Ishihara: “Tokyoites Aren’t The Same Race As The Japanese!”
- Date: May 30, 2012 06:35 JST
Tokyo’s dear leader Shintaro Ishihara has accused his subjects of “having become a different race to the rest of the Japanese” after they angered him by refusing to display sufficient enthusiasm for his 2020 Olympic bid.
His comments come after the IOC surveyed citizens of the three candidate cities for the 2020 Olympics, and found support amongst the inhabitants of Tokyo (47%) significantly lower than those of Madrid (78%) and Istanbul (73%), which prompted Ishihara to start haranguing the people of Tokyo for “having become a barren race after satisfying their petty greed.”
He revisited the same theme at a later press conference:
“The people of the capital are extravagant. They no longer think of anyone but themselves. You know, they’ve become a different race to the rest of the Japanese people.”
At the same press conference, it was suggested to him that the low approval rating for the bid was due to dislike for him – to which he wryly responded: “If by quitting the approval rate would go up and the games’d come here, I’d quit tomorrow!”
The survey did not ask why the inhabitants of Tokyo were so ambivalent about hosting the world’s biggest televised sponsorship event, but it seems likely that in the absence of lust for national prestige, practical objections to spending billions of dollars of public cash on building extravagant sports facilities for the purpose of a single event whilst simultaneously swamping the city’s infrastructure with visitors and building work may weigh heavily on their minds.
Their apathy to the bid might be well founded – should Tokyo host the Olympics, Ishihara would rather the people of Tokyo stay away anyway: “If Tokyo gets the Olympics, the people of Tokyo needn’t come!” – words which may be familiar.
In matters not providing much opportunity to bash Korea or China, even 2ch is scathing of his latest senile outbursts:
“The real extravagance is squandering billions on this bid, isn’t it?”
“The Olympic bid is Ishihara’s petty greed…”
“Ah, so the people of Tokyo weren’t Japanese after all!”
“It’s quite funny listening to this guy bang on like this.”
“Nobody cares about the Olympics.”
“Since when did being opposed to hosting the Olympics become ‘extravagance’?”
“The old fool just wants to pour more cash into road building to help his friends in the construction industry.”
“A pawn of the banks, looking to further bury the nation in debt?”
“Classic example of the harm caused by these elderly fools. Anyone who doesn’t agree with him is no good or not even Japanese. Oh, wait, that’s just how people thought when he was young…”
“I don’t know about the benefits to the nation and business, but to the people of the capital it’s nothing but a hassle. Just a bunch of construction projects all over the place.”
“Ishihara thinks only of himself. He’s actually a good symbol for the people of Tonkin” [“Tonkin” is recent derogatory slang for Tokyo, based on either the Chinese or Vietnamese pronunciation of the “eastern capital” characters which make up the city’s name]
“Don’t call in a bunch of foreigners just when we’re expecting a huge earthquake under the capital…”
“He doesn’t care about the sports. He just wants an excuse to upgrade the city’s older infrastructure. If there’s a major quake the older stuff will be ruined.”
“He’s gotten full of himself after the Senkaku purchase declaration. I can sympathise over a territorial issue, but this is a different story. And if the people of Tokyo don’t attend, nobody from the regions is going to either!”
“If he doesn’t want them to come, he should hold it on the island he’s going buy down there.”
“How did the people of Tokyo elect this guy? He doesn’t even recognise them as being Japanese…”
“They elected him 4 times… pretty amazing really.”
At the same press conference, it was suggested to him that the low approval rating for the bid was due to dislike for him – to which he wryly responded: “If by quitting the approval rate would go up and the games’d come here, I’d quit tomorrow!”
Please quit, Ishihara. You are warmly welcome by us to quit, old man.
What kind of old geezers down in Japan vote for this hentai hating, porn writing hypocrite?
This guy should take a long term vacation. He's completely nutz!
Good Lord, not this guy again. Thank goodness for the Tokyo people for showing some sense and stopping him.
So much sense they elected him 4 times.
and I see another election going through because apparently the other candidates are no better than him.
I feel sorry for Tokyo ;_;
The Japanese sure love being ironic and hypocritical it seems...isn't that just being tsundere then? That or they're masochists.
ishi is a fool of a tool, but 2ch complaining about all these oldies making bad decisions, start fucking and get u'r birth rates up and you'd have less old fools in power trying to fuck u one last time before they go to the grave.
I don't think the young people in Japan are voting.
The US has the same problem of voter apathy which often causes idiots like Mr Ishihara to get voted in see Giuliani in New York.
Because the votes in the US don't mean shit. It's only the popular vote. The electoral college does that. You can see how corrupt that can be.
7:44 Our current one is just making it worse.
Because Bush did so much good for the US, didn't he?
07:19
Final say =/= say
LISTENS =/= follow wishes blindly.
Learn to differentiate. You sound like a privileged kid who thinks anyone who 'listens' to them is supposed to do whatever you tell them to do. Typical spoiled generation.
Funny I thought the US said it LISTENS to what people say and are working for their interests. Jackass
it's to keep idiots like you from having a final say in something that is obviously out of your league, both mentally and physically.
comparing Giuliani to ISHIThara is like comparing petty theft to madoff ponzi scheme.
Have to agree on that one, one of the few Politicians on the same level as Ishihara is Silvio Berlusconi.
Another old fogey, who doesn't know when to shut the hell up, and constantly damages the image of the people he's representing.
Luckily he got voted out of office, let's hope the same happens to Ishi..
No he didn't. He quit!
Yah Giuliani was not quite as screwed up as Ishihara is
He actually did a couple of good things.
For example you no longer need full riot gear to visit central park just a baseball bat and a taser.
Though police brutality incidents by the NYPD went up under him.