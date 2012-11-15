RSSChannel

Otaku Dan

Berserk III “18+” Demon Rape Anime



    cats2
    Comment by cats2
    18:26 15/11/2012 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Awesome, can't wait for a longer trailer/the actual film.

    If it stays true to the manga to the point of the insertion in front of Gut's then you would really have to give them accolades.

    Reply to cats2
    Anonymous
    12:27 15/11/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Is that the Holy Grail?
    Seihai-kun!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Drake
    Comment by Drake
    17:12 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ah HAHAHAHA

    Reply to Drake
    Anonymous
    12:41 15/11/2012 # ! Good (+0.7)

    I'm still waiting for then second movie.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    14:05 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    has anyone subbed it yet?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    18:28 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    out in december, so not subbed yet

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    17:27 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    probably not released yet.

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    14:15 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    no way in hell ANYONE of either gender would wear plate mail without at the very least a shirt under it. pinches from hell

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    15:45 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    i might be wrong, but i believe that picture is from when they were raided in the middle of the night, no time for comfort there.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    15:40 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well...It's not mail, it's an harness (an half-harness if one wants to nitpick).
    And Im pretty sure that this picture is only for the sake of fan-service.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    16:08 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The manga despicted Caska as "one of the guys". She even cut her hair short to resemble a man...that picture was in a chapter that would show how fuckingly difficult was for her to be in a all-male mercenary band in the middle of Middle Ages. As a "woman".
    It's very difficult, if not impossible, to find fanservice in Berserk. Now, fandisservice, on the other hand...

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    21:49 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    In fact she carries a shirt below her armor (leather one probably was seen more than a few times in fact), that image was probably a simbology of her being a woman no matter how much she dresses like a man.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    13:10 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.3)

    The new movies suck real bad,they managed to butcher Berserk even worse than the anime series.I had such high expectations and was utterly disappointed with them.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    14:49 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The anime actually wasn't that bad, far better than the movies.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    16:14 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    so far, the majority of us have only seen the first butchered movie. Can't say anything about 2nd and the 3rd

    Anonymous
    06:25 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Am I the only one that think the anime was great? Except that it did end :<

    Anonymous
    22:08 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Aww come on guys.. everybody knows that the fans are actually waiting for "The Black Swordsman Arc", the continuation of the late TV series. Who cares about the repeat story of "Band of The Hawk" arc. You want detail story on that arc, go watch the TV series.

    Anonymous
    06:29 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    noooo don't read the manga , this mangaks is crazy ... sometime it's take 6 month for only one chapter , so i have to re-read 10 chap before the jumping to the new one ( because we forget as human ) .. and the new arc pirate is just ........ wtffffffffffffff ffffuuuuuuuu

    Anonymous
    10:26 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Like anon, I think the anime series was awesome. Ok, you have scenes from the manga missing or censored in the tv show, but in exchange you have great voice acting, a superb soundtrack and awesome character designs and animation. So the show is great in it's own way, and have lots of good stuff that you can't have reading the manga.

    caiooa
    Comment by caiooa
    04:17 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    You want detail story on that arc, go read the manga
    fixed

    Reply to this comment
    Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    19:09 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    Movie is worse than the anime, but that doesn't take the anime to he level of "not that bad".

    Anonymous
    17:05 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    you guys are full of shit.. yeah the movies should have continue the story and not from the beginning, but still they didnt butcher it that much..! ive read the book a bunch! quit u guys bitch-ass attitude.

    Anonymous
    06:32 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    can't blame you ....
    btw we will die by ageing before knowing half the end of this manga .

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    09:55 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Really? I thought it wasn't bad.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    00:57 18/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I always wondered if I'll die before the Manga comes to an end.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    05:46 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The way this site perverts everything is kind of disgusting. Its focuses on only the trashiest news and anything that trash can be said about.

    I call the reporting done by this site "SNOT" news. Short for "its not" There was purpose to that event in berserk. Its not the focus of the manga and I hope not the focus of the anime, so labeling it 18+ demon rape anime based on a single scene is just a trashy thing to do.

    Please, stop trying to portray everything that has even the slightest showing of female flesh as pornography(looks at Xilia news). Though I guess if you did that, people would stop coming to the site.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    14:21 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, it´s Sankaku. This site is filled by horny pervert otakus. And is run by this said greasy virgin moe-sex-craving otaku. What else did you expect?
    But I agree with you. The title is insulting

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    04:17 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I`m taking that is a woman in the first picture? If so a male cuirass will not fit her.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    22:12 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I believe there weren´t "female" cuirasses in the Middle Ages. Women were not supposed to fight in battlefields.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    22:08 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    All the crying up in this shit is exactly like those neckbeard Tolkheads complaining about how the movies are ruining Lord of the Rings.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    09:20 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not really. Most Tolkien novel fans, yes that includes those existing before 2001, actually enjoyed the film and thought it was a great adaptation, despite a lot of fluff errors or differences from the subject material. Even then, it's almost universally accepted that the trilogy was a classic series of films. This on the other hand, seems to get a lukewarm reception at best from most anime fans.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    09:25 18/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The new trailer for the 3rd movie is out. Looks horridly amazing.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    13:26 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, hopefully will mean they will keep to the Manga. If it does, maybe worth a look. The Anime was such a great show tbh, shame it ended where it did - because it ends even more brutal (obviously due to the Manga carrying on). The music and character designs, voice acting was fantastic. If it had higher budget, more time, less manga cutting and better ending. Would of been one of the best Animes I ever seen.

    Not big fan of the design in the movie- or the voice actors. Along with the ridiculous Cel Shading they put in that totally kills immersion. Just to 2D Or 3D not 2d then cel shaded 3D characters. The transition stands out so much and the animation usually shitter in the cel shaded cgi.

    But the Manga, I fucking love and is a masterpiece. It doesnt get nearly as annoying waiting tbh. Compared to other manga. It usually doesn't disappoint in a chapter.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    01:33 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    One of most fanservices mangas of all story.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    14:05 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Fanservice? I´ve seen fanDisservice in Berserk. Loads of them...but no fanservice

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    09:15 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    well for some people watching a woman get split in half by a sword counts as fanservice

    Anonymous
    14:17 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Some of us like to see people getting hacked and murdered in creative and gory ways.

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    03:35 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Call it a hunch, or call it severe cynicism, but I've got a bad feeling that any sex and/or nudity in this movie will be done in the least sexy way possible.

    On the other hand, perhaps I worry too much, since Anno isn't directing this.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    18:54 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The equivalent to NC-17 in the U.S.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    19:06 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd be more excited about this.... but the first movie looked like utter crap. Couldn't even watch through this mess.

    Reply to Chen-04
    Anonymous
    17:01 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good graciousness the trailer proved what I feared the over all again sloppy use and too extreme use of some really bad CGI.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    19:12 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah... now if that was the graphic of some video game and I don't mean cutscenes, then this would rank somewhere between okay and good. But as a movie? WHAT WHERE THEY THINKING?

    Reply to Chen-04
    cdp5280
    Comment by cdp5280
    17:15 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dat ass!

    Reply to CDP5280
    kintama00
    Comment by kintama00
    19:19 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    me shall watch!

    Reply to kintama00
    Anonymous
    23:20 15/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    While(Berserk != finished)
    {
    Rape = 10;
    Violence = 10;
    Blood = 10;
    Story = 0;
    }

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    08:29 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I haven't read the manga in a while now but the story seems to be going NOWHERE. From what i've heard Guts still hasn't killed Grif, Grif still doesn't own a kingdom, and Casca is still crazy. How the fuck can they continue the manga this long without resolving these problems.

    Can anybody please tell me what's happening right now in the manga or is it still exactly like i said?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    14:03 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Griffith owns a kingdom and is the new Jesus or some shit like that. Caska is still crazy, Guts is in the verge of collapsing from pure stress......and we believe that their "child" is in fact Griffith himself.
    But obviously...we would get more chapters if a certain "someone" decided to play less eroges...

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    06:17 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    No story? who are you trying to fool? You haven´t read shit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    00:58 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Casca (netorare) rape scene by Femto?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    14:18 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Caska went insane because of the rape. Guts cut his own arm in an attempt to flee from monsters and save her...but lost an eye instead. It was horridly tragic, nobody got pleasure from that

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    08:22 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    No one except Griffith/femto of course.

    Anonymous
    14:14 17/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    even that is not 100% sure...unless he got pleasure by looking at Guts agonizing while he looked at Caska being raped

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    01:21 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    it would be netorare if she actually enjoyed it which was obviously not the case

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    02:30 16/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's not netorare if it's traumatic enough to cause the victim to regress to child-like state.

    Reply to this comment




