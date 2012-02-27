Abandoned Japan
Japanese lovers of desolate and abandoned places have once again sought out the most forlorn and forsaken ruins amidst city and country that the land of the rising sun can offer.
Those interested in seeing more of the ruins of Japan’s cheeky knock-off of Disneyland can do so here.
spot the mononoke hime forest spirit.
Wait... but seriously, don't pics 86 to 106 remind you of Hoshi o Ou Kodomo? The resemblance to me is extremely striking.
pedopanda ready to pounce on lost loli
Lovely places to sleep in. Except dreamland, too lively still.
he seems to fit, no?
It's really well done.
Killer Panda is preying for your flesh, blood, and scream..
One of pedobear friends.
Thanks to the assholes at TEPCO there will be no shortage of ghost towns in the Fukushima area for the next 100 years or so. Really sad.
Thanks for the pics Sankaku!
sadly no one wants cancer enough to send some updated pics of the area -.-
Sad how a lot of these places ended up abandoned.
Fatal Frame.
Indeed, I was thinking the same thing.
Holy yes that was the first thing that came to mind but after thinking about it as long as she is hot I do the ghost in one of those places just as long as its not some creepy little girl like in F.E.A.R.
all i see is free houses and stuff for me 2 take =)
Same here I'd like to visit some of these places with my truck.
No kidding. I used to hang out with a couple guys that would go to abandoned parts of Detroit and collect materials. We made a lot of money from taking in rotted metals to recycling centers, building stuff from the sturdy materials, and repairing antiquated electronics (like old arcade machines) for collectors.
oh my!! YOU ARE MY GOD!!!:D
Is it bad that I like abandoned Japan areas?
No. These abandoned areas in Japan articles always intrigue me as well.
The first few look like Dear Esther places.
Is there any way to save all the pictures at once?
Doing it manually is so much work...
GetRight -> Browser (Ctrl+B) -> Enter URL to this page -> Scroll down to images named like "abandoned-japan-001.jpg" -> Download
getright really? welcome back to win98 buddy...
just use firefox
tools>page properties>click on media icon>select all images you want>click save as...>choose your destination folder and enjoy it
Download a firefox program called DownThemAll, then set it download all image files. It's reasonably intuitive so you should be able to think up a way to do it. Or you can use WinHTTrack but if you're not careful with that one you could end up downloading all of Sancom.
Last pic: Hakurei Shrine...
imagine the grudge comming down the stairs in pic 41
I have the weirdest boner.
exact same thought xD
Reimu's gonna be pissed off when she sees that
Quick! Throw some coins and make a donation.
oh really?
A Photographers playground...
An abandon DDR machine? I'll take it^^
I hate America. If we were ever found near cool places like this, we would be trespassing and be told to leave...fuck it, moving to Japan.
lurk more
FULL OF WIN!
many thanks for the share!
That DDR machine could use some love.
this should never happen to a DDR arcade version game
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/safe-misc-xii/abandoned-japan-194.jpg
abandoned japan property? more like SUMMER HOME FOR JAPANESE FANBOYS!
Never get tired of photos like these. I always find myself stunned by how and why such abandonment occurs. At one time a huge amount of money and sweat was put into some of these structures and it seems such a shame to have them neglected as they are.
Why do Japan have all these abandoned places anyways?
Changes in economics. People had to leave in order to go where the good jobs and money was easier to get.
So whole towns just get completely desolated? That's kind of creepy.
Sankaku Complex: A Word is worth over a hundred images
So many abandoned areas. Give this world a good century or two and I bet a majority of areas, especially those that people live in, will also be abandoned. Scary.
Those place are scary ... especially that Deadman Wonderland
yeah but… what’s the story behind these?
Neat.
Fragile Dreams: The Live Action.
Coming up soon.
can i buy this place real Q: how much y'all thinking