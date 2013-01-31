To Love-Ru Darkness More Uncensored Than Ever
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jan 31, 2013 06:35 JST
- Tags: Blu-ray, Comparison, DVD Extras, Ero-anime, Image Gallery, Oppai, Pantsu, To Love-Ru
The 2nd volume of the To Love-Ru Darkness anime has arrived, and just as with the first, it is finally freed of all the censorship which plagued the original broadcasts and packed with more raunchy action than ever.
The feature, including some comparison of disc vs TV:
I'm still trying to get my head around underwear being censored
Because Japs
It's more because you can see outlines of certain places. Guess they just gotta be careful.
But they won't censor Rito's ass? These people need to GTFO
Yami should never ever be censored.
That tasty Mikan,
always sweetly refreshing,
lovely winter time...
Nice haiku.
Momo <3
And yet its still censored. Why, Japan, do you deprive your nation of detailed entry points?
Why japan why do you deprive you entire nation of fapping at the TV Broadcast
I think it's time to say that the titilation of To-Love-Ru is over. It's not fan service if ever second they're naked. It's nothings forbidden then it's just hentai
I agree. It was nice at 1st when nudity was relatively rare and something you subconsciously anticipated every episode.
Now you're basically just watching 20 minutes of naked anime chicks that occassionally happen to wear clothes.
But i look forward to the clothes!
He has such a hard life maybe he should retire and let me take over for him.
where can i get these episodes? I can't find any place with them yet
Yui and Lala best characters in the series!
DVD DVD DVD !!!
I always enter To Love-Ru articles only for the omake pics
not free from convenient censorship
That censoring is fucking awful. Glad I didn't watch the TV version.
TLRD is undoubtedly hot, but IMHO Kiss X Sis was far more titillating even though it had zero actual nudity.
Another proof that
to-love-ru > porn. Always!
Nice haiku.
Needs more Lala.
The original To Love-Ru anime at least showed Mikan's chest with nipples. GUess even with uncensoring the new laws won't allow such a thing. Boohoo.
i want a fucking place that uploads these blue rays, where the hell sankaku finds these before anyone?
dammit just fuck already -_-
Time to watch this for the plot. Thanks god I didn't watch it before :D
My body as always been ready.
there is nothing attractive or realistic about a young man being afraid to have sex with a naked girl... in the tub.
Women want to be taken (not saying rape)... being a pussy = no pussy for you.
Bull. I wouldn't do anyone so promptly either.
Feeling good for a night is not worth 18+ years of taking care of a kid and giving up your own hopes and dreams bro.
Everyone has their own thing. Sorry but going to have to go with the person who commented prior to you and say there are quite a lot of women who do like shy or innocent guys. it's not that unheard of. Think of it as a taming complex while still wanting a "gentleman".
I don't deny that some girls like shy boys (even if I've never seen them). I was replying to the person who said that it isn't realistic that he wouldn't want to just jump in and have sex.
Oh, didn't realize that contraception is absolutely fool proof.
If only there were some sort of chemicals or devices that prevented the automatic conception that abstinence-only-educated people seem to think happens with any premarital act of sexual intercourse...
actually I know a lot of girls who like guys to be shy and cute... and even innocent... and they get annoyed at you for ever being ecchi even if they are ecchi themselves...
The problem is that shy guys will never form a lasting relationship.
Women desire confident men, someone who knows how to dominate, it's in their nature. A shy guy is good for a couple months of fun, at best.
I'm a shy person, also a realist.
It's in their "nature" to be dominated? lol, gtfo...
I liked the normal To Love Ru before it became engrossed in unnecessary perversion...
This is how it should have aired.
they do everything except sex
4 uncensored episodes down
8 more to go
BEST PLOT EVER!!!
The plot is actually good, the characters are likeable, the style of drawing is nice, the voice actors are pretty good too.. To Love-ru is a good anime that just happens to be Ecchi
Let's be honest here, it's a little more than just ecchi. It's not like there's just a bit of pantsu every once in a while or "that one hotsprings episode"
While having both (hot springs were in OVA)
In that second picture is Yuuki's dick in her?
omg, it looks like so