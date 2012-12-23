Sword Art Online Ends: “But When Is The Second Season!?”

RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Looking Glass




    Post Comment »
    102 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:45 23/12/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Needs more Shinon.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:45 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    to say nothing of cowbell

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:05 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Totally, They have her voice actress hired... from what I saw on ANN

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    20:56 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    If it's really Sawashiro Miyuki like in the Drama CD, my dream has come true!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:58 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.3)

    Glad they did the real-life fight justice.

    For any who don't quite get it, here's the gist: Kirito, since he's spent so much time in the game grinding combat levels, has taken that all on as something near muscle memory. So he basically has max unarmed combat in real life due to the game.

    Creepy dude decides to try and lolstab him. You can see from the images how well that works out for him.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:33 23/12/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    yes , totally
    i'm also a red belt in judo from playing street figther an' shit

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:09 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It's completely different. Pressing buttons to execute fighting moves compared to pseudo fighting with your mind (controlling your avatar as if it's yourself) would help create reflexes and build technique. It's like saying flight simulations with life like equipment is useless.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:13 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You realize that "muscle memory" is still just burning in neural patterns, right? While he doesn't have the same endurance or strength as the simulation, reflexes are almost purely neurological.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:27 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    In the Novel, it's basically he learned all those moves online so he knows it in his brain, and when he woke up, he practiced it over and over again in his doujo so he could "emulate" those moves in real life.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:32 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    But it's completely diferent
    even if he knows the move , and is à expert in is mind , his body is one of à 17 years old geek
    it shouldn't be able to follow and exécute the move
    knowing how to do something and doing it are two diferent thing

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:12 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    20:32 anon: You do know that he held his own in a real life sword fight with Sugu who is a National-level Kendoka right?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:07 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    You should watch The Matrix, almost the same idea on the combat knowledge stuff

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:31 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I've got a file called kungfu.bat, 233 kb

    written in visual basic

    looks legit should I run it?

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:28 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    :downloadingdownloading: "....I KNOW KUNG FU"

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:17 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The other guy is a shitty wimp, Kirito is no fighter but he was fighting a dude on the verge of death, this was believable.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:54 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    agreed, he's also in a shitload of pain from getting dismembered and impaled. Also, Kirito's had kendo training and is stated to have really good reflexes.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:25 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Judo??? I would understand if you've said Karate, but Judo? Who in the hell in SF does Judo??? Tell me, because I saw boxing, karate, kung fu, sumo, muei tai, some random style, etc.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Naoe
    Comment by Naoe
    07:05 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now you're just forgetting the basic fundamentals of a VRMMO.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:36 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought Sword Art Online was full of improbable stuff.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:24 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Anon (6:33): Maybe you would if you had to do it using your whole body and actually performing the martial arts movements, instead of frantically moving your fingers.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    07:58 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    After two years of atrophied muscle and a few months of rehabilitation using one hand to push off a fully grown man using his entire weight, on the verge of death and his final wish is to murder you?

    Reply to Gitami
    Comment by Dark Mage
    11:14 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    It was very improbable but anime often is full of improbable things.

    Reply to Charismatic Vampire
    Comment by Pink Turtle Tilly
    17:40 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    We have to enjoy it while we can. Soon we will have to pretend to hate it because it's getting dubbed and every asshole with a cartoon network subscription will be wearing ironic t-shirts and cosplaying in black long coats.

    Reply to Pink Turtle Fart
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:14 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Wait, which "overall quality" are you talking about, i mean, isn't just hype?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of kintaro oye
    Comment by kintaro oye
    05:06 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    not really all just "hype", those that faithfully followed the whole series despite what others said, are or have known about the novel series, and if the anime producers side deem that it made enough profits from the 1st dvd/bd sales, most likely season 2 will be in the works. as for the "quality" I think its been awhile since we've seen MMO style anime, and SAO's story especially the first episode had many [including me] hooked. Hope everyone liked it, even though the finale was disappointing.

    Reply to kintaro oye
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:06 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I think the whole story was disappointing. For an interesting premise of an MMO game story, we got pretty much a cliched fantasy anime story. They hardly took any depth with the MMO concept and without it, the story would have worked anyway: A damsel in distress. The first arc of the series at least had a little more MMO/game centric ideas, but the second arc was mostly just "save the princess" or family drama, neither of what I was looking into. The last episode here was actually the best from the second arc, just because they explained more what happened with the seed, the game world and it's players (and not just Asuna and Kirito).

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:12 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    because sao have romance and fanservice that is why it get too popular.

    Comment by Dark Mage
    10:53 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think .hack//sign did the whole MMO virtual world concept much better plot wise.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:01 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    aaa really? back to play again after a hell in the MMO?
    sadist or masochist?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:19 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you had access to a game that feels real but you can fly and shit you'd probably play too, unless you are traumatized or something.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:43 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't worry, the next season where Kirito turns into a ladyboy will be worse.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:20 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    GGO the best.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:27 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Overall a good show, not the best but it was good entertainment. Good animation and character design. I hope for a season 2. I think people were expecting too much of it. I'd rate it a 8/10.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of stomach_hands
    Comment by stomach_hands
    06:26 25/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    time cue : 11:41
    something seems to be shadowing the girl's face, the shadow seems to have 2 pair of wings.
    Could it be a clue about somthing in the future?

    Reply to stomach_hands
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:27 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    A skinny 17-year-old stops a much larger adult with one hand when he comes down on him, right.. Kirito should be dead.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:24 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Please, don't make any sequels for this piece of turd.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of warjoke
    Comment by warjoke
    13:16 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    knowing it AI-pictures, expect a surprise S2 soon.

    Reply to warjoke
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:05 25/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Never read the Light Novels, and I don't need to. I know there is the Gun Gale Online Storyline, but as for the Anime, I think Sword Art Online/Alfheim Online storylines ended pretty well than most anime does nowadays.

    Hopefully when they release sword art online that they do it in Blu-Ray/DVD Combo of 5 or 6 sets than 2 set collections or 1 complete collection. I rather it be in a Madoka Magica L.E. part 1 - 3 collections where it was affordable.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:03 27/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anyone else laughed when Aincrad popped out of nowhere in ALO? I swear I was hearing Jaws theme playing in my head when Aincrad drifted into view.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Delphi
    Comment by Delphi
    11:16 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    xi querems 2 parte

    Reply to Delphi
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:44 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    More Silica, more... @_@

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:47 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    pic 018 is just not right.....
    how come a person that sleeping for 2 years + can still be so fat?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:31 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    its good that crapy moe anime inspire naughty high cuality doujinshi, i hope ishikei draws a SAO doujin.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:47 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    20 Years of anime and the newly love in anime-36 years in the neck

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:05 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    why in the hell does this piece of shit show get so much praise and attention? It is a badly written mess full of lame fan service and god awful characters! I mean really? Have the standards of so many people fallen so low in the last few years???

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:25 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.3)

    So what anime you think it great? Vampire knight, k-on ,naruto or one piece?

    Just because YOU didn't enjoy watching doesn't mean it crap to us ,do you understand that?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:19 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, did I rustle your jimmies anon?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:18 23/12/2012 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    leave alone k-on!! it is not his fault that he is high on this drug!!after all k-on was made for losers like him :P

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:47 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    uh, I liked this show AND K-on, so let's lay off the dissing other shows, kk?

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:36 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    k-on is a curse upon the world.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:48 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Then which anime are good according to your taste? Please enlighten us

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:29 24/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    AARRRGH PEOPLE DON'T HATE WHAT I HATE! WHY DON'T THEY HATE WHAT I HATE!?!?!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Dark Mage
    10:46 23/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd call it an average quality show the kind you forget the name of after a few years and would say it was kinda like .hack but not as good.

    Reply to Charismatic Vampire




    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Touhou Motion Picture Studio
    Sword Art Online Ends: “But When Is The Second Season!?”
    Akira Hollywood Rape: “Zac Efron Cast as Kaneda”
    Manyuu Hikenchou Inflatable Oppai Anime
    Comiket 84 Day 2 Scorching Indeed
    Kimono Kemono Mimi Gallery
    “Let’s Make 3D into 2D Moe!” Vipper Challenge
    Adorable Ati Cosplay by Kaieda Kai Kemonomimi Chaos


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments