Top 25 Epoch-Making Anime

Anime fans sought to provide a ranking of the most influential, historic and memorable anime ever to grace the medium, resulting in a rather impressive list of undisputed classics both new and old.

The ranking:

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion

2. Mobile Suit Gundam

3. Space Battleship Yamato

4. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

5. Card Captor Sakura

6. K-ON!

7. Dragon Ball

8. Sailor Moon

9. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

10. Puella Magi Madoka Magica

11. Pokemon

12. Astro Boy

13. Lupin III

14. Ghost in the Shell

15. Mazinger Z

16. Lucky Star

17. Spirited Away

18. Princess Mononoke

19. Future Boy Conan

20. Akira

21. Doraemon

22. Touch

23. Sazae-san

24. Magical Princess Minky Momo

25. Macross: Do You Remember Love?



    Comment by Anonymous
    15:49 14/03/2012 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Damn good list for the most part.

    But Madoka hasn't influenced anything yet. It would have been better to go with Nanoha, or Princess Tutu, since they both subverted the genre before Madoka.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:36 14/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.8)

    I'd honestly say Revolutionary Girl Utena subverted the magical girl thing before any of those; it has transformations, and was technically consider a magical girl show, even though it was /anything/ but.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:29 20/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The key word is "influential," people. It doesn't matter what subverts what if nobody cares. Friggin' Dokuro-chan and Dai Mahou Touge subvert magical girls, and that's not an automatic ticket to anything. And I say that as a Tutu fan, though my penis draws the line at Utena (it can also do sketches).

    Now, we haven't seen entire strings of Madoka imitators yet besides Symphogear. But it has become a top seller in Japan, anime or otherwise. That's why it already counts as a landmark.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:59 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, yeah. You're right. I somehow forgot about Utena.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:40 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Mai-Hime as well, however they subvert different aspects (Princess Tutu is the only siilar one in this case, Nanoha made a Magical Girl Gurren Lagann, while Utena made a shojo that bordered on shonen)

    Avatar of Mike
    Comment by Mike
    15:20 14/03/2012 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    no complaints here, nothing but agreeance

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:16 15/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Whether you like Eva or not, you cannot deny it's impact on the anime industry.

    It had the same impact on anime, as the Original Star Wars had for film making. It's pretty dynamic.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:55 15/03/2012 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    Like successfully marketing the shit out of an anime with artwork and swag that has absolutely nothing to do with the anime, other than resembling the characters?

    Lobotomy girl: Rei
    Incompetent bitch: Asuka
    Whiny piss-pants: Shinji

    Avatar of Light Yagami
    Comment by Light Yagami
    03:49 26/04/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    So, why did you saw it ?
    Or still talk about it ?

    Avatar of tingle
    Comment by tingle
    01:50 15/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Obviously not white people cause no trigun, cowboy bebop, or dragonball Z.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:59 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed. Besides, there's no Fist of the North Star, which has influenced pretty much all the anime on that list except Astro Boy and Doraemon. And Lucky Star is a piece of shit, it's just a female alternative to Cromartie High, so that should be on the list, too. The first 6 on that list is made of fail.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:24 02/09/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    DBZ is 8

    Avatar of Lakitu
    Comment by Lakitu
    15:16 14/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    What? A top list on Sankaku Complex that is actually true? Dear heavens, is this the end of time?

    Reply to Lakitu
    Avatar of Entangler
    Comment by Entangler
    15:29 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    it is 2012.. you figure a fluke had to happen sooner or later.

    Avatar of Powerpuff Loli
    Comment by Powerpuff Loli
    15:32 14/03/2012 # ! Bad (-0.7)

    If you throw enough shit at the wall, some of it is bound to stick

    Avatar of cuppatea@yahoo.co.jp
    Comment by cuppatea@yahoo.co.jp
    21:47 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I am also generally okay with this list.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:48 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    More like a top list from Biglobe, Sancom doesn't really do anything with the lists other than repost so nothing to do with this site other than the people's rants

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:34 14/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Overall a great list. I would personally move madoka below Ghost in the Shell, and move Sazae-San up. I would also like to move Ghost in the Shell up, but those are some giants of the Anime industry above it.

    Overall I would say we need these voters doing the other lists too.

    Comment by คภєк๏
    16:05 14/03/2012 # ! Bad (-0.8)

    They don't really need to be organized at all, since they didn't all affect anime in the same way.

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    18:44 14/03/2012 # ! Bad (-0.8)

    They could be arranged in order of release. The older they are the more chances they had to influence anything.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:24 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Who is that hot chicke in picture?

    Avatar of ALAKTORN
    Comment by ALAKTORN
    23:00 14/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.4)

    she’s from Eva…

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:46 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Mari Illustrious Makinami from Rebuild of Evangelion

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:31 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    just gonna say..
    Dat ass.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:13 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Evangelion is #1... Yayfications! Finally a good list.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:19 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    My personal top 28 anime:

    Noir
    Gundam Wing + Endless Waltz
    Escaflowne
    Macross Plus
    Cowboy Bebop
    Ghost in the shell
    Neon Genesis Evangelion
    Serial Experiment Lain
    Elfen Lied
    Gunnm
    All of Hayao Miyazaki movies
    Haibane Renmei
    Gankutsuou
    Millennium Actress (and Perfect Blue from same author and Paprika)
    Black Lagoon
    Akira
    Hellsing
    Read or Die
    Last Exile
    Fullmetal Alchemist
    Fafner in the Azure
    Record of Lodoss War
    Slayers
    Kara No Kyoukai: Garden of Sinners
    Higurashi
    D.N. Angel
    Card Captor Sakura
    Full Moon Wo Sagashite

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:37 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    YEaaa! Neon Genesis Evangelion #1!

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:46 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    DAT ASS!!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:52 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Macross, GITS and Akira should lot higher.
    Madoka, Lucky Star and K-ON, GTFO!
    The rest of the list is OK.

    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    21:39 14/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I honestly don't know why people concern themselves so much with the positioning of Anime in lists. Personally, I feel that being on the list is all that counts and I have to agree with every single one of them.

    Also, I don't see why K-On!, Lucky Star and Madoka shouldn't be on the list. With a title like Epoch-Making, you can't argue that those three Anime did create waves and influenced change in the Anime-world, both within Japan and internationally. It would be delusional to deny that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:40 17/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actar, you don't know the meaning of "influential". Go watch azumanga daoih, evangelion and space runway ideon first and you will undestand which your retarded argument which lucky star, k-on! and madoka deserves to be in this list are wrong.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:59 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lucky Star and K-On! may be influential, though I personally think they were just more in a long line of cute girls doing things anime.

    Madoka, on the other hand, hasn't changed anything that I've seen, so far.

    It was just another loltwist anime that a few people are heavily circle jerking over, and everyone else has forgotten by this point. Just because it was about mahou shoujo in this case doesn't mean it was anything significant.

    Saying Madoka is influential in any way would be like saying Serial Experiments Lain was influential in any way. It was different and unusual, but it didn't change anything at all.

    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    00:18 15/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.4)

    @ Anon 23:37: You do know that Revolutionary Girl Utena, Princess Tutu, Cutie Honey, Panty & Stocking and Mai-Hime are all Mahou Shoujo shows too right?

    I mean, other than the shared features of Magical Girl shows like transformation scenes, mascot characters, magical items/powers, the fighting of evil and what not, there really is very little in common between Magical Girl shows. And before anyone says anything, as opposed to being ‘cliches’, I would say that the above characteristics are what defines the genera, like how Macross will always have music and transforming planes and how Kamen Riders will always have a henshin belt. As long as they are handled differently in each work, there should be no problems.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:35 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    If we're talking about overall influence, it's too early to tell. Madoka still holds up as an anime that, while it sold mostly to otaku, it pulled in people from all different kinds of backgrounds who watched it on television and compared the feeling to when they watched Evangelion. Even though it's only been about a year, it's already been spoofed and used several times in other series, and the following "cult" hasn't diminished much yet. It's won several awards and gotten critical acclaim from all sorts of big-name places and people. Not to mention, it still appears at the top or near the top of most polls.

    I'm not going to claim that it WILL outlast its time, but I'm willing to bet it has a good chance of doing so, if not influencing the future of the Magical Girl genre (like Nanoha did, if not even more dramatically). But only time will tell, so there's no point in arguing about it to the end yet.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:20 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dear lord, you guys don't understand the concept of "epoch-making"? Influential?

    For something to be influential, the work must affect OTHERS works. Is like saying how a movie or a manga with revolutionary ideas created a bunch of similar or inspired works.

    Like Pokemon. After Pokemon, a wave of "kids with their *monster/robots/csrds/thigs* became famous. The concept of a powerfull pet might have appeared before, but the way Pokemon presented it became worldwide famous, and changed the industry forever.

    Madoka can't be influential because it is so new that *nothing* was inspired by it.

    Avatar of NeverSleep
    Comment by NeverSleep
    00:00 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, Mahou Shoujo Lyrical Nanoha never showed us Precia whipping Fate, some eldritch horrors, an impaled loli, mind breaking and lots of blood before.

    Sailor Moon also had it share of violence in every single season.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:53 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The reason it's on the list is because it's a recent show. In ten years it'll be like Love Hina or Rahxephon or Chobits. Thought of as significant at the time, relegated to the dustbin of history to be only remembered vaguely by those who saw it and end the end recognized by the more well acquainted as just another part of a long line starting before it and continuing after it. Mildly evolutionary, not at all revolutionary.

    Not that any of this is to say that madoka wasn't a decent show. It certainly had some things about it that were okay, but to act like it had some significance beyond it just being another loltwist anime this time in the mahou shoujo genre is putting it on an unmerited pedestal.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:25 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes but to be influential it must have had an effect on things after it. So far i have yet to see anything.

    If you take in account influence (and not random up-voting fanboys) then sailor Moon and Card Captor are more influential. Hell toss Yugio in there as well.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:37 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The reason it's on this list is how it looked at the standard mahou shoujo. It was dark and somewhat thought provoking. It had ideas that were deep unlike any other mahou shoujo I have ever seen. It also had an overarching story so you really did have to watch every episode unlike your usual mahou shows that have, for the most part, self contained episodes till the final 5 or 6 episodes of the season.

    Avatar of Dia
    Comment by Dia
    00:20 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I don't approve movies on a list like that. They aren't influental enough.

    I was happy to see Lucky Star. Happy but surprised.

    Avatar of Slush
    Comment by Slush
    18:13 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Azumanga Daioh should be on there instead of Lucky Star, Excel Saga should probably be up there as well someplace. I'd probably say Love Hina as well, as it is one of the most well done harems out there, also Welcome to the NHK for comedies.

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    18:43 14/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Love Hina? Try Tenchi Muyo.
    NHK ni Youkoso? Try Otaku no Video.

    Avatar of kodain
    Comment by kodain
    21:17 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Tenchi Muyou o/\o. Best harem series ever imo. Kajishima and Hayashi really know how to combine comedy and fanservice without it being obvious and forced, while at the same time keeping with an awesome story. It deserves way more love than it gets.

    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    21:41 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dude, it's all about opinion. I for one think that Lucky Star was far more influential on the industry than Azumanga Diaoh.

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    23:41 14/03/2012 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    You may think that, but without Azumanga there wouldn't be lucky star in the first place. It's all about establishing something new. And to do it in a way that others will copy you.

    Avatar of TFish
    Comment by TFish
    03:26 15/03/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Yeah, but just because one inspired the other doesn't mean it was more influential that the second version.

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    04:36 15/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    They way I see it, whatever influence the second had, the credit of that influence should go to the original, which made the second one possible. Like with a tree diagram.

    ..at least if you're talking "Epoch-Making".

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:32 16/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Chen-04

    What stupid logic is that?
    If the credit should always go to "first" there was, you could draw a line back to the stone age, and argue that cave-paintings were influential on modern anime.

    What made Azumanga possible? Without Astro Boy there probably wouldn't be an Azumanga, or any anime as we know it, so should all credit go to Astro Boy?

    Or take Star Wars, which is heavily influenced by classic medieval literature, still it would be absurd to give the credit for the SW phenomenon to Walter von der Vogelweide or whomever.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:09 16/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    You can't go back to the stone age. We're talking "Epoch Making" or whatever. It means anime that influenced a time period heavily. So what did Lucky Star influence? Azumanga did influence Lucky Star, so there you have you're "epoch-making".

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:30 18/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Azumanga Daioh IS epoch making because it ushered in the epoch of The Slice of Life Moeblob Anime.

    Is than not an epoch? Was it not created by Azumanga?

    Maybe time will reveal that Lucky Star would be more influential (although I'd argue that LS's "influence" is entirely superficial ie;character art, catchy themesongs & million-dollar merchandising campaign) but it's clear that Lucky Star & K-on entered an epoch that had already existed for a few years thanks to Azumanga Daioh.

    Kyo-Ani's creations may have tweaked certain aspects of the Slice of Life genre but they did not create it.

    Avatar of Carrot_Glace
    Comment by Carrot_Glace
    21:13 14/03/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I'm OK with most of the list except Haruhi Suzumiya, Card Captor Sakura and K-ON!, which I like, but should be lower in the list.

    Reply to Carrot_Glace






