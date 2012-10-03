Lolicon Teacher Gets Off With JC & JK Sex

A teacher charged with a slew of child prostitution offences has managed to avoid jail, the judge apparently being impressed by his remorseful character and a generous out of court settlement he paid.

The 38-year-old Kagoshima prefecture high school teacher used an unnamed “game site” (probably referring to Mobage or Gree, both of which have become hotbeds of enjo kousai activity) to arrange paid sexual encounters with a 13-year-old middle schooler and a 16-year-old high schooler.

He paid them each ¥10,000 for sex at local hotels on different occasions over a 3 month period, and also took the opportunity to take lewd pictures of them, which eventually resulted in a variety of child prostitution charges being brought against him, which he admitted.

His name apparently came to light after police questioned the girls with respect to an unrelated matter, which probably involved them turning over all their previous customers.

Prosecutors sought an 18 month prison sentence, which the judge obligingly granted – with the proviso that it be suspended for 3 years, so the lucky teacher will not have to spend any time in prison if he can somehow avoid the temptation of further schoolgirl encounters for the next 3 years.

The judge seemed to be satisfied that as the teacher has paid extra (presumably to the families of his “victims”), he is well on the path to recovery:

Your perverted sexual preferences may well have taken root with your victims, exerting a malign influence over them. On the other hand, you concluded an out of court settlement, and expressed remorse for your actions.

Despite noting that his pursuit of schoolgirl sex was “habitual,” the judge observed that “there is a low chance of him re-offending.”

The city which employs him has called his actions “regrettable” and promised it will “discipline him thoroughly,” perhaps suggesting a temporary pay cut or even a transfer to another school may be in the offing.