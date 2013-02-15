Tomodachi ga Sukunai Meaty Maid Anime
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Feb 15, 2013 21:04 JST
- Tags: Image Gallery, Maids, Moe, Oppai, Parody, Tomodachi ga Sukunai
Not satisfied with sexy crossdressing butler service, Tomodachi ga Sukunai Next returns with even more maid service for its “unfortunate” Valentine’s Day episode (actually shown early in the morning of the 15th) – and as a novel extra the broadcast boasted an awkward solo seiyuu commentary track by Nozomi Yamamoto (Yukimura).
Omake:
Yukimura : Fuck
Me : ROFL~
also lulz @ "Western Porn"
NOW TAKE THIS: SENA SENA SEXY BEAM!!!
that was great i had to pause it to lol XD
I looped it at least 3 times before I was able to continue on.
RIKA - "FUCK.."
LOLOL
love for sena has grown intense!!
Nah the swearing from pretty girls is what amuses me best.
luv this anime, best valentines gift.
Yozora maid...TAPTAPTAPPITYTAP
Sena, my hair is in love with your breasts.
FUCK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cant remember last time it was so hard to choose between the 2 main female characters of a show
Not hard to decide when 1 of the 2 is a blackhearted conniving witch who is always scheming.
it's so generic it hurts my eyes to stare too long.
丰东股份刚刚发个人风格111111
Is there a site streaming this show with subs? Please direct me.
Who in their right mind would want to stream anime?
This makes me want to play God of War: Ascension for some reason
Yozora makes like cutest maid EVER!
SEXYYYYYY!! BEEEEEEAAAAAAMMMMM!!!!!
Moe moe kyun <3
Sexy Beamu!
These Sena gifs are much appreciated.
omg the boob physics.. cannot unseen
On gif omake Tomodachi-ga-sukunai-6-omake-005, is it spinning right or left?
The world demands more animated gif's of this series.
Stop making huge boobs, they are totally unreal and non realistic!
If you're looking for realism, animu is the wrong place for you...
No dude, I have huge boobs, and trust me when I say that when affected by force or momentum they tend to not move independently of another.
Have you ever even seen a large chested girl run down the stairs?
TITS or GTFO
Picture or your lying!
Send me a picture of your spread anus first.
Photos or you point is invalid!!
There is no gurls on the internetz
omake 17 is win.
BOOBS. DO. NOT. WORK. THAT. WAY.
JAPAN. STAHP.
Danm dude chill fuck out, it a fiction world not real life and if you can't separate both real and fake get therapy help ASAP
It's almost as if you're unable to efficiently discern a persons current emotional state from their manner of typing.
Almost.
no one cares
http://img2.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/gallery/cache/172411__468x_tomodachi-ga-sukunai-6-007.jpg
Dat hideous pansorship~
i really can't stand that dumb big titty chick, prevents me from watching this show
Why? You scared of fictional breasts, bro?
Why do people always watch these kinds of horrible anime? I will say one thing though, the loli petting was cute, but that's about as far as it's gone in being interesting.
seems you are new here
We find them fun. If you prefer reading Dostoievsky, that your ow problem man.
Even though I agree with you, I just enjoy the GIFs, the humorous comments, and move on. I don't go out of my way to throw a fit which will undoubtedly get you down rated into oblivion.
You give a neutral well informed statement, and you get down voted. DMCFUCKYOU.GIF