“$32,000 If You Can Last 20 Minutes In This!”
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Feb 20, 2013 06:00 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, China, Crime, Made in China, Politics, Zhejiang
A Chinese businessman disgusted by the state of local rivers has been attracting attention for the generous sum he is offering the head of the local environmental authority if he will take a dip in the pristine waters he is responsible for keeping clean.
Xinhua reports the Zhejiang province businessman has issued a written challenge to a local environmental protection agency, saying he would pay 200,000 yuan to the agency’s boss if he could manage to swim the foul waters of the pictured river for 20 minutes.
Local environmental officials say they have no plans to conduct any environmental appraisal of the river.
In any case, such officials probably have even more pressing cases to ignore:
