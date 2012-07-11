Cops Raid Suicide School, Bullies “Played Funeral” with Boy
Police have raided the school and city hall at the heart of the recent Shiga schoolboy suicide scandal, even as ever more disturbing details of the abuse he suffered and the lengths the school went to cover it all up continue to emerge.
The suicide of a 13-year-old boy after a vicious campaign of bullying which his teachers apparently tolerated if not encouraged is fast becoming a national scandal, having been raised in the Diet and reported in international media.
Attention has centred on the efforts of the school to cover up the scope of the abuse the boy suffered and just how much it knew – now the local educational board has revealed the school took not one but two surveys of pupils asking for details about the abuse he suffered.
The second questionnaire received 188 responses, many with similar content to the first – although even more disturbing details emerged, such as the boy “being made to strangle himself in a practice suicide” and having to participate in his own “mock funeral.”
The school says it only managed to investigate and confirm one of the reports, which it found to be “bullying of a pupil from another school.”
At the time it did not tell the parents of the dead boy about the new information, saying it had “found no new information,” and did not even tell them that it had conducted a second survey.
The school has now apologised for not telling the parents, saying it “didn’t notice” the new reports and that its investigation was “inadequate.”
The school further attempted to cover up its findings by forcing the boy’s father to sign a legal contract promising not to reveal the results of the first questionnaire to outsiders, which he says further delayed the truth becoming known.
Meanwhile the city’s mayor has aligned herself with the prevailing winds and admitted the bullying and the boys suicide were connected, and offered to pursue a settlement with the family, even as the school continues to issue statements refusing to accept any connection exists, a situation which has further infuriated the bereaved family.
She now claims part of the reason for her break with the school is that they refused to share the complete results of the second questionnaire even with her.
Those unfortunates still attending the school have also seemingly been subject to the wrath of Internet vigilantes – the school was closed for a day following an anonymous bomb threat, apparently spurious.
The culmination of all this seems to be belated action by the police, almost a year after the boy’s death and after refusing his father’s attempts to file charges no less than 3 times.
Police have just announced a team of 20 investigators have issued search warrants and started searching the school and the local city hall for incriminating evidence, and begun questioning the principal and members of the school board.
Cops are now investigating *only* because it's now a media case, and political shit is rolling downhill (Diet-> Mayor-> Police).
Welcome to REAL JAPAN. Land of cover ups.
This isn't just Japan. The United States does a coverup every single time a school shooting happens that tries to 'blame the shooter' when most times they have been driven insane or close to it by bullying.
That was confirmed in the Columbine case and numerous other school shootings over the past few years.
Well it's almost always the main reason to the shootings. And I gotta tell you. Killing your bullies then yourself sounds more right to me.
Why is it that everytime we hear about Japanese schools, it's either because pedophile teachers are caught but get away with a slap on the wrist, or because the school is trying to cover up some shit pulled off by their students that could somehow affect the school's reputation, as if that's above everything else (including human lives).
Really, what the flying fuck.
Have you read an actual news media recently? It's either road-to-hell news or biased news or not even newsworthy news.
If schools have something nice to report, does anyone honestly care? Especially in the international community.
On this subject, "no news" is good news.
That's not just Japan. Crap like this happens everywhere. The big difference is when the Japanese get caught they fold right away. Other countries it's all about deny, deny, deny until even the people that are covering up start to believe the cover-up.
The school is still denying the connection.
Oh yea? Just like how the Japanese police denied, denied, denied the father's attempts to file charges UNTIL AFTER the boy fucking suicided?
Do you like the soil and sand around your head? Japan has had this problem of denial for years. Of course other countries would of had similar incidences and what not but this problem is specifically a major problem in Japan.
Do you think those at the school might be foreigners then?
Wow, if it wasn't reported to the media nobody would have even cared?! this is simply sickening.
All bullies should rot in hell. They can take the teachers with them.
It seems these teachers and bullies really actually want him dead... in this case it would be murder won't it?
This is just messed up.
That's not unusual even in the US. I've had rape victim friends who've had police tell them to get out or they would be arrested for "flying a false police report". That's why if you have a problem like this, go to the cops first, and if they refuse, you can find *someone* in some form of media who will post/print/air it. It's only then that people are made to be human. We live is inhuman times my friend. It's a whole new game, and we all must learn the new rules, and how to play them to our advantage.
I happen to know a friend from the US who is one such rape victim. Her life is so screwed up now.
Sigh, so much of society is rotten nowadays.
Scar tissue, diseases, possible pregnancy.
Sorry to dissapoint, but there are a lot of ways there can be permanent physical damage.
rape leaves damage.
from emotional damage if you are lucky
to disfugeing and painful heal time
but rape is never worse than death.
and i separate rape and torture, two completely different things.
Aside from the kind of ignorant and foolish reasoning in some of these posts, it is true that rape will never be worse than murder. The connection in many peoples' minds is that a large number of rapes do in fact end in murder. Just because one can lead to the other does not mean they are interconnected in severity at all. The collapsing of the two is a major issue I believe, because it does in fact lead to an increase in the victim's FEELING of victimhood.
I believe that while anon 4:51 is correct, they're being unnecessarily dickish about it. Police should never ignore a report, regardless of evidential issues. To be alive after a rape is to have the ability to continue living, which is invaluable. To say otherwise is to have lost perspective completely. Yes it may mix up your life as you see it, but every experience we have in life makes us who we are, and how we overcome those experiences is also a key to our growth. We are the sum of our good and bad experiences. As I'm older, I wouldn't go back in time and end the horrendous bullying I had in school, because it made me smarter, more discerning, because I continued to live after it. It affected me, and I'm still learning from it, and yes there are some traumas it's taking longer to explore, but it's what made me what I am.
Bullying is very similar to rape, because it occurs in the mind even after the physical acts occur (or even if there are none). Physical wounds heal quickly, but it is part of our existence to deal with the difficulties in reality, and to deny them or blame others does nothing but trap us in our minds. Rape is in the mind, the sex acts that can cause it end in time, while time can drag on in your mind as long as you let it. Even pregnancy is technically impermanent, because that too (in and of itself) will pass with time in the physical world as a physical ramification to rape. If a victim is constantly a victim, they trap themselves in their own raped mind, and it ends up being like they are raped daily as long as they prevent themselves from finding pathways to explore what happened, and how they feel about it, and themselves as people. We are meant to learn from our experiences, no matter what they are. If we stagnate, and exist in denial of experiences, then we go nowhere, and that is when a human begins thinking that death is better than stagnation in life.
How is society rotten nowadays as compared to before exactly? This sort of shit has been going on for decades.
@01:42
that is just how the bullies justify themselves: nothing really happened.
a lot happened you fucking warm, now go and die, stop trolling around.
@HouseLife:
Wisely said. I was (mostly) mentally bullied from 8th to 11th grade, and during that time I sometimes wished to be just a "normal" teenager who does "normal" things, who fits in with the crowd, gets along with people and doesn't get bullied.
I'm thankful today that I wasn't, and that I didn't suck up to them in any way and held my own ground (Although it was very hard to do so and left me with an anxiety disorder). It made me into a person who views western society and it's development critically,who doesn't mindlessly consume in the name of capitalism, who actually cares for the weak and discriminated and who wants to find his own way. Indeed, our experiences make us into what we are, and we should accept them and build upon them.
@02:48
That's the point. If your head is fucking up your life, you need help.
you are a twat...!
do you think that they get raped gently??? thats the whole definition of the word, rape, forced, violent, unwanted, brutal just a few words that go with it. Of course there is physical damage to the victim, unlubed sex causes damage to the woman, and thats if only his manhood was used, there are cases of knives and even gun barrels used. Rape is a sentence worse than death.....
you know that the "damage in the victim's head" is more severe and a lot harder to heal?
Again this "rape is worse than death" nonsense. This stupid position just amplifies the damage: it's like telling the victims "you life is completely ruined now, you can't recover, actually, you'd better be dead now".
If her life gets screwed up by a mere rape, then your friend needs professional help.
Rape is bad and all, but it doesn't leave any permanent damage beyond what's in the victim's head.
One case in sweden, there was a young buy who raped a girl, she then went to the police with the matter.
The guy confessed, despite this the whole school (possibly the small city too) despised the victim for her "apparent" lying.
She later had to leave the city because the bullying and threats became too much.
At their graduation he raped another girl, and the same thing happened.
He confessed to the raping and served some 6 months in some youth prison. Where his classmates and most of the rest of the school tried to make protest about how horrible it was for him to be convicted because some girls were lying (even though he confessed).
Where do you live? LA?
What you miss is that 'bullying' = leadership potential in the real world. You cannot be a leader without having a forceful presence and unfortunately, sometimes you get a bunch of parents who don't teach their children how to use their forceful presence properly.
Welcome to REAL JAPAN! Land of where things get covered up to keep face. Japan is a joke of a society where everybody acts fake.
From my experience standing up to the bully doesn't get you very far. Lets see it was just mental abuse for a long while and when I couldn't take it I beat the shit out of him. I was kinda shocked but then again so was he. Well that didn't really stop anything because his buddies decided to jump me and beat the shit out of me in return. So instead of one bully I now had a gang trying to beat me up every day. The more I tired to fight back the worse things got. Then one day I came to two choices (to me two choices) kill them or run away. The day I brought a weapon was as funny as it was most of the gang had gone to jail. The rest where expelled. But until you've had to endure all of this and brought to the point of making such choices you really shouldn't talk
For me standing up to a bully worked.
I had this one group of kids give me hell in 9th grade and one day the ring leader did something that made me snap and I kicked his ass.
I got suspended for three days but after that no one never really bothered me again.
Bullies lay off once you fuck them up AND if your gang can f-up their gang. AUthority figures are simply society's gang.
For me standing up to bullies did pay up, twice. Well, once completely, the other... Mostly.
But in both cases the 'gang' wasn't much. They were four each time. In the first occasion they simply didn't expect me to respond to force with force, and they gave up. In the second occasion I had to throw a desk at one of them... Headmaster wasn't quite happy, but as I said, headmaster wasn't there to provide me with another option, and I would not give in to bullies, end of discussion.
This is very true. Bullies could not give two shits about honour, neither will they respect you for standing up to them against impossible odds. They will simply seek to make your life more difficult and more miserable the more you try to fight them.
The problem is schools are too lenient, if bullying really meant being perminantly expelled there would be a lot less of this behaviour.
Bullies lay off once you fuck them up lol.
Well, obviously reprisal killing is just insane, and that is what you will be labelled as if that is your response. But bullying does need a rather fierce & serious response to make such a scene that adults really can't ignore or hide their heads in the sand. I was bullied relentlessly when I was a kid, and one time the only thing that got it to stop was a violent response by me where I ambushed my bully with a big stick & beat him down until he was bloody. I got kicked out of school for a few days for that, whereas the bully got a lot of sympathy. But that kid never fucked with me again.
or incredible excessive violence upon them.
Actually standing up to bullies CAN work. Its just you need to really stand up to them, and it only works if its like, 2-3 of the fuck pipes. I was bullied right up through to grade 7, where I finally snapped and starting fighting with the twats, kicking several of them in the nuts, and punching a few of them in the face. Finally people stopped fucking with me, after a week of this. It really, really hurt though because I ended up having the crap kicked out of me. Fuck I hate bullies.
There's only one way to deal with bullies.
You're a bully, aren't you? Or is that your game face for this kind of bullshit?
Even a beast has its dignity, and you deserve less for what you said.
no they dont, bullies bully wtether you fight back or not, but this has nothing to do with this topic. The kid obviously didnt fight back, and apparantly went along with a fake suicide and fake funeral, so that means there was a mental issue here. Bullies dont just attack you physically, they target the weakest, mentally more than physically, in order to get the satisfaction of breaking someone. When it comes to bullies everyone goes "oh, they didnt fight back, so they deserved it" but some people aren't capable of fighting back, and more so with Japan's anti-social behavior. I myself was bullied by my father, I will defend myself against the biggest, badest mf out there, but when it comes to my dad, who is weaker than me now, I freeze completely, its all about braking someone, pretending to be thier friend, then telling them to do stuff while saying "if you dont, I wont like you anymore"
Unfortunatley if nobody is going to help you, you do have to take matters into your own hand and fight back. And a bully will not stop just because you fight back. They will stop though if they fear you after you fought back dirty, and hurt them pretty badly. You will have to take the consequenses for that kind of repsonse, becuase then adults will thinjk you are the bully if it gets their attention. Bottom line is it is a chellenging, and nearly impossible situation to get out of without authority figures intervening to help you.
if trolling, then successfully fed !
Not really trolling kinda the truth. If you defend yourself from Bullys they beat you up but i think physical pain is more easy to endure than Psychic. They likley give up when you're not an easy victim even if you loose.
er yeah that psychic pain is the worse....
That's right Erzfiend, the bullies are mastering pokemon skills.
...Psychic pain?
...wat.
Sluts fuck for money and exploit their bodies from middle school or earlier these days. It ain't middle ages where the girl can't get married if she's raped, and the so-called 'psychological harm' from rape is bullshit. Case in point, sluts that go to frat parties, get drunk fucked up and naked, then wake up and realize they participated in a drunken orgy and cry OMG RAEP. Keep in mind 99% of these sluts would think nothing of fucking an old man they just met for shopping money or drugs, in the first place. In modern society rape laws that apply to women are simply a feminist safeguard to uphold the value of pussy so bitches can continue to get free shit and preferential treatment exclusively for having a cunt.