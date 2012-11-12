CBS: Hatsune Miku “World’s Fakest Pop Star”
Date: Nov 12, 2012 16:41 JST
Miku fans have been busily denouncing major US network CBS after it had the temerity to call holographic princess Hatsune Miku “the world’s fakest pop star.”
The article in question is a rather late entry into the popular “Hatsune Miku = creepy Japanese hologram” genre:
Hatsune Miku is the rarest kind of pop star. She is enduringly popular in her native country of Japan. She has never been photographed stumbling out of night clubs in the early hours of the morning, and never had issues with drugs or alcohol. She has, in fact, never been seen outside of her concerts at all. This is because Miku is also the fakest kind of pop star. She is a hologram.
More accurately, Hatsune Miku is a digital avatar. Wikipedia describes her as a “singing synthesizer application with a female persona,” created by Crypton Future Media. Using Yamaha’s Vocaloid software, anyone with enough technical know-how can program Miku to perform any song on a computer.
In Japan, where synthetic characters — such as Hello Kitty — are often far more enduring than real celebrities, Miku has been a huge hit. The holographic star has performed multiple sold-out concerts in her home country and abroad. Projected larger than life on a screen, Miku sings and dances according to the direction of programmers who “choreographed” the concert weeks or months in advance.
The stark unreality of Hatsune Miku doesn’t seem to bother her fans at all.
Although otherwise an inoffensive puff piece, CBS’s description of their virtual goddess as “fake” immediately outraged scores of Miku fans:
‘Congrats to the author for doing absolutely no research into the matter other than reading the summary on Wikipedia.
First of all, is Mozart’s music fake because it didn’t feature singing? Miku, and the rest of the voice banks for Vocaloid, are instruments.
Sure, anyone can use Vocaloid, but just like any other instrument, it takes an artist to master it.
Also, “fake” implies that it’s a scam or doesn’t exist. I don’t see anything fake about Vocaloid; it’s simply an instrument. There’s a guitar sitting five feet to my right; are you telling me it’s not there because it has the same implications as Vocaloid?
Finally, every other popstar who’s conditioned for their image rather than voice or talent are just as fake if Miku is fake.
Have fun with your content-free articles and questionable reporters, CBS.’
‘The world is filled with fake celebrities, pretending to be something they are not, remade by image consultants, keeping up appearances with a polished veneer.
Hatsune Miku is none of these things. She is exactly what she appears to be, with no pretence or deception. She is the sum total of the hopes and dreams and creative energy of her legions of adoring fans, and can be nothing else. She is quite possibly the most genuine celebrity to ever grace the earth.’
‘I respectfully ask that you retract that HORRIBLE and MISLEADING title. Hatsune Miku is by no mean FAKE. Calling Hatsune Miku fake is the equivalent of calling ALL of the fan, artists, composers, singers, animators, that celebrate this movement FAKE. It’s an insult.’
‘If anything, it’s more insulting that you didn’t do much research than it is that you said “fake.”‘
‘Well, Great job on doing no research! For one thing, you looked at Wikipedia, and everyone knows that they aren’t completely right. Due to the fact that anyone can edit Wikipedia, it comes up with weird BS.
On top of that, this is just a stupid article! Miku isn’t “fake”! On the contrary, she is most very real, and extremely loved. She was voiced by a REAL woman named Saki Fujita!
I do realize that Vocaloids are just programs, and I would be stupid to not know that. She has a character that the fanbase has given her, but now Crypton has taken it on. Hatsune Miku and every other vocaloid, are amazing creations.
[…]
Miku is more real of an idol, then most of us will ever be.’
‘Whoever wrote the article, I would like to politely ask to change the title into something that WOULD NOT annoy/**** off Miku’s fans.
Well, I got pissed off when I saw the title. FAKE is not the word, okay? It’s like you’re breaking her image >:/
Please change the title and everything will be okay.’
‘Note for journalist:
There are a few hot button words and phrases with Miku fandom. One, as you might have guessed, is the word “fake”, or the related phrase “she’s not real.”
Almost as touchy is the phrase “what anime is she from?” or “she’s an anime character.”
Just a suggestion, maybe replace “fakest” (omg that even sounds awkward) with “most unreal.” Unreal is normally used when something is so awesome, reality is incapable of inventing it alone.’
‘When one uses the word “fakest” when reporting in a news article, it leads me to believe their background research goes only as far as it takes to roll an office chair over to a thesaurus.
To address the use of fake in a general sense, we can establish that the adjective form of fake means something which is counterfeit or a sham.
To my knowledge, there is nothing counterfeit about a digital pop star whose image is derived from a vast fan-base.’
‘Hey BAILEY JOHNSON fyi she is CREATED so she is not FAKE and she is way to better than Gaga and Justin Bieber. Your article really sucks. Why this been released through this site? This article is worthless!’
‘This post is very derogatory and unprofessional. What can we expect from Americans. Please inquire more information about this topic even more. Hatsune Miku is a tool to create music, “She” is like every other item is able to create good music and express the creators feelings and music. Therefore its not considered “fake”.’
‘The numerous problems with this article astound me.
First of all, “fakest” is not a word. Dictionaries are fabulous tools that someone needs to introduce this writer to. Also, using “fake” to describe Miku really gives readers the wrong impression. Is it fake when a person devotes their time and effort into putting their feelings into a song?
[…]
Now I am going to assume that CBS was joking when they hired this…sham of a writer. Using Wikipedia as a source? You do realize that students are not even allowed to use Wikipedia in high school because of the unreliability, correct?
[…]
Well, I could go on and on, but I would just be wasting my time. Goodbye CBS, have fun with your shoddy articles and reporters.’
Rule 34: If it exists there IS porn of it > There is Miku porn > She must exist
End of discussion.
You sort of got that backwards...
Looks alright to me. Whats wrong?
If A then B is true, then the converse is not necessarily true. It doesn't mean that If B then A is true
There is a porn of tentacle monster, but does tentacle monster exist?
The logics part is elementary, and I believe it's not where the original joke lies, there are a few inexplicit steps along the way. Nothing to do with ontology either.
I'd say 'fake' was simply a negation of TRVE, and in this case it'd mean Miku'd fain sing whatever her user might fancy, however blasphemous, treacherous, proscribed, embarassing, self-deprecating, sell-out, etc. it were.
Clarinet, cars, heroin. What do all of these have in common? MIKU! Of course.
just imagine schrodinger's theory
Miku is inside a box there is a 50/50 probabylity she's doing porn!!
i just read... bla bla bla Miku bla bla bla Porn ... soo google here i go!
one does not truly exist until there is porn of you. I don't exist. :(
Isn't that supposed to be the joke?
Actually this is an example of recursive logic. There's porn of her which means that she exists which means there's porn of her which means that she exists which means...
Kind of like Bible logic really.
Oh I see now >.<
It is funny because it's really easy to see why it's wrong. Inductive reasoning XD
It would have to be "If *and only if* it exists, there's porn of it" for that to work.
Fallacy: Affirming the Consequent
1) If P then Q
2) Q
3) Therefore P
The reasoning is invalid.
Personally, I recognize Hatsune Miku as an instrument or a program synthesizer. Since vocaloid is a program that creates or imitate a barely human-like voice like Miku's then she is considered a pop star and not fake. The only difference is that she is virtual but not fake.
For the logic:
domain of x: Hatsune Miku
Let p: x is a program
let s: x imitates a barely human-like voice
let q: x is considered a popstar
let r: x is not fake.
(p ∨ s) → (q ∧ r);
or
¬(q ∧ r)→ ¬(p ∨ s);
OMG, it's fortran!
OMG! It's another fat turd!
Huh, math
I don't come here for that
Ah, the Transitive Relation, how I love thee~
I thought the article was well-written and it really showed how deeply deranged otaku culture is getting. Otakus suffer from deep sexual problems and the massive amount of porn both consumed and produced is a testament to how they spend all their time: masturbating compulsively. Of course, for biological reasons they cannot spend all the time in this endeavour and so spend their refractory periods playing video games and reading manga. Unfortunately, the media geared towards this audience is so full of sexual undertones nowadays, that it becomes a giant machinery of sexual fantasies, each new one darker than the last. Miku did not escape this conundrum, as the gigantic amount of porn created can attest.
Even more disturbing is how slowly all this pornography is becoming more and more akin to pedophilia...
Even if their is a rule 34 on Miku
Special rule
No idol scandals occur :)
perfect logic there bud this should end the controversy
Sorry, that math is slightly wrong.
Well, mathematics was/is my weakest subject.
Actually it's not math it's logic. I'm taking that anon's post as more of a saying that a literal meaning of math as well.
As a math nerd, I'm gonna have to comment here. Your implication statement is logically flawed. You are implying that (Miku exists) ⇒ (porn exists); saying "if Miku exists, there is porn", is applying the implication backwards, which is a logical fallacy.
tl;dr logic is flawed but Miku's still awesome
The bottom line regardless of his logical fallacy is that Miku exists
that's what studying a maths degree in Uni teaches us.. >.< Abstract maths
Got a question:
Who gives a shit
Hey, this means, I can rape the writer of this article (not SanCom article, I don't want Artefact-san, but writer of article on CBS)?
Horrible fallacy lol.
CBS is butthurt that they can't get any dirty juicy news on hatsune miku to slander.
Not like anyone outside the US knows CBS , who are they again? I'm sorry but I'm not entirely convinced of the opinions of a 3rd rate news site.
I think it stands for Cirno Broadcasting System.
Hey now. Don't disgrace the strongest fairy....
I second that motion, anon.
Lol at this topic. I have miku,len,kaito,luka and etc in my laptop.... i can ask her/him to do whatever i want. Oh american, it just a program and new style of music. Whats wrong with it.
CBS is owned by china. Of course they don't like Miku-chan.
Well being a digital apparition, perhaps if they find hentai pics then you have dirt on Miku, where she'll sometimes sleep with multiple men, or women. and on occasion is known to have a dick
Let them do that. Then the viewers will laugh because of their idiocy to believe that is real, and then that contradicts their whole point of her being "fake".
Its fans provide us with plenty of that...but even mainstream media is too disgusted to report those retards licking monitors and kissing daikimuras.
There's a limit to being pathetic.
I don't see how this was offensive... She's "fake" because she doesn't have a human embodiment, using "fake" just to give it more umph.
It also explains some of the 'avatar culture' to make it easier for the not-knowing to understand what Miku is and why she's so popular.
"anyone with enough technical know-how can program Miku to perform any song on a computer." this isn't saying that there is no talent required, it's simply explaining that anyone can attempt it.
It's "fake popstar" which is true, not "fake instrument" which would have been false.
00:35, reading comprehension isn't one of your strong points, is it?
... try to see the difference between a rockstar and a popstar, then maybe you can grasp why Miku isn't a popstar.
tell that to her fans in California where she sold out
No, "fake popstar" is not true, because the premise is already off. She's not a pop star at all, was never supposed to be one. There really needs to be a new category for the phenomenon that is Vocaloid characters. Not even "virtual idol" does it real justice. I guess for now "Stand Alone Complex" will do.
The only way i could see Miku-chan being called fake is if people were trying to portray her as being a living human. Which no one is trying to do (except maybe some really creepy otaku somewhere).
I would describe her as a virtual idol pop star. The music is real, the fans are real, and the records are real. The singer is a virtual persona.
No the millions that acknowledge her all live on a reality forsaken island called Japan. Have you had your dose of reality today??
She's already a Genuine Popstar Idol pal... Just see how many people out there acknowledged Her existence, already reached MILLIONS all around The World!! At least she's more real than you. Nobody knows and cares about your existence.. I think you are the one deserves the title "Standalone Complex" here... LOL
