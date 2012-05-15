Japan: “Our Youth Would Rather Die Than Become NEETs!”
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: May 15, 2012 03:06 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Hikikomori, Mental Illness, NEETs, Otaku, Police, Statistics, Suicide
Record numbers of young Japanese are choosing to kill themselves rather than face the prospect of becoming dirty NEETs, according to police suicide statistics, with their numbers more than doubling in the last 4 years.
Police began collecting statistics on how many young people killed themselves because of difficulties finding work in 2007, and since then there has been a 250% increase, to 159 in 2011.
Of the 150, 52 were actual students, 41 of whom were at university and 4 of whom were high school students.
Police determined suicide motives through interviews with families and the content of suicide notes, leaving some scope for the true number to be even higher.
The financial crisis, strong yen and recent spate of disasters are all identified as the most immediate indirect causes of the increases, with the direct cause being higher rates of rejection for smaller graduate intakes and greatly lengthened job searches.
Suicide has been the leading cause of death for young Japanese for some time, but whilst overwork after getting a job has long been seen as a major cause of this, Japanese killing themselves just because they cannot find decent job offers is thought to be a new trend.
The career path and subsequent life of most Japanese has traditionally been seen as being determined almost entirely by two events in their youth – their final high school exam results, determining which university they can get into (university life is regarded as a vacation between the horrors of Japanese school and work), and the graduation job offer they secure whilst interviewing in their last year of university.
As a result, pressure in both these periods is incredibly intense, and even more so when job offers for graduates are scarce and salaries pitifully low – the increasing numbers who fail to become salaryman drudges or pampered civil servants face a lifetime of poverty and humiliation (as well as bachelorhood in the case of men) as dispatch workers, “freeters” or – worst of all – NEETs.
The “NEET” (Not in Education, Employment or Training) label originated as a piece of innocent bureaucratic jargon in the UK, but was somehow picked up by the Japanese media and soon turned into the ultimate term of disparagement for feckless young people and social failures.
Unsurprisingly, 2ch’s substantial NEET component is mystified as to why anyone would chose death over joining their ranks, although the more gainfully employed seem to concur that a lifetime as a servile and poorly paid drudge is indeed preferable to one as a freeloading layabout who divides their time between trolling on 2ch and watching anime:
“Death is actually preferable to becoming a NEET!”
“Why is the Japanese race so obsessed with what other people think of them?”
“They chose death rather than a life of unsightliness. Truly, this is a mirror on the Jap character.”
“At least they could have burned themselves to death on the genkan of the companies which rejected them!”
“If I were to become a NEET, I’d off myself! A life with no goals, just leeching off your parents – that is worse than being a corpse!”
“Since graduating I’ve spent over a year looking for work… all I’ve had is a bit of part-time work to distract me. It’s tough for kids today.”
“It’s hard having that much pride.”
“For a university graduate, death is probably preferable to living your life out as a NEET.”
“There was a time when it was actually nice to be a salaryman as well…”
“Won’t having been a NEET damage your career track?”
“Killing yourself because you can’t find work is imbecilic. Abandon all your brainwashing and try looking in another developed country! You can change your values!”
“I’m sure many of the ones killing themselves were scum anyway, useless wretches whose only abundant attribute was their pride! When confronted with the inescapable reality of their failure to get a post, they just couldn’t stand it.”
“I think some of them were suicide candidates and would have killed themselves anyway. This was just the event that triggered it first. The real cause was something more fundamental.”
“Japanese can only judge themselves through the evaluations of others. Judge yourself, by yourself! Ignore the self-serving naysayers! There are too many of these slaves around.”
“Well, if you can’t get a job just after graduating, your future prospects are very dim. If your family blames you for your failure, you might well choose death.”
“If it was tiresome, killing yourself might be the way out. Being brave and sticking to it could be tiring.”
“They maintained their pride as human beings. A wise man cornered would choose death rather than a life as a mere idle NEET.”
“NEETs don’t even have the courage to die!”
“You guys would amount to the same whether dead or alive – that’s the ultimate in shame.”
“When did just having a job become such a virtue? It’s like we were infected by communism or something.”
“This is a test of your true character. If you can live on, anything might happen.”
“When did just having a job become such a virtue? It’s like we were infected by communism or something.”
Right there, I'd rather be a NEET than a zombie. You work 9-5 everyday with only 4 hours to yourself, for what? so you can buy enough food to survive just to go to work 9-5 again and again, hopefull saving enough money to where you can retire at an old age, but by that time your youth is gone and you've been zombiefied by working 9-5 everyday, so all that's left is to die, so all the time you spent working is wasted, your life has been a waste, and all you ever did was work.
Most Japanese would be happy as fuck if they had a job where they only had to work 9-5 five days a week.
Long working hours of Japanese salaryman is also effect of how work-paranoid this society is.
Normaly your work can be done in 5-6 hours. You can't finnish it so fast because that's showing off. Also it shows you don't respect your work. You can't leave after 8 hours, because others are doing long hours. So double check, triple check, coffe or cigarete break every 30 minutes, and this way 6 hour worth work lasts easily 12 hours.
That seems like what someone with a case of obsessive compulsive disorder would do.
It's amazing Japan is able to compete with countries like Germany and the US with such a handicap.
With that kind of description it makes me wonder why these people are not considering working out of country.
People from other countries do it all the time, heck people from other countries go over to japan just to experience what it's like to live there, why do they not do the same?
Does the thought just not occur?
Narrow worldview guess they did not think...makes you wonder if a Japanese fail their exams or getting a job then leaves the country and come back very successful head of own company or something the reactions would be quite interesting...
Japan has a really fucked up society, i try to understand it but i really can't.
This looks even more stupid when you look at all this protesting in Europe and America because of the governments inability to promote job creation, while in Japan people blame themselves and commit suicide, the Japanese really are all brainwashed...
pretty any 'civilized' or developed countries are brainwashed.. not just japanese.
The people US think they are free even though their government has departments that can sometimes be absolutely tyrannical ie the IRS,ATF,TSA and DEA.
Is more like the development of Japan brought pressure psychologically, economical, etc. There are studies that shows countries with an increassing number of suicides specially more in the oh so called "first world countries".
It's like Japan have these problems faster than them.
The only people that are actually brainwashed are those that rely on this site for news and actually believe what every other person commenting to actually being true.
What a farce, you all, come on and get out of your parent mansion's basement already and try iving in the REAL world for once: you will meet true fear there, like maybe getting a real girlfriend? ;p
In different level and value . . .
The Japanese get everything first after all
@8:25 Japan doesn't get these problems faster but earlier. Their "brainwashing" is what western government are trying to aim for. If they succeed, we are all headed their eventually.
I don't think it's as much as people blaming themselves literally. But the Japanese society pleasure from elitism. It's quite blatant when you see how often they take shots at other Asians when oppurtunity comes along. Japan pretty much claims top dog among other Asian countries when it comes to trying to save face and keeping a good image.
Japanese families are known to hide relatives with mental disorders rather than seek professional help because they fear shame might be brought upon them. The consequences are obvious.
Japan may excel in many areas in modern tech, but their social aspect is in the toilet.
Probably do to parents not been behind their kids. Putting their kids down, something that does seem to be a problem in Japan, but we do see something similar in the south side of the USA.
It's easy to blame a finger instead of realizing the whole hand is at fault. Apathy is a world problem, not a Southern US problem.
note: 159 people. don't take this as representative of "the Japanese".
agree
The Bushido Code is alive and well in Japan. Die w/ honor than live a NEET, I guess. Fortunately, there are those that are resourceful enough to make a new path when the system can't provide a career for them. I think that's something more and more Japanese and Asian youth are having to discover because of the job climate/World economy.
I disagree wholly.
Disagreeing won't make you change your mind, or make me right, but I feel I need to say it.
Working for barely anything is better than sitting on your ass all day and getting stuff for free from other people. I'm not saying Fat cats shouldn't support the welfare state, I'm saying nobody should be a slob, everybody needs to pitch in.
Neither can be better than the other, because their purposes are different.
With the above in mind - being a slob isn't quite that bad from your perspective either. For there are people whose job is to ruin other people's work.
Considering the rates of unemployment - meaning there are NOT enough jobs for everyone, the humane thing to do if you can live off welfare is to, well, live off welfare! Because any job you don't hold is a job somebody else holds, and that somebody might be someone who can't live off welfare, because they have children, an illness that is expensive to treat, or too much pride to laze around, or a million other reasons.
I'm trying to get a job because I want funds to support my hobby (which isn't the best reason, I know) and it's proving close to impossible due to 'lack of experience'.
all of these people keep blaming society are really a pity
There is no problem in blaming society for its very real flaws, as long as you still try hard on your side anyway.
Which is so very different from blaming them in turn.
You are the pity.
@03:30
yea you're pretty much right.. our current generation just don't want to let go of this superficial idiotic lifestyle of working 9-5 till retire but by the time you're old, u probably can't do much anyway.. no wonder people here and there are becoming NEET because of unnecessary social pressure.
We pretty much need a reform, and a better monetary system if we still want to use money.. and allow people to pick a subject that they wish to learn instead of making them to take subjects that they don't like so that they can earn a living.. free electricity, no tax, no debt, cheap gas,etc.Libya accomplished that before, why can't we do the same? Our tax money goes to stupid stuff like wars,etc.
We all have misplaced priorities right now.. instead of making reality a positive experience as best as we can for all of us, we're doing the opposite..its a shame really.
Not going to happen as long as religion makes you think not working to death is a bad thing. Toil the soil and all that bullshit.
What you are whining about, dear friends, is capitalism and democracy. These two components created the absurd cycle of: work to live and live to work.
Communism is a money-less and class-less society, in which every person is provided with all of his basic needs and has the freedom to develop himself in fields of his choice. USSR never reached communism, they were stuck in socialism.
Now, I don't believe in communism - it's a naive idea. I don't believe in capitalism - it works, but look at the poverty rates. I don't believe in democracy - individuals don't want to take responsibility for the society they are a part of, they just care about their own individual liberties, which quickly gives way either to corporate fascism or complete anarchism.
Instead of defending NEETs, start suggesting new political and economical structures, you'd do a favor for the world as well as yourself.
It might also be because of social pressure. People do not care about what is right rather at what is more beneficial. We wanted to control power but we ended up being controlled by it in the end.
Haha ell them to those Japanese that will come to my country then, here can even surviving only asking for donations in the corners, and that, we are a third world country
Hm, I can't edit my posts?
I meant of course "predestined for heaven or hell". Carelessness and grammar...
Edit:
But I can edit this one.OK.
Oh and @Gustav, people should quit bashing religion, when the source of the problem is to be found elsewhere. If you want to eradicate religion, do as you please, but as a result you'll only give way to new religions popping up 50-100 years later. I'm an atheist, but I'm not stupid enough to believe that the society could exist without religion. I would though agree that a lot of believers perceive religion wrongly, so do atheists and agnostics. But a wrong perception does not undermine its basic functions.
Oh, and as note of interest, USSR was the first God-less state. They abolished churches, executed priests, and all officers and politicians were forbidden to be adherents of any type of religions. But what happened? As soon as World War 2 broke out, they started rebuilding churches. Now try figuring out why.
I understand it entirely. It's like a limited time quest or event in a game. There's a limited window during which one can step onto the path of the socially promoted ideal life path (full time employment, marriage, kids, home, fiscal security, retirement). If one misses that limited window, those social goals can become difficult or impossible to achieve.
Added to the general societal pressure are the pressures of parents, more successful peers, the lack of money and employment, and an overriding sense of responsibility.
It's no surprise that, rather than face even the perceived shame of being a NEET or freeter, they would choose to commit suicide instead of facing what they see as a failed life.
I blamr the women for wanting someone rich.
Religion is not as out of place as it seems-at least when it comes to protestantism, especially the US-variant. This work-mentality of todays America is pretty much the fault of calvinism and related bullshit. Why bullshit? Well, they believed, that people are predestined to heaven and earth, and if someone is successfull (earns a lot of money) with work, they can see, that they will go to heaven. Nothing even close to this can be found anywhere in the bible, of course.
huh? So somehow this is religion's fault, as usual. My word... think of an original argument & stop talking out of your ass, retard.
That's called life in modern society
9-5 leaves 8 hours to yourself.
17+8 = 25. Taking a commute of at least half an hour, and a morning shower most are fond of into account, that leaves six hours for sleep. Most need more than that to stay active. I need 8, for instance.
That leaves 6 hours. Now we need to subtract the commute back, a small amount of daily chores, dinner, and something else that always comes up. 4 hours left, if you are generous.
In the UK its not the issue of becoming a zombie its th fact that we need more money to keep up with the forever rising prices that our Nazi Tory government keeps falicitating, which is also easier said than done because there are no fucking jobs around, so you have people like me trying to stay in full time education for as long as possible hoping someone will shoot David Cameron and sort out the economy him and his droogs have mangled.
The state of the entire UK is fairly dire atm but England recieves most of the shit
Yeah, pretty much wasted life, but what if the work you're doing is something you enjoy? Then isn't the work not zombie work?
So, who is supporting you? What do you do to contribute to society? Basically, What the fuck good are you?
Why do you have to "contribute to society" There are billions of people on the planet. Why can't we just ENJOY our lives?
07:43
different anon, but still you're relying on others to cook for u.. even if you have a job.. Most people are not even want to grow their own food and be self responsible a bit
Are you denying poor parasites the right to live or exist?
They need lovin too! Anyone remember that episode from x-files...?
Doesn't someone have to work so that you can be fed? If you are 'enjoying your life' at the expense of others, you are nothing but a parasite.
Someone has to work to feed us is only because of how society is structured.
Truth 1: America and the EU produce ENOUGH food to feed everyone within their borders, but they dispose of anything that isn't sold within a time frame, because free food will crash the economy.
Truth 2: There is are NOT enough jobs for everyone, because there is no NEED for everyone to work.
They're contributing by allowing somebody else who needs money to hold the job they would have.
It's not 9 to 5 in japan anyway as a salaryman. it's way more, especially as the new guy. you want to get into public service in japan, it's a damn lax job compared to the private sector. a friend of mine got a job at a city hall just outside Osaka right after graduation, you should have seen his smug face after getting that job.
some people in the company i worked for back then pulled 8 to 8 or sometimes even 8 to 10 shifts - without overtime pay. you could say they had zero social life on workdays - and about a quarter of them were recent graduates.
DIABLO 3!!!!!!!
NINTENDO 64FOOOOOOOOORRRRRR!!!!!
BLASTOISE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
OMGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!
Being a working zombie is limited only. If you work hard enough, you get promoted so more money. If you treat work like a punishment, you will definitely be better off as a NEET/LOSER.
But why am I preaching here? Nobody came to Sancon to listen to crap.
Fuckin true. I hate how society puts so much value in what job you have. It seems so pointless to me.
My father always said that it didn't matter what job you had. The real test of your worth was in how well you did it. Any honest work is honorable work.
Mine said "You'll alwasys appreciate the job you got yourself."
Mine said "As long as you are doing what you enjoy, it doesn't matter what job you have."
Then again, he hasn't worked in 30 years. He trades in rocks for a living (like buying amethyst crystals in Mexico and selling them in Germany).
so true!
yeah, because hating and not learning basic math, grammar, or history surely will give us the best possible workforce (which will be literate in the most basic aspects of knowledge) who can enjoy themselves in the best utopian world when everything and everyone shall coexist pacefully...oh and you work just 4-5 hours a day because your weak body would not want to handle anymore.
Wake up man, you get a lot of people studying arts, history and culture and over-saturated careers, and yet, they come up to the government asking "more jobs" because there are not enough museums to fill up the people who need a job. And the story does not end with just those types of careers...
What I reallly hate about these comments is that, everything seems to be the government fault, while we just "wash our hands" and let everything take on the government. Why do you think the modern society is getting fucked up? Because people do not want to get to work. people want their interests just to be fullfilled with the least possible amount of effort. And now you come here to this blog and start preaching about how the government should offer free electricity and gettting no debt at all?. Please at least get your arguments backed up with some economics and politics facts.
So apparently you absolve the government from the responsibility they incur when they place - in this case - educational obligations on their subjects, even when the outcome is unsatisfactory, as you are trying to point out, with all those who come and those who don't want?
Its the schools fault for having such high tuition fees and requiring the first year to figure out what you "really" want to do, thus adding on another unneeded 20k - 40k in debt. Do you think people would have even been occupying wall-street and school campuses if they weren't neck deep in tuition fees, which by the way cant be resolved by applying for bankruptcy.
You're wasting your life now
working in the office 9-5 daily, keep staring at the walls and most of the time, you're in this little box, just keep working. really its not much difference if you want to compare to neet. Most of us are wasting time working 9-5 just to stay afloat.
I stare at SanCom from 9-5 daily, absorbing the wisdom from your posts.
Not everyone works in an office y'know. A big part of my job involves going out for walks/going to cafes/eating out/travelling because I support a person with learning difficulties who enjoys doing all those things. Thanks to that person I love my job and get to do so many fun things, and thanks to me that person gets to do all the things they want to do.
> You're wasting your life now
Am not. Reading Sankaku enables me to rest my brain and restore my energy, while at the same time keep in touch with some communication forms.
That's the same as sleeping. Not as fulfilling as jogging along a river or go hiking, but a necessary step nonetheless to keep being able to do everything else.
Fuck that shit.
I work from home on the internet.
I make about $200 a day. On ebay.
And live in a cushie condo that goes for $1,500 a month with utilities.
Who wants to be a slave their whole life working for someone else? And having them always looking over your solder to see if you're actually 'working'?
I know I don't.
I have a social life, plus a girlfriend for the past 7 years who loves me and appreciates me for who I am, not for what I can buy her.
And I set my own hours to work. If I wanna go to the movies or clothes shopping w. my own money, so be it.
Working for 'the man' is for chumps who actually believe that working 40+ hours a week (or more) that someday their social security will kick in and that it will actually support them until the day they pass away.
What a fucking joke.
BTW, I am a white American who lives in Florida; one of the most expensive places to live in the USA.
I don't think anyone really cares
well done????
"BTW, I am a white American who lives in Florida; one of the most expensive places to live in the USA."
LIES! YOU FACKING TEXAN!
"I make about $200 a day"
"girlfriend ... who loves me and appreciates me for who I am, not for what I can buy her"
Suggest to her that you want to take a break and NOT earn money for a while. Watch her disappear into the sunset, taking shiny metals with her.
Women are women, they all want someone's wallet.
True, get a 3rd world girlfriend, they aren't gold diggers in the slightest.
"I make about $200 a day. On ebay."
I'm interested in this.
He's a pimp. He sells his sister on e-bay (well, actually, he just rents her out).
dude, you work for The Big man himself, you really don't think your shit is monitored, do you.
and btw, what the fuck did you hope to accomplish coming here for
Check all of these jealous anons, people need to be more creative in making a living and not always be searching for a job to make someone else money while they could think outside the box and work for themselves.
no, the part that made his comment stupid is the end where he tells everyone he's a white american.. as if it matters.
people now these days rather sucking someone's dick instead of being creative.They feel much secure that way
people now these days rather sucking someone's dick instead of being creative.They feel much secure that way
*slow...clap..?"
this guy is really an idiot, we live in capitalist country's so "you can find a job, leech from your parents like a parasite or go die" that's how
capitalist society is, in the end your parents would die early or late and what are you going to do then?
put their bodies in the freezer to take their pension..?
and i read people saying "if you die you wont have sex" if u don't have a job u wouldn't either or are you going say your parents "mom/dad can u give 50 box to fuck a whore?" cause i don't think a girl sane of mind would fuck a parasite that live with their parents
You need to get out of Japan, dude. Or out of SanCom if you're not Japanese.