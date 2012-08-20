Road Safety, China Style
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Aug 20, 2012 15:29 JST
- Tags: Accidents, Bizarre, Cars, China, Crime, Fashion, Made in China
Chinese authorities are aghast at the recent popularity of “seatbelt shirts,” innovative articles of clothing which allow China’s drivers to circumvent the incredibly onerous requirement that they wear seatbelts whilst driving.
The shirts are said to be increasingly popular both due to their effectiveness at fooling police and their (to Chinese eyes at least) near fashionability, with the expected flood of copycat products only adding to their spread.
None too surprisingly, the shirts are apparently a response to efforts to crackdown on drivers refusing to wear seatbelts – actually wearing them being quite out of the question for many.
According to Chinese statistics, 90% of China’s do not consider wearing a seatbelt an essential practice, and this is suspected to be the third most significant factor behind the nation’s increasingly abysmal road safety record, behind only speeding and drink driving.
The authorities have responded with exasperation, pointing out that “accidents where drivers do not wear seatbelts are 5 times more likely to result in death; you have only one life and should take it seriously.”
Eh. It's not "bad" looking but why take the risk? I think I'd rather just wear the seat belt over a crippling accident that results in me not being able to walk or even move any more.
"I think I'd rather just wear the seat belt over a crippling accident"
I don't think there's any difference between the two, since the seat belt could possibly explode.
Well, I wouldn't mind wearing that shirt and drive without a seat belt but I think my car would drive me crazy after a few minutes because of the "no seat belt" - warning sound.
Seat belts these days have pretensioning charges. These *actually* explodes!
Then china seatbelts won't explode.
china seatbelts won't explode but they sure will snap at the slightest tug since there just another knock off from the real thing over there .. these shirts might even be safer then the actual belts because the driver does not have to worry about anything snapping while braking
HAHAHA
or just get jammed and locking you firmly in the car for optimal bacon production
It's ok. If you're in an accident that sets fire to an automobile and you survive long enough to worry about your seatbelt, then chances are your mangled legs or the compacted/crushed metal trapping you in place will be causing you more of a problem.
Well, I'm sort of overlooking the whole "China explodes" thing, but if the car actually exploded I don't think a "jammed seatbelt" is going to be factor for your corpse.
But if you had a seat belt on you wouldn't be able to dive into the passenger seat to dodge a pole coming in from the window!
and chinese aunthorities know how to help with safety
next week on sankaku:
100000 chinese shot in face with type-56 for wearing striped shirt
Doesn't that happen all the time?
In America...?
Last week I read about a guy who got shot to death for wearing a knife while threatening policemen.
And years before, some Tamil got shot because he didn't speak English. The police claim that he "could've been" a terrorist, lol.
Bottom-line: Every country has its dark sides.
If you only see the light side of yours and the dark side of others, that's likely because you're an idiot who believes in every little retarded propaganda.
@ 03:33
In what country (besides America) is it fucking common sense for the police to "shoot to kill"?
In most countries, policemen are fitted with rubber bullets, and will try to arrest you without shooting even as you start attacking them. The only exception being armed hostage situations and shootouts.
And even if they had to use live bullets instead of rubber ones, what exactly was wrong with aiming at the legs? Not to mention that the guy was shot multiple times by 2 policemen.
Now I couldn't find anything about the Tamil, so I'll give you this instead:
watch?v=RZ1qMUmsTy8
(This is a Youtube video link, just copy paste and stuff)
My point however, is not to slander the American police forces, but to make you people realize, that the USA aren't exactly better than places like China.
You just believe otherwise, because you've never been faced with reality.
Sure, you may laugh or shout at any country you don't like, but keep in mind, that your country is far from being better.
@ 01:29
He was shot to death, not "just" shot.
Or maybe you're refering to the case from years ago?
Things you should not do: threaten armed police with a weapon. In what country is this not common fucking sense?
I haven't seen your story about the Tamil, nor did google return anything immediate in a quick search, so I'll reserve judgment until I actually hear the story beyond a "years ago" sancom post.
not shot to death, just shot
05:46
Policemen are trained to shoot in center of body. If you get into their firing range practices the bullseyes are always at center of body. It throws the target on the ground pretty quickly though it also tend to kill people since the important organs are located there.
@05:46 well the average living standards of the citizens in both countries speak otherwise...
Eating food there is like russian roulette
What the hell has food to do with road safety, you retarded moron?
@ 14:35
Dude, eating while driving and road safety are related?
If that's so, you really should stop eating behind the wheels, lest the police arrest you.
Knowing the US police forces, you'll be likely shot to death or blown to smithereens before they'll even think about arresting you.
Count yourself lucky if you're not living in the US.
Otherwise: God keep you safe, dude.
Don't you eat and drive? I do. A rushed breakfast or what have you...
Yeah, pls bring up tibet and human rights while you're at it too, will ya?
Let them be or else they'll just keep multiplying
This is hardly China style. We had this in communist Yugoslavia since forever.
stupidity is universal, can't deny that.
Naples in Italy had them from forever, too. Also hair mesh looking like an helmet for motorcycles XD
We had these here in the US since the '70s. I wouldn't be surprised if it started here first and spread elsewhere.
Passenger cars are what's new in China. Not seatbelt shirts.
actually even then they'll keep multiplying even at a greater rate than us. we need to use laws and regulations preserve the idiot genes within their population or else natural selection will make them the master race of intelligent, rich.. oh wait that already happened
I dunno which is dumber, Sankaku taking these joke shit seriously and trying to make troll posts or the fact people actually lap 'em up...
The shirt explodes, doesn't it?
Neither the shirt, nor the belt will explode.
The driver on the other hand, will definitely burst...
through the windshield that is.
It's exploding seatbelts or an exploding shirt; take your pick.
Your mum exploded when I fucked her, you cock juggling thundercunt. Go back to jerking off to your figurines you fat, virgin little bitch.
You suck your daddy's cock with that filthy mouth?
Not before the car explodes
lol china is like YOLO
oh? so let them wear this, then
Considering the quality of chinese cars. you are dead even if you wear a seatbelt so.. mehh.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5SRyG6UR2A
That's because they don't use Airbags because the fear of a Micheal Chang explosion.
"You only have one life"
But "they" have more than a billion of them...
somehow this reminds me of the game lemmings from the old Dos days ... there so many of them why should they care if they wear seatbelts there are worse ways to die ... like from drinking coffee at there Star Mucks or a burger at there Burger Wing... just let them drive there cars .. its there lives let them enjoy it as they see fit just dont cry when people die .. see it as just another part of life
Somebody please explain what's so bad about wearing a seatbelt while driving that so many drivers decide not to wear them... I don't understand.
Because the lazyasses say:
1) It's so *difficult* to put on.
2) It's only a *short* trip.
3) "I am Superman and cannot die."
4) "If you drive carefully you won't get into an accident."
5) Insert more lame excuses
I give my passengers two choices: buckle up or walk. If police catch you unbuckled, I will deny knowledge of you.
In America, my friend refuses to wear a seatbelt because not wearing one saved his life when he got T-boned. Thanks to not wearing the seatbelt he flew out of his seat into the passenger seat upon impact barely escaping a crushing death.
And ABS and automatic breaking systems can also cause you to die.
Yet they are standard because, 99% of the time, they save lives. It's a matter of statistics - The case where not having a seatbelt saves your life is a lot rarer than the cases where it kills you.
In the world, living under a roof can kill you too.
You either burn alive or get asphyxiated in case of a fire, or you get crushed or drowned in case of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake or flood.
Yet I'm fairly certain your friend wouldn't want to live on the streets, even if he barely managed to escape his death-trap of a home.
I hope you tell him that the next time you meet, if you're really his friend that is.
I do want to know what kind of car he drives. Unless there is nothing between driver and passenger seat (most cars have handbrake/gear shift/other stuff in between), it will be very hard to flow to the other side.
And I don't think you can prove that he won't survive if he wears a seatbelt. If the impact is severe enough, he may die either way.
One incident does not prove otherwise.
Trying to understand the reasons why people don't wear their seat belts, when there is overwhelming statistical proof that you are about 8x more likely to survive a crash while wearing your seat belt, will only make you dumber.
You can't fix stupid.
It's statistically more likely not to have a crash than to have one, if that's anything to go by. And you can't feel somebody else's comfort or fear.
There were 5 cases in which my family member survived thanks to not wearing a seatbelt. There were no cases in which wearing a seatbelt saved a life of my family member. Going by statistics it's 5 times more likely to be saved by not wearing a seatbelt if you're my family member.
Please tell us your stories. Everyone can claim he survives 100 accidents without wearing seatbelts.
Second, how do you know you would't survive if you did not wear seatbelt. Unless you had experienced the same accident with seatbelt ON and got injured, you did not know that. There are so many experiments to prove the otherwise. These experiments may not be perfect but are better than your claim
That '5 times more' part does not follow directly just from the data, but is possible. And yeah, total probability is the one to go for.
You can't infer that being your family members caused them to survive for not wearing a belt, and I don't see any proof...
Given that, it's likely just as false that not wearing a belt saved their lives - more likely they didn't wear a belt, but survived.
CORRELATION DOES NOT IMPLY CAUSATION.
Have you ever heard of the Gettier Problem? If not you may find it interesting to look up, because right now you sound like a fool.
Are spots that were occupied by my family members, crushed, pierced and/or burned enough proof that them not wearing a seatbelt did save their lives? Because I think it's pretty safe to assume, had they been wearing a seatbelt, they would be crushed, pierced and/or burned with said spot.
Also, didn't know the only way to be in a car accident is by being a driver...
You did not clearly explain the situation but I assume your family get out of the cars after accident and the car burns completely. But do you think you can do the same thing with seat belt on. You have a higher chance to stay conscious with seatbelt and get yourselves out of the car. If you fainted after the accident, you are dead for sure. It probably takes you 1-2 seconds more to unbuckle the seatbelt.
If your family members really have been involved in five lethal car accidents, I think it's time to get your family of the roads. I'd think very carefully about listening to advice from people who obviously have no sense of traffic safety.
The fact that they weren't using belts either just reiterates the point.
I don't know about the rest of the world. But at least in China, wearing a seatbelt prevents you from being thrown clear of the wreckage/fire when your car explodes.
It is called a ejection seat for a reason .. james bond had one in his car so why shouldn't they ... its a proven fact that ejection seats save lives in vehicles that move a lot faster then cars
yep, these would make everything safer because they would eject the driver when (s)he attempts to start the Car (or maybe even earlier) - no more Traffic Accidents :D