“85% of Japanese” Oppose Immigration
- Date: Mar 9, 2012 13:23 JST
Japanese opposition to letting droves of filthy barbarians into their great nation appears to be as high as ever – a recent survey suggests as many as 85% are not convinced as to the necessity of letting them live in Japan, and nearly half are dead against the idea.
According to the “J-CAST Company Watch” survey results, 48.5% of respondents expressed “firm opposition” to immigration to Japan.
A further 19.3% “do not really want to let them in” and another 16.8% “might consider it if unavoidable.”
Only a tiny 14.4% “wholeheartedly endorsed” letting in the noisome barbarians.
“Pitifully xenophobic” does not begin to describe the character of the vast majority of responses to these results on that most unintentionally caricaturedly Japanese of institutions, 2ch:
“Right! Japan for the Japanese!”
“Chase out all the illegal parasites already in the country!”
“You can make money by shopping illegals to Immigration with a single phone call! We should all report local illegal foreigners!”
[This poster links to the Japanese government’s infamous “shop a gaijin” site, along with some (probably fallacious) threads in which anonymous 2ch users brag of “making ¥400,000 in bounties thanks to reporting my Chinese neighbours” and “I reported an illegal once a week and made foreigners disappear from my town in half a year!”]
“Let them in, as long as they are limited to white Europeans and Americans.”
“Don’t underestimate those whites!!”
“Even if you let in the whites, you get all kinds of CIA and mafia types. The only people who like foreigners are the sluts who hang around US bases and the American pets who support the TPP.”
“Limit it to Euro-American whites. Let’s make the Japanese into whites!
“We won’t get any decent immigrants, just a bunch of filthy Chinks and Koreans. Do you want millions of these parasites?”
“No immigrants of any quality will come. Just poor and useless people. There are enough poor and useless Japanese like us already. They’ll only cause more social problems.”
“People who discard their countries for money aren’t going to be any use to us. When things get difficult in Japan they’ll just take their money are run, causing us even more trouble.”
“Of course! If this was a real survey, it would be 100% dead against. People who approve of immigrants should try taking one into their homes!”
“Even for J-CAST, 48% shows it has come down a lot. It would have been 70% before.”
“So it’s just a trashy survey of net-uyo?”
“If you phrase these questions as approve or disapprove, of course you get these results. The real question is how Japan is expected to arrest the decline caused by a shrinking population, fewer children, and a smaller labour force.”
“I’ll accept these results if they limited the question to ‘hot white girls’ only.”
“Nothing but fools. They are so arrogant to think they will all just come when wanted like that.”
“The EU already concluded immigration failed.”
“And to think we Japs were originally a bunch of immigrants ourselves…”
“Don’t be obtuse. When we talk of immigration, we are assuming Chinese and Korean immigration. It’s no wonder anyone would reject these evil-natured criminals.”
“Japanese never call themselves ‘Japs’ – go back home!”
“There are no countries which let in immigrants which maintain good public order! Japan is already letting in foreigners!”
“What about Singapore? We could learn from them – they seem to have a successful immigration policy.”
“What success!? They were just a bunch of servants to begin with!”
“Weren’t 75% of our immigrants are Koreans and Chinese? We don’t need any of them.”
“There is no merit to letting in immigrants.”
“Even with the current system, engineers, scientists and artists can all come. Just letting them in to make up the numbers will only increase the number of poor people.”
“We should just let them in as slaves, and work them hard! If they have kids, throw them out. If you can’t manage this ruthless policy, it’s better not to do it at all.”
“Letting in scores of idiot foreigners is a recipe for disaster. It’s a big mistake to think you can just use people cheaply as suits you. If exploited, they will revolt!”
“Just limit it to young people and stop them importing all their relatives.”
“We need to chase out all the Koreans!”
“A working foreigner contributes vastly more than a non-working Japanese.”
“Japan is so clean and free of crime because we keep all the foreigners out. Letting them in will destroy our beautiful Japan!”
“Japan is just going to end up like that if we don’t let anyone in, in any case…”
“Creepy people who defend immigration are either Koreans or freaks who are OK selling themselves into bondage.”
“The failure of US and European immigration was because they let in all the Muslims and natives. They even say East Asians should be prioritised. Isn’t Japan lucky to have such a source of immigrants so close in race, culture and language right next door?”
“The Asians they get are relatively elite. We’d just get the ones who can’t get into the US or Europe but don’t want to live in their own country, and who hate Japan to boot.”
“The Japanese character just isn’t suited to immigration. Don’t put us together with immigrant nations like the US or Australia, or European nations used to historic migrations and other races!”
“Japan doesn’t need people who don’t want to improve their own country.”
“Stop discriminating against foreigners, net-uyo. You have no morals at all, do you?”
“Foreigners do nothing but harm! Especially Koreans, they should all die!”
“Let’s just accept ruination by allowing our population to decline!”
“Would you like a Chinese family to move in next door to you?”
“Just look at America! The Mexicans aren’t satisfied just doing all the horrible jobs, they study and improve themselves so they can steal the jobs of the existing Americans! Japan will end up like this!”
“How about we let in only Eastern European girls under 14?”
Unfortunately for them, immigration seems like the only solution to boost their economy again because of the low birthrate. Low birthrate means low population which means low economic activity. Lower economic activity can lead to less and less anime being produced. So sorry otaku, gotta fap to stick figures now.
Not only low birthrate but labor as well. The Japanese have this pipe dream of somehow making an army of robots to replace the foreign labor but they can't even engineer a robot that can walk up a flight of stairs.
They're living in a fantasy world.
Foreigners make up their blue collar labor force, their nurses, & increasingly---their programmers, doctors & engineers.
That kinda sounds like what I see here in America...
Yeah, but at least our productive immigrants become citizens. Then they have families of smart people. There are problem immigrants but they tend to be the illegals. All the legal ones are pretty smart and able & only a small number of them return to their countries after they get educated.
The Japanese OTOH are just banking on the fantasy that their high quality foreign workforce will be there forever. Things could change overnight. They could all leave for somewhere else & Japan would be left with an aging population & no one to take care of them. The hikkis & otakus sure as hell won't.
@13:35 I just checked up on your black african statistics in Japan and guess what?
You are utterly full of shit.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethnic_issues_in_Japan
They could follow the British system were you have the notorious Citizen Exams to segregate useful from trash... besides both are island nations.
@13:35 You're making a false assumption that Japanese immigration policiy would automatically let everyone in, regardless of nationality.
Who says they can't be selective just like everyone else? Just because they let in Asians doesn't mean they'd be compelled to let in high-risk Nigerians. Why would it?
"what a load of shite, they have the nigerians in droves, 67% of the foreign scumf**k population is BLACK, some of the worst trash on the earth...
the robbery/rape/scams/murders that the 419'rs are responsible for is even worse than ALL the other im'maggot'grants combined..."
Once again, take all the crime combined from those groups & it's still dwarfed by the volume of ETHNIC JAPANESE CRIME. Japanese crime is actually underreported because in some regions Yakuza membership is not listed as a crime!
Go climb back into your little black van you xenophobic little turd. That is if you're even Japanese at all. For all we know you could just be some stupid weeabo that wishes they were Japanese,lol.
@14:06 As does Japan. The crime rate among native Japanese is still much higher than immigrant groups. The productivity level of their immigrants is equal with Japanese of equivelant economic class & last time I checked, there weren't a whole lot of them demanding Sharia Law.
Quite honestly, the Japanese have no criminal equivelant to America's illegals nor any analog of Muslim Fundamantalist enclaves in Europe.
The Chinese & Koreans are racially & culturally the closest thing to the Japanese themselves.
@17:16
That's because America's got a sound immigration system that keeps the "useful" people in, exactly what Japan lacks. Also even with all the legislation, the US's still got hordes of doorstep parasites and criminals. Honestly free immigration just doesn't work for a lot of countries.
what a load of shite, they have the nigerians in droves, 67% of the foreign scumf**k population is BLACK, some of the worst trash on the earth...
the robbery/rape/scams/murders that the 419'rs are responsible for is even worse than ALL the other im'maggot'grants combined...
There's noway foreginers can become an doctor or a nurse in Japan, so your comment is fail already.
@18:08 He may be slightly off about the nurses & doctors, but he's spot on about the rest of it. The Japanese are burning their bridges in the long run.
And anyway---do you realize how grossly understaffed hospitals are in Japan? It's absurd when there is a vast source of qualified nurses & doctors in the rest of Asia just waiting to be tapped. In the U.S. they make up a huge portion of hospital staff & they are absolutely top notch in their qualifications & professionalism.
It's no wonder the Japanese public has fallen prey to medical quackery on a vast scale. The average Japanese believes that BLOOD TYPE determines personality--WTF??!!
His comment is not fail. If anything is fail, it's your infantile grasp of the situation. And Japan's rigid culture of xenophobic denial.
Don't worry, because foreign labor does exist, even though it's not always mentioned (if it ever does) in the press.
Brazilians always roaming around Japan as a workforce (like how Mexicans are to America) has been a thing for probably decades. And nobody says it a loud, but there's a huge number of Chinese and Korean and Vietnamese and Filipino workers. To the ignorant part of Japan (or at least those who want to cover the truth), at least they can pass them off as 'Japanese'. It's a really strange kind of xenophobia that only having migrant workers can bring. If they were more legalized and more 'proudly' foreigners in Japan, that'd be best, but they always seem to hide away foreigners..
Also, because of the nuclear disaster in March 2011, now they're trying to shut down all nuclear reactors. Which means they're using oil to make electricity. And I hear that Japan has finally went into a nation wide deficit because they have to pay so much for oil for electricity (nuclear reactors were apparently a gigantic boost towards more self reliable Japan).
At this point, Japan will not be self sufficient. And it's a shame, because any kind of civil rights movement will have to be hurried or complicated by all the economic troubles ahead.
^ and yet the rest of the world calls us "Americans"
America is a CONTINENT. the word "America" was first used to describe the new lands of the Western Hemisphere in the year 15xx. 1777 was first used the name United States of America, which meant the country(United States) belongs to the American continent rather than England.
go learn some more about your country instead of just learning about wars and killings!
>>The Japanese have this pipe dream of somehow making an army of robots to replace the foreign labor but they can't even engineer a robot that can walk up a flight of stairs.
Maybe they just don't want to be the minority on own country, do they?
Maybe they don't want to end like the american indians or brazilian indians.
>>Maybe they just don't want to be the minority on own country, do they? Maybe they don't want to end like the american indians or brazilian indians.
That's an extreme scenario that is not indicated by today's numbers. And anyway, look at the Japanes racial composition to begin with: They are genetically Korean, Chinese & Ainu. (Ainus are basically SEAsians.) Today's immigrants would just make the Japanese be more of what they are!
Culture-wise---as long as the Japanese continue with NO bilingual policy anywhere in their country this will force all immigrants to learn Japanese, like it does today. A 2nd generation child of immigrants who is racially similar to ethnic Japanese & who ONLY speaks Japanese?
I don't see what the problem is.
anon 14:07-> I never said they couldn't speak the language of the country they live dumbass, i said they PREFER speaking their language. Arabs are an extreme example it's true, but the facts: they speak english in england, french in france etc... but still speak arabic all the time, are proud to be muslims and often don't even want to belong to their own country.
Asians are better immigrants than muslims and blacks it's true, but Chinese and Korean hate Japan and are usually stupidly proud like hell to be korean/chinese.
If there's enough of them, it's obvious that they will demand more to the japanese governement, i can understand why japanese don't want them if they want to rule their own country. Every group have their demands when there's enough of them.
@17:38 "Chinese and Korean hate Japan and are usually stupidly proud like hell to be korean/chinese."
Given the generations of being discriminated as 2nd class citizens---a lot of which is still current----what do you expect? I'll tell you what I'd expect---a slew of terrorist bombings but that hasn't happened in all this time, has it? The Koreans & Chinese aren't even asking for multi-lingual public facilities, which are UBIQUITOUS in America & Europe. The Japanese don't know how good they have it. But everyone knows how screwed their labor prospects are if they don't increase immigration....
"If there's enough of them, it's obvious that they will demand more to the japanese governement"
You mean like less discrimination? How awful.
"stupidly proud like hell to be korean/chinese"
So much so that many of them adopt Japanese names.
You don't see a problem because you're not from countries like mine.
I'm from a land swimming in immigrants & I can tell you that Asians assimilate RAPIDLY.
Can you point toward a single 2nd gen. Korean or Chinese community in Japan that can't speak Japanese fluently? NO YOU CAN'T BECAUSE YOU'RE FULL OF SHIT.
I'm from a land swimming in immigrants & I can tell you that Asians assimilate RAPIDLY.
Can you point toward a single 2nd gen. Korean or Chinese community in Japan that can't speak Japanese fluently? NO YOU CAN'T BECAUSE YOU'RE FULL OF SHIT.
You're just a naive dumbass who want to lecture people without knowing anything, they said the same thing as you here 20 years ago, so funny to read that now elsewhere!
Actually Honda engineered a robot that could walk up and downstairs... I watched the demo of it live.
Yes, Big Dog is a real interesting development in robotics. =)
That was a prearranged walk. If someone had moved the robot a centimeter back it would've fallen halfway through the climb.
The Americans beat the Japanese in stair-walking robots. In fact, they went so far ahead they have developed a second version of an all terrain robot. Yes, you heard me right, all-terrain. It could climb hills, go up stairs, walk on rocky terrain, all the while, carrying heavy goods, and it refuses to fall down when kicked and shoved.
'Lower economic activity can lead to less and less anime being produced.'
Yeah, because Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese artists can't possibly draw anime frames. That would be impossibru.
in germany we (and i myself) welcome japanese as much as koreans, vietnamese or chinese.
They are all hard workers - they do not commit crime at all, they are not noisy and violent! (Of Course there are some exceptions)
I dont mind if they do not wish to adapt to western lifestyle, as long as they dont cause disturbance!
It sad that i cant say these for Russians & Muslims.
They're violent, disturbing and force their culture into our country ... and for a democratic, women friendly country: This culture opposes with our laws most of the times.
I dont mind them not speaking our language as long as they dont prove "useful".
This is all a "give and take" and we should make the best out of it!
Race doesnt matter!!!! Do ~never~ forfce your culture on others, because u dont wont it to happen vice versa!
korean criminal rate for another country
NO1 in Japan 4683affairs 51%(total)
No2 in China 1759affairs
No3 in USA 626affairs
No4 in Thailand 283affairs
see?they only crime in Japan
thats why Korean is heted by Japanese
"Japanese hate Koreans just because they're Koreans."
Might aswell add the Chinese and the Brazilians on their hate list too. Japan's probably the only country where East Asian foreigners change their names purposely and willingly to Japanese because they know how racist Japanese are.
1. Koreans commited 51% of IMMIGRANT crime,(4683) which is absolutely dwarfed by 2002 JAPANESE crime statistics of--546,934!! (Imagine what the Japanese crime stats are TODAY AFTER 10 YRS. OF RECESSION.I'm sure it's increased. ) Also, half of all Korean & immigrant "crime" is VISA OVERSTAY.
There's more Korean crime than in other countries because there's more Koreans, dummy. And that's still ONE HUNDRED TIMES LOWER than Japanese crime, LAAWWL.
Japanese hate Koreans just because they're Koreans. What's hillarious is that Japan's royal family is part Korean BWAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
the japanese women that like you are sluts. gtfo of japan.
It's so true. I'm a white guy from south america, and I never had any problems with anyone from Japan (actually, I have several good friends there), but most of my "asian" brazilian friends (grandson's from japanese people that came to Brazil during the WWII), most of them have had several issues with japanese people.
I mean, they have more prejudice against asians from overseas than with white people from overseas (like me, for example). - Actually, I even have some friend from Japan that wants to have a kid with me (ir's some insane idea), but she told me that want a half-white half-asian kid, and that she can not handle japanese men.
Oh well, I don't really know the reason (maybe it's because japanese men do not respect women), anyways, that is what I know for sure: Japanese girls love me! (At least, some of the ones that I know).
They seen to be really friendly, and enjoy to get close... But those ones are women, not men... I don't know all that much about japanese men (besides the fact that most of them have small penis).
Oh well, maybe that is the reason of their rage... XD
So, if you say so, then most of the single women in Japan are sluts? I don't think so. They just don't like japanese men, and that is the reason that now japanese men blame the immigrants. They (I mean, we) are taking the japanese women from them!
But they should blame theirselves. They do prefer 2D women instead of real girls, so no one can complain if nowadays they do prefer to have babies with white people.
*sigh* fap fap fap fap... yeah... not working
Immigration solves the population growth rate, but it's not the population you care about that's growing. Look at Europe, will be half Turkish and Arabic in 30 years and what for? There's Turkey and Morocco already.
In UK they let country's doors open to everyone over 50 years ago.
The result? A happy multi-racial multi-cultural utopia? No!
Now it is against the law to hire British rather than immigrant.
Now muslims gang rape and pimp white children, and media hide it.
Now anyone who says "asylum" can get money from government and live in mansion and never work.
Many UK cities are no longer British, some parts of London are over 90% non British. Purged from their own capital city without a fight.
Last year the UK riots in the summer were started by blacks in London. They attacked shops and stole things because a black drug dealer got shot. Riots spread to other cities because police stood still and did nothing.
People are no longer treated equal by the law. Criminals are given superiority over normal citizens.
The UK census has been cancelled because they already know the British will be near extinct by next century.
Many of the 'leaders' are born from foreigners, ignore what people need, and take bribes from UN and EU to be traitors.
Rest of Anglosphere and West Europe going down toilet too. Just different stage of corruption. None of them safe.
If you love Japan, keep borders closed! Don't follow UK into death.
Oh the ignorance, hypocrisy and fallacies you white nationalists so enjoy. Funny how you guys love to avoid details about the shit we've done to ourselves and others.
Guess education and academics sure are lacking for you guys. Or are you guys inherentely lacking in cognitive abilities? It's no wonder why radical nationalists and racists are associated with those with mental illnesses. You can't help but be stupid.
Sad but true... Multi-culturalism CAN work but it really depends of what cultures you include and how you handle immigrants.
@22:39 No one will follow Britain or Europe into death because no one on Earth is stupid enough to let a bunch of angry, terrorist-prone Muslim Fundamentalists into their country.
Japan's situation is NOTHING like Europe.
Grow a God-damned fucking BRAIN AND PROCESS THAT FACT.
That's a load of cock and bull! Learn the context of the situation before you open your mouth.
I have never heard of a Muslim raping and pimping children in the UK. I wouldn't be surprised if it happened just as much as I'm not surprised a white woman down the road did it a few months ago. People can be bastards it doesn't matter their race or religion and it doesn't make all of them bastards.
The riots started as peaceful protests which got out of hand when a bunch of gangs decided to cause trouble. These gangs were black AND white.
Britain is multi-ethnic, multi-religious. Muslims make up less then 5% of the population and the one's I know are all really nice people. Don't write off an entire group of people based on assumptions made from the actions of the few.
@ Anon 03:40, to quote a certain ralph: me fail english, that unpossible! why would blind 'racists' be any less educated than their equally blind opposites? heard the meme of anti racist equal anti white before? africa for africans, asia for asians, white lands for everyone? maybe respond to raised issues rather than just calling people you don't like stupid. both sides done some good, both sides done some bad, hiding current problems under carpet wont make them go away. bet you change your tune when the troubles reach your friends, your family, your children. i hope your chickens get roosted soon.
All Anti-Japanese-Immigration arguments citing the Arabs are FLAWED TO BEGIN WITH. Muslim Fundamentalists CANNOT be compared with Chinese, Korean & SEAsian workers.
They can't.
When was the last time a Chinese group demanded Sharia law? How about a Korean or SEAsian terrorist cell? Are Japanese schools being terrorized by gangs of immigrants? It doesn't happen because they're nothing like the Arabs or Somalis. Ethnic Japanese STILL comprise most of Japan's criminals. Yes, that's absolutely correct.
Asian immigrants =/= Arab/Africans.
You people are going around in circles for no good reason.
@ anon 18:16
re reasons to trust muslims with your children: http://www.atangledweb.org/?p=28858
re bastards from everywhere: we agree on something haha
re peacefully protesting gangs: http://www.guardian.co.uk/uk/2011/oct/24/riots-analysis-gangs-no-pivotal-role
re multi ethnic groups: true! opportunists exist everywhere. get rid of criminals, irrespective of ethnicity, that'd be equality wouldn't it?
re five percent: only one in twenty not and already overly noticeable, http://heavenawaits.wordpress.com/muslim-behavior-with-population-increase/
re the nice ones: great for you and them. what about the not nice ones? or the ones pretending to be nice to your face but spitting on your name behind your back?
re actions of the few: globally we see its not the actions of just a few. sadly stereotypes are part fact and part fiction.
no need arabs and black in EUROPE!
Better said no to uneducated Muslims!
... What is there to say? The people blame foreigners for them being jobless are... Losers!
these percentages are never accurate, most Japanese people just don't care as much as they're making it seem online
Well for one thing, those blaming immigrants for "stealing jobs" are usually the less educated, academic and intellectual with no redeeming features to offer to the economoy anyway, a complete lost cause. The irony is that most of these people don't even want to work in general or they have a snobby attitude to work because it's "beneath them" to work. Especially jobs regarding manual labour or getting dirty.
It's funny, "stealing jobs" feels identical to the complaint about unsold gouges in MMO auction houses.
Protip: That low-tier item/job isn't worth much, expect undercuts if you pretend it is.
The problem is the standers are very high in the Japanese Job market.They don't want Japanese with criminal records or someone who flunk High School to work in the buisness world.