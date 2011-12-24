Two Japanese women complaining of a group of men on a train failing to yield their seats to them have ignited a furore online after they denounced all Japanese men as “scum” and proceeded to post photographs of the men online in an effort to shame them.

The incident began when two women began complaining vociferously on Twitter about a lack of chivalry on the part of Japanese men, after four men apparently ignored them on a train rather than leaping to their feet and offering up their seats:

“Japan – where four young men won’t yield their seats to old and pregnant women.” “Japanese men are the lowest of the low.” “They wouldn’t give up their seats for two pregnant women. Despicable.” “I was stood in front of these bastards with Mai, two pregnant girls, and an old lady. That guy was looking at us. He wouldn’t give up his seat. There are hardly any good men in Japan. #assholes”

They also decided to publicly upload photographs of the offenders in an effort to shame them (all photos were originally posted with blurs or bars).





As some have noted, this may actually have constituted a criminal offence itself, as Japanese law grants strong likeness rights and there are also a wide variety of anti-voyeurism ordinances used randomly against men taking photographs of women in public.

Online all this has provoked a furore – and not just from the harpies on Twitter: