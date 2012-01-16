Top 10 Sad Yet Beautiful Anime Endings
- Date: Jan 16, 2012 06:04 JST
Otaku have voted on the saddest yet most elegant anime endings, providing a list of anime sure to be forever engraved on the mind of any almost any viewer…
1. Code Geass R2
2. Puella Magi Madoka Magica
3. Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai
4. Ga-Rei Zero
5. Air
6. Ef – A Tale Of Melodies
7. Mawaru Penguindrum
8. Angel Beats!
9. Saikano
10. School Days
I cried manly tears after Ga-Rei Zero
I am just so glad that one of my all time favorite supernatural action Anime is still being remembered. It really is a shame that it is so underrated. While it appears to have a pretty run of the mill premise, at its heart, it is a truly brilliant character drama.
Any "Sad Yet Beautiful Anime Endings List" in wich Chrno Crusade doesn't appear, shouldn't be taken seriously.
What about Wolf's Rain?
Wolf's Rain is on the list with Big O for "ending that takes a little bit of thinking and digesting"
The 3rd season of Big O is the first season, and the 4th season is the 2nd season, ad infinitum. It's an infinite loop of reset and rewind. Did no-one else figure out that the whole city is one big stage and that every person is an actor playing out a role? That show has no 4th wall, they've completely smashed it.
@17:98 I don't doubt some people find it deep or meaningful somehow, but that's because they're impressed by anything that waves around a lot of cryptic nonsense in lieu of actual profundity.
There's nothing to "digest". Wolf's Rain is an empty shell of a story, a zero-sum game where even the supposedly tragic ending serves no one and nothing, except perhaps those who like to stroke it to raw nihilism.
it did not have a third season that was it that was the final ending to the show there was only supposed to be 2 seasons
in all fairness, Big O was supposed to have a third season. But something happened at Adult Swim and it was a no go. If I remember correctly, they actually paid for or helped pay for the second season. Probably didn't have the ratings they wanted or something. Shame.
Wolf's Rain is on the list with Big O for "endings that made no fucking sense whatsoever".
Where the heck is cowboy bebop on this list?!
They don't remember it. Japanese otaku don't exactly have the best taste.
It's way down at #39
Lol no Legend of Galactic Heroes really show how fail this list is.
That only applies to the manga.
Good to see someone listing Chrno Crusade in their comment and also using the right name (hate when people say Chrono Crusade).
IT's simply a must since it's quite pale and sad even though you see action you know it's not something to stirred up about since the outcome usually end less happy.
Oh we beat a demon, oh well at least my chains of time doesn't burden me when I fight oh wait, it does... :(
Truly the most I ever cried was the ending of that anime.
Otaku are all Dora the fish
You sir, are full of win. My thought exactly.
Grave of the Fireflies.
Most likely, Grave of the Fireflies did not get it because it's a "movie" and not a "series", judging from this list.
I cried so much for Code Geass R2's ending because they left me hanging..
If Suzaku/Zero makes a cameo in the new Geass OVA/Series, the Internet would explode again. I don't care if people hate on Geass, but it makes for the most fun web discussions.
Chrono Crusade is missing, but School Days is bizarre, not beautiful.
Too bad the author fucked up the manga's ending.
It's no doubt one of the best anime out there.
Ga-rei zero was too cruel to possibly cry to.
school days?????? i was more disturbed more that anything with that kind of ending
I agree. There was nothing beatiful in its ending. Hell I was pretty depressed for few days thx to that last episode.
At least all the characters get a happy ending in the main story.
wtf, wait a second, these bastards from gonzo got me crying for something that didn't even happen in the original story? i don't read a lot of manga, but i guess i should get it after all in this case.
The Anime went with bad ending.. But at least The Manga storyline went with good ending for every characters :)
I did for Angel Beats!
But why is School Days in there!?
I salute for the Manly Tears!!!
I forgot how this ended. But I get the feeling either the girl with the sword who went psycho, or the other sister died.. or both.
could you kill the person you love out of love?
or something like that
yes. but it's much easier to kill those i don't love.
Reminds me of the heavy rain sub-text, "How far are you willing to go to save someone you love?"
Well, you are wrong sir. Btw it's zero aka prequel, it would be strange if one of main heroes died here
The irony, oh the irony...
Don't be a bastard and keep the spoilers for yourself.
SPOILER:
========================
It's not a spoiler. He's wrong.
yeah fuck you too
Code Geass #1 nuff said, epitome of sad yet beautiful ending.
How can it be sad if Lelouch didn't die? Search your hearts, you know he's alive... for a possible sequel.
$$$
Didn't the official staff explained that Lelouch did die? Well I also heartbroken when I see him die... I wish CC could transfer her Power to Lelouch so he could become immortal like his father..
money can make anyone come back to life when it come to anime
I'm sorry I can't see what you're getting at as my eyes have suddenly become $_$
i once seen a doujin that CC transfer her immortality to Lelouch and sacrifice herself in his place.
Then Lelouch locked himself in a capsule container that look like one that CC was found in leaving instruction that if his descendent is in need of help then open this capsule.
Few hunred years later, capsule was open by his descendent and the cycle repeat itself in a epic way.
First manly tear for a doujin ever!
I see that you sirs haven't seen the "clip" . There is a clip on the net that actually shows he's alive.
pfffftt yeah, that edit was disproved years ago... aaaaahahahaha
Very true.
Yea can't say i've seen it. I figured it'd be sad though.