RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Ota7


Top 20 Coolest Anime Deaths

puella-magi-madoka-magica-sakura-kyouko-in-chains.jpg

Anime fans have rendered their verdict on the best executed anime deaths – in every sense of the word – for once resulting in a fatally epic Type A laden man-fest…

The ranking, containing massive spoilers as might be expected:

1. Lelouch (Code Geass)

2. Rider (Fate/Zero)

3. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

4. Minato Namikaze (Naruto)

5. Kyoko Sakura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

6. Jiraiya (Naruto)

7. Going Merry (One Piece)

8. Edward Newgate (One Piece)

9. Uchiha Itachi (Naruto)

10. Archer (Fate/Stay Night)

11. Yagami Light (Death Note)

12. Dr. Hiluluk (One Piece)

13. Bellmer (One Piece)

14. Van Hohenheim (Fullmetal Alchemist)

15. L Lawliet (Death Note)

16. Rolo Lamperouge (Code Geass)

17. Buccaneer (Fullmetal Alchemist)

18. Raoh (Fist of the North Star)

19. Fu (Fullmetal Alchemist)

20. Hiruzen Sarutobi (Naruto)



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    252 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:43 11/09/2012 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    See you soon space cowboy

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:49 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Yeah... Spike/Cowboy Bebop is definetly missing there. ...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:45 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The difference with spike is the guy that made it hasn't said for definite that spike is actually dead, he left it to peoples imaginations.

    Heck Lelouch is the same, the debate whether he's dead or alive is left to the viewers imagination with the last scene with the carriage driver.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:22 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It was already confirmed that Lelouch is dead by the Drama CD Kiseki no Birthday.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:17 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Drama CDs are rarely canon.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:37 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why downvote when it's true? Drama CDs aren't always canon, neither are picture dramas. They're just fanservice. FFS, just look at the Saki picture dramas (and I do often). They are just for fun.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:00 23/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    also new geass soon with lelouch confirmed.... soooooooo

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:02 28/04/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bang

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:54 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    There's something 'bout blue…

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:55 13/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Later...comrades.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:53 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Do this vote in one week again and laugh about completely different results.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:41 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.1)

    Hahahaha, its obvious who are the "ones" voting and making up this useless lists.

    The ultimate and coolest death EVER is none other than the one of Joe Yabuki of Ashita no Joe.

    As always, harcore otaku and their mega short-term memory never cease to come up with shitty lists.

    But what can anyone expect of the hardcore fans that are part of the entire anime community but to see nothing but meoblobs and the series aimed at them, they cannot see anything else and of course if they are no older than a few seasons/years.

    However I agree with Going Merry being a cool death, after saving the entire crew big time as a final demosntration of its love for those that it carried on his back.

    Regardless, the lack of Joe Yabuki--again---is beyond words, ANYONE should know of this, heck countless anime pay tribute time and time again to it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:21 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    i have to give them credit.

    most of the deaths on that list i have read/seen and not a single one that i can think of was a bad death.

    that said i would put joe in manly, not necessarily cool.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:27 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    i don't suppose it would be worth pointing out that for all your elitist ranting, there's actually only one character in that entire list that would be considered being from a moeblob anime.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:45 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    You gotta give them creti for having Raoh in there though, even if it is way to low.

    Avatar of Akagi
    Comment by Akagi
    12:58 18/10/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    This.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of fujiiro
    Comment by fujiiro
    06:09 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought the author left his supposed death to the readers' interpretation... :O

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:00 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    yeah,it's a huge buzz in Japan when it happened.Some hardcores built a shrine for his honor but still the list doesn't even count for the two original Gundam rivals after what happened in Char's Counterattack or even Roy Fokker from Macross and all(i mean,EPIC ALL) from Ideon.Shame the fools.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:59 11/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Where is Kuma from Afro Samurai?

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:10 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Kuma didnt die

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:46 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    crying in a corner...

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:31 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    @ 3:24. U MAD bro? Cause you sound like u mad.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:24 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    i have to give YOU credit, for destroying my interest in watching that series in a handful of keystrokes. Masterfully done, good sir.

    asshole

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:02 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    lelouch ftw, deal with it

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:18 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hardly comprehensive. Looking at the whole list you can tell the preferences of anime of the guy who made it.

    (9) Naruto
    (8) One Pice
    (6) Death Note
    (5) F/SN
    (5) FMA (Mae Hughes isn't even a choice)
    (3) Dragon Ball
    (2) Higurashi no naku
    (2) North Star
    (2) Code Geass
    (2) Pre Cure
    (1) Ga-Rei Zero
    (1) To Aru Index
    (1) Modoka
    (1) Bleach
    (1) Rurouni Kenshin
    (1) Ashita No Joe

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:48 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well that basically explains the variety. The list was basically characters from only 5 different animes

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:00 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    more like "The top 20 coolest naruto, one piece, etc. deaths"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:02 11/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    One Piece and Narutards ruined the pointless list...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:14 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    "11. Yagami Light (Death Note)"

    He died like a bitch while he begged for his life.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:25 11/09/2012 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    While he didn't die in a cool way, the whole scene leading to his death was cool.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:39 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yep, it is more like "most pathetic death ever"

    I wast so disapointed.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:36 11/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.3)

    Pretty much sums up the entire series.

    We would have never known Light was a genius is the writer didn't keep beat it into our heads.

    Just another overrated whiny bitch.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:12 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    The entire point of DN was how power gets to people's heads. Light was careful and calculating at the beginning of the series, but as time progressed, he became exceedingly reckless. If he kept his cool as in the beginning, he wouldn't have been caught.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:48 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    @15:44
    He wasn't intended as a perfect character by any stretch of the imagination. A major theme in the series is that everybody makes mistakes, genius or not. Light's primary failing is that he didn't plan for failure, as he considered himself flawless.

    Besides, nobody could predict that law enforcement would resort to murder. In fact, that's one of the larger plot holes in the series. It's entirely unrealistic to consider that nobody was prosecuted for what essentially is putting a defenceless man in front of an armed psychopath. Under real life law, they would have been found just as liable as the guy who pulls the trigger.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:44 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wouldn't really call writing the name of the fake L, while he was having a public speech on TV, as "careful and calculating". ^^;

    (If he hadn't done that, he could still claim to go exclusively after criminals... and L wouldn't know where in Japan he was located.)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:27 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I never saw any begging, what you talking about? :P

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:16 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah....can't argue that his death was vastly less than dignified for one that deemed himself a god. NOt to mention it was totally unrealistic. It woud have done itself a better service if the death scene in the anime matched that of the manga, it was constructed more effectively.

    Kinda amazed to see Raoh on this list. Makes me wonder why no one from Hellsing Ultimate made it to this list. Leave it to small-minded otaku to make another fail list.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:29 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Manga end > Anime end IMO

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Ore wa seitei Souther!! Nanto rokusei no teiho![Takemaru]
    Comment by Ore wa seitei Souther!! Nanto rokusei no teiho![Takemaru]
    15:11 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was happy, that we can see some oldschool anime on the list. It is a shame, Seitei Sauza didn't make the list :(
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiIDWMf1_ag&feature=related [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiIDWMf1_ag&feature=related]

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of G4tsu
    Comment by G4tsu
    13:42 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The death of Light is an insult to the character himself. I can't believe they made him die like this, that's not a cool death at all :(

    Reply to G4tsu
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:48 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I think that was the point. That someone with so much "power" who thought of himself as a god with power over death would die so pathetically.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:51 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Where is Kamina from Tenggen Toppa Gurre-Laggan?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Koyoto_Shadow
    14:00 11/09/2012 # ! Good (+0.7)

    My thought exactly. Gurren Lagann itself was almost the textbook definition of 'epic'. Kamina's death was so short in, yet he went out like such a boss, picking up his little brother, rallying his friends, and cutting down his enemies, all while by all reason he should have been dead, but just refused to leave Simone and the others without first carrying them through hell.

    In Gurren Lagann, when you look back and only see one set of footprints, that's because Kamina was carrying you.

    Reply to Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:18 23/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    kamina was killed got back up then avenged HIMSELf with a brand new special move that is the very definition of cool

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:56 11/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    My thought exactly

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:31 14/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    GARcher @ 10.. whatabout the way Ilya died in Fate/UBW ... heart ripped out of body...

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:22 12/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    GARcher 10????? you serious?.... i dont want o live in this world anymore

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:26 11/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    He did die early on ep 8. So I can't understand why people feel so strongly about his death.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:14 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    He was to awesome to die, and therefore lives in our hearts.

    That's why he didn't qualify.

    Either that, or the list couldn't contain his awesomeness.

    Avatar of Kaoshima
    Comment by Kaoshima
    23:21 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    He was a mentor character, and was VERY charismatic. I can't understand why you can't understand that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:37 12/09/2012 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    I agree with you anon 17:26 Gurren Lagann is peace of crap.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:47 11/09/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Kamina did not die even if he's dead.
    He lives in our hearts and on our backs.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:59 13/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    kamina will be the base from which I'll drill the world!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:04 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    These kids don't believe in the him who believes in them, and don't know who the hell he is.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Phantasm
    Comment by Phantasm
    06:26 12/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    My Thoughts exactly. WTF is Kamina. Lelouch and Buccaneer were good too.

    Reply to Phantasm







    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    China Menaced by Exploding Sewer
    Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow Vol 3 PV Released
    Hinako Note Brimming With Cuteness
    Princess Lover! Ero-OVA Preview
    Bashful Kirino Ero-Cosplay by Ayumi
    Comiket 85 Cosplay The Final
    Goddess of Twitter: OL-PPN
    Kashiwazaki Sena Cosplay Pure & Innocent


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments