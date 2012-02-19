Gallup polls show Americans to be more favourably inclined to Japan than ever, with no less than 83% reporting favourable opinions of the former “yellow peril,” with only Germany and America’s 3 colonies liked more – a result which has some Japanese scratching their heads.

The top 5 nations viewed favourably by random Americans, as surveyed by king of polls Gallup:

1. Canada – 96% 2. Australia – 93% 3. UK – 90% 4. Germany – 86% 5. Japan – 83%

Gallup comments that these are the highest results for Japan, Canada, Australia and Germany that it has ever recorded.

Other results of note were Russia with 50%, China with 41%, and unsurprisingly enough, President Romney’s target-to-be Iran with 11%.

The complete results:

That Americans favour nations which are for all intents and purposes culturally and linguistically identical to themselves is no surprise, but their affection for former enemy nations which don’t have the human decency to speak English or even be white is garnering much surprise amongst Japanese: