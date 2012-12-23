Sword Art Online Ends: “But When Is The Second Season!?”

Barely had the conclusion to Sword Art Online aired than fans were baying for the second season – though perhaps more thanks to the overall quality of the series than the quality of the finale, which seems to have been treated more as a prelude to the adaptation of the rest of the novels…

Some complaints have been voiced about there being a sappy real fight at the end instead of another thrilling high level zergfest as with the penultimate episode – perhaps amply illustrating the type of fan the show is so adept at attracting:























































































































Though the TV anime may have stopped for now, the vast flood of exceedingly popular fan artwork the show has inspired seems unlikely to stop any time soon:










