Top 20 Coolest Anime Deaths
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 11, 2012 07:23 JST
- Tags: Code Geass, Fate/Zero, Naruto, One Piece, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Rankings
Anime fans have rendered their verdict on the best executed anime deaths – in every sense of the word – for once resulting in a fatally epic Type A laden man-fest…
The ranking, containing massive spoilers as might be expected:
1. Lelouch (Code Geass)
2. Rider (Fate/Zero)
3. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)
4. Minato Namikaze (Naruto)
5. Kyoko Sakura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)
6. Jiraiya (Naruto)
7. Going Merry (One Piece)
8. Edward Newgate (One Piece)
9. Uchiha Itachi (Naruto)
10. Archer (Fate/Stay Night)
11. Yagami Light (Death Note)
12. Dr. Hiluluk (One Piece)
13. Bellmer (One Piece)
14. Van Hohenheim (Fullmetal Alchemist)
15. L Lawliet (Death Note)
16. Rolo Lamperouge (Code Geass)
17. Buccaneer (Fullmetal Alchemist)
18. Raoh (Fist of the North Star)
19. Fu (Fullmetal Alchemist)
20. Hiruzen Sarutobi (Naruto)
See you soon space cowboy
Yeah... Spike/Cowboy Bebop is definetly missing there. ...
The difference with spike is the guy that made it hasn't said for definite that spike is actually dead, he left it to peoples imaginations.
Heck Lelouch is the same, the debate whether he's dead or alive is left to the viewers imagination with the last scene with the carriage driver.
It was already confirmed that Lelouch is dead by the Drama CD Kiseki no Birthday.
Drama CDs are rarely canon.
Why downvote when it's true? Drama CDs aren't always canon, neither are picture dramas. They're just fanservice. FFS, just look at the Saki picture dramas (and I do often). They are just for fun.
also new geass soon with lelouch confirmed.... soooooooo
Bang
There's something 'bout blue…
Later...comrades.
Do this vote in one week again and laugh about completely different results.
Hahahaha, its obvious who are the "ones" voting and making up this useless lists.
The ultimate and coolest death EVER is none other than the one of Joe Yabuki of Ashita no Joe.
As always, harcore otaku and their mega short-term memory never cease to come up with shitty lists.
But what can anyone expect of the hardcore fans that are part of the entire anime community but to see nothing but meoblobs and the series aimed at them, they cannot see anything else and of course if they are no older than a few seasons/years.
However I agree with Going Merry being a cool death, after saving the entire crew big time as a final demosntration of its love for those that it carried on his back.
Regardless, the lack of Joe Yabuki--again---is beyond words, ANYONE should know of this, heck countless anime pay tribute time and time again to it.
i have to give them credit.
most of the deaths on that list i have read/seen and not a single one that i can think of was a bad death.
that said i would put joe in manly, not necessarily cool.
i don't suppose it would be worth pointing out that for all your elitist ranting, there's actually only one character in that entire list that would be considered being from a moeblob anime.
You gotta give them creti for having Raoh in there though, even if it is way to low.
This.
I thought the author left his supposed death to the readers' interpretation... :O
yeah,it's a huge buzz in Japan when it happened.Some hardcores built a shrine for his honor but still the list doesn't even count for the two original Gundam rivals after what happened in Char's Counterattack or even Roy Fokker from Macross and all(i mean,EPIC ALL) from Ideon.Shame the fools.
Where is Kuma from Afro Samurai?
Kuma didnt die
@ 3:24. U MAD bro? Cause you sound like u mad.
i have to give YOU credit, for destroying my interest in watching that series in a handful of keystrokes. Masterfully done, good sir.
lelouch ftw, deal with it
Hardly comprehensive. Looking at the whole list you can tell the preferences of anime of the guy who made it.
(9) Naruto
(8) One Pice
(6) Death Note
(5) F/SN
(5) FMA (Mae Hughes isn't even a choice)
(3) Dragon Ball
(2) Higurashi no naku
(2) North Star
(2) Code Geass
(2) Pre Cure
(1) Ga-Rei Zero
(1) To Aru Index
(1) Modoka
(1) Bleach
(1) Rurouni Kenshin
(1) Ashita No Joe
Well that basically explains the variety. The list was basically characters from only 5 different animes
more like "The top 20 coolest naruto, one piece, etc. deaths"
One Piece and Narutards ruined the pointless list...
"11. Yagami Light (Death Note)"
He died like a bitch while he begged for his life.
While he didn't die in a cool way, the whole scene leading to his death was cool.
Yep, it is more like "most pathetic death ever"
I wast so disapointed.
Pretty much sums up the entire series.
We would have never known Light was a genius is the writer didn't keep beat it into our heads.
Just another overrated whiny bitch.
The entire point of DN was how power gets to people's heads. Light was careful and calculating at the beginning of the series, but as time progressed, he became exceedingly reckless. If he kept his cool as in the beginning, he wouldn't have been caught.
@15:44
He wasn't intended as a perfect character by any stretch of the imagination. A major theme in the series is that everybody makes mistakes, genius or not. Light's primary failing is that he didn't plan for failure, as he considered himself flawless.
Besides, nobody could predict that law enforcement would resort to murder. In fact, that's one of the larger plot holes in the series. It's entirely unrealistic to consider that nobody was prosecuted for what essentially is putting a defenceless man in front of an armed psychopath. Under real life law, they would have been found just as liable as the guy who pulls the trigger.
I wouldn't really call writing the name of the fake L, while he was having a public speech on TV, as "careful and calculating". ^^;
(If he hadn't done that, he could still claim to go exclusively after criminals... and L wouldn't know where in Japan he was located.)
I never saw any begging, what you talking about? :P
Yeah....can't argue that his death was vastly less than dignified for one that deemed himself a god. NOt to mention it was totally unrealistic. It woud have done itself a better service if the death scene in the anime matched that of the manga, it was constructed more effectively.
Kinda amazed to see Raoh on this list. Makes me wonder why no one from Hellsing Ultimate made it to this list. Leave it to small-minded otaku to make another fail list.
Manga end > Anime end IMO
I was happy, that we can see some oldschool anime on the list. It is a shame, Seitei Sauza didn't make the list :(
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiIDWMf1_ag&feature=related [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiIDWMf1_ag&feature=related]
The death of Light is an insult to the character himself. I can't believe they made him die like this, that's not a cool death at all :(
I think that was the point. That someone with so much "power" who thought of himself as a god with power over death would die so pathetically.
Where is Kamina from Tenggen Toppa Gurre-Laggan?
My thought exactly. Gurren Lagann itself was almost the textbook definition of 'epic'. Kamina's death was so short in, yet he went out like such a boss, picking up his little brother, rallying his friends, and cutting down his enemies, all while by all reason he should have been dead, but just refused to leave Simone and the others without first carrying them through hell.
In Gurren Lagann, when you look back and only see one set of footprints, that's because Kamina was carrying you.
kamina was killed got back up then avenged HIMSELf with a brand new special move that is the very definition of cool
My thought exactly
GARcher @ 10.. whatabout the way Ilya died in Fate/UBW ... heart ripped out of body...
GARcher 10????? you serious?.... i dont want o live in this world anymore
He did die early on ep 8. So I can't understand why people feel so strongly about his death.
He was to awesome to die, and therefore lives in our hearts.
That's why he didn't qualify.
Either that, or the list couldn't contain his awesomeness.
He was a mentor character, and was VERY charismatic. I can't understand why you can't understand that.
I agree with you anon 17:26 Gurren Lagann is peace of crap.
Kamina did not die even if he's dead.
He lives in our hearts and on our backs.
kamina will be the base from which I'll drill the world!
These kids don't believe in the him who believes in them, and don't know who the hell he is.
My Thoughts exactly. WTF is Kamina. Lelouch and Buccaneer were good too.