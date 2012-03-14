Top 25 Epoch-Making Anime
- Date: Mar 14, 2012 15:05 JST
Anime fans sought to provide a ranking of the most influential, historic and memorable anime ever to grace the medium, resulting in a rather impressive list of undisputed classics both new and old.
1. Neon Genesis Evangelion
2. Mobile Suit Gundam
3. Space Battleship Yamato
4. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
5. Card Captor Sakura
6. K-ON!
7. Dragon Ball
8. Sailor Moon
9. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
10. Puella Magi Madoka Magica
11. Pokemon
12. Astro Boy
13. Lupin III
14. Ghost in the Shell
15. Mazinger Z
16. Lucky Star
17. Spirited Away
18. Princess Mononoke
19. Future Boy Conan
20. Akira
21. Doraemon
22. Touch
23. Sazae-san
24. Magical Princess Minky Momo
25. Macross: Do You Remember Love?
Damn good list for the most part.
But Madoka hasn't influenced anything yet. It would have been better to go with Nanoha, or Princess Tutu, since they both subverted the genre before Madoka.
I'd honestly say Revolutionary Girl Utena subverted the magical girl thing before any of those; it has transformations, and was technically consider a magical girl show, even though it was /anything/ but.
The key word is "influential," people. It doesn't matter what subverts what if nobody cares. Friggin' Dokuro-chan and Dai Mahou Touge subvert magical girls, and that's not an automatic ticket to anything. And I say that as a Tutu fan, though my penis draws the line at Utena (it can also do sketches).
Now, we haven't seen entire strings of Madoka imitators yet besides Symphogear. But it has become a top seller in Japan, anime or otherwise. That's why it already counts as a landmark.
Oh, yeah. You're right. I somehow forgot about Utena.
Mai-Hime as well, however they subvert different aspects (Princess Tutu is the only siilar one in this case, Nanoha made a Magical Girl Gurren Lagann, while Utena made a shojo that bordered on shonen)
no complaints here, nothing but agreeance
Whether you like Eva or not, you cannot deny it's impact on the anime industry.
It had the same impact on anime, as the Original Star Wars had for film making. It's pretty dynamic.
Like successfully marketing the shit out of an anime with artwork and swag that has absolutely nothing to do with the anime, other than resembling the characters?
Lobotomy girl: Rei
Incompetent bitch: Asuka
Whiny piss-pants: Shinji
So, why did you saw it ?
Or still talk about it ?
Obviously not white people cause no trigun, cowboy bebop, or dragonball Z.
Agreed. Besides, there's no Fist of the North Star, which has influenced pretty much all the anime on that list except Astro Boy and Doraemon. And Lucky Star is a piece of shit, it's just a female alternative to Cromartie High, so that should be on the list, too. The first 6 on that list is made of fail.
DBZ is 8
What? A top list on Sankaku Complex that is actually true? Dear heavens, is this the end of time?
it is 2012.. you figure a fluke had to happen sooner or later.
If you throw enough shit at the wall, some of it is bound to stick
I am also generally okay with this list.
More like a top list from Biglobe, Sancom doesn't really do anything with the lists other than repost so nothing to do with this site other than the people's rants
Overall a great list. I would personally move madoka below Ghost in the Shell, and move Sazae-San up. I would also like to move Ghost in the Shell up, but those are some giants of the Anime industry above it.
Overall I would say we need these voters doing the other lists too.
They don't really need to be organized at all, since they didn't all affect anime in the same way.
They could be arranged in order of release. The older they are the more chances they had to influence anything.
Who is that hot chicke in picture?
she’s from Eva…
Mari Illustrious Makinami from Rebuild of Evangelion
just gonna say..
Dat ass.
Evangelion is #1... Yayfications! Finally a good list.
My personal top 28 anime:
Noir
Gundam Wing + Endless Waltz
Escaflowne
Macross Plus
Cowboy Bebop
Ghost in the shell
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Serial Experiment Lain
Elfen Lied
Gunnm
All of Hayao Miyazaki movies
Haibane Renmei
Gankutsuou
Millennium Actress (and Perfect Blue from same author and Paprika)
Black Lagoon
Akira
Hellsing
Read or Die
Last Exile
Fullmetal Alchemist
Fafner in the Azure
Record of Lodoss War
Slayers
Kara No Kyoukai: Garden of Sinners
Higurashi
D.N. Angel
Card Captor Sakura
Full Moon Wo Sagashite
YEaaa! Neon Genesis Evangelion #1!
DAT ASS!!!
Macross, GITS and Akira should lot higher.
Madoka, Lucky Star and K-ON, GTFO!
The rest of the list is OK.
I honestly don't know why people concern themselves so much with the positioning of Anime in lists. Personally, I feel that being on the list is all that counts and I have to agree with every single one of them.
Also, I don't see why K-On!, Lucky Star and Madoka shouldn't be on the list. With a title like Epoch-Making, you can't argue that those three Anime did create waves and influenced change in the Anime-world, both within Japan and internationally. It would be delusional to deny that.
Actar, you don't know the meaning of "influential". Go watch azumanga daoih, evangelion and space runway ideon first and you will undestand which your retarded argument which lucky star, k-on! and madoka deserves to be in this list are wrong.
Lucky Star and K-On! may be influential, though I personally think they were just more in a long line of cute girls doing things anime.
Madoka, on the other hand, hasn't changed anything that I've seen, so far.
It was just another loltwist anime that a few people are heavily circle jerking over, and everyone else has forgotten by this point. Just because it was about mahou shoujo in this case doesn't mean it was anything significant.
Saying Madoka is influential in any way would be like saying Serial Experiments Lain was influential in any way. It was different and unusual, but it didn't change anything at all.
@ Anon 23:37: You do know that Revolutionary Girl Utena, Princess Tutu, Cutie Honey, Panty & Stocking and Mai-Hime are all Mahou Shoujo shows too right?
I mean, other than the shared features of Magical Girl shows like transformation scenes, mascot characters, magical items/powers, the fighting of evil and what not, there really is very little in common between Magical Girl shows. And before anyone says anything, as opposed to being ‘cliches’, I would say that the above characteristics are what defines the genera, like how Macross will always have music and transforming planes and how Kamen Riders will always have a henshin belt. As long as they are handled differently in each work, there should be no problems.
If we're talking about overall influence, it's too early to tell. Madoka still holds up as an anime that, while it sold mostly to otaku, it pulled in people from all different kinds of backgrounds who watched it on television and compared the feeling to when they watched Evangelion. Even though it's only been about a year, it's already been spoofed and used several times in other series, and the following "cult" hasn't diminished much yet. It's won several awards and gotten critical acclaim from all sorts of big-name places and people. Not to mention, it still appears at the top or near the top of most polls.
I'm not going to claim that it WILL outlast its time, but I'm willing to bet it has a good chance of doing so, if not influencing the future of the Magical Girl genre (like Nanoha did, if not even more dramatically). But only time will tell, so there's no point in arguing about it to the end yet.
Dear lord, you guys don't understand the concept of "epoch-making"? Influential?
For something to be influential, the work must affect OTHERS works. Is like saying how a movie or a manga with revolutionary ideas created a bunch of similar or inspired works.
Like Pokemon. After Pokemon, a wave of "kids with their *monster/robots/csrds/thigs* became famous. The concept of a powerfull pet might have appeared before, but the way Pokemon presented it became worldwide famous, and changed the industry forever.
Madoka can't be influential because it is so new that *nothing* was inspired by it.
Yeah, Mahou Shoujo Lyrical Nanoha never showed us Precia whipping Fate, some eldritch horrors, an impaled loli, mind breaking and lots of blood before.
Sailor Moon also had it share of violence in every single season.
The reason it's on the list is because it's a recent show. In ten years it'll be like Love Hina or Rahxephon or Chobits. Thought of as significant at the time, relegated to the dustbin of history to be only remembered vaguely by those who saw it and end the end recognized by the more well acquainted as just another part of a long line starting before it and continuing after it. Mildly evolutionary, not at all revolutionary.
Not that any of this is to say that madoka wasn't a decent show. It certainly had some things about it that were okay, but to act like it had some significance beyond it just being another loltwist anime this time in the mahou shoujo genre is putting it on an unmerited pedestal.
Yes but to be influential it must have had an effect on things after it. So far i have yet to see anything.
If you take in account influence (and not random up-voting fanboys) then sailor Moon and Card Captor are more influential. Hell toss Yugio in there as well.
The reason it's on this list is how it looked at the standard mahou shoujo. It was dark and somewhat thought provoking. It had ideas that were deep unlike any other mahou shoujo I have ever seen. It also had an overarching story so you really did have to watch every episode unlike your usual mahou shows that have, for the most part, self contained episodes till the final 5 or 6 episodes of the season.
I don't approve movies on a list like that. They aren't influental enough.
I was happy to see Lucky Star. Happy but surprised.
Azumanga Daioh should be on there instead of Lucky Star, Excel Saga should probably be up there as well someplace. I'd probably say Love Hina as well, as it is one of the most well done harems out there, also Welcome to the NHK for comedies.
Love Hina? Try Tenchi Muyo.
NHK ni Youkoso? Try Otaku no Video.
Tenchi Muyou o/\o. Best harem series ever imo. Kajishima and Hayashi really know how to combine comedy and fanservice without it being obvious and forced, while at the same time keeping with an awesome story. It deserves way more love than it gets.
Dude, it's all about opinion. I for one think that Lucky Star was far more influential on the industry than Azumanga Diaoh.
You may think that, but without Azumanga there wouldn't be lucky star in the first place. It's all about establishing something new. And to do it in a way that others will copy you.
Yeah, but just because one inspired the other doesn't mean it was more influential that the second version.
They way I see it, whatever influence the second had, the credit of that influence should go to the original, which made the second one possible. Like with a tree diagram.
..at least if you're talking "Epoch-Making".
@Chen-04
What stupid logic is that?
If the credit should always go to "first" there was, you could draw a line back to the stone age, and argue that cave-paintings were influential on modern anime.
What made Azumanga possible? Without Astro Boy there probably wouldn't be an Azumanga, or any anime as we know it, so should all credit go to Astro Boy?
Or take Star Wars, which is heavily influenced by classic medieval literature, still it would be absurd to give the credit for the SW phenomenon to Walter von der Vogelweide or whomever.
You can't go back to the stone age. We're talking "Epoch Making" or whatever. It means anime that influenced a time period heavily. So what did Lucky Star influence? Azumanga did influence Lucky Star, so there you have you're "epoch-making".
Azumanga Daioh IS epoch making because it ushered in the epoch of The Slice of Life Moeblob Anime.
Is than not an epoch? Was it not created by Azumanga?
Maybe time will reveal that Lucky Star would be more influential (although I'd argue that LS's "influence" is entirely superficial ie;character art, catchy themesongs & million-dollar merchandising campaign) but it's clear that Lucky Star & K-on entered an epoch that had already existed for a few years thanks to Azumanga Daioh.
Kyo-Ani's creations may have tweaked certain aspects of the Slice of Life genre but they did not create it.
I'm OK with most of the list except Haruhi Suzumiya, Card Captor Sakura and K-ON!, which I like, but should be lower in the list.