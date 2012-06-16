Sleeping Chinese
- Date: Jun 16, 2012 23:39 JST
Photos of the bizarre, dangerous or just plain cunning places Chinese have been caught napping of late has been threatening to supplant the drunken Japanese salaryman as the premier source of “people sleeping in odd places” genre, now with whole websites devoted to documenting Chinese sleeping habits…
Now, here's the riddle...
Which one of these people are dead?
4, 6, 12 and especially 21
more like ALL of the above
Don't forget the old dude in 22. I think his corpse has been there a few days at least.
#43 - and those are NOT cuts of beef in the picture!
"Dead".. like "already dead" ? or "about to suffer the dire consequence of a poor choice" also counts ? :)
is that a trick question?
Very funny what you did there.
Kinda hard to tell but i say the guy sleeping in what seems to be a garbage dump.
I'd bet number 1 is.
if he's not yet, he will be.
Don't you mean: "rails or no rails, you never a know when a train will still pass by"
Just wait for the "I like trains" guy to appear out of no where.
Also the those rails could explode in any moment, in China you never know.
日本人也如此小肚鸡肠
There's no rail ties on those rails, there's no way that's an active line.
Judging from the rust on those rails, trains haven't passed for decades.
Nah, out of all those pictures the first guy is the safest one. The sound of a train travels through the rails for miles. With his head on the track, he'd wake up long before the train ever got close to him.
Anon 01:25 , this is china we are talking about, rust or no rust, you never know if a train will still pass by
@ Anon 01:25
Those rails, sleepers, and ballast all look brand new. The rails and their securing clamps are rusty because they're just untreated bare steel from the factory.
It's hard to tell because the rest of the pic is so blurry but judging by the other tracks nearby, he's probably sleeping in a newly built rail yard which hasn't gone into service yet.
The over under on how many are actually dead, waiting to be thrown into a ditch like so many other stories, is probably skewed to the over.
Next:
Exploding sleeping chinese
So there's some truth behind Meiling's portrayal of napping outside the SDM while sitting on a stool.
Planking
Level: Chinesse
...I think half of these dudes are doing it for lulz.
Chinese nap time is strictly enforced. under penalty of BOOM.
China 50% Explosions, 25% Sleeping and 25% of casualties.
My favorite: sleeping on top of HUGE MELONS.
http://img4.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/safe-misc-xiii/sleeping-chinese-people-019.jpg
#3/#4: how the fuck did he get in there??? O_O
as long they not explode, let them sleep.
I'm starting to feel a litle sleepy...
ZzzzZzzzZzzz...
*explodes*
#27 knows how to sleep in comfort and ward off campers
Some of these photos could be mistaken for being from during a war.
lol the great nation of China
I don't know about you guys but... I just felt sad looking at these pictures. Humans struggling to live are all I see in these pics. I just can't seem to enjoy it as much as some people in this site.
China. Check it for a pulse.
No, not even get close to one of them or you should have to pay for his funeral or even more.
I wonder if the Chinese can sleep on a Telephone Pole and live to tell about it?
wow some of these pictures would make a great cover for a cd or dvd or something :P
It's almost artistic.
ducks: so...anyone wannna draw first blood on that sleeping farmer? you know guys, it's kill or be killed.
19,26,41 and 42 - Always wash your fruits and vegetables!
The last few pics - Soon this is what American schools will look like.
you dont get it people?
they sleep like this because their beds will explode if they sleep in them
#26: Aren't those the pods from Invasion of the Body Snatchers?!
sleeping is an art form
I wonder which object will explode first that they're sleeping on...?
I've done 002 and 008. I would also say the ones on benches and what not, but I think everyone has done that at least once at some poiint.
Why in the hells does a young boy have a giant sized hole in his pants where his ass is? Either that's one massive rip and he's too poor to buy new ones and no one noticed, or it's a new designer fashion for rent boys.
Either way it disturbs me to my core.
obviously his parents thought it was a advantage to go to the toilet without pulling down pants. although i hope he wiped his ass before sitting on the bench...
i hope other kids wiped their ass before sitting on that bench