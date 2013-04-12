RSSChannel

Dragon’s Crown Sorceress “Excessively Animated”

sorceress-by-simoshi

Vanillaware’s much anticipated upcoming 2D RPG Dragon’s Crown is still attracting attention for its anatomical extremes – this time with the latest trailer for the Sorceress showing just how well animated she can be…

The trailer:

sorceress-revealed (1)

sorceress-revealed (2)

sorceress-revealed (3)

sorceress-revealed (4)

sorceress-revealed (5)

sorceress-revealed (6)

sorceress-revealed (7)

sorceress-revealed (8)

sorceress-revealed (9)

The fighter may perhaps be a better fit for American audiences:

The game is due in the summer in both Japan and beyond.



    Avatar of RaspberryKisses
    Comment by RaspberryKisses
    18:53 12/04/2013 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Amazon is where is at! dat muscles!

    Reply to RaspberryKisses
    Avatar of Kamigoroshi
    Comment by Kamigoroshi
    21:10 12/04/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    筋肉娘 FTW! Nothing beats battle hardened woman well developed muscles.

    Reply to Kamigoroshi
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:53 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, she won't slouch like this sorceress... I'm surprised her back hasn't broken.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:22 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Breasts causing back pain is actually a common misconception. Here is my evidence: http://www.healthline.com/health/fitness-exercise/breasts-causing-upper-back-pain-myth?blog=exercise_fitness&post=2006%2525252F10%2525252Fbreasts-causing-upper-back-pain-is.html [http://www.healthline.com/health/fitness-exercise/breasts-causing-upper-back-pain-myth?blog=exercise_fitness&post=2006%25252F10%25252Fbreasts-causing-upper-back-pain-is.html]

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:56 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's true, it IS a misconception. There used to be this amazing blog made by large breasted women called "hidden feet" and there was a lot of articles and comments for various large breasted women about it... the consensus was that some backs hurt and some don't, it's like a 50/50 thing that could mean it doesn't even have anything to do with the breasts... they didn't seem to make it any more or less likely at all.

    But these people just disguise their hate for big boobs with such inane comments like that, anyways...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:53 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    or that she's become a hunchback.

    It's really tough to have anything beyond a double D.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:11 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    the spirit is willing but the flesh is spongy and bruised

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:57 10/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Haha Futurama? xD

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:07 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You guys are insane. That warrior woman is horrific looking. Ew. You guys must be 9/10s fag to think that's hot.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, dat ass... simply DAT... ASS! :3

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of DonoPatay
    Comment by DonoPatay
    00:50 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    You will need to prepare for a broken pelvis. Seriously.

    Reply to DonoPatay
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:28 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    snu snu

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:53 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    did i ever mention that i hate that silver boy from k so much i would kill?

    he should have broken his pelvis.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:27 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    this remind me old street fighter games

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:06 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    i think your been sleeping to much under a rock anon from 01:27

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Benoist
    Comment by Benoist
    05:29 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    street fighter ? for a shame !
    let me tell you of Thyris-flare from Golden Axe and the days of high adventures.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:44 12/04/2013 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Kikuko Inoue? Just take my money already...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Kamui
    Comment by Kamui
    23:08 12/04/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    While everybody was talking about boobs, you seem to be the only one besides me to notice it was Inoue Kikuko's voice.

    Reply to Kamui
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:32 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Heck, I even bought PS1 Valkyrie Profile AND PSP Valkyrie Profile Lenneth for her, how would I miss her for some plot?

    By the way, I'm also the only one who thoughut of the D&D arcade games (Tower of doom & Mystara) when looking at the game itself?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:44 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    A perfect match for such a sensual character!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:27 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    dat MILF voice acting!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:43 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can't say I heard Belldandy in that trailer because Inoue's voice pitch for her is slightly higher.

    Never the less, I'd recognize that voice all the way from Illinois. As far as I'm concerned, she's a living legend.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:33 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought that was Belldandy I heard.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:32 12/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    i prefer the loli elf

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:40 29/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    loli elf ftw
    And Jewtaku got one thing right. This bitch's tits are disgusting. They look like they belong on a massive land whale lol

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:30 15/05/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I know lol

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Satonaka
    Comment by Satonaka
    03:36 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    quite probably my main right there

    Reply to Satonaka
    Avatar of HouseLife
    Comment by HouseLife
    18:58 12/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    God damn... I'll take those thighs, and a side of biscuits...

    Reply to HouseLife
    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    23:56 12/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Fighting last boss, when suddenly:
    _________
    Special ougi!!! PMS!!!!!
    _________

    9999 damange, boss is defeated

    Reply to Riiku
    Comment by John Hayabusa
    18:48 12/04/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Dem boobs and legs!

    Reply to John Hayabusa
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:50 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    VANILLAWARE
    THE HERO WE NEED

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:19 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    shes a sorcerer though :P no reason why they don't magically lift themselves. They've certainly 'lifted' other things.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:30 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    did i hear dragons clown

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:16 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, you heard Doragonzoo kerown.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:25 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    >island people speaking english
    always good for a couple laughs

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:21 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hope Vanillaware makes a lot of money on this. They're still a poorfag company relying on sponsorship just to push out their next title.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:39 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    it looks more like platform action than rpg....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:38 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    A lot of side-scrolling beat-em-ups have heavy RPG elements... ever since River City Ransom on the NES, but even more these days sine then.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:05 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    "The fighter may perhaps be a better fit for American audiences:"

    I prefer the sorceress as well you racist mtherfker

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:28 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just to be clear to some people, Artefact was just looking for a way to introduce the only other character trailer shown at this point. The Fighter trailer was shown first, but of course he wouldn't share anything until either Sorceress or Amazon were shown... maybe Elf.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:05 19/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm a western gamer and I prefer the sorceress as well. An elf is fine too. So is the amazon. The men in the game don't interest me in the least.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:11 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wouldn't mind being that staff in between those tits.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:04 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is just ridiculous, sorry I'm a fan of DFC D:

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:39 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Then you have the option of 4 other characters, lucky.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:31 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuckin' boobs, how do they work?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:21 13/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dat fighter. Yee-haw.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Barbarian of Gor
    Comment by Barbarian of Gor
    16:51 15/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hrrrgggg!!!!

    Woman!

    Wooommmannnn!!!

    I like this!

    Some of us actually don't really want the "Rule 34" model of a popular Japan fiction/game/whatever to look like a TEN YEAR OLD for just once in a while... I mean I'm against any loli ban/thought crime legislation and all that. But holy Fruit of the Gawdz (as in a favorite classic Hustler pictorial), it's like Japan is Pedo bear paradise.

    Really, the art is more exaggerated/cartoony "Sword and Sorcery" artwork, check out like Frazetta, Boris, etc. That is popular Western art, but has been attacked by the "Fashion" and "Traditional Art" industry. The latter is full of people who couldn't draw a stick figure to save their lives, but spatter paint on canvasses and say it's the oppression of the world or whatever. The Former, well the Fashion industry has been dominated by GAY MEN for decades, so the models are meant to look like a trim teen lad just off the bus.

    Myself, well before man differed into races, there was a tribe who's leader observed that women with big hips and breasts and a bit fat could bear more children. She could squirt out a kid, then get up with the kid suckling her breasts and cook dinner. Also they kept you warm at night and could fight if they had to. They were whiny and bitchy as all women, but feed them and it shuts them up a bit, as does the dick inside them that calms them down for they like it. Harder to beat, for they hit back hard, but food + dick shuts them up mostly so it's not really necessary.

    So, while other tribes competed for skinny women who it was 1/3 chance they'd die on a birth, and were useless and bed-ridden for weeks before or after, and whined and ran away and were suicidal and hated sex... Well this tribe ran around grabbing the big ones, who bore them strong sons!

    And they were forever after known for the name of their leader, "Huga" and the tribe's name was "Buga", in short they chanted "Huga Buga!" running after, or abducting, or buying, etc. nice full healthy women.

    Japan, I think, there must have been a "Clan of the Cave Pedo Bear" or something and that Chinese thing with the First Emperor sending them off to search for a holy Immortal who could turn himself invisible... Well, since most Chinamen I've known are clear "Huga Buga" it simply must have been a clever way to purge the Pedo Cave Bear ones....

    Reply to Barbarian of Gor
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:57 16/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    It is a shame you can't simply enjoy animated virtual lolis. I hope you find more of whatever you fancy in JP media.

    As for me? I'm *also* a lolicon. I am blessed with wide interests.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Barbarian of Gor
    Comment by Barbarian of Gor
    06:25 16/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hrrggg...

    Don't get me wrong, I'm also quite "liberal" in that I don't care about Loli stuff. Just the excess shocks me a bit. It's like it's becoming mandatory, and "Toddlercon" ...uhh... is the new "Lolicon" or what-not.

    So the few things like this, like Queen's Blade, Punky Knight, etc. are a breath of fresh air.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:01 16/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    They tried hard here.

    Amazon = Female Muscle fetish
    Sorceress = Explosive breasts fetish
    Elf = Loli DFC fetish
    Fighter = Bishonen fujoshi fetish
    Dwarf = Male Macho fetish
    Wizard = Looks fairly normal actually but it could just be a fetish i'm not aware of.

    Its a fairly wide radius.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:01 16/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wizard looks old enough for the old man fetish.

    Reply to this comment





