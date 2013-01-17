RSSChannel

The ethics of the Chinese food industry are again in the spotlight with news that most of the shark fins used in one of the nation’s most famous dishes are in fact fake, and poisonous as well.

According to reports from Xinhua, authorities in Zhejiang province conducted tests on shark fins circulating there.

They announced that of 82 sampled “shark fins,” 79 were actually just hardened lumps of gelatin.

Even industry sources were quoted as admitting that “40% of the shark fins being sold in China are fake.”

Scientific tests easily reveal fake fins, which contain no shark DNA, lack the structure of real shark fins, and dissolve to nothing rapidly in hot water.

Most are apparently made domestically in Guangzhou and have been found to contain carcinogenic chemicals as well.

Shark fins are a popular and expensive ingredient in Chinese cuisine, but it is not hard to see why there are so many fakes circulating – one paper reported that fake fins were being supplied to restaurants for a few tens of yuan for a kilo, whilst patrons were paying 500-1000 yuan a serving.

Japanese were also quick to notice many of the fins even go so far as to masquerade as being Japanese, bearing the “Asahi” brand:

fake-shark-fins-004.jpg
fake-shark-fins-002.jpg
fake-shark-fins-003.jpg

The findings may yet be welcomed by some – with China the main market for shark fins, the propensity of Chinese merchants to ruthlessly dupe their countrymen in a variety of deadly and disgusting ways may be the only thing protecting sharks from losing their fins in even greater numbers.

 



    Comment by Dark Mage
    08:12 17/01/2013 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Real shark fin also is not exactly all that healthy with it's high mercury content so this for once isn't too bad of a dupe.

    It'll still slowly make you sick just like the real thing.

    Comment by Pantsu Kudasai
    08:44 17/01/2013 # ! Good (+0.7)

    dont be silly, it explodes in your belly long before it can make you sick.

    the low quality ones give you cancer first, then the cancer explodes. Its all ancient chinese wisdom

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:38 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Pantsu~kudasai

    Indeed !
    Chinese invented cancer long before The West too !

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:24 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    And they invented explosives as well

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:24 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    That which does not kill you, makes you stronger?

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:53 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    That which does not kill you will explode to finish the job.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:53 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    That which does not kill you, causes massive damage.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:29 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    plastics explosive fake shark fins gel? Hmm that would thin the population out a bit wouldnt it?

    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    09:27 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    The circle of wisdom. Examining philosophy from the earliest existence: Big Bang.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:57 18/01/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Fuck it was never funny, it's not funny now either.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:33 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Chinese (but not all) have this believes that eating certain parts of animals, particularly animals that portrayed as "big", "powerful", "energetic", they'll eat.
    Eating tiger's dick is normal for some of these who are complex about their own schlong.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:05 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    That belief is not really limited to just chinese... Many cultures believe eating certain parts of animals(or even human parts, as in enemies) makes you stronger. Although in most places such beliefs are already disappearing....

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:12 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Tiger's dick isn't actually very sizable. Don't ask why I know. Real men go for the horse schlongs.

    Reply to this comment
    16:07 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    The moral is not to eat shark fins. It's bad for the shark species and it absolutely is bad for you too.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:20 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm starting to see similarities between American Crack business and everyday food consumption in China.

    You don't know if they've thrown garbage in there or not. If it's the real deal, it's the stuff that makes you go "Fuck Yeah!".

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:03 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    The real ones are not too humane either. If they are going to take the shark's fins, at least be kind enough to put it out of its misery. Plopping them back into the water after their fins are removed is outright cruelty.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:49 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    And wasteful. Plenty of good eating on a shark but all they want is one part then dump the rest.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:05 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Most of shark meat is inedible due to it's urine flowing through it's "meat"...

    Avatar of カンチ
    Comment by カンチ
    23:16 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    The hide on shark is tough stuff too, I a lot to bit through.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:29 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    So...is it still a waste or not? I mean if one part is edible but you don't kill it, which means it still has a chance to reproduce therefore not outright killing the population.

    Wouldn't releasing it back into waters be a good thing?

    Now that we're on topic of food. Scientists have now discovered crabs and lobsters do feel pain. Somehow I still doubt that will stop us from boiling them alive since such seafood pretty much becomes near inedible once they've been dead a few minutes to few hours.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:27 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Once you chop off the fins, it kind of drowns. Not much reproducing after that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:22 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    So all those anime/manga where characters are eating nicely sizzled Shark is a lie?!

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:37 18/01/2013 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Nothing wrong with urine in your food. I drink my own urine all the time and i feel fine. I like to wear pink satin panties and lay in the bath, feet over head, so i can piss through them and onto my face and mouth. Think "tubgirl" but with urine instead of liquid faeces. Don't know why, but poo has never appealed to me, although wee is seemingly no problem at all. Any other boys in here like wearing thier younger sister's panties ?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:52 19/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Seriously? Have you ever SMELLED shark meat before?

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:09 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    real shark fins don't taste that great anyways. Shark fins are also an environmental travesty imo.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:01 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Shark fin is actually bland, the flavor comes from the soup. For the most part, once you get down to it, Fen Si is a great substitute that has more consistency as well which means you are paying more for something you can replace with a cheaper and tastier alternative.

    Avatar of luca
    Comment by luca
    09:26 17/01/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Wow something from china that isnt completely destroying the environment.... that is sort of a win.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:46 19/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I know... And not only are they substituting an ingredient for one that doesn't directly harm sharks, but they are slowly killing off the people who support such acts, while making money on the side.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:11 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Wish it were 100%, slicing off a shark's fins & throwing the still living carcass back into the water is a crime against nature and any who support this appalling act should die of cancer.

    Sharks are the 'American Buffalo' of the ocean.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:40 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Shark fin offers no health benefits and it has no taste anyway. It just endanger shark populations.
    This is better to be replaced by fake products, need some quality control though.

    Avatar of Solace
    Comment by Solace
    08:32 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I expect those hardened lumps of gelatin to contain Caesium-137. It reacts violently upon contact with water. In other words, it explodes if you eat it.

    Comment by Dark Mage
    08:35 17/01/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Ahhh caesium the sweetest of the alkali metals.

    Avatar of Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Koyoto_Shadow
    13:36 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Oh ho, Sealab reference. :3

    "Ah, mercury, sweetest of the transition metals." :3

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:05 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    What about francium?

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:26 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    tastes like unwashed hairy armpit

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:15 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Original shark fin has no taste they just add broyh to add flavor to it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:42 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    gelatin: an irreversibly hydrolysed form of collagen, and is classified as a foodstuff. It is found in most gummy candies as well as other products such as marshmallows, gelatin dessert, and some ice cream, dip and yogurt.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:31 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    And it's made of bones

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:56 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    We must protest at once then the finning of hardened lumps of gelatin. Quick call peta or jello gelatin at once to get imediate action to protect the unpacked jello from an early harvest.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:48 19/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know what they make gelatin out of, don't you? :3

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:04 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I once crave for the dish taste after reading The cooking master manga set in China. This is sad, really sad.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:57 23/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't mind a fin that came from a shark that was made into steaks and whatnot, but I've learned that's rarely the case.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:27 20/02/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I actually prefer the fake stuff with the noodles they sell here in Hong Kong. It's tasty. They even have it at KFC.

    The real stuff is kinda fatty and coats your mouth in slime.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:12 22/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    When China starts to imitate brand names of the country they very much dislike, that's when you know it sucks to be there. I mean just a few months ago there was a few stories of a guy who died due to the fact that he had a Japanese car.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:52 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sounds like karma to me for wanting to eat shark fin soup.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:35 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    it's SHALK FIN not SHARK FIN.Don't tell me that their Chinese noodles are fake too,made in North Korea.

    Avatar of Farbror Satan
    Comment by Farbror Satan
    00:59 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why didn't the militant environmental orgs think of this? China is ahead of us in more and more aspects each day. :/

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:58 18/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Welcome to Whose China is it Anyway! Where all the food is fake and the taste does not matter!

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:33 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    As a Chinese, these types of articles always make me laugh...

    Is it wrong to laugh at my own country? I guess I'll wait for the really patriotic executioner to behead me lol... or force toilet shards down my throat to make me explode

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:38 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nah. Laughing at idiot people is fine, no matter where they are from.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:13 17/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Chinese are killing Chinese, to laugh at them, you would be considered a patriot.

