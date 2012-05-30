RSSChannel

Tokyo’s dear leader Shintaro Ishihara has accused his subjects of “having become a different race to the rest of the Japanese” after they angered him by refusing to display sufficient enthusiasm for his 2020 Olympic bid.

ishihara-2020-olympic-bid-2

His comments come after the IOC surveyed citizens of the three candidate cities for the 2020 Olympics, and found support amongst the inhabitants of Tokyo (47%) significantly lower than those of Madrid (78%) and Istanbul (73%), which prompted Ishihara to start haranguing the people of Tokyo for “having become a barren race after satisfying their petty greed.”

He revisited the same theme at a later press conference:

“The people of the capital are extravagant. They no longer think of anyone but themselves. You know, they’ve become a different race to the rest of the Japanese people.”

At the same press conference, it was suggested to him that the low approval rating for the bid was due to dislike for him – to which he wryly responded: “If by quitting the approval rate would go up and the games’d come here, I’d quit tomorrow!”

The survey did not ask why the inhabitants of Tokyo were so ambivalent about hosting the world’s biggest televised sponsorship event, but it seems likely that in the absence of lust for national prestige, practical objections to spending billions of dollars of public cash on building extravagant sports facilities for the purpose of a single event whilst simultaneously swamping the city’s infrastructure with visitors and building work may weigh heavily on their minds.

Their apathy to the bid might be well founded – should Tokyo host the Olympics, Ishihara would rather the people of Tokyo stay away anyway: “If Tokyo gets the Olympics, the people of Tokyo needn’t come!” – words which may be familiar.

In matters not providing much opportunity to bash Korea or China, even 2ch is scathing of his latest senile outbursts:

“The real extravagance is squandering billions on this bid, isn’t it?”

“The Olympic bid is Ishihara’s petty greed…”

“Ah, so the people of Tokyo weren’t Japanese after all!”

“It’s quite funny listening to this guy bang on like this.”

“Nobody cares about the Olympics.”

“Since when did being opposed to hosting the Olympics become ‘extravagance’?”

“The old fool just wants to pour more cash into road building to help his friends in the construction industry.”

“A pawn of the banks, looking to further bury the nation in debt?”

“Classic example of the harm caused by these elderly fools. Anyone who doesn’t agree with him is no good or not even Japanese. Oh, wait, that’s just how people thought when he was young…”

“I don’t know about the benefits to the nation and business, but to the people of the capital it’s nothing but a hassle. Just a bunch of construction projects all over the place.”

“Ishihara thinks only of himself. He’s actually a good symbol for the people of Tonkin” [“Tonkin” is recent derogatory slang for Tokyo, based on either the Chinese or Vietnamese pronunciation of the “eastern capital” characters which make up the city’s name]

“Don’t call in a bunch of foreigners just when we’re expecting a huge earthquake under the capital…”

“He doesn’t care about the sports. He just wants an excuse to upgrade the city’s older infrastructure. If there’s a major quake the older stuff will be ruined.”

“He’s gotten full of himself after the Senkaku purchase declaration. I can sympathise over a territorial issue, but this is a different story. And if the people of Tokyo don’t attend, nobody from the regions is going to either!”

“If he doesn’t want them to come, he should hold it on the island he’s going buy down there.”

“How did the people of Tokyo elect this guy? He doesn’t even recognise them as being Japanese…”

“They elected him 4 times… pretty amazing really.”



    Avatar of Rene
    Comment by Rene
    06:44 30/05/2012 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Just die old man. Just fucking die.

    Reply to Rene
    Avatar of Ishmon16
    Comment by Ishmon16
    10:19 30/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Like he'll live to see 2020. (He old)

    Reply to Ishmon16
    Avatar of fre1gn
    Comment by fre1gn
    20:31 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    He is not that old by japanese standarts. There is a japanese granny 70 y.o. that climbed Everest not long ago (Google it)

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:50 31/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    At least she died doing what she wanted: climbing Everest.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:24 31/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    and to be slightly humourous, she probably had nothing to lose by climbing Mt. Everest.

    you know, the whole deal about reaching 70 that you're living on borrowed time.....

    Avatar of ChaosConsuming
    Comment by ChaosConsuming
    11:58 07/06/2012 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    2:24

    What are you talking about? there have been many occasions in America where people have lived to be over 110 years of age.

    In my opinion you're only old when you reach an age that nobody else has lived to see.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:09 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    She died for it too....dumb bitch.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:49 31/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Bullshit.

    She's alive and kicking. Saw her give and interview about the climb yesterday.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:44 01/06/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    "The worst ones always live"

    God I love Game of Thrones.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of ChaosConsuming
    Comment by ChaosConsuming
    11:54 07/06/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The worst ones also die hated and alone, while the good ones die with family and friends that remember and love them.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:00 08/06/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    What if Eat-Shit-Hara lives of people's hate???
    Then he would be IMMORTAL !!!

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of ArrowInTheKnee
    Comment by ArrowInTheKnee
    14:48 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    In a few years, with his continuously racist comments there will be no one left in the world thats the same race with him. Actually scrap that, He was a Troll from the beginning..

    Reply to ArrowInTheKnee
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:39 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Do you how many times I want to say that to him. GOD I want him to die so badly after HE KILLED MY HENTAI AND ECCHI, MASSACRE THEM WITH CENSOR. I AM PISSED. I'm only 19 and I'm already saying, "Back in my days, Japan's hentai will SO UNCENSORED. NOW HE KILLED IT." I do wish his death will remove the world of his annoying censorship.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:19 30/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    honestly, his whole "censorship" stuff never amounted to much because he got distracted by the earthquake and all. Hentai and ecchi is the same as it was before Ishihara. I disagree with his beliefs and the restrictions he tried forcing on the market but to the western fan nothing really changed. Ecchi anime censors out the tits to improve bd sales. Hentai is still the same as its been for the past several years.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:24 31/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    got a point here. If you look at the ecchi anime that came out since than obviously no one gives a damn about the rantings of hateful old men.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:50 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Epic Fail comment

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:26 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Just a troller trollin his way across Tokyo >.>

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Koyoto_Shadow
    11:25 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    They see him trollin', they hatin'.

    Patrollin' and tryin' to catch him writing dirty.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Bayonette
    Comment by Bayonette
    09:36 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    ...and he will troll until the end!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:29 31/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    don't be trolled by Ishithara.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:40 30/05/2012 # ! Drivel (-0.7)

    And who's going to replace him, that fish-faced extremist?

    Sure, Ishihara is making things bad for everyone else, but he's still the better of the two.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:53 30/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Will "Figure Bukkake" become an Olympic sport in the foreseeable future?

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:36 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    it's not an olympic sport because it's already a reality show.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:58 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Create a scoring system for it and a way to show it live without backlash, and there may be hope.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:43 30/05/2012 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    I sick of seeing this motherfucker.

    Where the fuck is JFK's FUCKING KILLER WHEN YOU FUCKING HIM!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:44 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    *NEED

    FUCK HIM!!!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:50 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    your comment gets funnier by the second. thanks for giving me a laugh IRL.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:44 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    LOL incoherent rage fit - it's been a long time since i've seen an authentic one in sankaku. Aside from all those defensive yellow commentators that is...

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:52 30/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.7)

    I remember this one time, I saw this white guy get turned down at the door when he tried to walk into a pinsaro in Japan. He looked so sad, I just couldn't stop laughing. He was ready to pay with his own money to get laid, but he got rejected because he was white, lol

    Sorry, doesn't have anything to do with the topic. It does make for a good copypasta when you want to troll white weaboos though.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:36 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.3)

    08:07

    ah, this time, i definitely found a sensitive white person =D

    funny how quickly that turned around, huh?

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:02 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    08:52 that's pretty well written, lol

    Avatar of velia
    Comment by velia
    08:38 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    lol@08:07. that's just kind of sad...

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:44 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    @08:36

    This is a site for adults; why is there a petulant child here?

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:58 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    ooo, i found another sensitive white person =D

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:54 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    08:36 lol upvoted himself and downvoted others to cover the shame of being slapped down by the side liner he thought to mess with.

    Really, what are you people doing? Entertaining show, but it's tiring to see same lines being thrown left and right.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:18 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    08:52 Listen man...I know this is irrelevant to the post, but white people smell like shit and black people look like shit!

    +1 to the Asian man!!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:01 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    @07:58

    ...I was talking about yellow 'journalists' moron. Take your shitty pissing contest elsewhere.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:07 30/05/2012 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    07:58 LOL he jumped the shark and got owned. Way to demonstrate your insecurities sir. You demonstrated the 'defensive' part perfectly.

    Isn't it fun to watch these idiots?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:13 30/05/2012 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    No you die moronic shit!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Assassinister
    Comment by Assassinister
    07:42 30/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    wow didn't know the old geezer got a fan in sancom.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:43 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    you got fuck voted the fastest i've seen in a while.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:01 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Svrwe yo ushit head! I AM WARROIR!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:14 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    At the same press conference, it was suggested to him that the low approval rating for the bid was due to dislike for him – to which he wryly responded: “If by quitting the approval rate would go up and the games’d come here, I’d quit tomorrow!”

    Please quit, Ishihara. You are warmly welcome by us to quit, old man.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:51 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    What kind of old geezers down in Japan vote for this hentai hating, porn writing hypocrite?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:24 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    This guy should take a long term vacation. He's completely nutz!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by John Hayabusa
    06:38 30/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.3)

    Good Lord, not this guy again. Thank goodness for the Tokyo people for showing some sense and stopping him.

    Reply to John Hayabusa／人◕‿‿◕人＼
    Avatar of Noodlestein
    Comment by Noodlestein
    07:57 30/05/2012 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    So much sense they elected him 4 times.
    and I see another election going through because apparently the other candidates are no better than him.
    I feel sorry for Tokyo ;_;

    Reply to Noodlestein
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:32 01/06/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Japanese sure love being ironic and hypocritical it seems...isn't that just being tsundere then? That or they're masochists.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:01 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    die satanic shit!

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:05 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You forgot the caps this time.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:57 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    ishi is a fool of a tool, but 2ch complaining about all these oldies making bad decisions, start fucking and get u'r birth rates up and you'd have less old fools in power trying to fuck u one last time before they go to the grave.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Dark Mage
    07:06 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I don't think the young people in Japan are voting.
    The US has the same problem of voter apathy which often causes idiots like Mr Ishihara to get voted in see Giuliani in New York.

    Reply to Loli pirate
    Avatar of Taizong
    Comment by Taizong
    07:14 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Because the votes in the US don't mean shit. It's only the popular vote. The electoral college does that. You can see how corrupt that can be.

    Avatar of Taizong
    Comment by Taizong
    02:03 31/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    7:44 Our current one is just making it worse.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:44 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because Bush did so much good for the US, didn't he?

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:24 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    07:19

    Final say =/= say
    LISTENS =/= follow wishes blindly.

    Learn to differentiate. You sound like a privileged kid who thinks anyone who 'listens' to them is supposed to do whatever you tell them to do. Typical spoiled generation.

    Avatar of Taizong
    Comment by Taizong
    07:19 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Funny I thought the US said it LISTENS to what people say and are working for their interests. Jackass

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:15 30/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    it's to keep idiots like you from having a final say in something that is obviously out of your league, both mentally and physically.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:11 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    comparing Giuliani to ISHIThara is like comparing petty theft to madoff ponzi scheme.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:17 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Have to agree on that one, one of the few Politicians on the same level as Ishihara is Silvio Berlusconi.

    Another old fogey, who doesn't know when to shut the hell up, and constantly damages the image of the people he's representing.

    Luckily he got voted out of office, let's hope the same happens to Ishi..

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:48 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    No he didn't. He quit!

    Comment by Dark Mage
    10:22 30/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yah Giuliani was not quite as screwed up as Ishihara is
    He actually did a couple of good things.
    For example you no longer need full riot gear to visit central park just a baseball bat and a taser.
    Though police brutality incidents by the NYPD went up under him.

    Reply to this comment





