DC Comics: “Buy American, Dump Your Manga!”
DC Comics and one of their more xenophobic comic shop minions have apparently been caught playing with fire – their latest flier supposedly urges true American patriots to dump their slant-eyed yellow “manga” in favour of the all-American option of muscle-bound superheroes, by trading in traitorous foreign comics for a flag-rubbing DC Comics title.
More classic DC Comics titles along the same lines:
tough choice... hmmmm...
cute japanese manga w/ loli
or
US manga with burly men and women who have chest hair..
Eh, just more proof why DC sucks balls. If you're going to buy American, buy Marvel!
Except, Marvel comics HATES America. They made that abundantly clear when they became one of the few companies that support SOPA.
DC owners Time/Warner support SOPA too, so FUCK THEM BOTH...
Farewell, Marvel! Enjoy your boycotts.
Yes, Disney bought out marvel like over a year ago for $4 Billion US.
When they seem to have nothing to lose, why not milk what little fantasies they have from others (who they may claim stole from them).
That's if they read their stuff now...
what is "Marvel"? I thought Spiderman & Xmen were published by DISNEY ;)
Thereby implying that Disney is inherently evil and can do no right.
What makes a real American? A cowboy hat? Enjoying a fine T-bone steak? Going to a baseball game? Shooting a gun? Maybe it's the freedom to go into a poor country and tell them how to do things! Heh! Those are all great qualities! But one thing that makes a true patriot is the ability to choose an American comic.
When you buy a manga you take a hot meal off a hard working American's table.
There, there! This poor girl is going to starve to death, just because you bought a funnier, more entertaining Gun Smith Cats issue. Without gross symbols of manliness, what will Americans have to look up to? Our great industries are threatened!
Print media, marketing, merchandise! And they need your help! So the next time you buy a comic, a piece of costume or a dust-collecting action figure, make sure you do the American thing!
and every time I heard cowboy, my mind always float to that broke back...
I think Jack Elam.
Now instead of baseball is American football. In America!
Srsly this is nuts.
Err, where did I ever mentioned what hispanos called football(soccer) or not?
I'm from South America too and let me tell you I still find it completely nuts that in US they call a sport about kicking a ball with your feet "soccer" and a sport about grabbing an egg-shaped ball with your hands "football," I mean WTF.
Sorry man, but hispanos don't want to call soccer by it's name... so, its "Amerincan Football" and "Football" ;)
In fact, soccer is called Football (or FuBball is germany, wich means the same thing) in Europe. Only America and Japan call Football "Soccer".
oh so no i need to buy comic based on pity?
if they sere good, they will sell, the fact thtat they weren't means there something wrong. so instead of asking for pity, why not try to find out what is wrong. let me point out 1 of it. they have to many universe that made readers confuse about the characters. we don't know the real background story of one char beacouse they have many backbroun char. there
What makes America great - or would, if anybody in your country gave a rat's ass about it - is the Constitution. Which, among other things, gives you the right to choose what comics you want to buy.
What also makes America great is the fact that someone with talent can succeed. Which is why people buy manga, as opposed to western comic books.
If DC wants to fight back against manga, they should do so by hiring artists and writers who don't suck. In the meantime, people should exercise their rights to read whatever they want.
Am I the only one who gets this reference?
no xD its from gta
I lol'd so dam hard when i read this
- Q: do you love Japanese Manga ?
- Tsundere: It's not like I love Japanese Manga or anything,... so don't get the wrong Idea, Okay ?
- Q: I see, then how about American Comics ?
- Tsundere: I passed.
- Q: last question! If you must choose American Comics and a Japanese Manga, what will you choose.
- Tsundere: I don't want anything,... but It will be bothersome if you keep insist so I will choose a Japanese Manga. And It's not like I love Japanese Manga or anything,... so don't get the wrong Idea, Okay ?
I choked
on chest hair
,burly men chest hair.
How about hairy armpit too?
Do not forget the steroids mountains too.
wut a bunch of hypocrites - if it weren't for Manga, . . Amerika's Comix industry wouldn't of been revitalized with Manga Style illustrations.
Besides DC has revamped their characters so many tiems that their entire line is a fucking joke.
There is no viable canon when it comes to their character's "real identities"
Loli or burly women with chest hair... What's wrong with going Australian every once in a while? =P
Don't you mean rather gay-like burly men in tights who don't get laid with huge breasted super-hero women who have no sexual desire or most likely lesbian?
If you read the Annihilation Conquest arc, yes all the supermen die and their powers get passed to lesbian superwomen.[Moondragon and female Quasar made out for several issues, then Moondragon dies. Nova gets smashed into a cosmic field and his power is given to a female xeno]
But learning that bit about Marvel in bed with SOPA definitely put them on the boycott list.
Which I don't mind as I only buy Dark Horse anyway. As long as they stay pure.
Loli? so you choose being a pedophile.
So you are saying pedophilia or a cape comic?
Virgin. Sissy. That is who you are my friend.
at least HE kept his anal virginity .
unlike you .
Powergirl would like a word with you
Did someone say Powergirl?
It's so sad she's not written/drawn by Palmiotti & Conner any more. The best PG ever.
But alas, it happens to so many long-running series. Unlike manga.
Though I love the Powergirl fan arts and doujins. Dem tits are really nice.
Well the entire cowboy thing went sour when the brokeback mountain came out when American crossover with yaoi.
comics have less then 15 pages of horrible looking characters.
Then Japanese are the only ones keeping things fresh in a hourly bases, so it never gets old.
American was founded on people from all walks of life, a land of misfit toys, but of you are white then you are right? like 98% of all comic book heros?
american comic won't appeal to anime watcher unless they start putting in child porn / character... i mean loli too
Srsly ? Do you really want bulky ugly lolis full of hair ? I'll take my cute lovely japs lolis, thanks.
how about american comic start to put an actual STORY about 1 character instead of the same character on different authors with the same boring same tune story?
Trading in a 12 dollar manga for a 2 dollar comic made of flimsy paper help by staples and covered in advertisements? I'd rather not...
They want you to trade in you first volume manga for a worthless comic issue that wont be worth anything in the future, then sell of the mangas they collected to the highest bidders.
Actually, I did a bit of research, and it appears you would be getting what amounts to a comic sampler omnibus...
This seems like a good opportunity for an investment:
1. Buy really cheap volume 1 manga at Bargain Bin prices from TRSI
2. Trade them in for said DC comic sampler omnibus
3. Use the comic sampler for wipping my arse.
Toilet paper is expensive, dammit!
Same thing.
An American comic book that's half full of ads that costs WAY more than $2 (more like close to $4) ... no thanks.
I'll read my manga online for free, thank you very much, DC Comics.
That will show them! You'll make sure that you DON'T spend your money on Manga publishers by NOT spending money on DC Comics! I bet that shop sure is disappointed that they can't not get your money!
Whatever has gone down into their heads, this is bad marketing. You're supposed to be reeling newer subscribers, not alienating them. But apparently they are encouraging to dump your $11.99 graphic novel for a cheap comic that retails at $2.99 Yeah, smart move DC. What demographics they're aiming for? Nationalistic, far-right, xenophobic, and basement-troll crowds?
What's the end result of this? They end up losing most Anime/Manga fans, Asian-Americans, and alienating a small but visible portion of their subscribers. Marvel could also end up gaining from DC's stupidity as the folks they're are generally more open-minded about foreign content than DC is(Marvel been on an Anime-spree recently and I'd say they've done quite a job).
"Nationalistic, far-right, xenophobic, and basement-troll crowds?"
With OBAMA on the cover? Hardly. It's more for Bill Mahr types.
Hell they even have Superman denouncing America, which is hardly what a "Nationalistic, far-right, xenophobic, and basement-troll crowds" would do.
I have to say,
"Yo DC, what you smoking man?"
Money. They make cigars out of $100 banknotes.
At least the american comics are in color with decent art. Manga quality is crap now a days. Then again this site is for blind Japanese loving fan boys.
Yet u keep coming back here cuz ur a whore.