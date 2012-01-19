RSSChannel

DC Comics: “Buy American, Dump Your Manga!”

robama-dump-jap-manga-buy-american-comics

DC Comics and one of their more xenophobic comic shop minions have apparently been caught playing with fire – their latest flier supposedly urges true American patriots to dump their slant-eyed yellow “manga” in favour of the all-American option of muscle-bound superheroes, by trading in traitorous foreign comics for a flag-rubbing DC Comics title.

More classic DC Comics titles along the same lines:

dc-comics-vs-japs-2



    Avatar of jr2nd
    Comment by jr2nd
    07:43 19/01/2012 # ! Quality (+0.9)

    tough choice... hmmmm...

    cute japanese manga w/ loli

    or

    US manga with burly men and women who have chest hair..

    Reply to jr2nd
    Avatar of Conduit
    Comment by Conduit
    12:17 19/01/2012 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Eh, just more proof why DC sucks balls. If you're going to buy American, buy Marvel!

    Reply to Conduit
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:22 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Except, Marvel comics HATES America. They made that abundantly clear when they became one of the few companies that support SOPA.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:31 19/01/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    DC owners Time/Warner support SOPA too, so FUCK THEM BOTH...

    Avatar of Mauvais
    Comment by Mauvais
    20:56 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Farewell, Marvel! Enjoy your boycotts.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:57 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yes, Disney bought out marvel like over a year ago for $4 Billion US.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:17 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    When they seem to have nothing to lose, why not milk what little fantasies they have from others (who they may claim stole from them).

    That's if they read their stuff now...

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:04 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    what is "Marvel"? I thought Spiderman & Xmen were published by DISNEY ;)

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:32 29/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    "what is "Marvel"? I thought Spiderman & Xmen were published by DISNEY ;)"
    Thereby implying that Disney is inherently evil and can do no right.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Crowbar
    Comment by Crowbar
    08:50 19/01/2012 # ! Good (+0.7)

    What makes a real American? A cowboy hat? Enjoying a fine T-bone steak? Going to a baseball game? Shooting a gun? Maybe it's the freedom to go into a poor country and tell them how to do things! Heh! Those are all great qualities! But one thing that makes a true patriot is the ability to choose an American comic.

    When you buy a manga you take a hot meal off a hard working American's table.

    * baby cries *

    There, there! This poor girl is going to starve to death, just because you bought a funnier, more entertaining Gun Smith Cats issue. Without gross symbols of manliness, what will Americans have to look up to? Our great industries are threatened!
    Print media, marketing, merchandise! And they need your help! So the next time you buy a comic, a piece of costume or a dust-collecting action figure, make sure you do the American thing!

    Reply to Crowbar
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:49 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    and every time I heard cowboy, my mind always float to that broke back...

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:28 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I think Jack Elam.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of yaku
    Comment by yaku
    12:33 19/01/2012 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Now instead of baseball is American football. In America!

    Srsly this is nuts.

    Avatar of yaku
    Comment by yaku
    16:22 20/01/2012 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Err, where did I ever mentioned what hispanos called football(soccer) or not?

    I'm from South America too and let me tell you I still find it completely nuts that in US they call a sport about kicking a ball with your feet "soccer" and a sport about grabbing an egg-shaped ball with your hands "football," I mean WTF.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:43 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Sorry man, but hispanos don't want to call soccer by it's name... so, its "Amerincan Football" and "Football" ;)

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:44 21/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    In fact, soccer is called Football (or FuBball is germany, wich means the same thing) in Europe. Only America and Japan call Football "Soccer".

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:38 21/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    oh so no i need to buy comic based on pity?
    if they sere good, they will sell, the fact thtat they weren't means there something wrong. so instead of asking for pity, why not try to find out what is wrong. let me point out 1 of it. they have to many universe that made readers confuse about the characters. we don't know the real background story of one char beacouse they have many backbroun char. there

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:03 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    What makes America great - or would, if anybody in your country gave a rat's ass about it - is the Constitution. Which, among other things, gives you the right to choose what comics you want to buy.

    What also makes America great is the fact that someone with talent can succeed. Which is why people buy manga, as opposed to western comic books.

    If DC wants to fight back against manga, they should do so by hiring artists and writers who don't suck. In the meantime, people should exercise their rights to read whatever they want.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of goldzero
    Comment by goldzero
    12:01 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Am I the only one who gets this reference?

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:08 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    no xD its from gta

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:43 19/01/2012 # ! Good (+0.7)

    I lol'd so dam hard when i read this

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Tsuchiya Kouta
    Comment by Tsuchiya Kouta
    10:08 19/01/2012 # ! Good (+0.6)

    - Q: do you love Japanese Manga ?
    - Tsundere: It's not like I love Japanese Manga or anything,... so don't get the wrong Idea, Okay ?
    - Q: I see, then how about American Comics ?
    - Tsundere: I passed.
    - Q: last question! If you must choose American Comics and a Japanese Manga, what will you choose.
    - Tsundere: I don't want anything,... but It will be bothersome if you keep insist so I will choose a Japanese Manga. And It's not like I love Japanese Manga or anything,... so don't get the wrong Idea, Okay ?

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of ArrowInTheKnee
    Comment by ArrowInTheKnee
    14:50 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I choked

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:26 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    on chest hair

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:11 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    ,burly men chest hair.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Assassinister
    Comment by Assassinister
    01:01 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    How about hairy armpit too?

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:21 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Do not forget the steroids mountains too.

    Avatar of Uncommon0taku
    Comment by Uncommon0taku
    08:03 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    wut a bunch of hypocrites - if it weren't for Manga, . . Amerika's Comix industry wouldn't of been revitalized with Manga Style illustrations.

    Besides DC has revamped their characters so many tiems that their entire line is a fucking joke.

    There is no viable canon when it comes to their character's "real identities"

    ^_^

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:51 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Loli or burly women with chest hair... What's wrong with going Australian every once in a while? =P

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:58 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't you mean rather gay-like burly men in tights who don't get laid with huge breasted super-hero women who have no sexual desire or most likely lesbian?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:22 21/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you read the Annihilation Conquest arc, yes all the supermen die and their powers get passed to lesbian superwomen.[Moondragon and female Quasar made out for several issues, then Moondragon dies. Nova gets smashed into a cosmic field and his power is given to a female xeno]

    But learning that bit about Marvel in bed with SOPA definitely put them on the boycott list.

    Which I don't mind as I only buy Dark Horse anyway. As long as they stay pure.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:28 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Loli? so you choose being a pedophile.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:23 21/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    So you are saying pedophilia or a cape comic?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:37 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Virgin. Sissy. That is who you are my friend.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:42 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    at least HE kept his anal virginity .
    unlike you .

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:37 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Powergirl would like a word with you

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of onitake
    Comment by onitake
    19:20 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Did someone say Powergirl?

    It's so sad she's not written/drawn by Palmiotti & Conner any more. The best PG ever.

    But alas, it happens to so many long-running series. Unlike manga.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:27 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Though I love the Powergirl fan arts and doujins. Dem tits are really nice.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:16 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well the entire cowboy thing went sour when the brokeback mountain came out when American crossover with yaoi.

    comics have less then 15 pages of horrible looking characters.

    Then Japanese are the only ones keeping things fresh in a hourly bases, so it never gets old.

    American was founded on people from all walks of life, a land of misfit toys, but of you are white then you are right? like 98% of all comic book heros?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:11 19/01/2012 # ! Drivel (-0.7)

    american comic won't appeal to anime watcher unless they start putting in child porn / character... i mean loli too

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:34 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Srsly ? Do you really want bulky ugly lolis full of hair ? I'll take my cute lovely japs lolis, thanks.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:20 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    how about american comic start to put an actual STORY about 1 character instead of the same character on different authors with the same boring same tune story?

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Gatsby
    Comment by Gatsby
    05:14 19/01/2012 # ! Quality (+0.9)

    Trading in a 12 dollar manga for a 2 dollar comic made of flimsy paper help by staples and covered in advertisements? I'd rather not...

    Reply to maga
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:02 19/01/2012 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    They want you to trade in you first volume manga for a worthless comic issue that wont be worth anything in the future, then sell of the mangas they collected to the highest bidders.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 19/01/2012 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Actually, I did a bit of research, and it appears you would be getting what amounts to a comic sampler omnibus...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Powerpuff Loli
    Comment by Powerpuff Loli
    11:04 19/01/2012 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    This seems like a good opportunity for an investment:

    1. Buy really cheap volume 1 manga at Bargain Bin prices from TRSI

    2. Trade them in for said DC comic sampler omnibus

    3. Use the comic sampler for wipping my arse.

    Toilet paper is expensive, dammit!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:00 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Same thing.

    An American comic book that's half full of ads that costs WAY more than $2 (more like close to $4) ... no thanks.

    I'll read my manga online for free, thank you very much, DC Comics.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:02 21/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That will show them! You'll make sure that you DON'T spend your money on Manga publishers by NOT spending money on DC Comics! I bet that shop sure is disappointed that they can't not get your money!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:51 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Whatever has gone down into their heads, this is bad marketing. You're supposed to be reeling newer subscribers, not alienating them. But apparently they are encouraging to dump your $11.99 graphic novel for a cheap comic that retails at $2.99 Yeah, smart move DC. What demographics they're aiming for? Nationalistic, far-right, xenophobic, and basement-troll crowds?

    What's the end result of this? They end up losing most Anime/Manga fans, Asian-Americans, and alienating a small but visible portion of their subscribers. Marvel could also end up gaining from DC's stupidity as the folks they're are generally more open-minded about foreign content than DC is(Marvel been on an Anime-spree recently and I'd say they've done quite a job).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:56 20/01/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    "Nationalistic, far-right, xenophobic, and basement-troll crowds?"

    With OBAMA on the cover? Hardly. It's more for Bill Mahr types.

    Hell they even have Superman denouncing America, which is hardly what a "Nationalistic, far-right, xenophobic, and basement-troll crowds" would do.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:53 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have to say,
    "Yo DC, what you smoking man?"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:14 19/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Money. They make cigars out of $100 banknotes.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:46 21/01/2012 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    At least the american comics are in color with decent art. Manga quality is crap now a days. Then again this site is for blind Japanese loving fan boys.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:04 23/01/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yet u keep coming back here cuz ur a whore.

    Reply to this comment














