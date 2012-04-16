Which of part of the female body a man most favours determines his entire personality – or so a much circulated list of 9 of those parts and their respective fancying personalities alleges, much to the aggravation of many men – most of whom are written off as “infantile simpletons”…

The piece, with gratuitous illustration:

1. Boobs

The simple and infantile type. He first experienced the breasts of his mother, and is unconsciously transported back to this period when he sees them.

2. Lips

The type with no self-confidence when it comes to sex. He tries to avoid this by concentrating on kissing…

3. Upper arm

The slow type who doesn’t notice a woman is fat.

4. Fingers

The sensitive and creative type. The fingers and hands are the source of human creativity.

5. Figure

The domineering husband type. It is not the part itself, but the curvaceous form with gives rise to the curves on a woman. They won’t accept beauty which doesn’t accord with their own sense of aesthetics.

6. Ass

The spoiled kid type. They go for any big bottom they are presented with. Like they want to return to the hole from which they sprang from or something.

7. Thighs

The settled type. Many men in their forties develop a thigh fetish.

8. Calf

The bright and optimistic type. Liking the look of a tightened calf is a sure sign of a sportsman.

9. Sole

The masochistic type. He wants to be trodden down. But if you take care of your feet they won’t really notice, they’ll just become excited.