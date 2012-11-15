Berserk III “18+” Demon Rape Anime

Thanks to its “exceedingly strong and provocative sexual depictions,” the 3rd Berserk movie – Berserk Golden Age Arc III: Descent – has been handed an 18+ rating by Japan’s movie censors – confirming the hopes of fans that the fate of poor Casca will feature all too explicitly.





Previously only incidental nudity and sappy love scenes featured:

The trailer:

The feast begins with its cinematic release in January, with BDs to follow.