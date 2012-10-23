Kore wa Zombie Desu Ka? Nipple Exposure Anime
Zombie uncertainty fans have finally received their deliverance (or more of it at any rate) in the form of the nipple-packed “special” 11th episode of “Kore wa Zombie Desu Ka? Of The Dead,” released as an OAD with the 6th volume of the manga.
Download where now hurry ahhhhh!
Is it just me, or is the nipple in 076 massively anatomically misplaced?
boobs stretch, it looks about right
SALVATION!
Salivation
Pic 006...
The world is going to end. END I SAY!
Lots and lots of current season anime tits on SanCom lately.
Who needs to download anything when you can get anything of worth from the show from a booru. Fill the airwaves with something with a decent plot.
show this list of pictures to someone who doesn't watch anime, and have them try to guess the plot progression. i'm sure you'll have a good time.
Still waiting for Sera nipples...
yes jus great.... show Haruna's nips but no one else's
only one scene... not much, but better than nothing =)
Now if only they'd just re-release the whole series uncensored, I could die happy.
Tomonori ♥
It's funny because nipples
I'm stupid for asking this, but...Do Is This a Zombie anime to be released by Funimation have uncensored version?
Never. So just download japaneese raws and english (or whatever, spanish, french, etc) subtitles, like normal human.
yeah great they show the ugliest girl on the show with nipples, woo..... if they shown sera it would be nice.. why the fuck would they do this lol. its on the same level of what they did with highschool of the dead, they show the least desired to be seen naked chick and thats IT
the other girls weren't even wearing half of anything half the time ANYWAYS. GOD, why is it so hard to please people?
Ayumu goes Cloaking mode and then became a XXX Ray Vision.
Two best super powers to have for obvious reasons
Sarasvati looks as lovely as ever <3
Does this mean that now not only is he a zombie and mahou-shoujo but now he's a ghost as well?
Masou Shoujo*
Yay! Haruna Nipples!
What episode s this
This series used to be so good... Now it's just devolved into this haremy garbage.
/sigh
Is it possible foe people like you to be this fucking stupid?! Give the novel a read, it's great.