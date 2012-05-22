Haiyore! Nyaruko-san “Degenerated Into Love Comedy”

RSSChannel

Nyaruko fans have been complaining about the sudden segue of the series into what can only be called “love comedy,” it also being a beach episode notwithstanding…

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:47 22/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Anyone who didn't figure that this anime was a love comedy from the beginning is an idiot.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Erranty
    Comment by Erranty
    02:00 23/05/2012 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    The art style alone should've given that away.

    Reply to Erranty
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:06 23/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.7)

    lol exactly. I'm actually wondering what -they- thought it was going to be.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:50 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Serious drama with lots of real life problems, drug usage, violence, sexual abuse. almost like Requiem for a Dream.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:16 22/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Agreed. Who honestly did not see this coming?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:32 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who didn't see this coming? That's what it has been the whole time.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:06 17/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    No. Not even close. It's about an alien girl who wants to do stuff with a human boy. Seriously.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:26 23/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Not seen it yet, but doesnt it have to do with geeky losers who think when they see an Anime female that she is real and shouldn't have any relationship what-so-ever?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:27 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    People who've only read the Braille version of the light novels?

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:17 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I see what you did there. :)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:11 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    So true.

    If they couldn't see that from the first episode, then they need to have their eyes checked.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:32 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wasn't that the whole point of the show? Mythos envisioned as a love comedy?
    In any case, I agree. It was clear as day from episode 1.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:28 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed. I doubt anyone actually thought this was anything other than a love comedy. The author probably couldn't think of anything interesting to say in this entry and made that up.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:36 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Quote for truth.
    Anybody thinking that this won't be a love comedy is delusional.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:34 23/05/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    If it's beautiful, fuck it.
    There is no such thing as insanity.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:14 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I see what you did there.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:18 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yandere? O_o

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:07 17/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Mahiro would have to be the Yandere then. Nyaruko is crazy as that.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:02 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    haiyore-nyaruko-san-episode-7-014.jpg

    >Thanks for the pic!
    I need a new desktop background now!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:44 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    wow, u must have small background...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:48 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The picture's actually really huge. o_o

    Avatar of Noodlestein
    Comment by Noodlestein
    10:28 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    1440x810 is huge? I guess so if you're running at 1080x720 and not 1920x1080.

    Also the screenshot is really grainy. I wouldn't mind having that same shot as a background but only once BD 1080p is out. otherwise ew@artifacts/pixilation.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:35 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    yea im losing interest in it partly because not even pantsu shots and her transformation is fukkin gay as hell.. wont be buying any figures of the anime but accel world im liking very much!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Yamamaya
    Comment by Yamamaya
    08:37 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The latter half of this episode was a nice break to my sanity.

    Reply to Yamamaya
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:13 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Whoa, Pic #15 is epic!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of KingFisher
    Comment by KingFisher
    06:30 24/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    For the people who are complaining I'll give a few speculations. The scenario writers have run out of ideas of how to make fun of Cthulu Mythos. And second of all did this show make any sense from the beginning anyways? It seemed to me like one huge love comedy involving Cthulu deities from the beginning.

    Reply to KingFisher
    Avatar of 21149315
    Comment by 21149315
    07:11 24/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hmm, I dare say that Kanokon probably did a better job of mixing myth with modern using females.

    Reply to Unicogirl
    Avatar of Shimazaki
    Comment by Shimazaki
    14:42 24/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Congratulations, that is what many otakus wanted, so, no problems here................jajajajajaja!

    Reply to Shimazaki
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:45 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    But hey, there is still a chance she'll turn out just like Saya from "Saya no Uta" and then Mahiru will lovingly stab her with a fork and say something like "An insantity inducing eldritch abomination is fine too".

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:26 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Really!? I was expecting something like the new Evangelion...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of aoringo
    Comment by aoringo
    10:51 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    無駄なシリアスだったな

    Reply to あおりんご
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:03 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Have him see her real form, AND THE DRAMA BEGINS.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:16 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    will someone please trim that bitche's ahoge, its starting to piss me off.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:33 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I KNEW Mahiro had forks with him. What I didn't expect is that he had this many forks. Crazy prepared?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:17 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yukata, beach and swimwear!

    Neva ben dun befo.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:48 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Considering Nyaruko is the Crawling Chaos, I half expected her to lower Mahiro's sanity points by turning into a true Nyarlathotep and dismembering people.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:31 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Too obvious. She's already eroding his sanity points with her shenanigans.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:29 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The series has been a romantic comedy from the start, and fans have just started complaining now?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:54 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    ...and if you didn't expect this the moment the series was ANNOUNCED then you are what we call "dangerously genre blind".

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:56 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sankaku must really like this anime. There was an article post for every episode.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:39 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Except for the occasional fight, all other moments were love comedy since the beginning -_-

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Why you want to know
    Comment by Why you want to know
    23:10 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not a big surprise there. Move along people.

    Reply to Why you want to know
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:03 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Degenerate? No way it can degenerate any further. Instead of doing something interesting they just took the easy route and made some moe bullshit with mythos names knowing it'd be easy money for minimum effort.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:11 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    What were you expecting? Seriously.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:16 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    @22:03 Who is "they?" They ADAPTED this from a novel, and this story was made over 3years ago...

    I think you're just one of those whiny bitches who's always complaining about Moe, right?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:46 22/05/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    first chapters were quite interesting; the last ones are pointless bullshit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Soniko
    Comment by Soniko
    20:25 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    (」・ω・)」うー！(／・ω・)／にゃー！

    Reply to Soniko
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:43 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know, putting some high octane nightmare fuel into this right now will make it "anime of the year" or something. Just like Madoka.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:23 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Although it's seeming kinda unlikely now (especially considering the studio), I'm still expecting for nyaruko to rip mahiro limb from limb the moment he lowers his guard and accepts her feelings. I'll admit not being very clued up on the mythos but from what I can tell that would make all this so far pretty in-character.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:44 22/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Madoka was called anime of the year because of story, not nightmare fuel (seriously, if just THAT scares you, you are weak.) And if you think that a story in which there is a villain that requires for a protagonist to use his/her supernatural abilities to survive/thrive is a "bad story" by default, I present to you my high art friend "The Odyssey" with the main character only surviving the wrath of the gods because of what I mentioned. (And seriously, for every theme that you can think of, I can give a response that explains exactly when has it ben done before, so in our age, what's important is perspective and how the plot is developed, not what the plot is.)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:31 23/05/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    nah,Madoka was anime of the year because the maincast was entirely female and drawn in a way that only creepy otaku can enjoy it (same as lucky star that started the moe-hype some years ago , or strike witches e.g.).

    And that's exactly why it is not a real anime that can be catigorized since it was just made to sell something(no real story,no character developement and no important male characters, even in Shoujo-anime, male characters have important roles <_<)

    Of course Madoka is Nightmare fuel ( bringing a nightmare of dumb,useless shit anime over the market and hordes of zombie-otakus over the community in Japan);

    it's just like sect-like brainwashing for those who aren't clever enough to discriminate between something good and something ridiculously/tremendously bad because they are at their brains limit when watching an anime, I bet those guys never even bother reading a good books about science, nature or history(not a novel but a "real book" with scientific background data about a specific scientific topic).

    Well,consume slaves are the same everywhere, they buy the latest trends (like moe anime/"" merchandise in this specific case) with money that they didn't bother earning and waste their lives away with it, so it's not really surprising that sales of these anime skyrocket and might even become anime of the year while the real masterpieces are likely to be forgotten in a short time.....

    "Aber wehe wehe wehe wenn ich auf das Ende sehe... " by Willhelm Busch, a German poet of the late 19th Century, describes best how it's going to end.
    This is most likely the anime-bubble of the 21st century and it will be sure to burst one day because something without substance/content can't prevail for too long at one place, and anime surely is only present in one place: Japan.

    It's like a disease in quarantine,either it wrings out the very life out of the anime market or will lose out against the relatively strong real anime over time, so let's just hope the moe-hype will die away peacefully soon enough :P

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:29 24/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Such a long explanation... and so full of shit.

    Reply to this comment



