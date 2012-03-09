“85% of Japanese” Oppose Immigration

Japanese opposition to letting droves of filthy barbarians into their great nation appears to be as high as ever – a recent survey suggests as many as 85% are not convinced as to the necessity of letting them live in Japan, and nearly half are dead against the idea.

According to the “J-CAST Company Watch” survey results, 48.5% of respondents expressed “firm opposition” to immigration to Japan.

A further 19.3% “do not really want to let them in” and another 16.8% “might consider it if unavoidable.”

Only a tiny 14.4% “wholeheartedly endorsed” letting in the noisome barbarians.

“Pitifully xenophobic” does not begin to describe the character of the vast majority of responses to these results on that most unintentionally caricaturedly Japanese of institutions, 2ch:

“Right! Japan for the Japanese!”

“Chase out all the illegal parasites already in the country!”

“You can make money by shopping illegals to Immigration with a single phone call! We should all report local illegal foreigners!”

[This poster links to the Japanese government’s infamous “shop a gaijin” site, along with some (probably fallacious) threads in which anonymous 2ch users brag of “making ¥400,000 in bounties thanks to reporting my Chinese neighbours” and “I reported an illegal once a week and made foreigners disappear from my town in half a year!”]

“Let them in, as long as they are limited to white Europeans and Americans.”

“Don’t underestimate those whites!!”

“Even if you let in the whites, you get all kinds of CIA and mafia types. The only people who like foreigners are the sluts who hang around US bases and the American pets who support the TPP.”

“Limit it to Euro-American whites. Let’s make the Japanese into whites!

“We won’t get any decent immigrants, just a bunch of filthy Chinks and Koreans. Do you want millions of these parasites?”

“No immigrants of any quality will come. Just poor and useless people. There are enough poor and useless Japanese like us already. They’ll only cause more social problems.”

“People who discard their countries for money aren’t going to be any use to us. When things get difficult in Japan they’ll just take their money are run, causing us even more trouble.”

“Of course! If this was a real survey, it would be 100% dead against. People who approve of immigrants should try taking one into their homes!”

“Even for J-CAST, 48% shows it has come down a lot. It would have been 70% before.”

“So it’s just a trashy survey of net-uyo?”

“If you phrase these questions as approve or disapprove, of course you get these results. The real question is how Japan is expected to arrest the decline caused by a shrinking population, fewer children, and a smaller labour force.”

“I’ll accept these results if they limited the question to ‘hot white girls’ only.”

“Nothing but fools. They are so arrogant to think they will all just come when wanted like that.”

“The EU already concluded immigration failed.”

“And to think we Japs were originally a bunch of immigrants ourselves…”

“Don’t be obtuse. When we talk of immigration, we are assuming Chinese and Korean immigration. It’s no wonder anyone would reject these evil-natured criminals.”

“Japanese never call themselves ‘Japs’ – go back home!”

“There are no countries which let in immigrants which maintain good public order! Japan is already letting in foreigners!”

“What about Singapore? We could learn from them – they seem to have a successful immigration policy.”

“What success!? They were just a bunch of servants to begin with!”

“Weren’t 75% of our immigrants are Koreans and Chinese? We don’t need any of them.”

“There is no merit to letting in immigrants.”

“Even with the current system, engineers, scientists and artists can all come. Just letting them in to make up the numbers will only increase the number of poor people.”

“We should just let them in as slaves, and work them hard! If they have kids, throw them out. If you can’t manage this ruthless policy, it’s better not to do it at all.”

“Letting in scores of idiot foreigners is a recipe for disaster. It’s a big mistake to think you can just use people cheaply as suits you. If exploited, they will revolt!”

“Just limit it to young people and stop them importing all their relatives.”

“We need to chase out all the Koreans!”

“A working foreigner contributes vastly more than a non-working Japanese.”

“Japan is so clean and free of crime because we keep all the foreigners out. Letting them in will destroy our beautiful Japan!”

“Japan is just going to end up like that if we don’t let anyone in, in any case…”

“Creepy people who defend immigration are either Koreans or freaks who are OK selling themselves into bondage.”

“The failure of US and European immigration was because they let in all the Muslims and natives. They even say East Asians should be prioritised. Isn’t Japan lucky to have such a source of immigrants so close in race, culture and language right next door?”

“The Asians they get are relatively elite. We’d just get the ones who can’t get into the US or Europe but don’t want to live in their own country, and who hate Japan to boot.”

“The Japanese character just isn’t suited to immigration. Don’t put us together with immigrant nations like the US or Australia, or European nations used to historic migrations and other races!”

“Japan doesn’t need people who don’t want to improve their own country.”

“Stop discriminating against foreigners, net-uyo. You have no morals at all, do you?”

“Foreigners do nothing but harm! Especially Koreans, they should all die!”

“Let’s just accept ruination by allowing our population to decline!”

“Would you like a Chinese family to move in next door to you?”

“Just look at America! The Mexicans aren’t satisfied just doing all the horrible jobs, they study and improve themselves so they can steal the jobs of the existing Americans! Japan will end up like this!”

“How about we let in only Eastern European girls under 14?”