RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


Top 10 Anime Lolicon

to-aru-majutsu-no-index-accelerator-last-order-by-kazuga.jpg

Some anime characters just have “lolicon” written all over them, and anime fans are most certainly onto them if this list of the characters they have the gravest suspicions about is anything to go by.

The ranking:

1. Ippo Tsuko / Accelerator (To Aru Majutsu no Index)

2. Araragi Koyomi (Bakemonogatari)

3. Souta Takanashi （WORKING!!）

4. Hasegawa Subaru (Ro-Kyu-Bu!)

5. Kyubey (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

6. Kashiwazaki Sena (Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai)

7. Aogami Piasu (To Aru Majutsu no Index)

8. Nagatsuki Sanae (Shinryaku! Ikamusume)

9. Kimura Sensei (Azumanga Daioh)

10. Itaru Hashida (Steins;Gate)



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments