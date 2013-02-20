RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Jappydolls


“$32,000 If You Can Last 20 Minutes In This!”

chinese-muck-rivers-001

A Chinese businessman disgusted by the state of local rivers has been attracting attention for the generous sum he is offering the head of the local environmental authority if he will take a dip in the pristine waters he is responsible for keeping clean.

Xinhua reports the Zhejiang province businessman has issued a written challenge to a local environmental protection agency, saying he would pay 200,000 yuan to the agency’s boss if he could manage to swim the foul waters of the pictured river for 20 minutes.

Local environmental officials say they have no plans to conduct any environmental appraisal of the river.

chinese-muck-rivers-002
chinese-muck-rivers-003

In any case, such officials probably have even more pressing cases to ignore:

chinese-muck-rivers-004
chinese-muck-rivers-005
chinese-muck-rivers-006
chinese-muck-rivers-007
chinese-muck-rivers-008
chinese-muck-rivers-009
chinese-muck-rivers-010
chinese-muck-rivers-011
chinese-muck-rivers-012
chinese-muck-rivers-013
chinese-muck-rivers-014
chinese-muck-rivers-015
chinese-muck-rivers-016
chinese-muck-rivers-017
chinese-muck-rivers-018
chinese-muck-rivers-019
chinese-muck-rivers-020
chinese-muck-rivers-021



