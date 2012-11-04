Cops Hunt Man For Warning Girl “Your Pantsu Are Showing”
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Nov 4, 2012 01:59 JST
- Tags: Crime, Exhibitionism, Hyogo, Panchira, Pantsu, Police, Schoolgirls, Voyeurism
The public has been warned to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly mentioned the fact a girl’s underwear was showing in public.
The incident occurred at a Hyogo prefecture commercial building, where a schoolgirl on her way home in the afternoon reported hearing “There’s a JK here with her pantsu showing” from a nearby man, who promptly left the scene.
The man is described as being about 30, 180cm in height and of medium build, wearing black rimmed spectacles, black trainers and blue jeans.
The perils Japanese schoolgirls are subjected to on a daily basis are long since the stuff of legend online:
“Come on, he was just trying to help her out?”
“If this were some schoolboy wandering about with his penis hanging out it would be him they’d arrest.”
“If it’s a man, it’s indecent exposure and he gets arrested. If it’s a woman, any men who see it get arrested for voyeurism.”
“They should arrest the JK for showing off her pantsu!”
“Stick to 2D, who wants dirty 3D pantsu anyway.”
“I get it – you should just shut up and watch instead of warning her.”
“Why would you warn a JK her pantsu are showing, that should be treasured!”
“It doesn’t even sound like he was actually talking to her…”
“Anyone who actually calls a high schoolgirl a ‘JK’ in real life probably deserves to be arrested.”
“Arrest the JK for indecent exposure!”
I hope they get the bastard! How dares he to take away the vieving pleasure from the rest of the male population!
Someone is always faster, damn.
Well upvoted you.
just shut up and peek.....
wise words
Yup, he should have used given opportunity.
Now it's wasted and the guy has new problems. Double fail.
I hope the genetic bomb is soon done so all perverts die like you that have in their DNA!
You think perversion is carried via dna anon... really?
-facepalm-
Are you a girl or a gay?
@02:38
Very funny hear this from a FFX fan looser.
The lowest rating is a perfect food for the troll. Loosers
"my little police force can't be this retard"
My little Nippon can't be this ass-backwards.
hahaha nice one
When they are all ass fucked by Satan, yeah!
The punchline is, she was wearing it on her head.
ok, he didn't "warn" her - get your headlines right - he spoke out loud and possibly clumsily about what he saw.
he's dumb, she might be dumb, the cops are yakuza, let's eat udon. . .
The quote of that guy reads as if he were talking into a cellphone or radio (reporting under-age under-wear conditions?).
If such were the case, yeah, he's a creep.
^ That, and this:
“Anyone who actually calls a high schoolgirl a ‘JK’ in real life probably deserves to be arrested.”
If "JK", as in Jay-Kay, is indeed the exact literal wording he used. To be honest, I don't know if Japanese roricons actually say "Jay-Kay", or if they only use "JK" when writing on the internet.
Girls know what is showing. Just enjoy it quietly.
“Stick to 2D, who wants dirty 3D pantsu anyway.”
^
Can't go wrong with this one.
2D is always been my favorite. 3D is illegal and too much trouble forget that!
3D Women (18+) are a bit troublesome. But they are tasty, warm, and will hug you back.
They may choose to have sex with YOU in a friends bathroom at a party... or just in a room period.
They make a noise when you enter them, that is real...
at least 2D doesn't give you trouble
but they wont arrest one of their own for having sex with 13 year olds.
I wish I was japanese, I'd go to japan and be a cop!
Oh yeah and take a part time job as a teacher.
Work for the (UN) United Nations they get a free pass for having sex with 3d lolis with diplomatic immunity from prosecution or embarrassment. I rather date and have sex with 25-30 year old women. I would not want to work for the UN because they're corrupt in certain areas. However, I'm going to a college that highly supports the UN.
"but they wont arrest one of their own for having sex with 13 year olds."
Typical Japanese cop. Not all, but a lot of them. Protect each of your own kind, hide crime done by your nakama, and always save your face.
The real justice? How about the rest of people that are stranger? The answer is..
FUCK THAT SHIT!!!
We don't know them, what happen to them is none of our business.
same thing applies to teacher. Principle face and school reputation come first, appropriately dealing with the bullies/ preventing them come after that..
Give me a break here. I've told young girls this before in America and they just say "Thank you!" and scoot off to the bathroom to fix the issue.
What is with the police here, nothing else better to fucking well do? No forcible rapists, premeditated murderers and Yakuza to catch?
Police are afraid of Yakuza. The latter have money and puppet in the police department, so dealing with them is going be tough.
Says a lot about japanese when their whole government is afraid to touch yakuza with 10 foot pole.
Pussies. Any japanese women turned into whore and sold overseas to lusty foreigners have only their government to blame for their spinelessness.
Thats the whole reason the girls wear those clothes in the first place, so their bisket is better than all the rest due to invisible donations it recives thru telephaty transfers.
For those wandering what JK menas, here is what i found.
Literally "a female high school student", but the term is invariably used to refer specifically to cute high school girls wearing Sailor Fuku, or sailor suit-styled uniforms. Many Japanese men refer to them under the nickname "JK" or "JC". Note that the term may be used interchangeably with 'seifuku', which means any general "school uniform", but is often used to describe the sailor outfits in particular. Although seeraafuku are not as common now in Japan as they once were, the vast majority of anime girls still wear them.
local police are searching for a man that was in the same city as a jk....
Crooked cops are all around the world but...
JAPANESE POLICE ARE FUCKING ASSHOLES.
Japanese cop mentality is very weird, just like their society.
you get what you hire....andthe admns of the police determine how the local cops act....i bet they are a bunch of old deadhead farts...
Holy mother of god... HOW EVIL!!!
What a great way to kill man's sex drive.. Well done japan well done.. and they wonder why their population is declining lol.. If i ever go to Japan, i won't help any girl.. especially schoolgirls.
I'm just surprised he wasn't arrested for being within a country mile of that girl.
Next to come:
Police hunt man for looking at a girls swimsuit while at the pool.
Sooo if he would have been a cop, it would have been okay...
However, if they have proven that the culprit is another member of them or any member related to the authority,
well..
let's just forget about the incident.
I totaly understand why police hunt people like that. Just do like the cops do, enjoy the show or perhaps escort the girl to love hotel but dont ruin the fun for others
She wants to flash panties while acting innocent. Dont offence her
they should use longer skirts
getting some Déjà vu from this article, lol.
JK = high schooler
JC = middle schooler
Maybe all "JK's" in Japan should be required to have one of those "Hazardous Material" stickers you see on trucks pasted on their back of their skirts to warn guys off. LOL.
And they talked about declining birth rate. How can Japanese make babies if they get arrested for approaching or speaking to girls.
You see a girl that you like, approaching her, talk to her, the next thing you know you are in jail and lose your job. And of course, your family and society is going hate you, cause you in the news, and portrait as an evil perverted rapist..
"JK" mean ?
joshikousei, i guess.
Who the hell invented clothes anyway,it drives too many prejudice. All of us should have just running around naked with leaf between our legs just like adam and eve that would be better
Thanks !
No we shouldn't. If everyone walked around dressed like fictional characters all the time. What would people wear at comiket?
Than peoples hormones would act up all the time. At least mine would. It would be embarrassing and hard to admit to.
actually, I think there was some study or something about men finding girls/women with only 20-30% clothing to be the most attractive/erotic...
Hmm, may be true. Nekomimi + glasses + stockings = 20% ~ 30% clothing?
Ah I see! Well, guys tend to like stockings and other light wear, so yeah.. I guess that made me remember it wrong >.<
What you're probably referring to is the opinion poll that, of the men serveyed, found that men prefer a women who's only trying to be about 20% ~ 30% sexy to be the most attractive because it leaves more to the imagination.
You just have the facts mixed up.
jk refers to a high school student
i'm guessing "joushi koukousei" which means female high school students.
JoshiKousei. School girl.
Highschool girl. JC means junior highschool girl, btw.
JoshiKousei － High schoolgirl
Joshi Kousei (JK)
High School girl Literally
Joshikousei - schoolgirl (15-17)
JK = joushi kousei = high school girl
女子高生
Joshi Kōsei
High school girl
Josei Kousei meaning Female High School Student.
Jyoshi Kousei "female high [school] student".
As far as I know it's a japanese shortcut for "Joshikousei" -> High School Girl.
jyoshikou. "highschool girl"
Josei Kousei - Female High School student
JK stands for "joshi kousei," meaning high school girls.
Joshi Kousei: high school girl
It is an abbreviation of the romanized "Jyoshi Kousei" (literally "female high [school] student").
Found it here: http://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20110424080144AAs2mQw
joshi kousei -- 女子高生
just means female high schooler
joshikousei 女子高生, J for girl, K for highschooler
Joshi-Kosei (or something like that), a term for a high-school girl.
JK = Joshi Kousei(Koukousei) = Highschool Girl
joshi kousei
and what does that mean
Joshi Kousei = high school girl/boy
Junior High-schooler/Middle-schooler. Someone usually between 13 and 16.
女子高生 = Joshi kousei = abbreviated "JK" = High school girl