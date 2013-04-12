Dragon’s Crown Sorceress “Excessively Animated”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Apr 12, 2013 18:41 JST
- Tags: Atlus, Oppai, PS3, PSP, RPG, Vanillaware, Video Gallery
Vanillaware’s much anticipated upcoming 2D RPG Dragon’s Crown is still attracting attention for its anatomical extremes – this time with the latest trailer for the Sorceress showing just how well animated she can be…
The trailer:
The fighter may perhaps be a better fit for American audiences:
The game is due in the summer in both Japan and beyond.
Amazon is where is at! dat muscles!
筋肉娘 FTW! Nothing beats battle hardened woman well developed muscles.
Yeah, she won't slouch like this sorceress... I'm surprised her back hasn't broken.
Breasts causing back pain is actually a common misconception. Here is my evidence: http://www.healthline.com/health/fitness-exercise/breasts-causing-upper-back-pain-myth?blog=exercise_fitness&post=2006%2525252F10%2525252Fbreasts-causing-upper-back-pain-is.html [http://www.healthline.com/health/fitness-exercise/breasts-causing-upper-back-pain-myth?blog=exercise_fitness&post=2006%25252F10%25252Fbreasts-causing-upper-back-pain-is.html]
It's true, it IS a misconception. There used to be this amazing blog made by large breasted women called "hidden feet" and there was a lot of articles and comments for various large breasted women about it... the consensus was that some backs hurt and some don't, it's like a 50/50 thing that could mean it doesn't even have anything to do with the breasts... they didn't seem to make it any more or less likely at all.
But these people just disguise their hate for big boobs with such inane comments like that, anyways...
or that she's become a hunchback.
It's really tough to have anything beyond a double D.
the spirit is willing but the flesh is spongy and bruised
Haha Futurama? xD
You guys are insane. That warrior woman is horrific looking. Ew. You guys must be 9/10s fag to think that's hot.
No, dat ass... simply DAT... ASS! :3
You will need to prepare for a broken pelvis. Seriously.
snu snu
did i ever mention that i hate that silver boy from k so much i would kill?
he should have broken his pelvis.
this remind me old street fighter games
i think your been sleeping to much under a rock anon from 01:27
street fighter ? for a shame !
let me tell you of Thyris-flare from Golden Axe and the days of high adventures.
Kikuko Inoue? Just take my money already...
While everybody was talking about boobs, you seem to be the only one besides me to notice it was Inoue Kikuko's voice.
Heck, I even bought PS1 Valkyrie Profile AND PSP Valkyrie Profile Lenneth for her, how would I miss her for some plot?
By the way, I'm also the only one who thoughut of the D&D arcade games (Tower of doom & Mystara) when looking at the game itself?
A perfect match for such a sensual character!
dat MILF voice acting!
I can't say I heard Belldandy in that trailer because Inoue's voice pitch for her is slightly higher.
Never the less, I'd recognize that voice all the way from Illinois. As far as I'm concerned, she's a living legend.
I thought that was Belldandy I heard.
i prefer the loli elf
loli elf ftw
And Jewtaku got one thing right. This bitch's tits are disgusting. They look like they belong on a massive land whale lol
I know lol
quite probably my main right there
God damn... I'll take those thighs, and a side of biscuits...
Fighting last boss, when suddenly:
_________
Special ougi!!! PMS!!!!!
_________
9999 damange, boss is defeated
Dem boobs and legs!
VANILLAWARE
THE HERO WE NEED
shes a sorcerer though :P no reason why they don't magically lift themselves. They've certainly 'lifted' other things.
did i hear dragons clown
No, you heard Doragonzoo kerown.
>island people speaking english
always good for a couple laughs
I hope Vanillaware makes a lot of money on this. They're still a poorfag company relying on sponsorship just to push out their next title.
it looks more like platform action than rpg....
A lot of side-scrolling beat-em-ups have heavy RPG elements... ever since River City Ransom on the NES, but even more these days sine then.
"The fighter may perhaps be a better fit for American audiences:"
I prefer the sorceress as well you racist mtherfker
Just to be clear to some people, Artefact was just looking for a way to introduce the only other character trailer shown at this point. The Fighter trailer was shown first, but of course he wouldn't share anything until either Sorceress or Amazon were shown... maybe Elf.
I'm a western gamer and I prefer the sorceress as well. An elf is fine too. So is the amazon. The men in the game don't interest me in the least.
I wouldn't mind being that staff in between those tits.
This is just ridiculous, sorry I'm a fan of DFC D:
Then you have the option of 4 other characters, lucky.
Fuckin' boobs, how do they work?
Dat fighter. Yee-haw.
Hrrrgggg!!!!
Woman!
Wooommmannnn!!!
I like this!
Some of us actually don't really want the "Rule 34" model of a popular Japan fiction/game/whatever to look like a TEN YEAR OLD for just once in a while... I mean I'm against any loli ban/thought crime legislation and all that. But holy Fruit of the Gawdz (as in a favorite classic Hustler pictorial), it's like Japan is Pedo bear paradise.
Really, the art is more exaggerated/cartoony "Sword and Sorcery" artwork, check out like Frazetta, Boris, etc. That is popular Western art, but has been attacked by the "Fashion" and "Traditional Art" industry. The latter is full of people who couldn't draw a stick figure to save their lives, but spatter paint on canvasses and say it's the oppression of the world or whatever. The Former, well the Fashion industry has been dominated by GAY MEN for decades, so the models are meant to look like a trim teen lad just off the bus.
Myself, well before man differed into races, there was a tribe who's leader observed that women with big hips and breasts and a bit fat could bear more children. She could squirt out a kid, then get up with the kid suckling her breasts and cook dinner. Also they kept you warm at night and could fight if they had to. They were whiny and bitchy as all women, but feed them and it shuts them up a bit, as does the dick inside them that calms them down for they like it. Harder to beat, for they hit back hard, but food + dick shuts them up mostly so it's not really necessary.
So, while other tribes competed for skinny women who it was 1/3 chance they'd die on a birth, and were useless and bed-ridden for weeks before or after, and whined and ran away and were suicidal and hated sex... Well this tribe ran around grabbing the big ones, who bore them strong sons!
And they were forever after known for the name of their leader, "Huga" and the tribe's name was "Buga", in short they chanted "Huga Buga!" running after, or abducting, or buying, etc. nice full healthy women.
Japan, I think, there must have been a "Clan of the Cave Pedo Bear" or something and that Chinese thing with the First Emperor sending them off to search for a holy Immortal who could turn himself invisible... Well, since most Chinamen I've known are clear "Huga Buga" it simply must have been a clever way to purge the Pedo Cave Bear ones....
It is a shame you can't simply enjoy animated virtual lolis. I hope you find more of whatever you fancy in JP media.
As for me? I'm *also* a lolicon. I am blessed with wide interests.
Hrrggg...
Don't get me wrong, I'm also quite "liberal" in that I don't care about Loli stuff. Just the excess shocks me a bit. It's like it's becoming mandatory, and "Toddlercon" ...uhh... is the new "Lolicon" or what-not.
So the few things like this, like Queen's Blade, Punky Knight, etc. are a breath of fresh air.
They tried hard here.
Amazon = Female Muscle fetish
Sorceress = Explosive breasts fetish
Elf = Loli DFC fetish
Fighter = Bishonen fujoshi fetish
Dwarf = Male Macho fetish
Wizard = Looks fairly normal actually but it could just be a fetish i'm not aware of.
Its a fairly wide radius.
Wizard looks old enough for the old man fetish.