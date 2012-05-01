In a highly unusual case of a defendant being found innocent in a Japanese court, a man charged with groping a girl has been cleared after a judge decided that he could not have dashed 6m and groped her all in the 1 second period he was out of view of a security camera – although the fact he was jailed for 6 months, as long as the sentence sought by prosecutors, rather renders the verdict moot.

The case began with a 40-year-old man being accused of groping a 17-year-old girl on a bicycle one morning in front of a Miyazaki prefecture convenience store.

The alleged crime took place on the 14th of September, but it was not until the 3rd of October that police moved to charge and arrest the man for violating the prefecture’s anti-groping ordinances.

He denied the charges, and prosecutors then sought a massive 6 month prison sentence for an offence which usually attracts suspended sentences and fines even for repeat offenders.

The case went to trial, and aside from the girl’s testimony the only evidence involved was security camera footage from the convenience store. This showed the man walking in front of the store and then apparently turning in the same direction as the girl, who disappeared from the screen followed by the man.

In total he was off camera for less than a second, but the girl was some 6m ahead of him when he disappeared.

Amazingly, in spite of this rock solid evidence the judge ruled that as “it was impossible for him to have covered 6m in under a second, and the woman’s testimony is at odds with the evidence” he could not be guilty. He was ruled innocent.

Unfortunately, the man’s life had already been destroyed by this point, said his defence: “As he has been held in prison for 6 months, he has since lost his job – a case like this should never have been brought so lightly.”

The prosecutors refused to comment as they say they are considering whether to appeal the verdict and try for a 1-second dash-grope conviction again.

There is considerable outrage about the case, both for the length of time he was held on such a relatively minor charge and the flimsy evidence: