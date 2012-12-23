Sword Art Online Ends: “But When Is The Second Season!?”
- Date: Dec 23, 2012 03:22 JST
Barely had the conclusion to Sword Art Online aired than fans were baying for the second season – though perhaps more thanks to the overall quality of the series than the quality of the finale, which seems to have been treated more as a prelude to the adaptation of the rest of the novels…
Some complaints have been voiced about there being a sappy real fight at the end instead of another thrilling high level zergfest as with the penultimate episode – perhaps amply illustrating the type of fan the show is so adept at attracting:
Though the TV anime may have stopped for now, the vast flood of exceedingly popular fan artwork the show has inspired seems unlikely to stop any time soon:
Needs more Shinon.
to say nothing of cowbell
Totally, They have her voice actress hired... from what I saw on ANN
If it's really Sawashiro Miyuki like in the Drama CD, my dream has come true!
Glad they did the real-life fight justice.
For any who don't quite get it, here's the gist: Kirito, since he's spent so much time in the game grinding combat levels, has taken that all on as something near muscle memory. So he basically has max unarmed combat in real life due to the game.
Creepy dude decides to try and lolstab him. You can see from the images how well that works out for him.
yes , totally
i'm also a red belt in judo from playing street figther an' shit
It's completely different. Pressing buttons to execute fighting moves compared to pseudo fighting with your mind (controlling your avatar as if it's yourself) would help create reflexes and build technique. It's like saying flight simulations with life like equipment is useless.
You realize that "muscle memory" is still just burning in neural patterns, right? While he doesn't have the same endurance or strength as the simulation, reflexes are almost purely neurological.
In the Novel, it's basically he learned all those moves online so he knows it in his brain, and when he woke up, he practiced it over and over again in his doujo so he could "emulate" those moves in real life.
But it's completely diferent
even if he knows the move , and is à expert in is mind , his body is one of à 17 years old geek
it shouldn't be able to follow and exécute the move
knowing how to do something and doing it are two diferent thing
20:32 anon: You do know that he held his own in a real life sword fight with Sugu who is a National-level Kendoka right?
You should watch The Matrix, almost the same idea on the combat knowledge stuff
I've got a file called kungfu.bat, 233 kb
written in visual basic
looks legit should I run it?
:downloadingdownloading: "....I KNOW KUNG FU"
The other guy is a shitty wimp, Kirito is no fighter but he was fighting a dude on the verge of death, this was believable.
agreed, he's also in a shitload of pain from getting dismembered and impaled. Also, Kirito's had kendo training and is stated to have really good reflexes.
Judo??? I would understand if you've said Karate, but Judo? Who in the hell in SF does Judo??? Tell me, because I saw boxing, karate, kung fu, sumo, muei tai, some random style, etc.
Now you're just forgetting the basic fundamentals of a VRMMO.
I thought Sword Art Online was full of improbable stuff.
@Anon (6:33): Maybe you would if you had to do it using your whole body and actually performing the martial arts movements, instead of frantically moving your fingers.
After two years of atrophied muscle and a few months of rehabilitation using one hand to push off a fully grown man using his entire weight, on the verge of death and his final wish is to murder you?
It was very improbable but anime often is full of improbable things.
We have to enjoy it while we can. Soon we will have to pretend to hate it because it's getting dubbed and every asshole with a cartoon network subscription will be wearing ironic t-shirts and cosplaying in black long coats.
Wait, which "overall quality" are you talking about, i mean, isn't just hype?
not really all just "hype", those that faithfully followed the whole series despite what others said, are or have known about the novel series, and if the anime producers side deem that it made enough profits from the 1st dvd/bd sales, most likely season 2 will be in the works. as for the "quality" I think its been awhile since we've seen MMO style anime, and SAO's story especially the first episode had many [including me] hooked. Hope everyone liked it, even though the finale was disappointing.
I think the whole story was disappointing. For an interesting premise of an MMO game story, we got pretty much a cliched fantasy anime story. They hardly took any depth with the MMO concept and without it, the story would have worked anyway: A damsel in distress. The first arc of the series at least had a little more MMO/game centric ideas, but the second arc was mostly just "save the princess" or family drama, neither of what I was looking into. The last episode here was actually the best from the second arc, just because they explained more what happened with the seed, the game world and it's players (and not just Asuna and Kirito).
because sao have romance and fanservice that is why it get too popular.
I think .hack//sign did the whole MMO virtual world concept much better plot wise.
aaa really? back to play again after a hell in the MMO?
sadist or masochist?
If you had access to a game that feels real but you can fly and shit you'd probably play too, unless you are traumatized or something.
Don't worry, the next season where Kirito turns into a ladyboy will be worse.
GGO the best.
Overall a good show, not the best but it was good entertainment. Good animation and character design. I hope for a season 2. I think people were expecting too much of it. I'd rate it a 8/10.
time cue : 11:41
something seems to be shadowing the girl's face, the shadow seems to have 2 pair of wings.
Could it be a clue about somthing in the future?
A skinny 17-year-old stops a much larger adult with one hand when he comes down on him, right.. Kirito should be dead.
Please, don't make any sequels for this piece of turd.
knowing it AI-pictures, expect a surprise S2 soon.
Never read the Light Novels, and I don't need to. I know there is the Gun Gale Online Storyline, but as for the Anime, I think Sword Art Online/Alfheim Online storylines ended pretty well than most anime does nowadays.
Hopefully when they release sword art online that they do it in Blu-Ray/DVD Combo of 5 or 6 sets than 2 set collections or 1 complete collection. I rather it be in a Madoka Magica L.E. part 1 - 3 collections where it was affordable.
Anyone else laughed when Aincrad popped out of nowhere in ALO? I swear I was hearing Jaws theme playing in my head when Aincrad drifted into view.
More Silica, more... @_@
pic 018 is just not right.....
how come a person that sleeping for 2 years + can still be so fat?
its good that crapy moe anime inspire naughty high cuality doujinshi, i hope ishikei draws a SAO doujin.
20 Years of anime and the newly love in anime-36 years in the neck
why in the hell does this piece of shit show get so much praise and attention? It is a badly written mess full of lame fan service and god awful characters! I mean really? Have the standards of so many people fallen so low in the last few years???
So what anime you think it great? Vampire knight, k-on ,naruto or one piece?
Just because YOU didn't enjoy watching doesn't mean it crap to us ,do you understand that?
Oh, did I rustle your jimmies anon?
leave alone k-on!! it is not his fault that he is high on this drug!!after all k-on was made for losers like him :P
uh, I liked this show AND K-on, so let's lay off the dissing other shows, kk?
k-on is a curse upon the world.
Then which anime are good according to your taste? Please enlighten us
AARRRGH PEOPLE DON'T HATE WHAT I HATE! WHY DON'T THEY HATE WHAT I HATE!?!?!
I'd call it an average quality show the kind you forget the name of after a few years and would say it was kinda like .hack but not as good.