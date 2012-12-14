Dead or Alive Nude Mod Bares All
- Date: Dec 14, 2012 07:38 JST
Ero-modders have seen to it that Dead or Alive’s sexy fighters have been stripped down to costumes even more revealing than the DLCs, namely their bare flesh…
lol.. it turned me on :o
cool..
NEED .GIF NOW!!!!!!!
Needs moar DFC
Funny since anon did predict the loli
This comment should get a gold seal stamp for predicting the future.
Now that Team Ninja is just a name, I'm surprised that Techmo did not add a DLC loli to the roster.
Next thing they should mod fitting "moves"
horii shitto
I keep throwing money at my screen...
Meanwhile, Team Ninja's director feigns outrage at the sexualization of his "daughters", then goes into his office and rubs a few out.
He's always said that he hated it when people made nude modes or fan art about his characters, but then he goes and makes their boobs even more wobbly.
He only hates it cause he's not getting paid for their works.
He's been gone for awhile bro.
it's doa5, check out the models, it's been modified, not ITAGAKI's daughters anymore.
so on that topic, has anyone figured out lightning's hair color, yet?
I would love to download models ripped from more games, I've never really found a great source for that though. It's a phenomenal way to study some great technique. FFXIII's models have some of the best hair choices you can have in a real-time game engine currently and I was lucky enough to get ahold of the models to see how they did it. DOA may not have much in the way of specialized technique, but I'd still love to see how they use their polies.
Then Team Ninja shouldn't make them sexy.
This news post needs video.
Getting this mod would be better than just fapping to regular DLC costumes to DOA.
I wish this was on PC... I don't want to take the risk to my ps3.
Only if I had a reserve ps3 machine ;-;
One of the more valid reasons that games on pc is not dead yet!
Many games on pc after modified, has improved his look completely.
Mods are already accepted and even encouraged by some softhouses.
And once goes at your own risk, at worst
install the game back in pc.
In a VG you seriously corrupt the OS and can still take a BAM in live.
(except in pc gaming from Blizzard where is risky to lose the account for mods or hacks :\ )
Why pay for hundreds of little dlc when just this mod would do.
Amen
If this was in PC, modders could even change breast size and improve jiggle effects
add some sexier and arousing outfits like what they're doing with Street Fighter series that's available on PC
And possibly add HD ultra realistic pubic hair textures. LOL.
Saw PS3 tag, but this mod is for JTAG X360
It's a conspiracy, I tells you.
ojala exista para el psp3
More girl-on-girl screens please. What a waste of the mod.
Sadly, 003 and 004 are the only screens that have girl-on-girl. :(
I RIKE!
NinjaHacker FTW? Anyone remembers that? :D
DOA next title will be DOA extreme sexual harrassment.
or DOA X3 for short
Now that's an upgrade!!!
How do you mod this on ps3?
we went from cocktease to softcore porn, i still wont be playing it, but ill watch videos
where does one get thid mod (#^.^#)
WAOW-NANO DESU
wafu~?
Didn't know most of the fighting poses were sex related until the clothes are off..
great
0.0
good...............
Wow... that was such a great mod.
I must have this! Still no pussy or feet though but looks great nonetheless
Modders ftw
This looks like a Rapelay game now. Only much better.
Now all we need is a sex mod.
esstso me agrada
1 thing comes to mind "I'm walking on sunshine woo ooo"
simply topless != baring it all