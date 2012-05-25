Teacher Punishes 3-Year-Old with Vaginal Seed Insertion
Chinese are outraged at the case of a teacher who punished a 3-year-old girl for not playing with other children by forcing her seed into her and leaving it there for days.
The incident occurred in a Shanghai kindergarten when an unidentified teacher in her 20s decided to “punish” a 3-year-old girl by inserting a kidney bean into her vagina.
4 days later the girl’s condition was discovered by a hospital, and the foreign object removed. The news and identity of the school swiftly spread online in China, causing outrage.
The girl’s offence was apparently not to play with the other children in the playground.
The teacher is said to have been a warm and kind woman, and both the girl’s parents and Chinese online are mystified as to why she would abuse the girl in this way.
The teacher was suspended and police are said to be investigating, although it is not clear what charges might be brought, or if the school will dismiss her.
It can't be helped, female lolicons must be more creative, as...
Did the seed break her hymen?
Dammit, now that 3-yo is used goods, her parents have to sell her off to some creepy old men.
I'll take her if I can get to her before she turns 13.
>spoiler
in 7 years it'll seal back up, so no one will ever know
speaking from your personal experience?
This must have bean traumatizing for her.
………………….._,,-~’’’¯¯¯’’~-,,
………………..,-‘’ ; ; ;_,,---,,_ ; ;’’-,…………………………….._,,,---,,_.
……………….,’ ; ; ;,-‘ , , , , , ‘-, ; ;’-,,,,---~~’’’’’’~--,,,_…..,,-~’’ ; ; ; ;__;’-,
……………….| ; ; ;,’ , , , _,,-~’’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ¯’’~’-,,_ ,,-~’’ , , ‘, ;’,
……………….’, ; ; ‘-, ,-~’’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’’-, , , , , ,’ ; |.
…………………’, ; ;,’’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’-, , ,-‘ ;,-‘.
………………….,’-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’’-‘ ;,,-‘.
………………..,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;__ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘-,’.
………………,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,-‘’¯: : ’’-, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; _ ; ; ; ; ;’,
……………..,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;| : : : : : :| ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,-‘’¯: ¯’’-, ; ; ;’,
…………….,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘-,_: : _,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; | : : : : : :| ; ; ; |.
……………,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ¯¯ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’-,,_ : :,-‘ ; ; ; ;|.
…………..,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,,-~’’ , , , , ,,,-~~-, , , , _ ; ; ;¯¯ ; ; ; ; ;|.
……….,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’, , , , , , , , ,’~---~’’ , , , , , ,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’,
…….,-‘’ ; _, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘’~-,,,,--~~’’’¯’’’~-,,_ , ,_,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘,
….,-‘’-~’’,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; | ; ; |...... ,’; ,’’¯ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,_ ; ‘-,
……….,’ ; ;,-, ; ;, ; ; ;, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘, ; ;’,.....,’ ;,’ ; ; ; ;, ; ; ;,’-, ; ;,’ ‘’~--‘’’.
………,’-~’ ,-‘-~’’ ‘, ,-‘ ‘, ,,- ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘, ; ; ‘~-,,,-‘’ ; ,’ ; ; ; ; ‘, ;,-‘’ ; ‘, ,-‘,
……….,-‘’ ; ; ; ; ; ‘’ ; ; ;’’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘’-,,_ ; ; ; _,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ;’-‘’ ; ; ; ‘’ ; ;’-,
……..,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;¯¯’’¯ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’’-,
……,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; |, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘-,
…..,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;|..’-,_ ; ; ; , ; ; ; ; ; ‘,
….,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; | ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,’…….’’’,-~’ ; ; ; ; ; ,’.
…,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’~-,,,,,--~~’’’’’’~-,, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,’…..,-~’’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ,-
…| ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,’…,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,-‘.
…’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,’….’, ; ; ; ; _,,-‘’.
….’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,-‘’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,’…….’’~~’’¯.
…..’’-, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;_,,-‘’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,-‘.
………’’~-,,_ ; ; ; ; _,,,-~’’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,-‘.
………..| ; ; ;¯¯’’’’¯ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,,-‘.
………..’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,-‘.
…………| ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;|.
…………’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ~-,,___ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’,
………….’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,-‘….’’-, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘,
………..,’ ‘- ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,-‘’……….’-, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘,
……….,’ ; ;’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ,,-‘…………….’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’,
………,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,-‘’…………………’’-, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; |.
……..,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,,-‘………………………’’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; |.
……..| ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,’…………………………,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;,’.
……..| ; ; ; ; ; ; ,’………………………..,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,’’.
……..| ; ; ; ; ; ;,’……………………….,-‘ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,-‘.
……..’,_ , ; , ;,’……………………….,’ ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ,-‘.
………’,,’,¯,’,’’|……………………….| ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘--,,
………….¯…’’………………………..’-, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’’~,,
……………………………………………’’-,, ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;’’~-,,
………………………………………………..’’-, ; ; ; ; ; ,,_ ; ;’-,’’-,
…………………………………………………..’, ; ; ; ; ; ; ‘-,__,\\--\\.
……………………………………………………’-, ; ; ;,,-~’’’ \\ , ,|, |.
………………………………………………………’’~-‘’_ , , ,,’,_/--‘.
Virginity lost to a bean.
O seven apples on a witch's tree
With seven seeds to plant inside of me
In springtime I grew a magic song
Then skipping along, oh I sang the song to everyone
Spice & Wolf is great
Well played.
Kidney transplant chinese style
Kindergarten Days...
Yandere Teacher...
Nice Bean Ending...
God dammit, you made me lol. Now I feel guilty...
Man, I thought she was raeped by a teacher... It's just a kidney bean.
It WAS a teacher, but since she was missing a certain God-given tool to do so, she had to use something as a substitution.
imagine if the parents didn't discover the bean in her snatch
9 months later the world would have witnessed the birth of bean man! watch as how he bean powers from his bean cave to fight crime! or quite possibly the green giant!
Those damn beaners again!
How did they didsover that their daughter got a bean in her vagina anyways?
And here I thought she was bean a molester.
it's cute how you virgins don't really understand female anatomy. how can put a kidney bean into a vagina without breaking the hymen.
well you must be a virgin since you clearly don't understand the female anatomy. Not all Hymen's are complete. some women are born with only outer edges and some women don't have them at all. it's very common and it is not rare for these types of hymen to be present.
You're all a bunch of dumbasses. A kidney bean isnt going to break a hymen. A hymen isnt some magical seal that covers the vagina, otherwise girls would be losing their virginity to tampons. I know you know jack shit about this kind of thing but honestly. It's a kidney bean.
Bean goes in, bean goes out.
"IP address you know...and eventually real life address..."
IP addresses do not work that way.
@03:13
Well, actually, you can find the location of the IP holder, provided no proxies are involved. You can pinpoint the physical location down to a specific city and ISP just with public information. Nearly all ISPs record the client who holds a lease to a given IP at a given time.
That said, good luck getting that information out of the ISP. In most places, it would be illegal for them to give it to anyone without a warrant or the customer's permission.
Of course, none of that matters in this case, since users of this forum never connect to each other. The only computer each of us connects is the site host. 23:55 wouldn't have a way of knowing a poster's address.
That is, unless he plans to beat up this the staff of site's hosting provider, and the staff of your ISP first.
i think even men who aren't virgins probably have no idea about the nuances of hymens. I researched them for a couple days before I understood what was going on in my vagina (I had a septate hymen and i used all manner of dildos before the thing broke - a kidney bean would be nothing)
>can fit a tampon up there
>can't fit a bean up there without hymen breaking
HERP DERP
I don't care about what each of you two are saying, but why does everything end up being a race thing? C'mon fellows, just let this conflict end. It's so pathetic. :(
Stop replying to this garbage. You guys are getting all worked up over a kid that threatens behind his oily pizza crust keyboard
You're both double dumbasses if you think having/not having a hymen has anything to do with virginity.
@Anon 23:45
Good luck getting the innocent person then.
Hahaha wow, is that anon threatening to hunt you down? Dude, you are aware that an A WHOIS check on an IP address will only lead you to the ISP. If you don't have a police warrant they won't tell you shit. The anon has done nothing illegal so stop being an internet badass, you're embarrassing yourself
@00:08
Oh my bad....@Anon 23:55
You know shit about female anatomy:
http://www.scarleteen.com/article/body/my_corona_the_anatomy_formerly_known_as_the_hymen_the_myths_that_surround_it
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qFojO8WkpA&feature=g-user-u
@ Anon 22:10
"Cock goes in, cock goes out"
You really sound like a tool, no pun intended.
If that's all you think there is to it you must be lover of legendary status. NOT!
@Anon 23:45:
You know, just because you post as Anon doesn't mean there's no way to get your IP address you know...and eventually real life address...
Let's see if you like being a$$raped, unwhite punk.
I may not be a virgin but that doesn't mean I need to know these kind of things.
Seriously. Cock goes in, cock goes out.
That is all I need to know.
@ Anon 23:05
Whatever bro, at least I am getting pussies and I do not need to know that kind of knowledge to screw around.
And yes, my cock goes in, my cock goes out, that's all my thick skull of mine ever needs to know....Whatcha going to do about it, white punk?
You're both virgins because the hymen doesn't actually exist.
@ Anon 21:24 & 00:57
LMAO!! What you guys don't know about a woman's vagina would fill an encylopedia! An owner.
@ Anon 03:15
You don't need a doctorate in computer science to understand how one works, know it's parts and make repairs and upgrades to memory cards and cpu's and motherboards etc.
You just need to become more informed on the subject at hand.
@3:37
I have to say, that's the first time I've ever seen someone draw a parallel between a computer and a vagina. though, digitally speaking, I'd love to stick my hard drive into Miku's expansion bay.
@03:37
As someone with an actual CS degree, I can safely say that nearly all computer users don't understand how computers work. That doesn't mean they can't use them, of course, but I could fill an encyclopedia with all the different ways people screw up their computers out of ignorance.
As it turns out, the advanced knowledge of swapping memory sticks doesn't stop people from filling their computers with every win32 malware known to man.
Which brings me back to the point. Ownership does not guarantee understanding. The majority of computer users are a perfect example.
>the hymen doesn't actually exist
lol your 'virgin' girlfriend tell you that after you finally got laid?
This is about something heinous being done to a 3 yr old girl not about how most on SanCockU are uninformed virgins.
Am I the only one who knows 00:57 is fucking around?
oh really? and how did you accessed this piece of information, by seeing poorly drawn vaginas in japanese cg art?
@02:48
The same applies to you unless you have a medical degree on the subject. Owning one doesn't mean you understand it.