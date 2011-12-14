“1 In Every 200 Japanese Women Have Appeared in Porn”

1 in every 200 Japanese women have appeared in an adult video, claim pornographers with an intimate knowledge of the industry’s vital statistics.

Amongst Japan’s AV industry the claim has been made that of an average Japanese school year of some 400 students, of the 200 girls at least one will turn out to be a porn star.

An industry insider supposedly explains that the figure is more than just delusional slander against Japan’s admittedly less than pristine womanfolk:

The number of AV titles produced annually, if we include online and underground videos, is said to be in the region of 35,000 titles. Simple arithmetic suggests 100 videos a day are being released. Since we see from 2,000 to 3,000 new AV girls making their debut each year, it’s said that 150,000 women have worked in the industry. There are some 30 million women aged 19 to 55 in Japan, so the 150,000 performers give us the rough “1 in 200” figure.

Nobody can say for sure whether these numbers are correct, but adding to them the number of women involved in Japan’s enormous prostitution industry – whether formally in quasi-legal brothels or informally as “enjo kousai” harlots – rather suggests that it is at least not implausible to think that a great many Japanese women have such experience.

Online this is treated as old hat, not least with AV performers long since turning up in the most unexpected places, though it evidently also serves as a welcome outlet for venting all the pent up misogyny a lifetime without female company apparently engenders: