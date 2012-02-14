Gaisensha at Kashihara Shrine: “Itasha for Crazy Nationalists”
The auto-vehicular event of the year for Japan’s flag rubbing nationalists has brought all manner of “gaisensha” – propaganda trucks, usually of the “uyoku” or right wing variety – out into the open for the annual “National Foundation Day” rite.
The trucks gather every year on the 11th of February at the Kashihara Shrine in Nara prefecture to show off their vehicles to other emperor worshipping maniacs, though their attendance is ostensibly to celebrate an obscure Shinto rite with some elderly folk with nothing better to do.
Fortunately, some suspiciously knowledgeable photographers were in attendance to document the spectacle for those unfortunate enough to have missed this fascinating celebration of noise pollution masquerading as political speech:
Although the classic use of such vehicles is for loudly spewing ultra-nationalist propaganda at hapless bystanders, as with most such things in Japan, there may be an ulterior motive – owners of vehicles classified as “special use automobiles” (including propaganda trucks) can apparently dodge most vehicle taxes by the simple expedient of mounting various speakers and microphones on their vehicle.
I see black cars adorned with stuff and I immediately think of mafia/yakuza/whatever.
You're not far off. They're nothing but thugs and fear-mongers.
I heard rumors that since political groups have some additional levels of protection from investigations, that yakuza just go around with that guise while doing business pretty much in the open.
Comments posted here including yours are right in thinking that these right wingers are in fact yakuzas in disguise or are at least people with some kind of connections to them, but why is that the article itself or any of your comments don't mention the fact that most of these right wingers are Korean or Chinese nationals who keep living in Japan and do not go back to their countries of origin? Seemingly their mission in Japan is to demonstrate to the uninformed public of Japan and neighboring countries that Japan still has this kinda extreme nationalists, while in fact, there aren't any Japanese nationals who are this extreme as of today.
If you're familiar with the fact that right wingers there who get arrested by police for trespassing or intimidation always bear Korean or Chinese names and nationalities. Well Koreans, 4 out of 5 times. The rest are Chinese. Go see for yourself with a few web searches, this kinda stuff isn't so difficult to find out on the web.
Yep, they're hired for many campaign, yelling politics shit in street for money.
It's a legal job, at least.
Except the Yakuza drive around in white cars with black windows....
At least the Yakuza have style. A lot of these guys are societal rejects and nutjobs.
Yeah it's actually always amazing to see these folks keep pouring so much of their energy into this kinda crafting on their cars and drive all the way to these shrines from far places. But, just like I posted above, these so-called extremists are in fact Koreans and Chinese who are paid by their ethnic social groups to do these things... These special vehicles are their life's works!! They got nothing better to do in Japan!
A Mercedes and a Hummer, such nationalistic behavior.
pfft, that's just a Chevy Suburban with a different skin. That POS can't even survive Jeep trails without the transmission dying. It's no Hummer.
You mean Humvee. hummer H1 is a Humvee with doors.
>Japanese hardcore nationalists
>Driving foreign cars (I see Jeeps and Chevys)
Can't forget the hummer either... That one stuck out to me pretty hard.
Yeah Hummer with (probably) patriotic messages written all over was the best.
Chevrolet (many, many), Jeep, Hummer, Mercedes Benz, Buick, GMC.
They are Generation 0 itasha.
Do japanese nationalists not see the irony in driving hummers and chevrolet trucks?
Nah... if you know the fact that they bear only Korean or Chinese nationalities... then it's like:
>Korea
>China
>Irony
choose one.
I've been called an American nationalist by some. I drive a Subaru. Not because I'm a weeabo, but because of the bailout of GM and Chrysler by the U.S. government, which I objected to. (Fords are, well, Fords. I mean, come on, there are things one does not do.)
The point is, there may be over-riding reasons why the so-called Japanese nationalists use Hummers and Chevys so often. Maybe they get them cheap from U.S. military guys when they get transferred out or something. Maybe it's because they're built to drive on the "right" side of the road (which would be silly, true, but when has that ever stopped anyone?).
They are pussy wagons. They're called that because only a country full of pussies would allow them to exist.
Pussies they are. They are too afraid of those violent Koreans and Chinese disguising as ultranationalist Japanese that even the police can't drive them out of their pathetic occupation of driving these cars, or simply out of Japan itself.
I think its great! It's called Freedom of Speech, even if your an asshole.
Try it in the PRC and see what happens!
what, no translations of xenophobic propaganda?
Since this is a Japanese-related post, I have one thing to say....KOREANS!!!!
It's funny, because some right-wing nationalists claim that these vehicles are left-wing Koreans trying to make the right-wingers look bad.
Actually, now that I think of it, right-wingers often like to blame the left-wingers for things that make them look bad, and not just in Japan, either. Americans like to do it, too.
I've never understood why Japan doesn't ban those huge megaphone trucks as a public noise disturbance. I always thought that culturally Japan placed a huge emphasis on not drawing attention to yourself and bothering/inconveniencing society. Setting aside the politics altogether, why do they allow such loud and disruptive public demonstrations?
Nothing says patriotism like showing of propaganda with American-made cars like the Hummer and Chevolet.
Yup, that's the first thing i noticed as well.
What kind of Japanese nationalist drives Chevy and Hummer? LOL
Japan, the country where you have fear to like his own country because are affraid to be called ultra-nationalists.
Well this is an enought reason to start an revolution to break down the actual japan to build a new country.
The reason what don't do it is because the only another political option what they have is the communism/socialism.
They're called ultranationalist because they ARE ultranationalists. They tout racist rhetoric all the time.
If it quacks like a duck....
>Japan, the country where you have fear to
>like his own country because are afraid
>to be called ultra-nationalists.
Bro, be misguided not... That's exactly how those extremists are wanting you to think. Those ultranationalists are actually Koreans and Chinese who want the uninformed Japanese public to keep thinking that Japanese can't and shouldn't feel confident about their own nation...
Gooole some to see for yourself about this...
Some Japanese ultranationalist with Mercedes-Benz bus, Hummer and GM cars... LOL
I want a japanese nationalist car too! They looks fucking cool!
in case you don know, these people are not actually Japaneses ( though it sounds extremely odd). if youre interested in this issue, please gogle it.
Ah! there's at least one person here on Sancom who knows the real deal. :-)
Whats with all the old farts, where are the loli in cos-play out fits!
japanese equivalent of american redneck
The painting of the blue dragon is awesome !!!
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/cache/127582__468x_kashihara-shrine-propaganda-trucks-058.jpg
That armored propaganda bus....
Everytime I see one of these, I can only think of the HOTD orgy bus and that right-wing family
but that right-wing family was actually pretty good. unlike the dinosaurs who own these mobile trailers.
Imagine if someone had dropped a bunker buster on that area all of those vans.......such a missed opportunity