Police Hunt Man for Calling Schoolgirl “Cute”
Police have warned the public about a man who called a schoolgirl cute.
The incident occurred at 11:20AM in the Osaka suburb of Izumisano, when a passing middle-school girl encountered a stranger in the street who told her she looked “cute.”
The miscreant is described as being in his twenties, wearing a black jumper and of light build.
As always, police advice schoolgirls to carry an alarm and sound it if they encounter any suspicious person.
Whilst previous incidents have included such gems as men being reported to police for walking in the street or asking for directions, online there is some suspicion about the motives of a man who approaches random schoolgirls in order to comment on how adorable they are:
“Don’t bother with 3D.”
“Didn’t they arrest him?”
“A normal man would not approach some random JK and call her cute. She’s right to report this one.”
“But just saying ‘good morning’ is no good, too…”
“So is ‘excuse me’…”
“It can’t be helped for something like this to be reported.”
“He probably actually said something like ‘hey cutie, nice ass you got there!’ or whatever.”
“In Osaka any talking to schoolgirls is out.”
“Osaka is a scary place.”
“Little girls are untouchables. Even if they are in trouble, it’s better not to get involved.”
“In middle school English textbooks, they teach that ‘Americans praise girls they only just met’:
‘Jim: Yuki, you look great in that sweater.’
‘Yuki: Well, Jim always says nice things to me. Is he in love with me?
‘Mike: Oh, … I don’t know. Maybe he’s just very polite.’
Sunshine 2 (平成20年3刷発行) p 39”
“Over here you get reported just for talking to a girl.”
“It doesn’t say whether it was in the morning or at night. If it was at night, wasn’t it her fault for being out so late?”
[It seems the police reports are given in 24 hour format, so the “11:20” reported presumably means it was in the morning – although the report is silent as to what she was doing out of school and whether she was wearing a uniform]
“So a 20-year-old guy trying to pick up a 15-year-old girl on the street is now a criminal? You can see young people doing that anywhere in the world.”
“What can you say, it’s Osaka.”
Osaka police never fails to impress me. Wasn't it they the ones that said that a recent victim committed suicide after they found him with his penis cut off and multiple stab wounds? Wasn't it they who arrested a man walking on the other side of the road as a girl? Hell yeah, your police fails at doing its job. And btw they can't even keep their inmates inside. Bloody useless
You don't understand, it's not the Japanese fault! If something goes wrong within the police, it's because they have "dirty chinese/koreans" in the force. If it's yakuza monopolizing pachinko businesses and controlling the police, it's "North Koreans."
It's all gaijin fault when something goes wrong, it's Japanese praise when it's something great.
Well aren't you delusional with 2ch.
It's Osaka, it can't be helped.
It's men, can't be helped
┐（￣ー￣）┌
With that mentality men should be social outcasts.
Okay... let me summarize whats happens so far...
We can't ask for direction, we can't call a girl cute, we can't ride on the same train, we have to provide all the money after the marriage? I guess I'll have to start cross-dressing then apart from the fact that Ill only have to exposed my chest hairs, beards and muscles
@23:17
Solution is simple.
If we can't go outside to not end up as the bad guys...we lock ourselves in the room, and start zealously playing video games and watch anime....oh wait..that would turn us into hikkomori huh.
Become a Yakuza as it seems they don't do jack to real criminals.
And women lobotomized at birth...ah wait, that already happens...
Silly men with their small brains and smaller winkies trying to impress middle school girls with their manliness. Hahahahaha!
Laughably pathetic losers!
It's feminazi, can't be helped.
┐（￣ー￣）┌
*FIXED*
I don't think it's overzealous feminists causing the problems here. It's just society in general.
uhmm,... basically all men are pussies.
mieyaoe
@07:55
Well, when men in Japan get arrested for doing any action that involves a women in any way these days, it seems superior to have a pussy instead of a penis. At least you're not automatically a suspected criminal under investigation as soon as you're born.
06:55
Please... just kill yourself... Now!
I agree with TFish. All of you people whining about feminism need to man up and stop giving them so much power over you. You make all men look like pussies.
the day the man goes extinct in Japan might be near... oh wait they already did
LOL. OMF.
you sound ver insecure of your self. too bad...lol
Get a sense of sarcasm, silly ragevoters.
Why was a 20 something guy saying anything at all to a middle schooler? Another delusional idiot who thinks he's God's gift to females. Stupid predatory men!
@20:31
The human reasoning skills are a direct consequence of natural selection. All of our inventions are as natural as anything else on the planet. The entire "nature versus man-made" argument is a stupid fallacy originating from various nature cults.
Biological evolution may not be sufficiently advanced to create forcefields, but we've evolved the next best thing which is the instinctive behavior to avoid and prevent it.
Religion has nothing to do with my views. I'm a highly skeptical person and have been an atheist since I was about 10.
I agree that inappropriate advances and statutory rape are wrong, but does there really have to be that kind of absolute mini-generational barrier to any communication whatsoever?
But this sort of stuff is paydirt in shoujo manga! Oh the irony!
With all due respect, 17:05, statutory rape is a human invention. If it were real, nature would have made children without genitalia until the age of 18 or put a forcefield between adults and children's genitals.
Since NEITHER of those are true? It is just 'society' trying to keep children from realizing how damned WONDERFUL sex feels (coming from having sex with other children and adults as a child myself) and brainwashing them with conservative and religious sexual morality.
I'm so glad to live in Spain then.
But make no mistake. Here we talk our little girls to not talk to strangers, but that 'report-everything' culture could get out of control pretty quickly as well.
In short: nobody is guilty until the contrary is proven. Have you forgotten that basic law principle Japan...? :-/
After the Japanese condemn the Chinese, (the case of the girl hit), but with situations like this in brief the same can happen ... ....
Ridiculous this exaggeration against men, Japan this getting so xenofobic that even between men and women (and women soon will deport the men out of the country rsrssr)
Who wouldn't condemn those bastards for running over a little girl? This has nothing to do with xenophobia, dumbass.
Well simple , people with so good actions or even by saying some words are supposedly treated as stalker!!
This was not an isolated case and it is not possible that everyone on the street is rapist? ...also you thinks they are?
Or your definition of xenophobia and different from my ...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xenophobia
Face expressing maximum dissatisfaction.
Must scowl harder.
Username is appropriate. Again. lol
Pedobear said Its wrong to call a loli cute with your mouth...
Use a mobile phone then photo shot the loli(pretend you're using sms) in her face, chest, leg armpit etc..NOW THAT'S THE PEDOBEAR WAY
Oh Btw also use an Spycamera app in your phone(esp in android market) even you are caught there is nothing for those stupid cops to find Har har har.
Instead of just a very common 'kawaii' that hardly has any exclusively sexual annotations to it, this man is explicitly showing advances of sexual nature.
Osaka police caught the wrong guy. This guy here, Pedo-bear, is the man they should be looking for.
Actually, if the police have a reason to look at your cellphone, they will find something. Trust me, these kinds of apps are meant to protect you from angry ex girlfriends, not computer forensic investigators.
spy camera is not enough.
if you expect authorities will search your phone files, use an encrypted virtual disk like luks manager on android.
with good password, even fbi can't break your AES-encrypted volume, unless they torture you to reveal it, lol.
They might hack your phone.
If this were any other country I Would see an issue, but Japanese men clearly have a habit of going after girls who are way too young.
Can't prevent murder suspects from AN HERO-ing themselves, can't keep Chinese triad members in jail, can't prevent their own officers from molesting young girls... because they are more interested in hunting down these people...
Devil's advocate here.
No police force is perfect. I doubt your country's police force is clean of such misconducts as planting of evidence, abuse of authority and force, bribery, and even downright crime of opportunities.
Don't sraw man me. Police misconduct should not be tolerated regardless of how common it is. We, the citizens, are their employers and as any responsible employers, we should hold them to the highest reasonable standards.
Yes those are seriously dangerous or something.
While this. This is just plain Ridiculous.
is it just me or the police chief must be a lolicon >.<"
or his wife is part of PTA..
Oh hey.
The Japanese ploce "force" needs something to polish up their tarnished image.....by hunting down ghosts and fairies.
I wonder. Do they feel ashamed about themselves? I know i would.
Judge Dredd would shake them up.
100 bucks says this wouldn't have happened if the guy looked like Haruma Miura or any of the plastic boyband members.
After all, Ted Bundy was considered good looking too back in the day. His good looks helped gaining the victim's confidence before he murdered them and raped their corpses.
Jeffery Dahmer was quite the Bishounen in his day, too.
John Wayne Gacy probably pulled in a lot of fujoshi. Mostly due to all that shouta yaoi.
Gacy is an even more brazen case.
Despite never graduating out of high school and being dissed by his abusive father until his adult life, he gradually became a very respected figure in the community he last resided in. Naturally when he held 'summer camps' for boys and some of the boys went missing, NO ONE suspected him. So you can imagine the shock of their lives when they found dozens of boys' corpses lying in his house and backyard.
If the cops have legitimately went through all possibilities, witnesses and evidence for them to conclude that the guy is a sexual predator, then that would be job well done for Osaka police.
IF the guy was innocent, but still found guilty by court(because hey, they extract false guilty admission any time they can), thus ruining his life and his family's, I hope that little bitch who reported him gets fooled by a serial killer posing as an ikemen.
I wonder why this mainly happens in Osaka? The police are probably bored.
I wonder why girls would report such stupid things. Are they bored?
Maybe it's the attention, really.
Or maybe Tomo-chan transferred there ? With Osaka as well ?
FYI Azumanga.
If its Tomoki from Sora no otoshimono that said that then they will need the whole Army of japan.