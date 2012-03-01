Tea Time with Lenfried…
Ero-cosplay legend Lenfried has discovered a very novel way indeed of pouring what it must be hoped against all the evidence is tea for her master – although it is not hard to imagine many of her fans will not be bothered either way.
she must be Bear Grylls daughter O:
Oh God
best comment ever! i laughed oh so much at that points to you!
Must be dehydrated or something.
Wow, that was my first thought as well.
i'm not sure if i'm more worried that that was your first thought or that i didn't even think it...
Aye, It was sexy at first, but this color is pretty disturbing, I hope its fake or she starts drinking more water
There are tea leaves in the bottom of the cup. That's the cause of the color.
^
i saw the "tea" stratified
I'll have a cup please!
I prefer to drink from the source!
I'll DRINK to that!
My penis don't grow anymore...
agreed not my cup of tea.
Hmmm.... it looks like the water in instant ramen, after you add the "Chicken Flavor" packet.
Perhaps in this case, that would be "Chikan Flavor".
I see what you did there...
I disagree what she did there.
I see what she did there too.
ULTRA GAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY
What is the gay part?
What, you never drank from a woman urinating?
never crossed my mind!
Not my cup of tea, so to speak.
I really hope she is holding a teapot behind her.
Then don't ruin it for the rest of us :P We're just more perverted XD
With what her other pair of arms?
Why? Why would anyone in their right mind be aroused by piss? Is it simply an obsession with everything related to vaginas? I could understand arouse from vaginal fluids, but *news flash* urine doesn't come out vaginas.
Seriously I demand an explanation, even an idiotic one.
Im normally aroused by piss and other types of waterwork play, but with that color... She might be sick if its real
She needs to drink more fluids.
Tea leaves in the bottom of the tea cup. Look at the color of her stream, it's not nearly the color in the cup.
@anon 14:465: Oh wheeeeeeeee!!!! You're AROUSED, TOO?! BY PEE-PEEEEEEEEEEEEE?!!!!
SO GLAD TO HAVE FINALLY MET A SYMPATHETIC SOUL!!!!
YES---LET'S YOU AND I FROLLIC THE NIGHT AWAY IN A SHOWER OF HUMAN PISS RAINING DOWN UPON OUR NAUGHTY SELVES!!!!
AND WHEN WE'VE BEEN ALL TOO NAUGHTY....LET US BE THOROUGHLY PUNISHED WITH A GOOD ROUND OF FORCED PISS-CHUGGING FOR GOOD MEASURE!!!
BOTTOMS UP, MATE!
How can you say you love her if you wouldn't drink her piss?
by being sane...
How can you say you love her if you're sane?
The birth canal is not the be all and end all of a female (or attraction to thereof).
Emotionally speaking, there's the matter of the intimacy necessary. It's a more embarrassing action for a woman to produce and offer you that fluid than to sleep with you, thus it's a more exciting experience for the recipient. (There's also the novelty value.)
Physically speaking, kissing is a good example of something which is in theory relatively the same for males and females, but is thought of completely differently depending on whether a hetero male's partner is male or female. For a more crude example, there's the defecation hole, with people enthusiastic if with a female and not if with a male.
Incidentally, I don't share these fetishes, but I have a different basket/bundle of fetishes which deviate from vanilla intercourse.
Granted, though I have no interest in the ingestion of urine, I am capable of holding interest in a person's self-consciousness at excreting such _while knowing_ someone is watching. (Or it could alternatively be after the fact... hmm.)
Back to the core point: it's not the chemical composition of the substance itself, but rather who/what it came from. The same for (androgynous) worn clothes. --Ah, I think Hen Zemi had a section on this, how the masters of this form of arousal could become aroused just by passing through a volume of air that a female had stood in or walked through; a less extreme version was being aroused by body heat left by a female (on a couch for instance), but not that left by a male.
Ahh, the breadth and depth of Eros...
i'm aroused by everything len-chan done
she is so naughty and that what make her hot
i will drink her pee if i have to
btw aroused by pee still lot better than aroused by the brownish thing that aroused hittler.
yup herr fuhrer can only reach orgsme by observing his patner pee and defacate, so aroused by pee is normal.
no anon, not having a sexual fetish is not normal. and vanilla is a fetish.
and Godwin's law ftw to 15:29
Anon 15:29 - Do you seriously think Hitler was "normal"?!
You have chosen a bad role model.
> No Anon, getting hard cause of a girl pissing > is not normal lol.
Oh, come on! With all these guys here fapping on little girls and such, you're talking about what's "normal" and not..? Are you kidding me? xD
No Anon, getting hard cause of a girl pissing is not normal lol.
It's hot because it signifies domination. After all, only someone who is oppressed would drink pee.
who could have thought you can learn so much about a girl just by watching her piss.
I really liked Lenfried and ally but her antics lately have been putting me off.
Agreed she's starting to get really weird in a bad way.
Pee has lately been a theme in her shoots. I am not a fan of pee.
>although it is not hard to imagine many of her fans will not be bothered either way.
And you called yourself a fan? Shame on you.
Needs more liquid in her diet...
Dafuq did I just scroll...
don't go chasing waterfalls... if you know what I mean
Nasty...
Stick with the regular naughty exposures, I say. For all we know, she could be doing scat pictures next.
poor sakuya defiled by this 3d thing
Yeah the whole pissing thing... yeah... no thanks.
Haters be hatin'.