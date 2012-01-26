Top 10 Anime Lolicon
- Date: Jan 26, 2012 12:39 JST
- Tags: A Certain Magical Index, Bakemonogatari, Loli, Lolicon, Rankings, Working!!
Some anime characters just have “lolicon” written all over them, and anime fans are most certainly onto them if this list of the characters they have the gravest suspicions about is anything to go by.
1. Ippo Tsuko / Accelerator (To Aru Majutsu no Index)
2. Araragi Koyomi (Bakemonogatari)
3. Souta Takanashi （WORKING!!）
4. Hasegawa Subaru (Ro-Kyu-Bu!)
5. Kyubey (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)
6. Kashiwazaki Sena (Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai)
7. Aogami Piasu (To Aru Majutsu no Index)
8. Nagatsuki Sanae (Shinryaku! Ikamusume)
9. Kimura Sensei (Azumanga Daioh)
10. Itaru Hashida (Steins;Gate)
Where's the monk from Shiki?
That f**king idiot only deserves to be in a "top 10 anime idiots" if he ever appears in a top 10 list at all.
Holy shit that guy pissed me off so much.
Me too! He was such a douche =\
Wait.. since when did Accelerator have a legitimate name?
"One Way Road"
I recall reading that being one of his nickname.
一方通行 is the kanji reading for his name, it has katakana over it to pronounce it as Accelerator.
Hum...
Thx to explain.
Isn't that just an alternate reading for his name? They have a thing for that...
where the hell is kodomo no jikan?!
Kirino is technically an imoutocon so it is not an exact match.
the teacher idiot ;D
Oddly enough, even though KnJ is a lolicon anime, Aoki Daisuke, while certainly being somewhat lolicon, isn't really preferring that area, he's just caught in the midst of it flaunting it in his face on a daily basis.
Just look at how he swoons over Bo-in sensei.
On the other hand, this list is sorely lacking in Mifune from Soul Eater, and Soujiro form Lucky Star.
@theacceleratorquestion i wodnered about that too. as far as i know, all thats been revealed of accelerator's real name is the number of syllables in his last name...
@thek kodomonojikanpeople what are you talking about? the teacher is not a lolicon. he is just beeing loved by a loli.
No Kirino? BLASPHEMY!
Who from Kodomo no Jikan?
I'm pretty sure they write his name in katakana (see wikipedia). You can't read it in any other way.
They need a full name when attemped to arrest him for being lolicon
Naw, ironically, he gets arrested for talking to Misaka!
He got arrested for living together with her.
Maybe in the novel.
It means "one-way street", basically, and it's the direct transcription of the kanji used for "accelerator" - as with the series title, there's a kanji version (一方通行) and a katakana reading using an English word. The "index" part of the series title, for example is written as 禁書目録 (meaning "forbidden index"), but with the English word "index" in katakana as the reading.
Sorry, that should be "forbidden /book/ index". Typing fail.
The way the spell accelerator in kanji literly spells one way road, or ippo tsuko.
for someone so great he has such a funny name...
Not his real name.
Where the hell is Adam Blade?
No Adam Blade....epic fail list
Yeah....you'd at least think all the adult male characters from Kodomo no Jikan would be in the list somewhere.
I was expecting Adam Blade o.O
None of those characters are in the least bit "lolicon". The need to be truly interested in -little- girls, rather than just -young- girls.
His name is Aoki Daisuke.
Why should *all* the adult male characters in Kodomo no Jikan be listed? What about Oyajima-sensei? I don't think even the prudest of the hysterical pedo-haters would consider a 30-year-old woman like Shirai-sensei a loli.
(Though she does share one key sexual status trait with lolis...)
Damn Straight!!
after Yamada Nadeshiko he ain't
Agreed i mean what the hell kinda lolicon list is complete without Adam Blade.
Or Gojo Shioji from Excel Saga?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tZdrD1eahY
What about Sohjirou Izumi from "Lucky Star"? How can he not be on this list when he almost epitomizes someone with a lolicon?
Pick one:
- Magic
- Eirin's shady new drug
- Yukari is fooling around again
- It's a Moriya Shrine conspiracy
Yukari is always fooling around.
Templates lie that are forbidden.
Okay, #5 is generally hilarious. No Haruka from Kanamemo? I wish more people had seen that. Yui Horie really pushed that role up to the line between funny and incredibly uncomfortable.
Whole-heartedly agree with you about Haruka. Despite being a woman, she totally counts as a lolicon. Right along with Itou Nobue from Ichigo Mashimaro. Some people just don't know their lolis...
I was clicking this topic hoping to see that name as well. Too bad.
While it's not exactly something to be proud to argue about, this list really insults the definition of "lolicon". As a strictly-2D lolicon, I must argue that too many of the characters on this list do not possess a genuine interest in little girls specifically. The inclinations are merely being confused with lolicon-ism, which is essentially pedophilia. That being said, This list needs to be remade with characters that are full-focused (or even closer than these sad examples) on the forbidden-cuteness that is a loli.
Kyuey?? Really?
I don't understand why the doctor dude from Excel Saga isn't glowing at the top of this list... oh wait, he's from over two years ago. At least someone remembered Kimura Sensei...
Ecchi-BANZAII!!! here.
@HouseLife
It's so true that lists like this can't go over all the anime, especially those that current watches didn't see.
Dude is the embodiment of fetishcon.
Being loli with a fashion.
You mean Kyubey? Yeah, I agree.
Well he does only pursue little girls, lol
Yup, the biggest culprit on that list. Kyubey must know that bear.
Well QB is interested in little girls alright, but I'm not sure it counts if he is only interested in using them as a fuel.
QB isn't sexy
U LIE!!
Sure he preys on lolis, but Kyuubey doesn't have any emotions... he's just mission driven. Don't think he or it really qualifies on the list.
Kyubey..???? I think Loli-Sadist would be better for it...