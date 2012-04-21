93% of Women “Won’t Compromise” on Men’s Income
- Date: Apr 21, 2012 19:35 JST
Most Japanese women would sooner marry a fat old creepy otaku than touch a pauper, if the results of a recent survey of their matrimonial priorities are anything to go by.
The results of the survey, based on responses from 31,187 women quizzed on what they can compromise on when considering whether a boyfriend is husband material or merely the romantic equivalent of a bridging loan:
1. His academic history (10,043)
2. His looks (5,743)
3. His age (4,490
4. His poor taste (4,060)
5. His hobbies (3,108)
6. His income (2,211)
7. His personality (627)
8. Differences in values (493)
9. Differences in financial outlook (412)
The demise of the traditional “three highs” (high income, high academic attainment, and high height) sought by women in the face of massive competition for an increasingly scarce pool of well heeled Japanese men, now apparently reduced to the “one high,” is a favourite topic of misogynistic rambling on 2ch and elsewhere:
“So money is everything after all!”
“6th…”
“The number 1 guy they don’t want to marry is some net-uyo…”
“I’m a woman, but I just couldn’t deal with a guy who only had a high school education!”
“It’s all about money. If they cared about looks we’d never have ended up this ugly. Asians all look like monkeys.”
“Anything but some dirty Korean!”
“When they say they’d compromise on income, do they mean they’d settle for only $90k?”
“Looks would probably be high up there too.”
“Well, a guy with a good degree who is unemployed at 30 probably is not a good prospect…”
“The education is just a means to get a high income.”
“I think we can conclude that their ideal mark is an idiot who is loaded. The bitch’s dream is to be like Dervish’s ex-wife and get millions from him every year even after divorce.”
“I give up. The hurdle is too high here.”
“So even an old guy like me can get a girl! Assuming I had the money…”
“Men are after their bodies, women their money.”
“What you can compromise on in an ATM:
1. Maker
2. Touch panel responsiveness
3. Biometric authentication
4. Statement printing speed”
“What happened to height anyway?”
“So even an ugly old fool is OK if he is loaded…”
“Isn’t academic attainment a proxy for income?”
“Even with a PhD, university profs don’t earn that much. And a lot of the guys with good qualifications have no business ability whatsoever.”
“And what men can’t compromise on in a women? 1. Age.”
“You mean: 1. Art quality, 2. Seiyuu and 3. Reasonably priced discs.”
Marriage = business contract
what kind of girls do u date???
@anon 21:40 :
Well.... I don't agree if marriage is business contract. I can say "Marriage = buy a whore bitch"
That marriage is just like you buy a whore for some years and give her money for every months to keep her mouth shut and having sex with you all day all night and having children legally is a bonus.
That's the fact reality.
On the surface this is correct. A boyfriend or sex friend gives a woman/girl everything a marriage does except money. If she wants to raise a family however she needs a husband with enough income to support her and the kids. Ok, after the little tyke starts kindy she can go back to part time work assuming there was only one child. Unless she has a high paying job then daycare costs start sending you backwards after the third or so child. Women are verry aware that their biological clocks are ticking. And with the lower number of marriages in japan each couple has to breed more kids to make up for all the ones opting out of marriage. On the other hand there is a difference between getting a guy to support a family and getting a money pot to support her in sinfull luxury and that later option seems the way the girls are headed!
It's nice to see everyone misinterpreting the poll. It doesn't tell us a rank of what these women would compromise on. It just tells us the popularity of the first thing they would compromise on. The 10,043 women who said "His academic history" could rank "His income" as the the second thing they would compromise on.
But you guys are right. It is much more fun to pretend that these women can't compromise on multiple issues and call all women gold diggers.
Dont trust statistics unless youve faked them yourself.
Also: “It’s all about money. If they cared about looks we’d never have ended up this ugly. Asians all look like monkeys.” lold hard
"a favourite topic of misogynistic rambling on 2ch and elsewhere"
Just be honest and include Sankaku Complex explicitly.
How is this surprising? Japan is a very traditional country. Women are still expected to become housewives after marriage, and climbing the corporate ladder is nigh impossible for women, so of course they'd want a husband with a sufficient income. In Western countries where becoming a housewife isn't as pushed upon, women "marrying down" and having house-husbands is becoming more common every year.
Of course, this won't stop the neckbeards here from going into a fit, but still.
There are hundreds of thousands of successful women in japan who are in high positions, own businesses, use there talents to create a living just like men.
Theres no excuse here, you women just love money and love not to have to work for it. Not all just most. That is all.
>you women just love money and love not to have to work for it.
So, did you miss the part where women "marry down" more than they "marry up" in countries where there is less pressure to conform to traditional gender roles? There are successful women in Japan, yes, but the Japan workplace is deeply sexist, and it's much harder for a woman to achieve a high position than it is for a man.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2126787/Why-more-women-marrying-down.html
"Analysing how female aspirations have changed over the past 50 years the researchers found women in their late twenties and early thirties are increasingly marrying ‘beneath themselves’ by opting for men of lower social classes."
In case you prefer an American source:
http://www.aol.com/video/more-women-marrying-down/517327854/
Please try not to make such a fool out of yourself next time.
Trying to make a credible point by saying more women are marrying down is so ridiculous I could just cry.
The statistical likelihood of this happening overall worldwide is less than 1% and in specific countries with "less conformation to gender roles" there isn't any significant difference At All.
So how are you trying to make a point that more women are marrying down when the numbers show that happening at a rate of less than 1%?
But women are always full of excuses and have to blame things on other people. "Its because the world is sexist! That's why I have to sit at home not work do nothing and depend on a man!"
If a black male can get elected president to the highest office in the world a woman can work and depend on herself without sponging off a man in any part of the world but ESPECIALLY in a country like japan who has the 2nd LARGEST developed economy in the freaggin world which means opportunity up the ass.
As I said women are lazy and feel privileged like 'I have breasts so I should not have to work in this world!' So despite your 1% argument and japan having the 2nd largest developed economy what other excuse will you come up with for lazy ass women? Or would you like me to post some sources of successful high ranking independent japanese female millionaires and business women.
Please try not to make such a fool out of yourself next time.
you *PEOPLE
corrected you.
Actually Japanese men seem to care more about their position than money. Of course a good position is well-paid but if they have that kind of money they care little about letting their wives decide what to do with it.
It's not....like I need woman anyway....
There's always Mary Fist and her five sisters.
I thought it was Mary (or Ms.) Thumb & her 4 daughters...
and I heard it was called "A Date with Rosie Palms" XD
Plastic doll is just perfect too, along with Tenga!
meh, as long as i have anime girl pictures, i don't really want to get married. sure i'm attracted to both 2D and 3D girls(but prefer fapping to 2D xD) but responsibility of taking care of your wife and kids can be a bitch and i rather just be single.. Forever alone ftw!
The best is to find a girl attracted to 3D boys but who doesn't want the responsibility of taking care of her husband and kids.
That's supposed to be not easy for us, but it's not so hard when you visit places for forever alone both genders.
(Note: it's likely to be somewhat expensive anyway, but it's not by contract.)
well gold diggin women does not only exist in japan.
You should see what it's like here in Vegas! So many young women with rich old guys.
well its freakin Vegas, the women know there are plenty of men that go there just to waste their money
What exactly do you expect to find in the capital of vice. Nuns?
Nuns take donations too!
donations in her PUSSY! if u know what i mean
Tina Turner had it down pat:
"What's Love Got To Do With It?"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqWkFF-TbMU
My God! She was sooo... fine back in the day!
Dem Legs!!!!
Legs? Sign me up!
A lot of people seem to have trouble interpreting this "can compromise" ranking... (Note how Artefact is indeed correct in concluding "93% won't compromise on income", meaning income is what they look for.)
By the way, a typo: "(10,0043)" shoule be "(10,043)".
"In my dreams I have a plan
If I got me a wealthy man
I wouldn't have to work at all, I'd fool around and have a ball..."
-Lyrics from "Money Money Money" sung by Abba (1976)
If you hate women so much demand the same.
I'm working through my pregnancy yet it feels like I'm doing everything by myself.
My job gives me shit hours, pay, and no benifts.
Is it too much to ask that my guy does some extra (pull his weight) work to support the three of us?
The money he spends is the money I make.
This shit happens, not every woman is the same. I read you geeks screaming "get back in the kitchen".
What do you want?
A sandwich.
(I couldn't resist)
I think everyone forgot what marriage was supposed to mean. You are one. It's not your money, or his money, it's neither. You fell in love, having nothing to do with money, hobbies, or work (or at least I hope so).
...So why bring that into the equation now?
I don't see how you can ever love someone if you hang a price card on his/her ear.
(for reference, my choices in university and majors have ascertained me with the ability to make plenty of money in a variety of field, but I still feel the same way about this)
You've merely got the other extreme which, I admit, is hardly rare either.
The difference here is, if you had been willing to choose a more caring partner, you wouldn't have had to compromise as much as a male would have had.
no one asked you to have a child.
The more a girl is good looking the more she prefers rich guys, this is ridiculously normal.
I doubt those people who commented "all women only care for money shit" ever dated one, not more to say marrying one.
Hang in there. :(
Sounds like a personal problem. Sucks to be you, but it was your choices that lead to getting pregnant. Don't try to blame others because you are "oh so vulnerable".
What geeks? Do you even know what that word means?
QQ /MOAR
Nothing new here....
Fuck alll gold-digging bitches..
NEXT!!
Without a doubt, women are only attracted to men on 3 basic things:
1) Social status
2) Financial status
3) Penis size
Women will always have 2 of the 3 applied to whatever man they are seeking. Because, in all honesty, you'll never see a girl with a hobo wrapped around her arm if he's just "well-endowed."
The "hobo" always enters & leaves by the back door after the man with social & financial status leaves for work.
in ancient times they called they the "mailmen" because "they delivered, slow and every day."
My response? Last I checked they don't always go to the same house :P
Commenting just to say...
Yuno <3 HNNNNNNNNNNNNG
At least Yuno Gasai isn't a money whore... she's something far more pure (yeah.... XD)
Marriage is so no longer an obligation for living together. Nowdays it is perfectly normal to cohabitate with the person you like without having the soccial obligations of marriage (In the least conservative countries that is).
If your love intrest cares more for your wallet than yourself afterall he/she is not someone you should ever consider sharing your life with.
However many countries have anti-singles tax systems. When you are a couple and you want your country to acknowledge it and hammer a little less taxes on you, you need to get married.
Hmmm. That's like the opposite of the US, where you pay more taxes if you're married.
which is kinda fucked up when u think about it:
Get married, get taxed less.
Have X amt. of kids, get some MORE money back during income tax time...
Fuck man... to think this is called "Having it good" and to think even further that its even MORE fucked up in other countries...
umm... Fuck XD
Anything but disgusting 3DPD
2D girls > 3D girls
How about stereoscopic girls.
Eye Bleeding Headaches
True dat.