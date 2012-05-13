Upskirt Otaku Teacher Peeper Swallows SD Card
A teacher busted for taking upskirt pictures in an anime shop now faces evidence tampering charges as well, after he swallowed his memory card after being rumbled.
The 54-year-old middle school teacher has been accused of approaching a woman in her twenties at an Osaka anime store (the Nipponbashi branch of Animate, pictured) one afternoon.
He then inserted a small camera he had concealed in his shoulder bag into her skirts for the purposes of offending her modesty.
A shop assistant noticed his clumsy technique and called him out on it, at which point he apparently swallowed the SD card which had been inserted into the camera.
He denies the charges, saying “I was just following a pretty lady” and “I followed the woman, but I absolutely did take any peeping photographs of her.”
He has been charged under prefectural anti-nuisance ordinances, with “obscene conduct,” and police have asked for him to be X-rayed to ascertain whether he swallowed the card, with a view to charging him with destruction of evidence as well.
