The public has been warned to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly mentioned the fact a girl’s underwear was showing in public.

The incident occurred at a Hyogo prefecture commercial building, where a schoolgirl on her way home in the afternoon reported hearing “There’s a JK here with her pantsu showing” from a nearby man, who promptly left the scene.

The man is described as being about 30, 180cm in height and of medium build, wearing black rimmed spectacles, black trainers and blue jeans.

