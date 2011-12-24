Japanese Men “Scum” for Not Yielding Seats to Pregnant Duo
Two Japanese women complaining of a group of men on a train failing to yield their seats to them have ignited a furore online after they denounced all Japanese men as “scum” and proceeded to post photographs of the men online in an effort to shame them.
The incident began when two women began complaining vociferously on Twitter about a lack of chivalry on the part of Japanese men, after four men apparently ignored them on a train rather than leaping to their feet and offering up their seats:
“Japan – where four young men won’t yield their seats to old and pregnant women.”
“Japanese men are the lowest of the low.”
“They wouldn’t give up their seats for two pregnant women. Despicable.”
“I was stood in front of these bastards with Mai, two pregnant girls, and an old lady. That guy was looking at us. He wouldn’t give up his seat. There are hardly any good men in Japan. #assholes”
They also decided to publicly upload photographs of the offenders in an effort to shame them (all photos were originally posted with blurs or bars).
As some have noted, this may actually have constituted a criminal offence itself, as Japanese law grants strong likeness rights and there are also a wide variety of anti-voyeurism ordinances used randomly against men taking photographs of women in public.
Online all this has provoked a furore – and not just from the harpies on Twitter:
“Japanese men are all so tired though.”
“Don’t try and force virtues onto people, scum.”
“Tell it to the elderly on their way back from their latest picnic. Young people are stuck working themselves to death.”
“Why didn’t these trashy women just tell them themselves?”
“Ask them already, fatties.”
“Shameless.”
“The women didn’t give up their seats either. So why are only ‘Japanese men’ scum? She’s just saying what’s convenient to her views.”
“They’re no worse than some Jap bitch who won’t ask them to give up their seats and instead tries to shame them in public on Twitter.”
“Get over to the priority seating you scumbags.” [Japanese trains usually have priority seating specifically designated for the elderly and infirm]
“Go find one of your precious women-only carriages.”
“Exposing them like that is just low.”
“Getting yourself knocked up is a choice, so don’t force people to do stuff for you. But people who are injured deserve sympathetic treatment.”
“So she’s smoking and due to have kids? It’s clear where her priorities lie.”
“So now we live in a mutual surveillance society? I’m afraid to go out…”
“What’s with all those Japanese commenting on this whilst pretending to be foreigners?”
“The women complaining:” [Taken from their various online postings]
“Who’d give up their seat something like that.”
“You can’t tell whether that one is obese or pregnant.”
“She just looks obese to me.”
“A tattoo?”
“Ahhh, she even has a tattoo!”
“Pointless ‘one-point’ tattoos like this are so tasteless. What kind of idiot tattoos a plane on their arm anyway?”
“Harsh. She’s no woman.”
“Poisonous creatures evolve gaudy appearances to warn others about themselves.From the looks of it, she’s deadly.”
“She sounds like someone with a complex about westerners…”
“I’ll only give up my seat to beautiful black-haired virgins. Die bitches.”
“If there are many young women who won’t give up their seats, isn’t it sexist to blame only men for this?”
“When did they make virtuous behaviour into a rule? If you force people to do it, it is not exactly virtuous. Japan is so full of people who think this way.”
“Men who don’t yield their seats are scum, no doubt, but so are women who take photos of them like this.”
“Isn’t this way equality of the sexes?”
“Forcing kindness upon people. Disgusting.”
“Leaving aside those four guys, how is this representative of all Japanese men?”
“You can’t even let your guard down on a train now? What brave salarymen to travel on them.”
“Is standing on a train that much of an ordeal?”
“How many pregnant women have died from standing on a train? How many corporate slaves are worked to death every day?”
“If you’re so desperate to sit then stay at home rather than on a train.”
“They paid their fares just like you did!”
“In a country which works salarymen as hard as Japan, it’s the elderly and pregnant who should be giving up their seats.”
“It’s pretty unpleasant if you offer someone your seat and they refuse to take it though…”
“A 46-year-old Chiba man was recently arrested for taking photos of a woman who fell asleep next to him on a train without permission, under anti-voyeurism ordinances.”
“Of course, this only applies to men, not to women, yes?”
“If a man did this to a woman you can bet he’d be arrested for a ‘peeping’ offence.”
“Not giving up your seat is not a crime. Taking pictures of people without their consent is a crime. Both her brain and womb must be full of maggots.”
“So she’s smoking and apparently drinking as well… isn’t that foetal abuse or something? Is she going to try and say women normally drink whilst pregnant in the west?”
“If they can get away with this, will people give up their seats to me for being a virgin?”
Letting go of your seat for someone else sure is nice. However, it's not something just men should do. I think, in this case, it doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman.
In my country, you let the elderly, pregnant women or people with disabilities sit in trains, buses and trams. It's seen as extremely impolite and inconsiderate if you do not do so. It doesn't matter at all of what sex you are. And why should that matter anyway? If you're young and healthy enough to stand and there's someone who needs the seat more than you in the vehicle - lift your lazy behind!
Of course, you can't pay attention all the time. It can happen you just don't notice sometimes. However, people have mouths. They can use them to ask for a seat if they really need it.
Moreover, women who don't act like ladies have no right to expect men to act chivalrous. What the men did may have been impolite, had it been intentional. But what those women did was, in my opinion, even worse. It's not that they weren't on the train as well, after all.
Well said.
don't defend those guys you can see their true nature by the post on 2ch. Those women is pregnant and therefore, any gentlemen or man worth their salt, will give up their seat no questions asked. But it is japan so i guess they need to make some sort of policy if they wan't people to abide by it.
I'm not defending anyone. I'm just saying that it shouldn't matter who you are. Someone, ANYONE, should have got up and let the pregnant girls sit. When I see that the jerk sitting next to me isn't lifting his butt, I lift mine. If I don't like something, I say something. It's that simple. But all the people just pretend not to be there instead of giving up their seats or at least sticking up for the girls. And I don't care if it's a cultural thing.
However, what I also don't like is that certain groups of people just expect to be treated all nicely and get angry when they are not. If I ever get pregnant, I won't expect passengers to turn a train upside down just for me. Sure, it would be nice if they did, however, you shouldn't expect to be treated like a princess wherever you come, whatever the circumstances. Isn't that a bit selfish?
@ Anonymous 21:53
I see. That's kind of you. I'm glad there're still decent people around.
As for the comments you mention. Some people just lack empathy, I guess. It's sad. But I believe there's still a lot of kind people in the world these days. I commute to work by tram or bus everyday and people there always give their seats up for elderly, pregnant etc. The world isn't as bad as the internet makes it look like.
i dont know... Im a guy and i see it as natural to comply with the need of a pregnant lady... because you can say its two people and it would probably be straining on the back. :)
but i see the comments on both here and 2ch that thinks otherwise... you could say i was both surprise and a little let down. oh well
I just think that men that are tired after a day of work have as much right to the seats as these women, if you pay the fare, you have as much right to be sitting as anyone else, I think "first come, first serve" applies perfectly here. Sure courtesy is nice, but what right do you have to expect someone to be nice when you do shit like these women did? Some women seem to think they can say and do whatever they want and that it's fine, and whenever men do the littlest of things they're scum, and that pisses me off greatly. If you're so gravely pregnant that you NEED to be sitting down, then stay at home and ask someone to help you with whatever you have to do outside the house, but eh.
As a guy that uses public transport i think is stupid to expect guys to get up for everything. I don't even remember ever taking a bus or a train and not have at least a few people of the category old-injured-pregnand enter. If you always get up you will never sit for a whole ride in your damn life except when you get old. At one point you get sick of all this gentlemen staff and say "fuck them, i'm tired too, i've been working all day and i got the seat first".
Personally i got sick of it. Now i only get up when the person standing really is a mess that can't stand. You can see that by the way they even walk into the bus/train. Is not that hard to see when a person really suffers trying to stand. Not every old person has trouble standing or every pregnant woman will collapse after standing for a little.
Them not standing for pregnant ladies, i guess it means there is equality in japan, but it also means there is no gentlemen either.
there never was any to begin with.
I have to admit I find this hilarious.
Japan seems to be the only country where the women seem to openly put down their male counterparts on more than one occasion...
So either the women are bitches or the men are scum... which is it?
There is no good or bad side.
Marking either gender out of convenience and simplicity makes us no better than racists.
... or we could be using the same wording that japanese women and men do, which would be "bitch" and "scum". /face fucking palm
like how you upvote your own stupidity though fuckin hilariousss
How is your comment AT ALL related to 11:39's? Words too hard for you?
Of course the women here are to blame:
1. They don't look like they're pregnant
2. If they ride like 1 station only,why would you have to offer them your seat? The other passengers obviously didn't,either.
3. If they didn't get to sit, the women on the train didn't offer them their places,either. So why are only the 4 boys to blame? Smells like feminist rage!
4. Did they ask properly? Maybe they weren't noticed by the boys...
5.If they really have to sit,they could ask someone else? Why bother about someone who doesn't react? I don't think the boys attacked them in any way...
6.Maybe they should wear something that marks them as pregnant women?
7. Instead of ranting about this,they should go and ask the politicians for pregnancy-seats or just park their "fat" body at home if they're already pregnant for over 6 months...
Their relatives or husbands could do the shopping for them,for example, that's way safer for the baby than carrying it around like that.
Anyway,I feel bad for their children, they seem to be of the "I give a shit about role-models"-kind (using twitter and posting lots of photos of their uglyness is proof enough), so their children won't become any better but even worse than those men who didn't offer their seats to the count of 3 when these women entered the train....
You guys are so easily trolled.
People here are so busy keeping score on the other sex that they are completely ignoring common courtesy,respect, and decency.
The opposite sex shouldn't have to prove anything to you in order for you to be a good person. All I see here is a bunch of "Why should I do that?" and "What am I getting out of it?" This sort of entitled attitude is why the world is going to shit.
If you keeping score is keeping you from being a good person, there is a problem.
Giving up your seat just because it's expected of you isn't being a good person, it's being a sheep. Asking "Why should I do something for someone else" isn't selfish, it's logical. You could be giving 50% of your paycheck to the Red Cross for food for kids in Africa. Are you? Probably not. Why not? It's the decent and courteous thing to do. You can probably survive fine on 50%. You won't have everything you want or a lot of expendable income, but that's ok because some people you'll never meet/know nothing about/probably don't care about are now fed for a month, right?
If you can't answer why one should do something without referencing some antiquated belief system that's highly subjective then you have no reason to judge others so harshly.
I believe there are some common grounds in ethics guided by common sense, but since common sense has become the rarest of all senses here's a thought:
it's not that pregnant women have preference on being protected, it's the offspring. kids are supposed to be protected because without kids there is no more species, isn't it so? hormones like oxytocine even drive you naturally to carry on with this behavior, isn't it? isn't everybody instantly enamored of babies and animal cubs?
so here's an afterthought: this is the era of individualism and selfishness. "I'm the one who is suffering, why i should bother with the others of my kind? i deserve too to be protected and pampered, right? after all I gave to you, the society"... this is the line of thought i'm seeing in these guys. you tell me where this is leading us (bio-socially speaking, there's not even a need to include tradition/religion in the explanation)
No one said anything about not being able to answer why they do or don't do something. Who or what the fuck are you responding to? People have their own moral code that governs them. Why is that so hard for you to figure out?
"Yes they were not cool, but hey they smoke and drink how does that make them fit human beings either. The men should have given up their seats, these women shouldn't allowed to bear children."
You are a complete fucking moron, seriously. There is no evidence that these pictures were taken while they were pregnant.
No one has been able to answer my question yet.
WHY is everyone so intent on defending these men?
-Japanese men treat women like shit.
-Japanese women acknowledge that foreign men are better than Japanese men.
-Japanese women start to prefer foreign men.
-Foreign men complain on behalf of Japanese men?
WUT?!
Yes they were not cool, but hey they smoke and drink how does that make them fit human beings either. The men should have given up their seats, these women shouldn't allowed to bear children.
All women are sexist bitches.
Why can't those pregnant cows just open their mouth and *ask* for a seat ?
Why do women say they want equality but still demand preferential treatment and special rules ?
If women have to work their ass of with 16hour brutal workdays they also want to sit down and not stand up unless asked to.
And all those douchebags who think they are oh so much better than japanese guys never had to put up with japanese women for which they can work their ass of and only get an allowance while they blow out the money all day long for fun, the newest designer bags, shoes and whatnot. They are all show and fake and tend to be brutally nasty and mean behind your back....
Don't you have some bras to burn PirateKing? Or did you feel like going on and on about how men use women for sex again? Feminazi bitch.
Anybody who honestly uses the word "feminazi" might as well be screaming "I AM A FUCKING IDIOT".
Oh fuck, here comes PirateKing the feminist troll.
It's too late bitch. We've all seen your feminist rants on other articles. You can't bounce back from that by pretending to take our side now.
While I don't disagree that giving up seats for pregnant and the elderly should be common courtesy, I can't blame the men entirely.
From what I can see, women always want to be treated as equals to men in opportunities and rights, but emphasize their differences and weakness whenever it suits them to gain advantages. Honestly, if woomen want equal rights, they have to be prepared to be treated as EQUALS, meaning, no special treatment, no nothing. It's these double standards that many women have that drive me nuts.
I live in a western European country and work with a number of women who find it "interesting" that I hold doors open, help carry heavy stuff, etc. This is not me "looking down on the weaker gender" or anything, it is just basic plain good manners. Men and women are *not* equal, no matter what some people might want to believe (when us men can give birth, then I'll consider equality) and we have evolved into certain patterns of life. I would not expect to find a cute girl and install her in the kitchen forever, but if we had a child, I believe she would look after it a lot more than I would (or, perhaps, more than I would be capable). It's a genetic thing. It's called motherhood.
In return, the least I can do is hold the door open, offer to carry heavy stuff, and yes, give up my goddamn seat on the train for a pregnant person (yes, even this oddball).
A little bit of random kindness doesn't hurt...
I am of an open mind and willing to hear criticism, but that's stupid and you're stupid.
That because most feminists do not want real equality, they just want the good stuff but never anything of the bad. They want the men to help cook and clean, they do not want the women to have to help do the heavy lifting, repair stuff that's broken, and other stuff men typically do.
Likewise, they won't complain that 99% of the trash truck drivers are men, but they will complain when 80% of the CEOs are men. There are countries where men and women are 50/50 of the sitting parliament, however, when listing the most "equal" countries, those countries were listed below the one where 62% of the parliament were women... because equality doesn't actually mean 50/50 for the feminists, it means 100/0 to them.
7:39 it's like that sketch, "Is he gay or European?"
What country do you live in with such lame ass women? Our women can fix things, ask for help with lifting if they can't do it themselves, and bring in a second income which is why men are expected to help cook and clean. Oh, and the men here can cook and clean because people aren't retarded.
Are you from Europe? Their women are ugly and the men are whiny.
The answer is the woman is a bitch.
did u see their outward appearance? i can only say that much and you should understand everything clearly
Using outward appearance as an excuse for treating people poorly really does make you scum.
> So either the women are bitches or the men are scum... which is it?
Obviously both.
The women are bitches, but plot twist, so are the men.
The men are scum, and the women only seem to be bitches because they are tired of the men being scum.
This isn't an isolated incident. I can't tell you how many times I've seen men refuse to give up their seats. And I don't just mean to women on the basis that they are women. I'm talking about pregnant women, the elderly, women holding tons of groceries with small kids in tow, the injured, etc. Japanese men really are selfish scum.
It's no coincidence that part of the appeal women see in men from other countries is their chivalry and "ladies first" attitude. Many of us complain about chivalry and the unfairness of how some women view and use it, but the fact of the matter is, men in the west are generally much more caring and protective of those smaller/weaker than themselves.
The fact that these men were more concerned with how the women looked and not the fact that they were pregnant pretty much says it all.
It's a human trait for men to want to side with other men, but Japanese men are disgraces to ANY definition of a good, strong man.
I never lived in japan but i known a lot of japanese foreign exchange students.
The only thing i'll comment on the matter is a bunch of the male exchange students when asked about japanese girls, would put their finger under their nose, lift it up like a pigs snout. Then they would snort and say japanese girl is all pigs...
I don't know if they mean that the girls are all fat or what, but it's definitely something negative. xD
I've noticed this attitude a lot in regards to women who don't look like perfect idols or fit into stereotypical feminine roles. I've met many perfectly feminine, fun, kind girls who were bullied or treated unkindly based on their looks or hobbies alone.
There is also a young woman who often appears on TV a lot, and she is the cutest, sweetest girl. But she is considered fat by Japanese standards and is therefore always the butt of jokes and is treated poorly. I feel bad for her, because I know guys in other countries would love her, but because Japan has such narrow views on how women should be, she has to live this way.
Sounds like you got a feminist bra to burn...
I ride a lot of trains in Tokyo, and neither the males or females are overrepresented in sitting down while the elderly, etc, are in need of seating.
Actually, when I think about it the few times someone gives away their seat it's the guys, 25+, or middle-age women.
And the pig comment? Doubt it's about the fat, rather about how self-centered plain unattractive (within as much as on the outside) a lot of them are.
@14:10
If you learn anything that you know about men from the media, then you will find the same everywhere in the world and be forced to wonder how it is that there are so many men in happy relationships. The fact is that most men don't think about female bodies the way the media suggests. Most men like some curves and are a little stand off-ish when a woman starts looking downright frail.
I don't know about rampant racism and sexism in real life (People are too afraid to be 'that person' and stand out while the whole carriage is quiet), but online, it might be even worse than it is in the West. I don't really remember having many meaningful discussions about racism, nationalism and sexism in Japanese forums. I managed to get into several meaningful ones in English. Maybe English just is more conducive towards a structured discussion? I don't know..
Oriental essays are circular in nature. Anglo ones are straightforward. Romance onces switch between PoVs.
So yes, English would be better in both social terms and academic terms for a straightforward discussion, but in no way does that mean one can't have just as good a discussion about racism in Japanese, it'd just likely be different.
Even though debate is encouraged in the west, the east tends to favor a more holistic, middle-way approach.
Therefore, whilst in western forums debates tend to be sparked around the topic of the op, sometimes degenerating into flame wars, on eastern forums there may be a cloud of differing opinions at the beginning, but once a general consensus is reached, future posts tend to affirm it, deviating only rarely.
u know everyone paid the same train fare right. it is good to give up the seats to elderly or pregnant women but it's not compulsory. y do only men have to give up their seats when they paid the same train fare as women? besides, for elderly and pregnant ladies paying the same train fare, they should not even expect special treatment
I might agree with you on pregnant women, but I think people should give up their seats to the elderly without question. You choose to get pregnant. You can't stop aging.
lol japanese chivalry, thats an oxymoron if I ever saw one
@01:16: yo, anon, do you even know europeans actually invented chivalry?
I'm pretty sure japanese "chivalry" includes demanding the wife to go to the kitchen and make him some rice.
Tell that to Sir Sean Connery, he make every womans horny for him in a 10 meters radius.
Never knew that Europians had chivalry, lol
Yes and of course women do not side with other women. Also it's not true that men always side with men, in many cases it's the opposite. Since they can benefit from siding with women.
And from all we know about Japanese women, personally I would stay clear of them. Hell I wouldn't want to be anywhere near them as long as I've got a choice. This one thing left completly aside, they seem to be horrible, egoistic, unfaithful, ungrateful, annoying, greedy, oppressiv, people with no regards for anyone but themselves.
And I doubt you can blame that on the Japanese guys.
All of your descriptions pretty much describe Japanese guys too. The Japanese are just hopeless right now.
Selfish scum!?... Wow like u can even talk... srsly ppl need to stop judging others. You don't give up your seat? Fair enough, that could be considered going 'against chivalry'.
But I ask you this: "In what world was chivalry a part of the social norm?".
I'll tell you. Chivalry was a part of society where women were generally judged as being the submissive 'weaker' beings that deserved lots of care and respect as they were 'fragile' and 'needed protecting'.
However, in this day and age, do you think that should be the case? Every day you see an article about some man being put down by women who strive for 'gender equality'. If this is taken to be true, then how can 'chivalry' even exist? It's an outdated 'tradition' in the West.
If women really want equality, then they should stop crying about things that don't go in their favour. I mean, if everything did go in their favour, where would 'gender equality' be? Men would be oppressed. NO equality results.
Now back to the point. Nobody has any rights whatsoever to publicly call ppl (mostly men >_>) who aren't chivalrous, "selfish scum". They take a seat. They sit in that seat. They have the rights to sit in the seat. They break no laws or regulations. Just go against the woman's ideal view that men should treat them as delicate objects (which they also protest against). A pregnant woman? How do you know that these ppl weren't tired from working their ass off for a pregnant wife? Surely they deserve the seat equally?
By calling these men "selfish scum" you are also branding yourself as "selfish scum" who cannot think of these ppl as HUMAN BEINGS. The word "scum" should only be placed next to the guilty criminals, both legal and political, who, like you have just done, DO NOT RESPECT OTHER PPL AS HUMAN BEINGS.
I hope you understand the reason behind my words, as I do not present a mere emotional response like many internet denizens, but rather a logically constructed argument as to why such an emotional response is futile in proving anything.
I think something needs to be clarified here. The woman in the article are bitching about what they see as a lack of chivalry. From what I can tell from the comments, most of the people here are more upset that they didn't give up their seat for pregnant women.
We're turning on each other as though it's a male/female issue, but it's not the girls on this site who brought up the idea of men lacking chivalry. I'm sure if we asked Western girls about it we'd get a different answer.
This is clearly a cultural issue and a personal issue for these two women. In other words, they were trolling and a bunch of people fell for it.
What are you on about? We are supposed to be in the era of "equality." This era also grants the ability to almost certainly control pregnancy.
Therefore, I don't condone giving up seats for the pregnant unless they specifically ask; I sure as hell wouldn't unless they told me they were in pain.
Quite frankly, let the elderly and injured take the seats without question. Pregnant women ought to learn to assert themselves at any rate.
Women have control over pregnancy but they don't have much control over the hassles that it brings. I agree that people should assert themselves more in general, but considering Japanese culture isn't one that fosters that sort of attitude...
Anyways, if a woman is visibly pregnant, it would certainly be helpful for her to be able sit down. Of course it's not just men who need to do this, women should do it too. All people should be considerate, and it is wrong to just single out the men. After all I'm sure there were women with seats on that train to, they were just as much at fault.
that's the problem.
you can't tell which one's fat and which one's pregnant. but they're both bitchy.
Sadly the reality is that if Japanese men treat pregnant women poorly even fewer of them will want to get pregnant.
If Japanese men don't treat the women nicely, it's not reasonable to assume it's entirely the man's fault. From what I've heard of how they're treated, Japanese men have ample reason to harbor resentment against Japanese women. You can't just blame one side, it works both ways.
Don't know about that chivalry stuff... it's like men are expected to do it, but if they do, they're labelled as a chauvinist pig who only uses their "brain down there". Can't win either way. Generally, men can't express kindness without being accused of having a negative ulterior motive.
Back on topic, I see nothing wrong with giving up seats to pregnant women, but it's not very reasonable to oust people for not giving up their seats. Everyone has their own circumstances.
For example, I've given up my seat before, but there are times where my legs and feet are hurting so much that I can barely stand. I have to sit there feeling guilty because I can't express my pain or circumstances to everyone else. On the other hand, there are times where I'm dying for a seat, but I just stay silent and endure the pain.
It's just the way things are. Who are we to judge who is more deserving, if it's not clearly evident? I'm sure there are also times when I simply didn't notice that anyone in need was standing nearby.
@07:28 What does your little smear here: "Japanese men have serious issues with misogyny that dates back centuries, and frankly, they aren't doing enough to change their outdated attitudes" have to do with the fact that these MEN are being bashed for doing the exact same thing that many, many other WOMEN on that train did - not giving up their seats to those pregnant ladies? Why is it such a big deal to you that MEN didn't give up their seats to those pregnant women, when many other WOMEN on that same train did the EXACT SAME THING and didn't give up their seats, either? Why are you so focused on the MEN - and only the MEN - in this case. You've got a very sexist fixation with this incident, and you're totally oblivious to it. Try taking off those self-righteous blinders you're wearing, and maybe you'll see that the "point" you think you're trying to make isn't even appropriate here. You want to complain about sexism? Then stop practicing it.
This exactly. There have been days coming home from work where my feet hurt so badly that I had to sit for 5-10 minutes in the car with no shoes on before I was able to actually use the pedals safely and go home. But if I had that problem on a train and had the gall to ask a woman who had just been out with friends for a seat, I guarantee she would look at me like I was a monster. And any excuses would be treated as though I was lying or should suck it up.
Double standards are the cause of a lot of this bullshit, but it seems like women are much more keen to keep them these days than the men I know. They like being "equal" while still having all the benefits of traditional sexist pampering.
@10:55
"Those of you using the argument are quite frankly completely and utter morons. THERE WERE NO WOMEN SITTING THERE SO THEY FOCUSED ON THE MEN."
Oh, yeah, right. There were no women on that train and you know this simply because those couple of tight angle photos you see in the main article don't clearly show lots of women. You can't see more than a half dozen people AT MOST in those pictures and, since many of their faces are obscured, it's kind of hard to even be sure if you're looking at men or women in some of the cases. Still, from this "evidence" you'd have us all believe that there weren't any women on that train, and therefore there's no reason to worry about why it is those non-existent women didn't surrender their seats to the pregnant women causing all the butt hurt. You want to talk about complete and utter morons? You'd HAVE to be a complete and utter moron to believe the bullshit you're spewing here.
"Why are you so focused on the MEN - and only the MEN - in this case."
Those of you using the argument are quite frankly completely and utter morons. THERE WERE NO WOMEN SITTING THERE SO THEY FOCUSED ON THE MEN. It's not that hard to understand. If there was a woman seating in the area they boarded they you can bitch about it and use this point. Until then we're dealing with the men we KNOW were there as opposed to the women you're make-believing are there.
I appreciate the fact that you're willing to look at both sides, as so few people do that. But since I've lived in Japan I'd like to give my thoughts about this:
"From what I've heard of how they're treated, Japanese men have ample reason to harbor resentment against Japanese women."
Japanese men have serious issues with misogyny that dates back centuries, and frankly, they aren't doing enough to change their outdated attitudes.
The thing is, Japanese women have been bringing up issues (fairly) for years, but the men turned a deaf ear to the complaints. In other words, the women have decided to move on, many with a growing resentment, and the men, still unwilling to change their outdated attitudes, blame women for not being "how they used to be."
There comes a point when people have to realize that you can't sit around begging for what you hand in the past. In a world that develops and changes as quickly as we do now, that's an unrealistic expectation, especially when the way they view women is pretty poor.
A lot of Western men here are complaining based on their experiences in their own country. But those are completely different circumstances. Men in countries like the USA worked to help get their women equality and freedom close to a century ago. Being so far ahead of the game, I can't understand why American men would want to defend the Japanese men, who aren't nearly as evolved in that area.
You can't use the same arguments regarding the opposite sex if you don't know the circumstances of the resentment. You can't assume, just because you're men, that these men are in the right. There is more history to these situations than that.
What about *gasp* another WOMAN giving up her seat? It shouldn't only be men that have to. If you want equality, you stand.
@07:30
"There were no women in the picture."
There are only 3-4 people clearly visible in the pictures in question. Are you honestly saying that you think those 3-4 people constituted the whole of the passengers on the train? If so, then the pregnant women should have had NO problems finding an empty seat. Face it, there were plenty of women on that train, and NOT ONE OF THEM gave up their seats, either. You just want to use this issue as an excuse to bash men. Your motivations couldn't be more clear.
Whether or not there are women in the picture, it's still a really stupid point to ask why women didn't give up their seats. Because even if there were women to give up their seats it would still only serve to prove that Japanese men are scum, and that only other women will look out for Japanese women.
There were no women in the picture. Everyone keeps bringing up this point but it's clearly only men sitting there. That's like getting pissed off that no Korean people gave up their seats even if there were none in the vicinity.
No women are bitches because they want men who make over 100 K a year for a husband.
So men have to give up their seat because they're men? That's not sexist at all! Women want to be treated equally as long as it benefits them and when they don't, they want chivalry back, right? Come the fuck on. They really need to choose. Chivalry or equality. They can't have both. Being chivalrous is not something men must do or should do. It is something they can choose to do for women that they respect or know.
than she better ask your seat then...? problem solved
07:16
THIS! Just fucking ask and there won't be any problems! And if there is then and only THEN can you start bitching!
By the way ever thought about why they call it "bitching"? Do the math yourself.
You're a weak and pathetic beta male.
Where the fuck are all you pussies from who bitch about giving up your seats? It would suck to be around you if someone was in trouble or needed protection or help.
Stop whining and start doing. If I see a pregnant woman or a sick man or an injured child I will kindly get the fuck up and give them my seat and not give it a second thought.
I don't let what women do or don't do dictate how I treat people, and you're a pussy for giving them that much power over your decisions.
Wait, why do they have to give up their seat?
@20:38
This attitude is still perpetuating the double standard though. What if those guys had just come off a 12 hour work shift on their feet and were dead tired? Those women may have just been out shopping or having lunch, and yet believed they deserved the seats by default.
When I am capable of doing so, I try to be kind to those that could benefit more, but the bottom line is, if I'm about to collapse and I managed to get a seat, I'm not going to give it up to someone who was out shopping and decided they had to buy more clothes than they're capable of carrying.
"Right" is such a subjective term. Everyone has their own views of what is right and wrong. Giving up your sit to those who need it more is, however, "considerate".
SnooSnoo, I can agree with that. In either case, they were either wrong or inconsiderate. xD
Yes, giving up your seat is a courtesy, not an obligation. Those guys had a choice whether or not to give up their seats.
If you're man enough to give up your seat, you acknowledge the difficulties a pregnant or elderly might have in standing on a train, bus, boat, etc... whatever. Guess what? You realize that you don't live in a bubble and decided to help others in need. More respect and power to you.
If you're man enough to remain sitting and ignore the person in front of you, then go ahead. That is fine if you're man enough to take the criticism for that action.
Problem is, it seems there are guys who want to remain sitting and expect no criticism for it. That's just retarded. Then on top of that, they try to make excuses for it, it makes them even more shameful and weak as a person.
Be a man, own up to your own actions. Doesn't matter what spot on Earth you were born.
I'm sick to death of female exceptionalism!
You wanted equality? Well CONGRATULATIONS!!! You're LIVING THE DREAM!!
@14:12
Let me sum up your argument for you:
"I'm right because I say I'm right and if you disagree then you're a poopyface."
If you have to ask why, you're probably one of the Japanese scum.
It's just the right thing to do. We're not talking about women who just had tired feet. These were pregnant women. It should be noted that Japanese men won't move for the elderly or the injured/sick either.
Some of you are trying so hard to keep score of men vs. women that you're not stopping to realize what is right and what isn't.
Giving your seat to pregnant women is the right thing to do.
@14:12
RE:Giving your seat to pregnant women is the right thing to do.
But why? And why can't you answer that? Your lack of a meaningful answer just suggests that you have no idea what you are talking about.
Then again, you have to admit, that is a very logical and reasonable question. Why must men give up their seats for the pregnant or old? Because it is right? By what definition are you basing this 'right' and 'wrong' on? What's to say that an extremely tired, worn-out man isn't deserving of a seat as well?
I know this won't be considered a popular opinion, but I have to say that it really depends on the situation. Just because one is pregnant or old doesn't mean one isn't able to stand or do anything anymore. From these articles, it would seem to me that these women just seem entitled.
Not to mention, there's the concept of first-come-first-served.
Who wants to do anything to women who demand everything al the time. Fuck off, I have the seat and I'm gonna keep it. Bad luck on your part for not getting one.
Also japanese women are famous of gold digging whoriness.
@07:19
Why are Japanese men so terrible for not giving up their seats to those pregnant women while, at the same time, the other women on that train who didn't give up their seats to those same pregnant women aren't even an issue to you? Why are you so focused on bashing men, when there were plenty of women who did the EXACT same thing that the men you're bitching about did? Maybe because you've got some kind of sexist, anti-male axe to grind? That's the only explanation I can come up with for your highly gender specific screeching on this issue.
Your also missing something there are also women around who didnt have the same decency and were just as selfish and demanding.The whole "well she was pregnant or old or injured" is not that person sittings' problem it seems these people have enough problems i have nothing against women or men i have no biased the fact of the matter is these men arent wrong these women arent wrong for being mad but they are directing the anger solely on men is wrong. If you want equality be equal be angry at everyone because they were all being "selfish". Personally (Now with bias) Thats the person prerogative to get up or not it is a "Free" country after all and not one get special treatment in an "Equal" world so if you dont get a seat regardless of circumstances you just dont get a damn seat this world isnt kind and if I was in the same situation i wouldnt have given up my seat for them or anyone else for that matter because they wouldnt do the same for me its a cold world people and if you feel this is wrong your just a pussy punk bitch point blank. Fuck what you feel fuck what you think this is the real world and stop thinking you deserve something you havent earned no one is born better than anyone else so if your pregnant good im happy for you if your old good im glad you made it this far if your injured im sorry for you but your shitting me if you think im getting up and i expect you to be the same to me
@ 07:19
Cry moar bitch.
You have such a huge chip on your shoulder you're missing the issue. This isn't about gold diggers or whores. It's the fact that Japanese men have no decency and are generally selfish and demanding themselves. They won't give up their seats for pregnant women, the injured, or the elderly. Why are you defending that? Stop being overemotional about the male vs female issue and look at the facts.
@13:39
"The men are scum, and the women only seem to be bitches because they are tired of the men being scum."
That's a very subjective statement. You could just as easily say that the men only appear to be scum because they're tired of women's bitching and self-entitlement.
"This isn't an isolated incident. I can't tell you how many times I've seen men refuse to give up their seats."
I notice that you don't seem to be outraged about the other women on that train not giving up their seats to those pregnant women in question. I guess your idea of common courtesy only counts when it's men refusing to extend it to women. That says a lot to me - and what it says isn't good.
"It's no coincidence that part of the appeal women see in men from other countries is their chivalry and "ladies first" attitude."
Your idea of chivalry seems to be men sacrificing of themselves for the benefit of women, and women raging at men when they don't do a good enough job of providing said sacrifices. Yeah, I can see why some women might like useful idiots who practice such "chivalry", but I can't imagine why any man with any sense (or self-respect) would want anything to do with such women in the first place. If you've got a woman who *expects* you to put her on a pedestal and slavishly subordinate your own needs for her benefit, then what you've got is something you'd be better off without.
@11:07
There was nothing illogical about any of the statements made in the 16:17 post. The replies made were directly in context to what the 13:39 post said. There was not one false inference or illogical leap to be found in the 16:17 post. Everything stated in the replies in the 16:17 post was directly in response to something directly and obviously stated in the 13:39 post. If you disagree with this then why don't you point out SPECIFICALLY which parts of the 16:17 reply were illogical and state your reasons why (and, no, you didn't already do this). I don't think you'll do this because it's much easier to just attack a straw man - which, ironically, is exactly what you're accusing the 16:17 poster of in essence. I'll be waiting for your amazing analysis.
@18:33
Take a look at the quotes in the 16:17 post. They're all taken directly from the 13:39 post and the responses to those quotes are all directly related to that content. Maybe you don't like what was said, but that doesn't mean it wasn't spot on.
@Anon13:39 I couldn't have said it better myself. Preach it!
16:17 most of what you're bitching about wasn't stated or implied in 13:39's post.
"I notice that you don't seem to be..."
"I guess your idea of common courtesy only counts when..."
"Your idea of chivalry seems to be..."
All illogical assumptions. ASK for the facts and then maybe we can take your "discussion" seriously.
7:45 yes he took direct quotes, but most of his points were made using illogical assumptions. It would have made more sense to ask the other anon's opinions and for clarification rather than dumbing down his own argument with assumptions about what the other anon stated.
16:45 if you can't understand the difference between stated facts that directly point out a person's beliefs and opinions, and drawing illogical assumptions based on what wasn't said and only your stereotypes based on the type of discussion being made, then pointing out any facts at this point wouldn't help now would they? You've already proven that you'd rather read an argument based on people guessing at what someone else is thinking rather than making the more logical progression of simply asking and responding accordingly.
Now, unlike him, I will do you the courtesy of not assuming your opinions on the subject, if you'd care to elaborate, but see no point if your "discussion" style is anything like the previous anon.
Why should only men be expected to give up their seats. What happened to the rest of the able bodied females around?
So you want Japanese women to give up their seats to prove that Japanese men are scum?
You must be fucking joking, these women got pregnant on their own. And beside men pay taxes that get spend on contributions for people with kids. But no that ain't enough. Now they also want extra social right. Well, I say fuck these women. This is why I hate feminists. They're genderist(pun on racist). Can someone plz tell these women to go lie in a well or something. Geez.
Not sure they achieved pregnancy all on their own...
.....Unless their name is Mary! :gasp: D:
You can't get pregnant on your own and women also pay taxes. What century are you from?
what the fuck does a woman know about being a man?!
How the fuck is your comment related?
As much as senkaku posters know about the real world outside their mothers basement.
''japanese men are scum'' douche read the fucking article.
Well honestly with as little sex as Japanese men are said to get its no wonder they are rude. Men tend to get rather whats the word easily agitated when they haven't had sex tack on long work days it ends up all work and no reward and your expecting them to be nice? Its amazing if they ever do let you sit where they are.
People still use AIM?!
@07:17
"Sexless marriages are the fault of Japanese men, not the women."
What, really?
I guess you know this first hand?
I didn't realize that you had a bedrooms eye view of the home of every couple of Japan.
07:17
OK there. So, Japanese men are a bunch of sex-hating, workaholic, emotionally void automatons, eh? Wow, way to stereotype. You sound like some kind of sexist or bigot who probably got all their knowledge of Japan from some angry Japanese housewife you met on AIM. Why don't you pull some more slurs out of your ass and blast them into the comment box? I'm sure we're all waiting with baited breath for your next amazing pronouncement.
8:00 come on any idiot knows it's true. It's not like this is news.
Sexless marriages are the fault of Japanese men, not the women. Sexless marriages are a major complaint of women. The issue is that after the kids come Japanese men tend to view their wives and "just mothers" and not sexual beings the way they viewed them before the kids came. Also, while forcing their wives into sexless marriages, they don't meet any of women's emotional needs, they work long hours (which is hell for anyone's sex life regardless of country), and a large percentage are unfaithful.
16:51 sounds like a weeaboo who has never been to Japan and is too busy sucking Japanese cock to open his eyes.
The fact that 13:39 was down voted proves some sexist pig is down voting everything.
Honestly I think most of the downvoting is Japanese people trolling the comments.
And the feminist pigs are downvoting everything else. It goes both ways.
Bwahahaha, ladies first attitude?
You never been to good ol U.S. of A.
"But unlike in Japan, I don't think men in USA would have to pretty much handing over every last dime they work their butt off to earn, and only get a small allowance to spend in return."
This has been blown out of proportion. The women in Japan are generally the ones to pay the bills and allocate funds for everyday living, and men often expect that of them as part of their role.
No one is forcing these men to hand over their paycheck. That wouldn't make sense. It's a cultural difference in the way funds are handled.
Men in the USA are great to women. I have never been to the UK so maybe it's similar?
Men and women will always have issue with each other anywhere, but men in the USA are much better than Asian men and from a young age too.
At least in the USA men don't make problem of working with women or if the women want to do more than be housewife. I get impression that men in the USA really care to protect.
Sorry my English is not good.
Women fought hard for equal rights in USA. The fact that chivalry is dieing in USA is necessary for this transformation to be complete. Some people won't like it because they enjoy being treated like weaker people with low expectations.
"At least in the USA men don't make problem of working with women or if the women want to do more than be housewife. I get impression that men in the USA really care to protect. "
But unlike in Japan, I don't think men in USA would have to pretty much handing over every last dime they work their butt off to earn, and only get a small allowance to spend in return.
Japanese men suck, so we get all the Japanese women. I see no problem with this.
I vote for the men being scum judging on what i've read from 2ch so far from this site.
Japanese women never use 2ch?
All the women on 2chan are sluts, and all the women on 4chan are skanks
there are no REAL women on the internet.
interpret it however you want.
Since they downvoted your comment, that's what most weaboos think.
Where do they think those Goddess of 2ch come from hmm?
I guess you've never been to america then?