. Your companies were quickly overshadowed by those nations, and American manufacturers, now free from artificially favorable economic policies of US government that favored japanese growth (weak yen, etc), began to overwhelm them in innovation and new age of technological development. Even the auto and manufacturing electronics is mostly shipped out of japan, and their days are numbered. Meanwhile, without US protection, your 'glorious' nation will soon find itself violated and hopelessly outclassed by koreans and chinese who are just pushing at the border to get their hands on you for some well-deserved revenge.
Simply put, or as they say in ebonics, you be fucked.
It was both. Economic & political help and hard work by Japanese which resulted to Japan become what it is now.
Wait...so they take down 2 of our buildings and we kill 2 of their COUNTRIES, and you call that 'better'?
Serious LOL. We should thank the muslims for shooting themselves on the foot by giving us a reason to secure lion's share of oil production in the middle east as well as some of the mineral wealth in afghanistan.
There are those who say 9/11 was an inside job.
When the US occupied Japan it was "kind" enough to write an entire constitution for it. One of the western-fed constitution's points was Article 9 which forbid Japan from establishing a powerful (or any) military force. And now Americans use Japan's incapability to defend itself against Korea/China as an excuse to continue the occupation? Absurd, isn't it?
Even though Article 9 is now pseudo-followed, and the JSDF is supposedly quite capable, if the US truly wants to play the hero, it should simply retract any anti-Japanese amendments it imposed on the Japanese constitution and go the fuck home. Or at least be honest and officially state the true intentions of its presence in the Asian region, why are by no means related to protecting poor little bullied Japan.
Used and abused, just like how they treated the helplessly impoverished citizens of asian nations that didn't have it in themselves to prostitute themselves to western influence. Japan got a little cocky from getting western know-how and took advantage of its less-advanced neighbors, even though they had no grounds to do so.
Now it's all going to come back and bite them hard. Karma's a BITCH.
You do realize America joined WW2 because Japan boomed us right anyway name a major country that doesn't have some sort of economic disaster japan has no army or navy its defense force only spends about 1% its GDP on their own accord a sudden spike in defense spending japan would self fuck its economy if we left japan out rite korea and china would swoop right in china for sure seeing as they butt fuck over the senkaku islands and to be fair the US has to protect Japan out right as said TREATY OF MUTUAL COOPERATION AND SECURITY BETWEEN JAPAN AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Go look around http://www.mofa.go.jp its there somewhere Besides the point i don't hate japan let alone the people. shit i even went and learned japanese because i like them and if i had a choice id like to live there and if they don't like me well thats just fine because i don't care weather someone likes me or not.
Those bases aren't kept there out of the goodness of Uncle Sam's heart. Japan pays good money for it.
Japan's not-a-militairy is still the about the 5th largest in the world spendingwise
these conspiracy theorists...they can go on and on about their baseless assumption of anything
I study Japanese cultural and economic history, and what has been said in the 11:15 post is a basic historical fact. What doesn't fit with your agenda doesn't necessarily have to be a conspiracy theory.
There's Haters every, in US, in China, in singapore, & in every little other country in the world, there's people who don't want the base there, but there's people who DO want the base there. Every time I come to this site, I find haters On this site. I swear this site trolls it's user base just for laughs, but I could be wrong. =)
Brainwashing myself? Lol really?
Well if what I've stated is an opinion, then I assume there is no point in learning history whatsoever, as you've yourself just said that history is as credible as are human unicorns.
Stop being so biased lol.
I study the same and you've merely stated an opinion as a fact. Japanese people are unicorns. It's a fact.
Stop brainwashing yourself lol.
Yup, keep the Asia divided to protect western supremacy.
"Western" supremacy? Really? Quit living in days gone by.
Only thing supreme about westerners is how supremely fat we all are.
I know right?
They don't need any help being divided from anyone else. Get your head out of the fantasy whackoff scenario.
@20:12
Yes, I shall believe some bs some random anon is posting on the internet.
Either way, these things take time. Eu has been at war with each other for hundreds of years. Resources are limited.. blah blah blah.
@20:12
Fuck off faggot.
20:12 You obviously have no idea what you are talking about. Take a look at all those neo-nationalism websites in east asia. They are mainly lead and preached on by young people, with little old-people 'brainwashing'. Your statement reeks of excuse-making that wishes all this is the fault of old fossils holding on to grudges, while in reality it's just a repetition of same problems that plagued that region for centuries.
You desperately try to blame the 'old folks', but really it's not what you want it to be.
Japan, Korea and China could race mix overtime enough such that, they become a relatively connected group - akin to the eu.
Furthermore, having a lot of the Japanese old people murdered would do them good.
The young have no problem with each other, it is the old people who do.
So let China to take over everything? Don`t come back complaining, if it shows not to bring happiness for all Asians.
They should consider themselves fortunate they have the most powerful country on the planet as a guardian.
The US presence in the region is what keeps China and Russia inline.
The U.S. military isn't what it used to be. If China and Russia really wanted to they could gang up and take over almost anything in Asia.
The US is like modern day Nazi Germany. Only difference is that the US has no chance winning a war against a country with a viable military force like Russia or China. This is blatantly obvious if you analyse the strategies US forces used Iraq, or if you simply look at every country the US ever attacked. It's called bullying.
Gun Ho! How many nukes does it take to turn Washington DC into a smoking crater? There isn't going to be a war between US and China/Russia. US military spending is to fill the pockets of the military industrial complex.
A single nuclear sub... really? How many nuclear subs do you think Russia and China have? Or the ICBMs. The moment you attack either one, consider every American city small sized and up newly formed craters.
It's the nuclear age. Everybody dies. Or did you think you're immune from nukes? Typical American idiocy. Get over yourself.
There isn't going to be a war between US and China/Russia. American military spending is to satisfy the arms maker lobby. They're people too and wouldn't want a nuclear war that result in their death. It's all about building weapons that won't be used, while convincing patriots like you to pay your taxes and foot the bill.
If Russia/China invades Japan, US will do precisely nothing. Nor should it.
Of course, they won't invade, as there's no resources in Japan, or anything else worth the effort. The whole reason Japan started conquest of Asia in the 20th century is to obtain raw resources that their island lacks, and that is straight from the Emperor!
you certainly dont know what you're talking about, USA is been at war at one point or another since when USA was made. USA spends about 682 Billion a year in weapons and they'll use it if their interests are threaten. China and Russia combined spend 256 Billion. Right now if China and Russia touch Japan or South Korea then get ready for a whole can of whoop ass because USA invest heavily on those 2 countries and if thats threaten they will act and it wont be nice.
Just do a quick look at the last 10 years what their military has hinted on new weaponry. just think what top secret shit they'll have.
If you think the US armed forces aren't what they used to be, then you're highly mistaken.
Also add that Europe will be helping the US BTW
>>Iraq had one of the best air defense system oil could by,
Nope. I mean, it wasn't clear that the advantage was so overhelming, but it was several years back from the real 1st rate armies.
>>US forces have always been outnumbered but still come out on top,
For example? Even Iraqi soldiers were fewer.
Not that I think China is a tomorrow-morning threat, but...
@16:40 you should check what happened in the first iraq war "desert storm" Iraq had one of the best air defense system oil could by, courtesy of your beloved russia. it was penetrated and put useless in less than a month by US, and that was 20 years ago. As a country that invest heavily in military technology, what makes you think china and or russia can stop the US? not to mention that with their super carriers, they have the means to send air power anywhere in the world.
you say US cant beat china or russia but Russia or formerly known as USSR couldn't even beat Afghanistan, something US and NATO did. Oh the irony, you say "analyse the strategies US forces used Iraq, or if you simply look at every country the US ever attacked" but maybe you're the one who should analyze history. lol
on every recent conflict, US forces have always been outnumbered but still come out on top, why do you think that is? firepower, technology and tactics. Dont bring a knife to a gunfight.
Do you know why the Russians and Chinese spend way less than the US? Because their militaries aren't built around constant 'innovation'.
The Russians create the AK-47: It's rugged, it's powerful, it's moderately accurate. It's not the ultimate assault rifle, but it's good enough. Sure they make minor changes over the years, but compare that to the massive military-industrial complex that's bankrupting the US making weapons it doesn't need for wars it doesn't need to fight.
@anon 03:44 tell that to Iraq Afghanistan, I'm sure those 2 countries will strongly dissagree with you. about nukes, a single US nuclear sub can single handedly destroy either china or russia. so yeah, you nuke washington and your country will be next.
you might think otherwise but most likely China, North korea and Russia are at bay because the US is there. You seriously think China wouldn't invade Japan just to get revenge (and the natural resources around japan)? and North korea would have invaded south Korea a long time ago if the US wasn't backing them up. Military power is not just for deterrence, if that was the case war would have never existed.
China's actually rational, and won't fight expensive wars that ruins the economy for no gain. These days, America's the only country that does that...