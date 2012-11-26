Woman Hunted For Mentioning Schoolgirl
The latest suspicious person police are warning the public about is a woman who was spotted looking at a schoolgirl, and then mentioning that she looked to be in elementary school.
Aichi police issued a public safety advisory warning that on a recent afternoon a woman looking at an elementary school girl was seen uttering the word “elementary schooler.”
She is described as wearing a hat and a surgical mask, and police as usual warn that anyone encountering a suspicious person should promptly report them.
Curiously, the report itself is proving rather more disquieting than the miscreant being reported:
“So now even women aren’t safe?”
“You should basically just run off as soon as you see a schoolgirl.”
“You lot can’t even walk near schoolgirls now, can you?”
“Wearing a hat and mask and talking about schoolgirls is a bit scary.”
“Basically any brat who finds you a bit scary can get police looking for you now. Despite the fact most of them are clueless and sometimes make stuff up.”
“Just segregate the elementary schoolers somewhere if you are so worried about them.”
“How did it come to this, now you can’t even murmur something to yourself without people reporting you to police.”
“Who reports this stuff anyway?”
“This woman’s main offence was probably just wearing a mask and a hat.”
“But if someone wearing a mask and hat glowered at you on the street whilst muttering this you might consider it suspect.”
“It depends how she said it really – if she was panting at the time it might be rather dire.”
“Just think – this could have been a poor mother grieving the loss of her own daughter, who remarked that she would have been the same age. Who knows.”
“If she was talking to herself it can’t be helped! Although now it seems you can get reported just for passing by a schoolgirl…”
“What happened to this country? People are only going to get even more alienated from society it seems.”
“Now you are a suspicious person just for recognising the things around you.”
I have a theory that most of these police reports are sarcastic jabs at the so called "victims". They file it officially and then laugh at the idea anyone would take it seriously.
That is quite possibly the case. Police file the report while instead their heads are going "CHA! Really?!"
the so called 'victims' are probably abusing the hell out of this for kicks and snickers.
"Hahahaha! dummies listen to wat i seyz1" and they could be making the whole shit up. But push to see what they can get away with.
Would be so easy to troll Japan way too easy.
Really? This running gag of paranoid delusional psychosis in Japan is starting to lose its novelty. We get the point, existing in Japan in any physical or physiological capacity makes you liable for unwanted attention from the police-turned-yakuza. Whatever, I stopped chuckling at these stories like 35 articles ago, Artefact. Why don't you start writing about Aya Hirano again, I'm sure that'll be fresh and witty.
True. If someone mentioned a child in America, there wouldn't even be a second-glance given to them.
Japan needs to stomp down on this and tell their populace "Someone talking about a child is not enough nor someone just talking to a child!"
On the bright side, Japan is finally moving towards gender equality.
I laughed a little too hard.
My sarcasm detector is confused.
I thought vodka might make it sharper but that obviously backfired.
Vodka is Russian for water, you know. ^^;
Seriously, how could someone WITH A MASK be 'SEEN uttering the word “elementary schooler.”'? Not 'heard', 'seen'. Ridiculous!
That was a mighty fine joke!
what? woman this time. finally a little equality. next phase lookout for suspicious looking kittens, nyan.
Or Pokemon...Gotta catch them all!
Or schoolgirls themselves for walking with other schoolgirls.
You sad,sad country. You need a hug.
“Who reports this stuff anyway?”
That guy is right. Who the duck reports this? Trolls? Or are the 60yo+ people just sitting on the streets and recording everything people do/say? wtf is going on?
1984 renewed. Big Brother is watching you!
CCTV's everywhere?
*goes to report the 60yo+ people for watching everything*
If they'll arrest their citizens for looking at pictures of vagina's and penises, they'll arrest their citizens for anything.
and japanese people are too chicken shit to do anything about it too, the english at least got some guts to start something...
If it were the English, there would be pointless riots all over the damn place.
Key word being Pointless. Another 3p fuel tax coming soon nearly £1.50/L that's $9.6/gallon
Seems everyone who's too comfortable would rather just roll over than bother to fix the system
Meh, it's too cheap in the US.
in reply to 23:17 26/11/2012, it's actually going to be nearly $11/gallon. Petrol is so expensive in UK.
thats a good point
Next:
"Be aware of a man in his thirties, with short black hair and brown eyes. He's a suspect of having breathed on the same 10 meter airspace of an elementary girl while looking at his watch. Please notify if suspect is spotted to your local police station."
I hope she rots in prison when they catch her...
next step, japanese policeman arrest pregnant woman :
"where are you going with that underage child in your belly ?"
“You should basically just run off as soon as you see a schoolgirl.”
NOPE, they'll hunt you for suspiciusly running
Wha do the police there really have nothing to do?
If they are this bored maybe half of them can be laid off since their services are no longer needed.
in the states, they write traffic tickets when having nothing to do...
Being Yakuza funded, they can afford extravagant budgets while still ignoring most real crimes.
Either be a teacher and have fun with lolis, or just stay indoors.
Schoolgirl: The new "Untouchable" class...
It looks like Ms. Yukari has started behaving like Mr. Kimura.
a woman looking at an elementary school girl was seen uttering the word “elementary schooler.”
*GASP* someone quick call the police Hurry !! Someone said a No No Word..
and Beware people they might add "Human being" or the gender names to the bad word list too!!!
so just going by this the number 1 rule is
People .. We don't talk to them we don't talk about them just keep your hear down look at the ground and keep your mouth shut.
And remember your IP address IS proof that you did something bad according to the japanese police
ummm so what happens if a school girl looks at a school girl ?
maybe because I am not jap but did the woman do wrong again?
So, are schoolgirls in Japan now at the level of Cattle in Religious beliefs? Can't criticise them, can't touch them, can't look at them, can't be within a mile perimeter without other people chewing you off.
Next headline will read 'Schoolgirl hunted for being schoolgirl' O_o
I shouldn't go into Japan, if even looking at schoolgirls is a crime...