Men’s Fav Female Parts: “Boob-Lovers are Infantile Morons!”
Which of part of the female body a man most favours determines his entire personality – or so a much circulated list of 9 of those parts and their respective fancying personalities alleges, much to the aggravation of many men – most of whom are written off as “infantile simpletons”…
The piece, with gratuitous illustration:
1. Boobs
The simple and infantile type. He first experienced the breasts of his mother, and is unconsciously transported back to this period when he sees them.
2. Lips
The type with no self-confidence when it comes to sex. He tries to avoid this by concentrating on kissing…
3. Upper arm
The slow type who doesn’t notice a woman is fat.
4. Fingers
The sensitive and creative type. The fingers and hands are the source of human creativity.
5. Figure
The domineering husband type. It is not the part itself, but the curvaceous form with gives rise to the curves on a woman. They won’t accept beauty which doesn’t accord with their own sense of aesthetics.
6. Ass
The spoiled kid type. They go for any big bottom they are presented with. Like they want to return to the hole from which they sprang from or something.
7. Thighs
The settled type. Many men in their forties develop a thigh fetish.
8. Calf
The bright and optimistic type. Liking the look of a tightened calf is a sure sign of a sportsman.
9. Sole
The masochistic type. He wants to be trodden down. But if you take care of your feet they won’t really notice, they’ll just become excited.
Whether this is an accurate set of masculine stereotypes or merely an indication that the author is a flat-chested manicure-obsessed shrew is the subject of much debate online, with there being a certain amount of both pride and indignation at the majority of males being branded mere infantile morons:
“As a thigh and ass lover, I can’t help but agree!”
“Boobs!”
“Men who like bottoms and boobs are really held in contempt, aren’t they?”
“I like soles and fingers, but I’m no M…”
“Are there actually any guys who don’t like boobs?”
“Who cares about anything but boobs?”
“You lot need to be weaned!”
“The author is only positive about fingers and calves, places where everyone basically looks the same. Sounds like she has no confidence about her own figure!”
“They are all basically negative. Who writes these masturbatory articles?”
“I like legs, nice and smooth after bathing.”
“Thighs!”
“I’m more about armpits and the lower back myself…”
“What about toned abs?”
“The belly and navel, surely!”
“Connoisseurs really do go for the upper arm.”
“The back of the knee. But only those of JKs.”
“0 points for leaving out actual genitals.”
“It’s not a part, but most men really love garter belts.”
“Clavicles are where it’s at.”
“Well, men are just infantile simpletons in any case.”
I suppose a person who likes multiple parts is schizophrenic, then?
I don't think it's a stretch to say that womens' magazines are a leading cause of twisted mentality and expectations by females.
I agree. I like many different features about the women I'm attracted to. Having one good thing does not mean the rest is worth shit, especially the personallity. Sounds gay, but can't stand shallow chicks. The urge to make them cry when they ramble on about worthless, fake bullshit makes me feel sadistic. I must be getting old. Many women don't seem to develop any kind of soul until they hit their late twenties. Some never do and remain a bimbo for life. Lucky for them there are douche bags with zero brains or drive to do anything but live out their lives as trailer trash.
Unfortunately when those same women develop a soul, they also develop a good enough sense of self-control to know better than fucking people like us lol...
"Some" of us.
Not all otaku are social degenerates.
You make it sound like us guys are fully baked in our teen years. Ha!
I know I've got a soul because I would never date a misogynist guy like you. Maybe in your little otaku world, women are the evil creatures that won't have sex with you. But, guess what? In the real world (you know, the one with social interactions like talking with real people and seeing them in 3D), even if there are some shallow douches and whores, there are also real, nice, smart human beings, male and female. One of the things you can do to talk to those real human beings is "First : do not consider everyone as a stupid and shallow asshole, the world does not revolve around you".
Oh, plus, yes : chicks just love guys who consider them as shit, just sayin'...
He's just upset from having his whole gender mocked the same as you. Since this started with him getting his you don't have to say anything back. In fact, it's kinda mean to call him immature and social awkward because he's mad about being called immature and social awkward.
I'll also say this, jerks of both male and female persuasions exist and, worst of all, they group together. That you might get stuck in the middle of them and not be able to get far enough away to find the nice people. So, don't assume that their some creep living in a hole. The experiences they had with people are just as real as yours. They just shouldn't publish it.
relax, relax. He's just insulted by the blanket statements made about men in general. When your insulted you should atleast get to say something yourself. You could say that it doesn't help but it isn't right to say that there shouldn't be a response at all. Let him say it. Calling him immature and socially inept because he got mad at being called immature and social inept is mean. All it means is both sides have problems.
That being said, if you can go on about people in general in a positive light you should consider that you lack the negative life experience that many of us have. Consider that it might not just be random babbling and that he might have met women like that. If you think bad people are too few and far in-between than your wrong cause people clump together. A lot of us are born in bad places and meet bad people. Our family members aren't much better and we end up with neglectful mothers and fathers who think watching your cry is "funny", siblings who have you look out for your father while they cut up some white rocks with a razor and then gets her front teeth knocked out cause her boyfriends a prick. Then another who almost blows their spouses head off over a petty argument and then that spouse ends up returning to active duty in the military only to find out 2 years later that he was in jail the whole time. You might say "just go and meet other people" but the people around you are like your family, thats WHY your family is there. So show a little understanding that the world is not MOSTLY rainbows and sunshine but as divided as day and night...
to be honest my feelings towards my life is more confused than negative...
LOL GET BACK IN THE KITCHEN.
ALSO: Shallow women are dumb. Society puts so much value in being Vein , materialistic and being superficial that it's beyond retarded.
I love you man. As a woman I completely agree that most women are shallow and superficial beyond belief. I'm not afraid to admit that. It's sad that men can be exactly like that too and they've become unavoidable. It's hard for me to find someone I can associate with too, since most ramble on about boring stuff and are so one dimensional. Good luck on finding the girl you want to live with the rest of your life man. And it's not bad, I like making shallow bitches cry too. And first replier, shut up, you're probably the kind of bimbo he talks about.
shut up woman! go back to the kitchen and make us men a sammich!
"The spoiled kid type. They go for any big bottom they are presented with. Like they want to return to the hole from which they sprang from or something."
The minute something that claims to be anywhere near authoritative, but says "or something", you know it's complete bullshit.
Gotta be the goddamn stupidest thing I've ever seen on Sankaku. I wish you'd spared us for once, Artefact.
damn, what about the pussy????
Collarbones gentleman!
Dem clavicals...
your awnser is incorrect, but I like your style! XD
it is far and wide known that japanese men abhor vaginas, specially hairy grown-up ones
Finally a situation where there is enough hard evidence to point to for all to see to warrant the use of the word.
Gentlemen, this bitch is a dumb cunt.
All I know is that I don't like women who write generalizing shit like this.
what a bout navel? seeing tight ones make me drool!
yeah, and a beer belly is a big turn off for me. it doesn't matter how good her tits are if they're sitting on top of a sack of oatmeal.
Yeah as if you can't appreciate the complete picture. Lol! Most men must be schizophrenic indeed. o.0
Why are shoulders not on this list? Waist? I call this a wash.
This list is obviously made by butthurt women and hold no scientific value what so ever. Just ignore it.
I like boobs, when they are flat... what am I then?
Same as me: our moms had flat chests even during breastfeeding and that's all we remember.
Are you sure it wasn't your dad?
Cannot unthink... o_o
Family Guy - Stewie trying to suck Milk out of Peters Boobs - Now try to bleach that from your Mind.
Have a Nice day :D
You guys fucking crack me up. lol
Im rather an armpit fan.
Suck on those nipples as you see fit, you won't get fed up. Literally.
your mom was a loli back then
A fucking pedophile.
I'm a booby man myself.
a lolicon ...
got saitama then you'll see a lot
I think most people will call you a lolicon
Gay I suppose
Tell me about the thing you love the most from 3D Girls?
I don't care about how sexy of a girl body or how amazing parts.
I love Voice of female Seiyuu the most so what am I ?
a Seiyuu Otaku ?
You are a DFC connoisseur my good sir or possibly a lolicon, but that is fine too. *monocle, monocle*
There's a lot of nonsense in there.
A lot? It ALL smells like bullshit to me. :P
Clearly the people who wrote this have absolutely NO knowledge of psychology. I have barely any knowledge in the subject, and even I know where fetishes come from.
A fetish is generated by the first ever sexual experience you have. In my case, I looked at drawn-porn and hentai ads actively first, so I have a 2d fetish.
The logic touted in this article makes the case that, since they share the same fetish, they must therefore have similar personalities. This completely looks over such things as thoughts and feelings associated with such body-parts, different fundamental personalities, and is in itself as gross a generalization as commenting on entire races as if they were a single person.
An example of this could be represented in two people under the breasts category. One does in fact have a mothercon nature, and looks for kind and gentle women as a result. Is this not very different from the man who suffers from a mild ADHD, and thus can concentrate more on the sex if, on top of the thrusting, he can focus on the jiggling of his mates mammories? After all, breastsman B would probably be far wilder and more sexually aggressive than breastsman A, and would look for a far more spunky and sexually active mate.
this is the fundamental problem with such gross generalizations. The larger a group you gather, the larger and thinner your speculation becomes. It's why such broad statements stop being interesting outside of a personal conversation. Certainly this has no place in any reputable source.
How fancy, I just happened to watch this [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbJxw37sBuk] a few minutes ago..
"He first experienced the breasts of his mother, and is unconsciously transported back to this period when he sees them."
Because everyone was breast-fed? The author is simple and infantile to make such an assumption.
The author is a woman.
Given the fact that just about any part results in some sort of bad comments about males. Clicked on the source, and to my disbelief (/sarcasm) the author name is female.
Forgot to add, but #6... who the heck is born from that hole anyway.
Anon 13:26 -- "Lawyers" are born from "that" hole!
Please introduce yourself manga "God's Child". =D
And probably one who is butthurt over men.. lol
Sooo, loving a girl, makes you an incopetent male.
Probably the autor was really really GAY. No offense to gay comunity, but im sure he wasnt a man.
Yeah, this prettymuch says that unless you like wrinkles you're worthless. Must've been written by an old hag.
I wasn't breast fed, and my favorite part of a woman is boobs. Also I'm closer to genius in IQ than "infantile moron" by a long shot. No one should take generalizations seriously. You are who you are. Putting people in labeled boxes is ignorant.