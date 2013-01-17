China Quality Shark Fins: “90% Fake & Cancer Causing”
- Date: Jan 17, 2013 08:05 JST
The ethics of the Chinese food industry are again in the spotlight with news that most of the shark fins used in one of the nation’s most famous dishes are in fact fake, and poisonous as well.
According to reports from Xinhua, authorities in Zhejiang province conducted tests on shark fins circulating there.
They announced that of 82 sampled “shark fins,” 79 were actually just hardened lumps of gelatin.
Even industry sources were quoted as admitting that “40% of the shark fins being sold in China are fake.”
Scientific tests easily reveal fake fins, which contain no shark DNA, lack the structure of real shark fins, and dissolve to nothing rapidly in hot water.
Most are apparently made domestically in Guangzhou and have been found to contain carcinogenic chemicals as well.
Shark fins are a popular and expensive ingredient in Chinese cuisine, but it is not hard to see why there are so many fakes circulating – one paper reported that fake fins were being supplied to restaurants for a few tens of yuan for a kilo, whilst patrons were paying 500-1000 yuan a serving.
Japanese were also quick to notice many of the fins even go so far as to masquerade as being Japanese, bearing the “Asahi” brand:
The findings may yet be welcomed by some – with China the main market for shark fins, the propensity of Chinese merchants to ruthlessly dupe their countrymen in a variety of deadly and disgusting ways may be the only thing protecting sharks from losing their fins in even greater numbers.
Real shark fin also is not exactly all that healthy with it's high mercury content so this for once isn't too bad of a dupe.
It'll still slowly make you sick just like the real thing.
dont be silly, it explodes in your belly long before it can make you sick.
the low quality ones give you cancer first, then the cancer explodes. Its all ancient chinese wisdom
@Pantsu~kudasai
Indeed !
Chinese invented cancer long before The West too !
And they invented explosives as well
That which does not kill you, makes you stronger?
That which does not kill you will explode to finish the job.
That which does not kill you, causes massive damage.
plastics explosive fake shark fins gel? Hmm that would thin the population out a bit wouldnt it?
The circle of wisdom. Examining philosophy from the earliest existence: Big Bang.
Fuck it was never funny, it's not funny now either.
Chinese (but not all) have this believes that eating certain parts of animals, particularly animals that portrayed as "big", "powerful", "energetic", they'll eat.
Eating tiger's dick is normal for some of these who are complex about their own schlong.
That belief is not really limited to just chinese... Many cultures believe eating certain parts of animals(or even human parts, as in enemies) makes you stronger. Although in most places such beliefs are already disappearing....
Tiger's dick isn't actually very sizable. Don't ask why I know. Real men go for the horse schlongs.
The moral is not to eat shark fins. It's bad for the shark species and it absolutely is bad for you too.
I'm starting to see similarities between American Crack business and everyday food consumption in China.
You don't know if they've thrown garbage in there or not. If it's the real deal, it's the stuff that makes you go "Fuck Yeah!".
The real ones are not too humane either. If they are going to take the shark's fins, at least be kind enough to put it out of its misery. Plopping them back into the water after their fins are removed is outright cruelty.
And wasteful. Plenty of good eating on a shark but all they want is one part then dump the rest.
Most of shark meat is inedible due to it's urine flowing through it's "meat"...
The hide on shark is tough stuff too, I a lot to bit through.
So...is it still a waste or not? I mean if one part is edible but you don't kill it, which means it still has a chance to reproduce therefore not outright killing the population.
Wouldn't releasing it back into waters be a good thing?
Now that we're on topic of food. Scientists have now discovered crabs and lobsters do feel pain. Somehow I still doubt that will stop us from boiling them alive since such seafood pretty much becomes near inedible once they've been dead a few minutes to few hours.
Once you chop off the fins, it kind of drowns. Not much reproducing after that.
So all those anime/manga where characters are eating nicely sizzled Shark is a lie?!
Nothing wrong with urine in your food. I drink my own urine all the time and i feel fine. I like to wear pink satin panties and lay in the bath, feet over head, so i can piss through them and onto my face and mouth. Think "tubgirl" but with urine instead of liquid faeces. Don't know why, but poo has never appealed to me, although wee is seemingly no problem at all. Any other boys in here like wearing thier younger sister's panties ?
Seriously? Have you ever SMELLED shark meat before?
real shark fins don't taste that great anyways. Shark fins are also an environmental travesty imo.
Shark fin is actually bland, the flavor comes from the soup. For the most part, once you get down to it, Fen Si is a great substitute that has more consistency as well which means you are paying more for something you can replace with a cheaper and tastier alternative.
Wow something from china that isnt completely destroying the environment.... that is sort of a win.
I know... And not only are they substituting an ingredient for one that doesn't directly harm sharks, but they are slowly killing off the people who support such acts, while making money on the side.
Wish it were 100%, slicing off a shark's fins & throwing the still living carcass back into the water is a crime against nature and any who support this appalling act should die of cancer.
Sharks are the 'American Buffalo' of the ocean.
Shark fin offers no health benefits and it has no taste anyway. It just endanger shark populations.
This is better to be replaced by fake products, need some quality control though.
I expect those hardened lumps of gelatin to contain Caesium-137. It reacts violently upon contact with water. In other words, it explodes if you eat it.
Ahhh caesium the sweetest of the alkali metals.
Oh ho, Sealab reference. :3
"Ah, mercury, sweetest of the transition metals." :3
What about francium?
tastes like unwashed hairy armpit
Original shark fin has no taste they just add broyh to add flavor to it.
gelatin: an irreversibly hydrolysed form of collagen, and is classified as a foodstuff. It is found in most gummy candies as well as other products such as marshmallows, gelatin dessert, and some ice cream, dip and yogurt.
And it's made of bones
We must protest at once then the finning of hardened lumps of gelatin. Quick call peta or jello gelatin at once to get imediate action to protect the unpacked jello from an early harvest.
You know what they make gelatin out of, don't you? :3
I once crave for the dish taste after reading The cooking master manga set in China. This is sad, really sad.
I don't mind a fin that came from a shark that was made into steaks and whatnot, but I've learned that's rarely the case.
I actually prefer the fake stuff with the noodles they sell here in Hong Kong. It's tasty. They even have it at KFC.
The real stuff is kinda fatty and coats your mouth in slime.
When China starts to imitate brand names of the country they very much dislike, that's when you know it sucks to be there. I mean just a few months ago there was a few stories of a guy who died due to the fact that he had a Japanese car.
Sounds like karma to me for wanting to eat shark fin soup.
it's SHALK FIN not SHARK FIN.Don't tell me that their Chinese noodles are fake too,made in North Korea.
Why didn't the militant environmental orgs think of this? China is ahead of us in more and more aspects each day. :/
Welcome to Whose China is it Anyway! Where all the food is fake and the taste does not matter!
As a Chinese, these types of articles always make me laugh...
Is it wrong to laugh at my own country? I guess I'll wait for the really patriotic executioner to behead me lol... or force toilet shards down my throat to make me explode
Nah. Laughing at idiot people is fine, no matter where they are from.
Chinese are killing Chinese, to laugh at them, you would be considered a patriot.