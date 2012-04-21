93% of Women “Won’t Compromise” on Men’s Income

Most Japanese women would sooner marry a fat old creepy otaku than touch a pauper, if the results of a recent survey of their matrimonial priorities are anything to go by.

The results of the survey, based on responses from 31,187 women quizzed on what they can compromise on when considering whether a boyfriend is husband material or merely the romantic equivalent of a bridging loan:

1. His academic history (10,043) 2. His looks (5,743) 3. His age (4,490 4. His poor taste (4,060) 5. His hobbies (3,108) 6. His income (2,211) 7. His personality (627) 8. Differences in values (493) 9. Differences in financial outlook (412)

The demise of the traditional “three highs” (high income, high academic attainment, and high height) sought by women in the face of massive competition for an increasingly scarce pool of well heeled Japanese men, now apparently reduced to the “one high,” is a favourite topic of misogynistic rambling on 2ch and elsewhere: