AKB48 Otaku “Still Getting Even Creepier”
The behaviour of ardent ***48 fans is again causing waves of revulsion online – this time provoked by a SKE48 fan who spent $12,000 on handshaking event tickets in order to secure several hours of “quality” time with his favourite maiden, and another maniac auction in which a single cookie made by AKB48’s Mariko Shinoda reached a similar sum at auction.
The fanatic in question reports buying enough copies of new SKE48 single “Eien Pressure” to obtain no less than 1019 handshaking event tickets, and shares proud pictures of his various stacks – which are estimated to have cost him ¥1,000,000 to accumulate:
This apparently grants him more than just the opportunity to feel a 16-year-old girl’s hand – he supposedly also has the opportunity to have his favourite have dinner with him, having procured the equivalent of several hours with the child of his choice – Mao Furuhata in this case it would seem:
Needless to say, the online response is as unkind as ever:
“She’s not even cute?”
“Using the money he got from his parents is he?”
“What happens when she gets involved in some scandal…”
“Think of the pressure on this girl if she has to spend 2 hours having dinner with this guy. What would they talk about? He’s a total stalker…”
“If that is so bad they ought to ban these handshaking events.”
“Don’t these guys ever think ‘what the hell am I doing?'”
“What happens if this kid doesn’t attend the event…”
“Maybe he can get his money back, if he still has all the CDs.”
“All he’d get is an apology I suspect.”
“What would you think if you were in the queue behind this guy for 2 hours whilst he had his turn?”
“Don’t sweat it, they do the ones with lots of tickets last.”
“Ah, so that’s how it works!”
“A million yen nets you only 2 hours… better just to give it to her?”
“Right, that’s what I’d do.”
In other news, a cookie (one cookie) made by the fair hand of no less than AKB48 Team A captain Mariko Shinoda has just fetched ¥1,001,000 at auction – although in fairness to those looking to salvage some vestige of sanity from the situation, the last serious bid appears to have been at a “reasonable” ¥49,000.
According to her fans at least, her cookies are well worth it (although detractors still maintain “she is only decent looking from one angle”):
For that much money you can get at least 10 nights (if not more) with a superior quality young call girl who will suck you dry, fuck you till your dick falls off, and then will tongue your asshole until you get hard one more time.
It takes a total moron to waste this much money and effort to stand near and almost touch a manufactured cookie-cutter pattern 'idol' created by a cynical entertainment industry, while rubbing himself inside his pants to a quick and shabby orgasm.
Ah, but the call-girl wouldn't (supposedly) be a virgin, would she... or he, I'm not judging ^_^
Honestly, let these pathetic virgin-hunters waste their worthless seed on posters of their factory-made idols. There should be SOME way of weeding them out of the gene pool.
While that may be true, if I were a lotto winner, I would do outrageous stuff like this to seduce famous women and troll their fanbase.
Just imagine all the resentment they'd feel after said celeb immerses from your home in the morning, then all the envy & rage after leaking the sex tape online. Now that's how you troll Japanese otaku.
your just jealous.
Truth, I wish I had that kind of money to throw in a toilet. Also, I'm not jealous of people who use "your" incorrectly.
Jealous of the money maybe... I also think these japanese ppl are real retards.
@ Adom Jensom. The grammar utilized is irrelevant as long as the message is understood by it's recipient. kthxbai!
Only of the money, only weeaboos want a tiny yellow pecker.
@Anon 23:20
Cool story bro. U MAD?
@Anon 15:18
Which of course doesn't necessitate that the message understood is the message intended. If people are fine with coming across as "Hey look, I'm a total arrogant dick giving a fuck about being understood as long as I can spew my nonsense. I also talk while chewing, let others pick together what I bothered to mumble between flying crumbs of food." - well, by all means then, feel free to ignore grammar altogether, or any guidelines of communication for that matter. Then again, if people really don't give a fuck whether they are actually understood, why bother opening that facial anus in the first place?
...it's just a guy who owns a store.
With that cash he could get a girlfriend.
"that cash, that cash", well not everybody is a bum. I make twice that much in a month, and if I'd fancy her why not spend it for something like this?
I'd much rather do that than waste it on some ho, no matter how much of a "luxury escort" she is...
Pirate King, seeing as you hate women, you should just use your money to import a brand new Thai Ladyboy and shut the fuck up about how the evil wimmenz disappoint your fat ass.
3D Idols: Making iM@S2 dlc look cheap as free.
Alot of idolM@ster stuff is acutally more expensive. Its just that some of these crazed idol fans by alot of copies of the same thing. Even idolm@ster fans do it.
9 times out of 10 they're resellers, dude.
Dude, I'd stick to 765 Pro any day...
Dude should have bought a car and pull in all the bitches who only date men with cars.
Man, he could've gotten the car, some expensive clothes, and afford a couple of luxurious dinners with any gold digging whores who will probably sleep with him thinking he's loaded. >.>
$12,000 only gets you an average car... unless you meant for the down payment.
It's possible they don't understand that one million yen is not the same as one million dollars/pounds/whatever.
well, to tell the truth, with one million yens you can buy a sports car (like a mazda rx-8, nissan silvia, nissan fairlady) already. used, of course, but in a perfect condition.
I'm sure it doesn't need to be said anymore, but their agency and girls themselves are nearly as bad as the fans. If the girls themselves don't realize this, then all the more power to their exploitation agency.
Otherwise, why else would they honor this guy's purchase? They're literally pimping out their girls by saying each ticket is worth 10 seconds or whatever (times 1000 = about three hours).
Anyways, you're better off saving your money and buying a waifu game or something. At least their feelings for you would be more real than you'd get from these girls.
This is why aliens haven't made first contact
No, the reason aliens haven't contacted us the same reason why you haven't contacted the millions of bacteria species living in your backyard. We are beneath notice.
That, or FTL communications or travel are physically impossible which is the case according to our current understanding of physics.
Nope. Warp theory requires to much energy to be of use according to our current understanding of physics.
With that amount of money, he could have hired several JC or JK escorts, as or more good looking than the girl is question. My my my silly kids these days...
Goddamn what a bunch of losers.
Yeah. Guys who own stores are total losers!
Most of the members aren't children, by the way. Just throwing that out there...
If you really think your readers cant read what's on those handshake tickets then you're a dumbass. If you really think your readers can't even tell the difference between SKE and AKB then you're even more of a dumbass...
Actually wait. Nevermind. You're a genius. All your readers are dumbasses. You are well aware of this and that's why you continue to operate the way you do...and make enough money to live off of this site that's no better than Shukan Bunshun or The National Enquirer in the USA. Great job finding a niche and milking it for all it's worth.
I just wish you didnt lie so much......
Eien Pressure is an AKB48 title, not SKE48. Get your facts right.
These weirdos should be forcibly dragged to the nearest mental health facility. This kind of behavior shows an instability that could become dangerously psychotic.
Seems that the wizards first rule is more of a secret than I thought.
1019 handshake tickets for 12,500 USD aprox. How much time did he spend getting those tickets out from the CD cases and arranging them back in the boxes to throw them in the garbage? And just to hold her hand for 2 hours...
This reminded me of the dude that spent $3150 on thousands of puddings to redeem the labels for traveler miles. 1000 miles per 10 labels. At 25 cents per pudding he had to get the labels from 12600 puddings and cleverly gave away the pudding to some charities and ask them to work for him for free. Get the pudding gimme back the labels. http://www.snopes.com/business/deals/pudding.asp
He got enough travelers miles to travel for a very long time. So which is a more worthwhile endeavor?
Even with that kinda money 1,000,000 yens, like other people said you'd get an escort or a highschool girl doing enjou kousai and fuck her for hours on end.
The girl is creeper
On a more positive note, there's still hope for these nerdosaurus rexes, at least they're attracted to REAL women and not noseless 2D miserable pile of pixels.
The sad part is, they'll be the one's repopulating japan. Still, better than the self-imposed 2D castration.
Wait a minute, he had enough to buy all of that and do that and can't get a girl friend? Holey shit. That LIVE ACTION GANG STALKING he is doing to that group.
spend this much money on a girl and you cant even get your d!ck suck on the same night...
Proof natural selection has died out. With that kind of money I would be going after woman of a higher caliber.
These AKB48 otaku are totally hardcore when it comes to "one upping" each other and gaining glorious bragging rights. Fandom at it's highest form perhaps? Still creepy though :)
There's a war right now for the "center" and it looks looks like the agency wants a girl named Haruka and some fans are calling her evil & the devil because she's not a top tier personality like Mariko. These fans get beyond creepy
"Admiration is a state furthest from understanding" - Sosuke Aizen, Bleach
Whatever they are paying these girls to meet with stalkers - it isn't enough
This guy sure has a lot of money to blow.
Then again Creepy Otakus (or Otakus) in general have cash to spend! Too bad their braincells are broken.