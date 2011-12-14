“1 In Every 200 Japanese Women Have Appeared in Porn”
1 in every 200 Japanese women have appeared in an adult video, claim pornographers with an intimate knowledge of the industry’s vital statistics.
Amongst Japan’s AV industry the claim has been made that of an average Japanese school year of some 400 students, of the 200 girls at least one will turn out to be a porn star.
An industry insider supposedly explains that the figure is more than just delusional slander against Japan’s admittedly less than pristine womanfolk:
The number of AV titles produced annually, if we include online and underground videos, is said to be in the region of 35,000 titles.
Simple arithmetic suggests 100 videos a day are being released.
Since we see from 2,000 to 3,000 new AV girls making their debut each year, it’s said that 150,000 women have worked in the industry.
There are some 30 million women aged 19 to 55 in Japan, so the 150,000 performers give us the rough “1 in 200” figure.
Nobody can say for sure whether these numbers are correct, but adding to them the number of women involved in Japan’s enormous prostitution industry – whether formally in quasi-legal brothels or informally as “enjo kousai” harlots – rather suggests that it is at least not implausible to think that a great many Japanese women have such experience.
Online this is treated as old hat, not least with AV performers long since turning up in the most unexpected places, though it evidently also serves as a welcome outlet for venting all the pent up misogyny a lifetime without female company apparently engenders:
“We knew.”
“Wherever you work, play or study, if you look hard enough through enough AVs, you will find an AV of one of the girls – how wonderful.”
“I once picked up a girl who casually admitted appearing in one… it was good as she proceeded to do for me the same things as in the AV!”
“My favourite performer changed her name 5 times though…”
“Japanese girls are easy. Virtually all of them could be AV girls.”
“Why up to 55? Surely it should be up to 30, in which case the proportion is rather higher…”
“And the industry is totally centred on Tokyo, so it should be closer to 1 in 50 there, and much less elsewhere.”
“There’s no real basis for the statistics they give in any case.”
“90% of them come from the sex trade. There are clearly enough of them to give rise to the 150,000 AV girls figure.”
“DMM have 180,000 titles. They’ve been around 10 years, so that is 18,000 a year.”
“Non-virgins are disgusting sluts.”
“I’m embarrassed to be Japanese.”
“I think it is more like 2 in every 400.”
“That’s if you count rank amateurs with only one appearance. But I expect 1 in 3 have experience of prositution though…”
“AV is prostitution, you’re taking money to have sex with men after all. Include prostitutes and sluts and you probably get most women.”
“It’s all those filthy Korean sluts.”
“Most of them are just Koreans!”
“It should be ‘1 in every 200 AV girls are Japanese’.”
“Are these people who bring Koreans into every single thread Koreans themselves or something? Give it a rest already.”
“The net right can’t decide whether it should be bashing women or bashing Korea so this is the result.”
“You guys just blame anything inconvenient on the Koreans…”
“Japanese women are the world’s worst bitches. They are worse at doing the chores than English women, more selfish than American women, more arrogant than French women, and as greedy as Korean or Chinese women. And their hobbies are bullying and killing their kids. Cockroaches have more sense of shame than Japanese women.”
“Stop bashing your fellow Japanese – this is all a plot by Korean agents!”
“This topic really set off the net-uyo, didn’t it?”
“Most only have 1 or 2 appearances, I’m sure. Only a tiny number will be professional AV performers.”
“Really, if you include prostitutes you should have 1 in 5 I think.”
“If 10% of Japanese are petty criminals and 1% serious felons, it’s hardly surprising to have 0.5% AV performers. And there are barely enough Koreans in Japan for anything but the vast majority of AV performers to be Japanese, idiots.”
“At 0.5% it is nothing to get worked up about.”
“It’s really worse than that. With Google, all of them are going to be preserved online for the rest of their lives, and beyond. There’s no way to avoid being found out now. What happens when they are wives and mothers…”
“These trashy and baseless articles will be translated and published overseas as part of a plot to ruin the image of Japan!”
Oh nanpa, you really aren't a myth are you..
If only the subway wasn't just a sardine can that was almost always segregated females-males in reality and had willing girls "submitting to" chikans also..
You can dream..
The best part about this has to be the 2ch commentary. Seems so superior to 4chan sometimes.
comically, it seemed the exact same but flipped to me.
And yet the Japanese still censor the crap out of hentai and ecchi anime/manga. WTF!
They also censor regular porn so eh
“The net right can’t decide whether it should be bashing women or bashing Korea so this is the result.”
“You guys just blame anything inconvenient on the Koreans…”
Can these be anymore true? Is this kind of news only posted in 2chan or something? Because it's tiring to see people using scapegoats to get off topic.
They need a scapegoat when the economy and such are turning to shit. That's been the history of many countries, to blame an ethnic minority or neighbor for your troubles.
Some Japanese women might as well do normal job's like every other woman.Seeing a Arab woman doing porn or a Indian woman doing porn is kind of rare because some UK and French Porn Industry has already has a market for that.
“You guys just blame anything inconvenient on the Koreans…”
FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT!
He's to smart for 2ch! Someone get him out before they kill him!
And they said that Japan was sexless. So their doing porn instead of dating rite?
Sounds about right.
This does not surprise me at all.
Me too. I read that the seiyuu of Yamanaka Ino did something like that. She changed her name and started a seiyuu career. This seems a normal thing in Japan.
old news.. next!!
“There’s no real basis for the statistics they give in any case.”
>> looks left
>> looks right
>> looks above
>> looks below
Oh, there's a basis alright...
I've long thought of many Japanese women as sluts. The ones that travel particularly don't mind having one night stands with local hunks as long as they play the words right. You'll know this if you worked at hotels and resorts in tropical countries, lol.
Not really saying they're second rate human beings though. Just more sexually liberated. If I can be sure they don't have STDs, even I wouldn't resist.
Maybe because their religion don't see premarital sex in bad light. They're not immoral, but their sense of morality leans more on practicality. Since no one gets hurt in consensual sex, why would it be wrong?
No one gets hurt straight away you mean.
Those men and women doing those things, are going to have to get married someday.
How stable will those marriages be?
Say your girlfriend/wife was in a well-known AV and tons of guys you knew knew about it and fapped to her. Would it bother you?
Serious question.
I would be proud as hell.
Hey, some seiyuus are married, as we've discussed ad nausium. Among them are Belldandy's Kikuko Inoue. How many lonely otakus do you think have fapped to Belldandy? How many lonely otakus do you think want to fuck Kikuko? Don't you think Kikuko-sama probably knows this? (Probably.) Do you think it seriously disturbs her or her husband?
Of course not. They would just know it's part of the job, and as long as someone doesn't try to get TOO close, there's no harm done. So if I were dating a girl who appeared in a porno, I would just know it's just a job for her. Hell, I'd be pretty grateful, IYKWIM. ;)
Hey it's only 1 in 200 and that's exaggerated.
Far from exaggerated. If they cut it from 18-30,
then the figure jumps to more than 1 in 50.
I can understand those virgin only otaku now.
I wouldn't want to find out that my wife and mother of my children was a whore.
Why not? Business is business, no?
So he chooses not to do the business of marriage with a girl who calls herself wife-material, but is in reality a whore.
Business is business, no?
“These trashy and baseless articles will be translated and published overseas as part of a plot to ruin the image of Japan!”
Really?! Because I, a filthy gaijin, after reading this article, I got a strange and powerful urge to travel to Japan, but I can't explain why...
to enjoy sexy filth
japan i feel sorry for you... all your girls and wives are whores. :(
How does starring in one or two AVs make one a whore?
Poor idiot....
sir/ma'am,
you do realize that an AV actress will not just appear in a single clip in year, right? If you take an IV actresses, they usually have a new film every 3 months, so that is about 4 films a year. In the case of AVs, I won't be surprise to find that each actress will have more then 6 films a year (with her being the only woman in the film... unless it is a lesbian film!).
As for internet clips..... those site usually have the very same bloody woman in every other clip. If the site have 2000 clips, it doesn't mean that they have 2000 individual ladies. It mean that at most they have 100 different ladies uploading/working there.
And now... add the fact that many AV actress have the habit of changing their names every once in a while (don't know why?).
Sorry sir/ma'am... you are wrong!
“It should be ’1 in every 200 AV girls are Japanese’.”
This shit made me laugh
“These trashy and baseless articles will be translated and published overseas as part of a plot to ruin the image of Japan!
....They are on to us!
Japan country of prostitutes and creepy scum
sounds about right
@Anon10:43 I pretty sure that's South Korea.
If you think about it though, what if they only had sex with one guy in one AV? Is it still slutty?
Maybe you should think harder, little buddy.
Just because girls have sex in exchange for money doesn't mean they are slutty, they are doing it for income not for pleasure.
You should think harder too! It's not just being a slut but a whore too. Moron
Considering the misogyny evinced by Japanese men in general and otaku everywhere, it's probably the only way they can 'get any'.
Women like this sadden me deeply...
It is kind of dis concerning but overall, I don't really care as long as my girlfriend isn't caring an STD and keeping it secret. I could never forgive her for that.
Imagine your son: "Hey daddy, i got this old porn with my friends, lets watch! " and then "hey father, the girl sucking the dick of the dude looks like mom". And then you discover the truth after 20 years of marry lol.
I wouldn't be watching porn with my son, dear sir.
Father should act like a father. We can be friendly with our children but we are not their friend.
"why should I watch porn when I can do it with your mother anytime I want?"
you are missing out on a unique bonding exercise, not to mention if you get found out you get to choose your sexual orientation in the shower with added soap.
says a 12 yo...
No porn with me!? Father I am disappoint.
You have no fucking idea how many hentai mangas start with this exact same story, lol.
It's not like it's anything shocking. Infact, I think the 1 in 200 figure is being generous.
you'd watch a porno with your son? /O_O\
and "hey daddy" implies he's really young....
Maybe instead its a daughter...?!
@ Anon 22:27 14/12/2011:
"That's right, son. When you grow up, if you're careful, you too could get yourself a wife with those same mad skilz."
That's the plot of soooo many hentai already!!
LOL that's like NTR
only you payed for it
(well asuming you didn't download it illegaly)
WOMAN! HOW COULD YOU! How could you not invite me to join this fun! :D
Quit deluding yourself.
to him yes, maybe.
Slavery is fun ?
Not slavery. If my wife turned out to be a former AV idol I wouldapproach her with new types of lovemaking more directly. After all she propably did almosteverything in the book.
Ther is an old saying: Prostitutes make the best housewifes. Guess it means an experienced woman nknows what she wants and knows how to get it. Also they'l propably pick a husband who can give them what they need and she can give him what he needs
Yea, and on a side note:
"Hey Ho, how ya doin? where ya been?
Probably doing Ho things, 'cause there you Ho again."
-Luda
Theres also a saying that goes "Cant turn a ho into a housewife
Ho's don't act right"
-Ludacris
Justine Beaver was luda's prison bitch.
Heh, but then they called back "A pimp named slickback" for "Bitch Therapy"...
@Taylor
Robert Freeman on the Boondocks tried to it didn't go well at all her pimp showed up and much hilarity ensued.
Plus look at Hollywood marriages and the trashy old ho's who have kids you sometimes see in walmart or the mall often complaining about child support in public and then they go and buy the most expensive clothing they carry for themselves while yelling at their kid they can't afford that toy or candy they wanted.
It's kinda hard not to notice them.
Ludacris is correct on this one generally you can't turn a ho into a wife she'll always be a ho and they don't make good parents either.
Probably cuz bieber got him all the underage poons he'd ever wanted
Just like every person has a different personality, so does Hos. Just because you saw a few bad examples does not mean they are all the same.
Yea, but Luda did a duet with Justin Bieber, so his quote shall be stricken from the record.
If she has a mental illness caused by all her random hookups, you're going to be paying for that, as the guy who "settles down" with her.
Still eager for the position?
I don't want throw my hot dog into a cave, where's the pleasure in that?
you just admitted that you have a tiny penis LOL
You know, if a pussy is too loose it won't give you any pleasure because it's not tightening around your penis. Also you can have a long penis but yet a thin penis = woop de doo, a loose vagina is a cave.
Okay this commit made me laugh. xD;;
Nah bro, think about it. Bitches are lose enough to fuck elephants. It's a fucking cave, if it can fit double fist and forearm, and virtually every bitch can.
This comment just shows you're a virgin with no knowledge of women's bodies. Having sex doesn't permanently loosen the vagina.
How fitting, then, that we humans are among the species with the biggest dicks in relation to the rest of our bodies.
Yeah bro. That's cause bitches are permantly loose to begin with. Loosest vaginas in the animal kingdom per body size ratio, as verified in the university studies. I'm pretty sure they did a survey of animal fuckers, too, and they all said women have the loosest vagina of anything. Like in spite of their body size, they have a vagina three times as loose as a cow or some shit.
Well at least I'm going to turn out to be Wizard then.
Magical powers > Being feasted upon by evil succubi.
having constant sex loosens it enough.
now what a real cunt wrecker is, it's natural birth delivery. consequences will never be the same.
what i want to know is why so many women want to do it ? poverty or easy cash ?
It's easy money and women like sex. Common sense.