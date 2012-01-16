RSSChannel

Top 10 Sad Yet Beautiful Anime Endings

Otaku have voted on the saddest yet most elegant anime endings, providing a list of anime sure to be forever engraved on the mind of any almost any viewer…

The ranking:

1. Code Geass R2

2. Puella Magi Madoka Magica

3. Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai

4. Ga-Rei Zero

5. Air

6. Ef – A Tale Of Melodies

7. Mawaru Penguindrum

8. Angel Beats!

9. Saikano

10. School Days



