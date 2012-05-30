Tokyo’s dear leader Shintaro Ishihara has accused his subjects of “having become a different race to the rest of the Japanese” after they angered him by refusing to display sufficient enthusiasm for his 2020 Olympic bid.

His comments come after the IOC surveyed citizens of the three candidate cities for the 2020 Olympics, and found support amongst the inhabitants of Tokyo (47%) significantly lower than those of Madrid (78%) and Istanbul (73%), which prompted Ishihara to start haranguing the people of Tokyo for “having become a barren race after satisfying their petty greed.”

He revisited the same theme at a later press conference:

“The people of the capital are extravagant. They no longer think of anyone but themselves. You know, they’ve become a different race to the rest of the Japanese people.”

At the same press conference, it was suggested to him that the low approval rating for the bid was due to dislike for him – to which he wryly responded: “If by quitting the approval rate would go up and the games’d come here, I’d quit tomorrow!”

The survey did not ask why the inhabitants of Tokyo were so ambivalent about hosting the world’s biggest televised sponsorship event, but it seems likely that in the absence of lust for national prestige, practical objections to spending billions of dollars of public cash on building extravagant sports facilities for the purpose of a single event whilst simultaneously swamping the city’s infrastructure with visitors and building work may weigh heavily on their minds.

Their apathy to the bid might be well founded – should Tokyo host the Olympics, Ishihara would rather the people of Tokyo stay away anyway: “If Tokyo gets the Olympics, the people of Tokyo needn’t come!” – words which may be familiar.

In matters not providing much opportunity to bash Korea or China, even 2ch is scathing of his latest senile outbursts: