Berserk III “18+” Demon Rape Anime
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Nov 15, 2012 12:14 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Berserk, Censorship, Kentaro Miura, Movies, Video Gallery, Warner Brothers
Thanks to its “exceedingly strong and provocative sexual depictions,” the 3rd Berserk movie – Berserk Golden Age Arc III: Descent – has been handed an 18+ rating by Japan’s movie censors – confirming the hopes of fans that the fate of poor Casca will feature all too explicitly.
Previously only incidental nudity and sappy love scenes featured:
The trailer:
The feast begins with its cinematic release in January, with BDs to follow.
Awesome, can't wait for a longer trailer/the actual film.
If it stays true to the manga to the point of the insertion in front of Gut's then you would really have to give them accolades.
Is that the Holy Grail?
Seihai-kun!
Ah HAHAHAHA
I'm still waiting for then second movie.
has anyone subbed it yet?
out in december, so not subbed yet
probably not released yet.
no way in hell ANYONE of either gender would wear plate mail without at the very least a shirt under it. pinches from hell
i might be wrong, but i believe that picture is from when they were raided in the middle of the night, no time for comfort there.
Well...It's not mail, it's an harness (an half-harness if one wants to nitpick).
And Im pretty sure that this picture is only for the sake of fan-service.
The manga despicted Caska as "one of the guys". She even cut her hair short to resemble a man...that picture was in a chapter that would show how fuckingly difficult was for her to be in a all-male mercenary band in the middle of Middle Ages. As a "woman".
It's very difficult, if not impossible, to find fanservice in Berserk. Now, fandisservice, on the other hand...
In fact she carries a shirt below her armor (leather one probably was seen more than a few times in fact), that image was probably a simbology of her being a woman no matter how much she dresses like a man.
The new movies suck real bad,they managed to butcher Berserk even worse than the anime series.I had such high expectations and was utterly disappointed with them.
The anime actually wasn't that bad, far better than the movies.
so far, the majority of us have only seen the first butchered movie. Can't say anything about 2nd and the 3rd
Am I the only one that think the anime was great? Except that it did end :<
Aww come on guys.. everybody knows that the fans are actually waiting for "The Black Swordsman Arc", the continuation of the late TV series. Who cares about the repeat story of "Band of The Hawk" arc. You want detail story on that arc, go watch the TV series.
noooo don't read the manga , this mangaks is crazy ... sometime it's take 6 month for only one chapter , so i have to re-read 10 chap before the jumping to the new one ( because we forget as human ) .. and the new arc pirate is just ........ wtffffffffffffff ffffuuuuuuuu
Like anon, I think the anime series was awesome. Ok, you have scenes from the manga missing or censored in the tv show, but in exchange you have great voice acting, a superb soundtrack and awesome character designs and animation. So the show is great in it's own way, and have lots of good stuff that you can't have reading the manga.
You want detail story on that arc, go read the manga
fixed
Movie is worse than the anime, but that doesn't take the anime to he level of "not that bad".
you guys are full of shit.. yeah the movies should have continue the story and not from the beginning, but still they didnt butcher it that much..! ive read the book a bunch! quit u guys bitch-ass attitude.
can't blame you ....
btw we will die by ageing before knowing half the end of this manga .
Really? I thought it wasn't bad.
I always wondered if I'll die before the Manga comes to an end.
The way this site perverts everything is kind of disgusting. Its focuses on only the trashiest news and anything that trash can be said about.
I call the reporting done by this site "SNOT" news. Short for "its not" There was purpose to that event in berserk. Its not the focus of the manga and I hope not the focus of the anime, so labeling it 18+ demon rape anime based on a single scene is just a trashy thing to do.
Please, stop trying to portray everything that has even the slightest showing of female flesh as pornography(looks at Xilia news). Though I guess if you did that, people would stop coming to the site.
Well, it´s Sankaku. This site is filled by horny pervert otakus. And is run by this said greasy virgin moe-sex-craving otaku. What else did you expect?
But I agree with you. The title is insulting
I`m taking that is a woman in the first picture? If so a male cuirass will not fit her.
I believe there weren´t "female" cuirasses in the Middle Ages. Women were not supposed to fight in battlefields.
All the crying up in this shit is exactly like those neckbeard Tolkheads complaining about how the movies are ruining Lord of the Rings.
Not really. Most Tolkien novel fans, yes that includes those existing before 2001, actually enjoyed the film and thought it was a great adaptation, despite a lot of fluff errors or differences from the subject material. Even then, it's almost universally accepted that the trilogy was a classic series of films. This on the other hand, seems to get a lukewarm reception at best from most anime fans.
The new trailer for the 3rd movie is out. Looks horridly amazing.
Well, hopefully will mean they will keep to the Manga. If it does, maybe worth a look. The Anime was such a great show tbh, shame it ended where it did - because it ends even more brutal (obviously due to the Manga carrying on). The music and character designs, voice acting was fantastic. If it had higher budget, more time, less manga cutting and better ending. Would of been one of the best Animes I ever seen.
Not big fan of the design in the movie- or the voice actors. Along with the ridiculous Cel Shading they put in that totally kills immersion. Just to 2D Or 3D not 2d then cel shaded 3D characters. The transition stands out so much and the animation usually shitter in the cel shaded cgi.
But the Manga, I fucking love and is a masterpiece. It doesnt get nearly as annoying waiting tbh. Compared to other manga. It usually doesn't disappoint in a chapter.
One of most fanservices mangas of all story.
Fanservice? I´ve seen fanDisservice in Berserk. Loads of them...but no fanservice
well for some people watching a woman get split in half by a sword counts as fanservice
Some of us like to see people getting hacked and murdered in creative and gory ways.
Call it a hunch, or call it severe cynicism, but I've got a bad feeling that any sex and/or nudity in this movie will be done in the least sexy way possible.
On the other hand, perhaps I worry too much, since Anno isn't directing this.
The equivalent to NC-17 in the U.S.
I'd be more excited about this.... but the first movie looked like utter crap. Couldn't even watch through this mess.
Good graciousness the trailer proved what I feared the over all again sloppy use and too extreme use of some really bad CGI.
Yeah... now if that was the graphic of some video game and I don't mean cutscenes, then this would rank somewhere between okay and good. But as a movie? WHAT WHERE THEY THINKING?
Dat ass!
me shall watch!
While(Berserk != finished)
{
Rape = 10;
Violence = 10;
Blood = 10;
Story = 0;
}
I haven't read the manga in a while now but the story seems to be going NOWHERE. From what i've heard Guts still hasn't killed Grif, Grif still doesn't own a kingdom, and Casca is still crazy. How the fuck can they continue the manga this long without resolving these problems.
Can anybody please tell me what's happening right now in the manga or is it still exactly like i said?
Griffith owns a kingdom and is the new Jesus or some shit like that. Caska is still crazy, Guts is in the verge of collapsing from pure stress......and we believe that their "child" is in fact Griffith himself.
But obviously...we would get more chapters if a certain "someone" decided to play less eroges...
No story? who are you trying to fool? You haven´t read shit.
Casca (netorare) rape scene by Femto?
Caska went insane because of the rape. Guts cut his own arm in an attempt to flee from monsters and save her...but lost an eye instead. It was horridly tragic, nobody got pleasure from that
No one except Griffith/femto of course.
even that is not 100% sure...unless he got pleasure by looking at Guts agonizing while he looked at Caska being raped
it would be netorare if she actually enjoyed it which was obviously not the case
It's not netorare if it's traumatic enough to cause the victim to regress to child-like state.