Woman Hunted For Mentioning Schoolgirl

The latest suspicious person police are warning the public about is a woman who was spotted looking at a schoolgirl, and then mentioning that she looked to be in elementary school.

Aichi police issued a public safety advisory warning that on a recent afternoon a woman looking at an elementary school girl was seen uttering the word “elementary schooler.”

She is described as wearing a hat and a surgical mask, and police as usual warn that anyone encountering a suspicious person should promptly report them.

Curiously, the report itself is proving rather more disquieting than the miscreant being reported: