To Love-Ru Darkness Total Sex Anime
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Dec 1, 2012 09:53 JST
- Tags: Censorship, Ero-anime, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, To Love-Ru
To Love-Ru Darkness returns after a brief interlude full of sex and pregnancy – though as ever obscured beneath masses of visual obstructions intended either to protect what remains of late night anime’s public morals or to ensure fans desperate for a glimpse of the action have no choice but buy what is hoped to be a very hot disc release in droves…
Omake:
Why can't they just make a hentai spin off like Princess lover and get over this teases.
It saddens me to know that there are people like you with such little imagination.
The only thing left to imagine is something we could get by just watching an actual hentai. Get over yourself.
All you've done is prove my point.
You have no imagination, so this show's entire point is lost on you.
hahhahahaha implying this show has a point lmao
Because this is way better than some Hentai OVA.
It's the off spring of a guy who failed MISERABLY with his first series and said:
"FUCK IT, I'll redo it and make it almost a hentai if they say I can't write a story for shit, and it was boring as all hell!"
There's no god damn point to it.
Can't wait for the BDs!
It'll be glorious!
latest Manga chapter sez 21 Dec. for 1st BD....End of the world!
you know that they didn't count the extra day we have every 4 years i think and that end of the world should have been 7 months ago
Well the maya prophecy says something big will happen... this might be it
Do you know what a joke is?
The supermarket calendar (which also agrees with the bank, pharmacy, Dr., and multiple chinese restaurants) prophecy disagrees and says Dec 31 is the last day.
I think you'll find that this "prophecy" has been disproved, there was another calender found that kept going on after 2012 :/
So we can all die happy
Don't get it, other then a couple boob shots, it's just them censoring lame shit like panties...
One day To loveru will just show 30 minutes of white light.
Can't see SHIT captain!
God, when the BD's come out this will be just godly epic.
Pic 71 - now THAT'S an evil middle finger...
An alien is fine too...
I ask this every time TLR is mentioned here, but... where the bloody hell is Lala?! >:(
TLR isn't TLR without her.
What are you talking about? She was just flashing her boobs in front of Rito two weeks ago. Check the other episode article here.
Rito's already confessed his love for her at the end of TLR, and she had done the same before. So she's all squared away for the marriage and the harem. Gotta work on the other girls.
Like
Oh sweet BD's, where art thou?
up satan's ass! GO FETCH LOSER!
drool pregnancy!!!
Who knocked up lil' sis?
That is Kotegawa, not Mikan. Look at the pictures directly before it.
I like yui, their relationship is quite cute.
aweee did he get them preggers?
No that was just Yui's imagination
kotegawa!! please bear my child!!!
no one wants a kid from a satanic retard shit head like you. Not even Inanna!
kotegawa? Is that you??
this better be real because if its not "THAT IS NOT FUNNY!"
Ps. He better get em all ;P
Gotta catch 'em all!
Well that's 1 knocked up lets hope he's not finished.
wait a minute. y was the yellow eye one brown in the manga and now white in the anime!
Nice boat....
Losers all around losing their cum and shitty anime.
^
Awww, you're having puberty problems! You'll come to terms with yourself sooner or later, boya.
you are a stolid retard moron!
Sooooooo.... Rito is still a virgin, right? just checking.
Hope Marmalade Star would make a series of the 2 video of 3D hentai To Love-Ru
It's better than this censored show
All I see are losers with their penises erected and masturbating.
I thought you said penises shooting lasers.
White Laz0r Beam Cannon ... Fire!!!!!
Followed by...
Arrow to the Knee!!
Judging from the censorship, not too much of a stretch.
Pew pew.
I see you are being a retarded shit head!