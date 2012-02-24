Mayo Chiki! Uncensored Sex Anime
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Feb 24, 2012 20:07 JST
- Tags: Blu-ray, Censorship, DVD Extras, Mayo Chiki, Oppai, Oshiri
The much awaited Blu-ray quality edition of Mayo Chiki! arrives, finally offering hungry fans a glimpse of Konoe’s sex scene in all its gloriously uncensored detail.
If this isn’t long enough, too bad – although there is also this if not:
It was when he was fantasizing about it. This same post was made when it first came out and had the censors with the same misleading title.
I reacted the same way: "Wait, I don't recall that!"
same, when and what episode was this supposed to be?
Unaired or an entire section of one episode removed from the original broadcast?
It's Yosuga no Sora all over again
You act like that's a bad thing.
Is this episode out on BD?
I'm new here... do people actually buy these just for 10seconds of uncensored nudity? Just finished watching the series couple days ago, didn't even realize that part was intentionally censored until this article.
Now this is what br and dvd specials are suppose to be.
Hold up, didn't we get a blue ray edition months ago? Or were those just snap-shots?
Those were from Episodes 1 to 10, now they released 11 to 12.
where the hell can i watch this
Not out yet. only volume 5 is out on the torrent sites. I guess Leon bought the blu-ray himself for the screens?
In Japan or your bedroom, after importing the ($100+, as it seems to be going, these days) BR version.
Probably everywhere where you have some screen a device that plays media and the media files themselves. Searching google for "mayo chiki bd" should yield some favorable results if you don't have the media files.
Heh I had a feeling these 2 would get together but wasn't expecting a sex scene to be released. I'll have to get my hands on it somehow cuz she is hot XD
Ya know, normally I'd complain about this being no different from an H-Anime, but this is a lot higher quality and doesn't have that pesky mosaic filter basically hiding the blandly drawn pussies anyway.
Better Voice Actress. Better animation. Better shaped body and tits (I like em big, but beach ball tits are pointless). And the sex scene is more "loving" than in Ero.
You obviously haven't seen enough hentai! But still, the quality of this seems quite good...
I'm going to have to agree with the other two anon here and spread the good news: The dark age of hentai is finally over.
For over 15 years, some of us had to put up with low funded, shitty animation hentai. But the new hentai titles that have been coming out recently are on par with regular anime within the last 5 years. If it's in 16:9 ratio (like 720p), it's a pretty good chance that the animation is going to be good.
Current favorite is 'Oni Chichi', check that out. I'm sure there's more good ones.
Oni Chichi is quite good for sure, I just wish there would be an uncensored version :(
It didn't happen.. It was more of a fantasizing type thing lol
